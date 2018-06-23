Jailed Iranian Rights Lawyer Rejects Bail Offer

A prominent Iranian human rights lawyer who was arrested on June 13 has refused to post bail, Iranian news agencies have reported.

Reza Khandan, the husband of attorney Nasrin Sotoudeh, told the ISNA agency that his wife had declined to pay the 6.5 billion rial ($150,000) bail set by the court. She faces charges of collusion and propaganda against the Iranian governmental system.

Sotoudeh had defended women who were prosecuted for protesting against having to wear the Islamic head scarf.

Khandan told ISNA that his wife considered the charges against her invalid and baseless and, therefore, paying bail was inappropriate.

Sotoudeh is being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.

Based on reporting by ISNA and AP