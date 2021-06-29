Journalists' Homes Searched After Report On Russian Minister

MOSCOW -- Moscow police have carried out searches of the homes of several senior journalists at the investigative website The Project hours after it published a report questioning how Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and his relatives gained their wealth.

The Project said on its Telegram channel on June 29 that police searched the home of Editor In Chief Roman Badanin, as well as that of his colleague, Maria Zholobova.

The website also said that police detained Badanin's deputy, Mikhail Rubin, near Zholobova's home and took him to his parents' apartment, which was also searched.

No reasons were given for the searches.

According to the website, the searches were conducted after The Project had produced an investigative report about Kolokoltsev, his son, and other relatives that alleges the family used connections with Russian officials, businesspeople, and criminal kingpins to enrich themselves.

Kolokoltsev has not commented on the report.

The website published its investigative report on June 29, but the large number of visits to the site made it difficult to access. The report also is available on The Project's YouTube channel.

The Project said earlier that its website suffered a massive cyberattack after it published an investigative report about the wealth of the authoritarian ruler of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, and his wives.