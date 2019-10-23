Jehovah's Witness Faces Extremism Charge In Northern Russian City Of Norilsk

Russian authorities say they have launched a probe against another member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, a religious group that Moscow has outlawed and labeled as "extremist."

In a statement on October 23, the Investigative Committee said that the 47-year-old leader of the Jehovah's Witness community in the frigid mining city of Norilsk, 400 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, had been charged with "organizing activities of an extremist organization."

The man's identity was not disclosed in the statement.

"The suspect has organized gatherings of the followers and members of the group and propagated the activities of the banned organization," the statement said, adding that the Jehovah's Witness denied any guilt and was ordered not to leave the city.

In 2017, Russia banned the religious group and deemed it an "extremist organization," a designation the U.S. State Department says is "wrong."

Since the faith was outlawed, several Jehovah's Witnesses have been imprisoned in Russia, including Danish national Dennis Christensen, who was sentenced to six years in prison in February in the western city of Oryol in a case condemned both in Russia and abroad.

Last month, the United States banned two high-ranking regional officers of the Investigative Committee from entering the country for allegedly torturing seven Jehovah's Witnesses.

The religious group said last month that 251 of its members faced criminal charges, 41 were either in pretrial detention or prison, 23 were under house arrest, and more than 100 had had their freedom restricted.

The Jehovah's Witnesses have been viewed with suspicion in Russia for decades for its members' views about military service, voting, and government authority in general.