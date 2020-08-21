Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Joint Commission On Iran Nuclear Deal To Meet September 1

A new surface-to-surface ballistic missile was unveiled by Iran in an unknown locationon August 20.

The joint commission on the Iran nuclear agreement will meet in Vienna on September 1, the European Union has said, after the U.S. and its European allies sparred over Washington's bid to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran.

The meeting will be chaired by the EU and attended by representatives of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran, the EU said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 20 formally launched the process of activating a mechanism aimed at reimposing UN sanctions on Iran, citing Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, which Washington exited in 2018.

France, Germany, and Britain said they cannot support the U.S. move, as it is incompatible with efforts to support the Iran nuclear deal.

"In order to preserve the agreement, we urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with its nuclear commitments and return to full compliance without delay," the three said in a joint statement on August 20.

The United States maintains it has the right to trigger the reimposition of sanctions through the agreement's "snapback" mechanism.

With reporting by AFP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG