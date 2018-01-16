Abe Makes First Visit By Japanese Leader To Belgrade Since 1987

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made the first visit by a Japanese leader to Belgrade since the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed Abe, who was accompanied by a delegation of Japanese business leaders, at a ceremonial reception on January 15.

Abe is also scheduled to meet with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and other officials.

Abe has said that Serbia "holds the key to stability" in the Western Balkans.

Japanese officials said that the visit aims to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and expand Japan's diplomatic outreach in Europe.

The last Japanese prime minister to come to Serbia was Yasuhiro Nakasone in 1987, when the country was part of Yugoslavia, and Belgrade was its capital.

Abe is on a five-day tour of Europe that began on January 12 and is covering six countries: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Romania.