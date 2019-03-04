Journalist: Russia-Based Money-Laundering Scheme Is 'Tip Of The Iceberg'

A report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has revealed an $8.89 billion global money-laundering scheme set up by Russia's largest private investment bank, Troika Dialog. OCCRP co-founder and coordinator Paul Radu says that elites close to Russian President Vladimir Putin have benefitted from the scheme, dubbed the Troika Laundromat. Speaking on March 4 to RFE/RL from Bucharest, Romania, Radu said that the scheme was just the "tip of the iceberg."