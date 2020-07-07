Journalists Detained After Protesting In Support Of Former Colleague Charged With High Treason
At least eight journalists have been arrested near the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in Moscow for conducting single-person demonstrations in support of detained former journalist Ivan Safronov Jr. Safronov was working as an adviser to the chief of Russia's Roskosmos state space agency. The agency's press service said that Safronov was detained on July 7 and added that the treason charge he faces is not related to his position there.