Jailed Kyrgyz Opposition Politician Released On Parole

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's former Deputy Prime Minister Bekbolot Talgarbekov has been released from prison on parole.

Talgarbekov's son, Arstan, told RFE/RL on March 8 that his father was released the previous day, some six months before the end of his five-year prison term.

Talgarbekov, who at the moment was a leader of the People's Parliament public movement, and his several associates were arrested in May 2016 after they held a rally, demanding the resignation of then-President Almazbek Atambaev.

He was charged with plotting to forcibly overthrow the government and inciting hatred.

In August 2018, Talgarbekov was found guilty on both charges and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Last month, Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Court canceled Talgarbekov's conviction on the charge of plotting to overthrow the government and shortened his prison term to five years.