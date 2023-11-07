Afghanistan
At Least Seven Civilians Killed, 20 Injured In Explosion Of Minibus In Kabul
At least seven people were killed and around 20 others injured on November 7 when a minibus exploded in a mostly Shi’ite neighborhood of Kabul. Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Taliban's police headquarters in Kabul, confirmed the casualties on X, formerly Twitter, saying the explosion occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of the Afghan capital. Security investigation teams have reached the area, he said, adding that further details will be shared later. There’s been no claim of responsibility, but the Khorasan branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for previous explosions in the area. To read the full story on RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
'There Is Nothing Here': Afghan Refugees Forced From Pakistan Struggle To Find Shelter
Nasrallah has spent days in a crowded makeshift camp for Afghan refugees returning from neighboring Pakistan.
Like thousands of other returnees, he does not have proper shelter and sleeps out in the open with his family.
"We are just sitting in the dirt," Nasrallah told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "There is nothing here. There are no toilets, and the [Taliban] government has given us nothing."
Nasrallah is among the estimated 300,000 Afghans who have been forced to leave Pakistan in recent weeks.
Last month, Islamabad ordered 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees and migrants to leave the South Asian country or face arrest and expulsion after November 1.
The Taliban government and international aid agencies are struggling to cope as up to 10,000 Afghans cross the border each day, many with only the clothes on their backs.
The militants have established temporary camps for the returnees near the border and promised to assist them. But many returnees complain of a lack of tents, food, water, and sanitation.
WATCH: Afghans who have fled Pakistan to avoid arrest and deportation are living in makeshift camps on the Afghan side of the Torkham border crossing.
The immediate need for many is to find housing ahead of the harsh winter months in Afghanistan, a mountainous country where temperatures can drop to as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius. Rising prices and a shortage of rentals, however, have put housing out of reach for many.
"We cannot find a house," Riyaz Ullah, an Afghan refugee who recently returned from Pakistan, told Radio Azadi. "Even if we find one, the rent is very high, and we cannot afford it."
"As the weather here gets cooler every day, I don't have any means to afford rent," Ullah added.
Sohail Ahmad, an Afghan refugee who returned to his native Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan, says rents have skyrocketed amid the sudden influx of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees. He says a house that usually costs around $40 per month to rent is going for triple that amount.
The cash-strapped Taliban government, which is under international sanctions, is struggling to absorb the returning refugees.
The Taliban has helped transport some of the returnees from Torkham and Chaman, the two main border crossings with Pakistan. The hard-line Islamists are also setting up additional temporary camps for the returnees, including in the southern province of Uruzgan.
"We are building this camp to temporarily accommodate those lacking housing until they can rent houses or find other long-term housing options," said Ali Ahmad Jan, the Taliban's governor of Uruzgan.
But returnees, many of whom have lost their possessions and livelihoods in Pakistan, say they need more assistance.
Yaser Khan recently returned to his native Kandahar Province in southern Afghanistan after living in the southern Pakistani port of Karachi for more than four decades. Now, he is struggling to put a roof over his family's head. "I am looking for a house but can't find anything I can afford," he told Radio Azadi.
Aid agencies have warned that the influx of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees from Pakistan will aggravate the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, already the world's largest. They have called for more international funding to address the needs of the returnees.
The UN estimates that over 29 million Afghans -- out of a population of around 40 million -- need humanitarian assistance.
"The situation is now completely catastrophic in Afghanistan in relation to the [returnees] from Pakistan," Rebecca Roby, advocacy manager at the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Radio Azadi.
"The immediate needs are for temporary shelter, whether that's at the border in camps or supporting people traveling to other provincial capitals," she added.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Jawid Hasanzada and Sharifullah Sharafat of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
U.S. Watchdog Concerned Over Pakistan’s Expulsion Of Afghan Refugees
A U.S. government watchdog that monitors religious freedom around the globe has expressed concern over the treatment and forced expulsions of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers from Pakistan.
In a November 6 statement, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said it is troubled by reports of increased detentions, violence, and intimidation used against Afghan refugee communities in Pakistan.
More than 300,000 Afghans have already returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan after Islamabad announced the repatriation of over 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants on October 3.
Since the November 1 deadline for voluntary returns expired, Islamabad has begun forcefully deporting Afghans.
Though the call was for undocumented migrants to leave, across Pakistan, many Afghans with valid visas and documents issued by Islamabad to legally remain in the country have complained of being arbitrarily detained, pressured for bribes, or harassed to leave the country.
“We are particularly concerned that the Pakistani government may forcibly return to Afghanistan religious minorities who fled persecution,” said David Curry, a USCIRF Commissioner.
“Under Taliban rule, Christians, Shi’a Muslims, Ahmadiyya Muslims, and Sikhs cannot freely practice their religious beliefs in Afghanistan,” he added.
Since the Taliban returned to power two years ago, its hard-line government has imposed Islamic Shari’a law.
Rights watchdogs and members of religious minority communities have accused the Taliban of discrimination and persecution.
Taliban militants have killed, tortured and persecuted members of the tiny Salafi sect by accusing them of supporting the Islamic State-Khorasan, a rival jihadist group.
Meanwhile, members of Afghanistan’s predominantly Shi’ite Hazara ethnic group have accused the Taliban of ‘systematic discrimination’ by denying them the freedom to practice their faith freely.
Most members of Afghanistan’s tiny Sikh and Hindu minority had already fled the country before the Taliban returned to power. Those who stayed have said they are struggling with strict restrictions imposed on them.
Afghanistan's last Jew, Zalon Simintov, fled the country soon after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
Reporters Without Borders Calls On Pakistan Not To Expel 200 Afghan Journalists
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has urged Pakistan not to deport some 200 journalists who fled Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in 2021 during the withdrawal of U.S-led coalition forces. Pakistan last month said it would deport all undocumented or illegal Afghan refugees who didn't leave voluntarily by November 1 -- a move criticized by Western governments and international rights watchdogs. "Forcibly returning Afghan journalists who have fled to Pakistan would be a flagrant violation of international law and completely unacceptable," RSF said in a statement. "Deporting them back to Afghanistan would clearly expose them to great danger."
'We Don't Have Toilets': Afghans Struggle After Crossing Border From Pakistan
Afghans who have fled Pakistan to avoid arrest and deportation are living in makeshift camps on the Afghan side of the Torkham border crossing. RFE/RL's Radio Azadi visited a camp and spoke with Afghans compelled to flee amid the new anti-migrant policy. Aid groups say they lack proper shelter, food, drinking water, and toilets once they cross the border to their homeland.
- By dpa
Another 15,000 Afghan Refugees Leave Pakistan In Last 24 Hours
Pakistan repatriated around 15,000 Afghan refugees during the last 24 hours amid the country's crackdown against illegal immigrants, Pakistani officials said on November 5. According to government figures, around 4.4 million Afghan refugees live in Pakistan, 1.7 million of them without valid documents. Pakistan announced the mass deportations of undocumented or illegal Afghan refugees last month, a move criticized by Western governments and global human rights groups. The Interior Ministry said on November 4 that over 200,000 Afghan refugees have been expelled from Pakistan so far amid the campaign.
Afghan Farmers Have Lost $1 Billion Since Taliban Banned Poppy Cultivation
Afghan farmers have lost income of more than $1 billion from opium sales after the Taliban outlawed poppy cultivation, according to a report from the UN drugs agency on November 5. Afghanistan was the world’s biggest opium producer when the Taliban seized power in August 2021. They pledged to wipe out the country’s drug cultivation industry and imposed a formal ban in April 2022, dealing a heavy blow to hundreds of thousands of farmers and day laborers who relied on proceeds from the crop to survive. Opium cultivation crashed by 95 percent after the ban, the report said.
The Azadi Briefing: Afghanistan Struggles To Cope With Influx Of Refugees From Pakistan
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities and international aid agencies are struggling to cope with the influx of over 200,000 undocumented Afghan refugees forced to leave neighboring Pakistan in recent weeks.
More Afghans are expected to return to their homeland after Islamabad ordered some 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees and migrants to leave Pakistan or face arrest and forced expulsion after November 1.
Aid agencies said up to 10,000 Afghans are crossing the border every day from Pakistan. They have warned of chaotic and desperate scenes among returning Afghans.
The Taliban said it has established temporary camps for the returnees near the border, and promised to provide them with food, shelter, and medical assistance.
Why It's Important: There are widespread fears that the influx of Afghans from Pakistan will dramatically worsen the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the world’s largest.
The cash-strapped Taliban government, which is under international sanctions, is unlikely to be able to absorb the returning refugees.
Aid groups in Afghanistan, meanwhile, have been forced to cut back their operations in recent months due to funding shortages.
In a joint statement on November 2, the Norwegian Refugee Council, the Danish Refugee Council, and the International Rescue Committee urged international donors “to mobilize additional humanitarian funding” to address the needs of the returnees “and avoid a new crisis.”
The UN estimates that over 29 million Afghans -- out of a population of around 40 million -- already need humanitarian assistance.
The humanitarian situation has been worsened recently by a series of deadly earthquakes in western Afghanistan and Iran’s ongoing mass deportation of undocumented Afghans.
What's Next: Afghans returning from Pakistan, where some have lived for years or even decades, face an uncertain future. Many have no place to go.
“I have four children. I lived in Pakistan for 15 years and my children were born in Pakistan. Now, we only have the clothes on our backs. We have no money. Our situation, like thousands of other families, is really bad,” Abdullah, an Afghan returnee, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Some Afghan returnees, including journalists, activists, and members of the former Afghan government and its armed forces, are at risk of Taliban retribution.
“Vulnerable Afghans who have sought safety in the country [Pakistan] could be at imminent risk if forced to return,” said Qaisar Khan Afridi, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in Pakistan.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban has arrested Fereydoun Fakuri, a writer and director, in the western city of Herat, his relatives told Radio Azadi on November 3.
His relatives said Fakuri was arrested by armed Taliban fighters outside his office on October 31. The Taliban has not revealed the charges against him.
Sources told Radio Azadi that Fakuri was arrested after criticizing the Taliban’s restrictions on girls’ education on social media.
Why It's Important: The Taliban has waged a brutal crackdown against dissent, targeting journalists, human rights defenders, women activists, and intellectuals.
Fakuri, a well-known figure in the local theater and cinema scene in Herat, appears to be the latest victim of the crackdown.
The Taliban on October 27 released education activist Matiullah Wesa after over seven months in custody. Wesa had campaigned for the education of girls and repeatedly called on the Taliban to reverse its restrictions on female education.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
- By Reuters
Putin Alleges Some Western Weapons For Ukraine Are Ending Up In Taliban Hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 3 that some Western weapons supplied to Ukraine were finding their way to the Middle East through the illegal arms market and being "sold to the Taliban and from there they go on to wherever." He provided no evidence. Ukraine says it keeps tight control over supplied weapons, but some Western security officials have raised concerns and the United States has asked Ukraine to do more on the broader issue of corruption. The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime said in March there was "no substantial outflow of weapons from the Ukrainian conflict zone."
Complaints Of Abuse Grow As Pakistan Ramps Up Afghan Expulsions
Pakistan opened more border centers on November 3 to hasten the return of tens of thousands of undocumented Afghans, two days after the deadline to leave or face expulsion expired.
But as Pakistan accelerates the forced deportations, many Afghans with valid visas and documents issued by Islamabad to legally remain in the country have complained of being arbitrarily detained, pressured for bribes, or harassed to leave the country.
Some of them were deported or were among the more than 200,000 Afghans who left the country since October 3, when Islamabad announced that undocumented foreigners would have to leave voluntarily by November 1 or face arrests and forced deportations.
“When we show our cards to the police, they say these are not valid and we must leave immediately,” said Shah Wali, an Afghan refugee in the southern Pakistani seaport city of Karachi.
Wali holds a Proof of Registration (PoR) card, which makes his stay in Pakistan legal.
But the young man said he had not worked for months because of police harassment and has paid more than $30 in bribes to the police twice to avoid detention.
Zabiullah, another young Afghan man in Karachi, said he has paid some $300 to police in bribes after they detained him three times.
“I have the PoR card, but they didn’t pay any attention to it and were only interested in robbing and harassing us,” he told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal.
According to the United Nations, some 1.4 million Afghan refugees have PoR cards. Over 880,000 more have valid visas.
Pakistan's interior minister, Sarfaraz Bugti, said on October 3 that some 1.73 million Afghans in Pakistan had no legal documents to stay.
On October 31, Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar said Afghans with valid documents to remain in Pakistan will not be expelled.
“We are not expelling one person among those Afghans,” he told journalists.
But Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund accused Islamabad of extensive abuses.
“Why are you demolishing their properties, ruining their business, snatching their money, motorcycles and cars?” he asked in a televised speech on November 3. "It is 100 percent against all principles. Come and talk face to face."
Meanwhile, more reports of the abuse of Afghans in Pakistan are emerging.
A video obtained by Radio Azadi on November 2 shows about a dozen Afghan men detained at a police station in Islamabad. Some of them showed their documents to prove that they were in the country legally. But they were still rounded up and imprisoned.
Abdul Majeed, a relative of two detained Afghan boys, spoke while holding the identity cards of their father outside a police station in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta.
“The policemen are acting arbitrarily. It is their will that whoever comes in their sight will be caught.," he said.
Some Pakistani politicians, activists, and human rights campaigners accuse Islamabad of abusing the Afghans to coerce them to leave.
On November 3, a citywide shutdown was observed in Quetta.
Predominantly secular Pashtun political groups -- the Awami National Party, the National Democratic Movement, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, and the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party -- called for the strike to protest the forced expulsions of Afghans.
With reporting by Reuters and the AFP and contributions from Abubakar Siddique
Pakistan Rounds Up Undocumented Afghans For Deportation
As Pakistan continues its campaign to drive over 1 million Afghans from the country, RFE/RL correspondent Niaz Ali Khan spoke to some Afghans traveling towards the Torkham border crossing and others who have been detained by Pakistani police to be deported.
Afghans Paying A 'Huge Sum Of Money' To Leave Pakistan Amid Crackdown
Afghan refugees continued to flood to the Pakistani border city of Torkham on November 2, where tens of thousands are crossing into Afghanistan. An estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans in Pakistan face arrest and forced deportation after a deadline to leave the country passed. RFE/RL's Wasim Sajjad says many Afghans have been forced to pay truck drivers large amounts of cash to be taken to the border in order to avoid detention.
Border Crossing Flooded With Afghans Amid Pakistan's Deportation Crackdown
Thousands of Afghan refugees swamped the Chaman crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on November 2, a day after Islamabad's deadline expired for undocumented foreigners to leave Pakistan or face expulsion.
Thousands Of Afghans, Facing Expulsion From Pakistan, Continue To Cross Border
Thousands of Afghans continue to flood back into the country from Pakistan as they seek to avoid deportation following a deadline from Islamabad for undocumented migrants to leave, a move the United Nations warned could lead to "severe" human rights violations.
As of November 2, officials said more than 165,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan in the month since the government ordered some 1.7 million migrants -- more than 1 million of whom are Afghan nationals who fled following the August 2021 seizure of power in Kabul by Taliban militants -- to leave or face arrest and deportation.
The majority have rushed to the border in recent days as the November 1 deadline approached and police began to open dozens of centers to detain arrested Afghans before expelling them. On the other side of the border, Taliban officials have also opened temporary transit camps to assist those returning.
More than 100 people were detained in one police operation in the city of Karachi on November 2, while police rounded up 425 Afghans in Quetta, the city closest to the Chaman border crossing.
WATCH: Afghan refugees in Pakistan, many having traveled for days, crossed into Afghanistan as a November 1 deadline to leave the country took effect. Islamabad has vowed to deport an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan if they don't leave voluntarily.
Islamabad has said the deportations are to protect its "welfare and security" in Pakistan after a sharp rise in attacks, which the government blames on militants operating from Afghanistan.
Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration has dismissed Pakistan’s accusations against Afghan migrants and has asked all countries hosting Afghan refugees to give them more time to prepare for repatriation.
The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad has said the move will further damage relations between the neighboring countries.
Pakistan has brushed off calls to reconsider its decision from the UN, rights groups, and Western governments, who have urged it to incorporate into its plan a way to identify and protect Afghans facing the risk of persecution at home from the ruling militants.
At the country's busiest border crossing at Torkham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, officials worked into the early hours of November 1 to clear a line of 28,000 people that stretched for 7 kilometers, AFP reported.
Just over 129,000 have fled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial Interior Ministry said, while a total of 38,100 have crossed through Chaman in Balochistan Province, border officials there told AFP.
Authorities on the Afghan side of the border have set up a center several kilometers from a border crossing, as well as camps for families with nowhere to go.
WATCH: In Karachi, Afghan men and boys on November 1 were put on buses and taken to a temporary detention center.
Pakistan is home to more than 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees, about 1.7 million of them undocumented, Islamabad says, although many have lived in Pakistan for their entire lives.
About 600,000 Afghans have crossed into neighboring Pakistan since the Taliban seized power and imposed its harsh interpretation of Islamic law, joining a large number there since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
Some Afghans who have been ordered to leave have never been to Afghanistan and wonder how they can start a new life there.
Pakistan's move to remove undocumented foreigners is seen as part of an anti-immigrant crackdown that has been criticized by human rights groups.
The Pakistan People's Party, National Democratic Movement, and other politicians and human rights activists appealed for a stop to the forced deportation of undocumented foreigners in the Supreme Court on November 1.
On October 31, the chair of the nongovernmental Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hina Jilani, wrote to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) warning that Islamabad's move to expel Afghans could "trigger a humanitarian crisis."
Human Rights Watch slammed Islamabad's deadline, saying it has resulted in significant threats against and abuse of Afghans living in the country.
Since returning to power, the hard-line Islamist Taliban has banned women and teenage girls from education in Afghanistan. It has also banned them from employment in most sectors and discouraged them from leaving their homes.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
'Nobody Dares To Leave Their Homes': Diary Of An Afghan Refugee In Pakistan
Pakistan issued an ultimatum to the estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living in the country: leave or face arrest and forcible expulsion after November 1.
One of them is Samina Hafizi, an Afghan writer and former journalist who lives with her mother and five siblings in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.
Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have fled to Pakistan to escape a devastating economic and humanitarian crisis and possible retribution by the militant group.
RFE/RL's Radio Azadi asked the 24-year-old Hafizi to keep a diary amid the mass exodus of undocumented Afghan refugees and migrants from the South Asian nation.
October 22
It is 6 a.m. I slept poorly. I had nightmares and anxious thoughts.
Why did we become refugees? This question haunts me.
Nobody dares to leave their homes.
Who wants to postpone their dreams?
Now that we are refugees, why should we endure such bad days?
If we leave, where can we seek refuge?
I have not written anything for a year. I suffer from pain -- the pain of homelessness, the pain of being a refugee, and the pain of helplessness.
Wherever I go, I hear that Afghans are being expelled from Pakistan -- drivers, shopkeepers, and cooks.
WATCH: Afghan refugees in Pakistan, many having traveled for days, crossed into Afghanistan as a November 1 deadline to leave the country took effect. Islamabad has vowed to deport an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan if they don't leave voluntarily.
Yesterday morning, the landlords of our apartment building came and checked everyone’s documents. They gave a deadline to two families to get valid residency papers or they would be evicted.
Members of these families once had good lives in Afghanistan. Some were journalists, while others were soldiers. Their daughters attended schools and universities. They now fret over what will happen to them.
While visiting the hospital yesterday, I felt that nothing was the same. Anxiety and fear were written over the faces of every Afghan I met.
In Islamabad, police were looking for Afghans at security checkpoints across the city. The Afghans they found were questioned and harassed.
While waiting for my turn to see the doctor at the hospital, an Afghan woman with her toddler was breathing heavily. I brought her a glass of water. She thanked me and asked whether I had valid documents.
She told me that she fled her oppressive husband in Afghanistan to seek a new life in a third country with the help of the United Nations. But the fear of being forced to return to her cruel husband and the Taliban’s harsh rule has stressed her deeply.
Tens of thousands of Afghan families across Pakistan are seeking a miracle. We don’t know where fate will take us.
October 25
My sister’s phone woke me up early in the morning.
When she finished talking, she told me that her Afghan friend was told by her landlord to leave her apartment by the afternoon. My sister was trembling. She said her friend and her family would stay with us until they found another place.
Later in the day, I went to a nearby market to buy supplies for our guests. The usually cheerful Afghan vegetable seller I go to was distressed. He told me that if he was deported, he would lose the business that enabled him to earn a living for the past 15 years.
Around 5 p.m., my sister’s friend and her family arrived. Their voices were hoarse from crying so much. We all cried.
I felt like a caged bird unable to fly.
They were evicted because only one of the eight family members did not have a Pakistani visa. Her visa application was rejected several times.
Cruelty and fear have forced Afghans in Islamabad to stop leaving their houses.
It is heartbreaking to see dozens of Afghan families announcing the sale of their household items on Facebook daily.
October 28
I’m always worried. My mental health has gradually deteriorated during the past two years.
In the morning today, Hajira, one of our Pakistani neighbors, visited us. We talked about the customs and traditions in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Suddenly, Hajira blamed us helpless Afghans for some of the problems Pakistanis face these days.
She said Afghan refugees are bringing polio to Pakistan because our children are not vaccinated against the disease. And she said the price of everything has increased because of Afghan refugees.
When we disputed her claims, she threatened to call the police.
Thankfully, the police didn’t show up. So far, we haven’t given anyone an excuse to evict us. But I feel nervous.
My generation will tell their children the stories of how our homeland, dreams, and hopes were snatched from us. We were defeated and destroyed just as we were ready to prosper.
We were broken into pieces and scattered to all corners of the world.
All this has broken our hearts.
October 31
If someone cannot talk, write, or cry to lessen their sorrows, what else should they do?
Die or break?
If someone asked me who are the most unfortunate people in the world, I would say refugees.
If someone asked what the worst state of existence is, I would say being a refugee.
I hate this word.
Recently, I asked fellow Afghans living in Pakistan to share their stories on Facebook.
Zuhal, 27, wrote that they left Afghanistan last year because her brother and sister worked as prosecutors for the fallen Afghan government. This prompted the Taliban to harass them and repeatedly raid their house to look for the armored car they had already returned to the government.
After constant harassment in Pakistan, most of her family members returned to Afghanistan. But she and her sister remain in Pakistan.
A 22-year-old young man told me about his ordeal.
He was stopped by the police in Islamabad a few days ago. Even though he had all the proper documents, he was detained for several hours, harassed, and threatened.
The ordeal was over when he paid a 10,000 rupee ($35) bribe to the police.
Hundreds of refugees like him are forced to pay bribes daily.
November 2
We are in a bind.
I’m overwhelmed by the news of Afghans being arrested or forcibly deported.
I'm overwhelmed by the videos and photos showing their desperation, dispossession, and anguish.
Those who remain are trying to stay invisible. Everyone wants to avoid the humiliation of being forced back to a country many have not seen or, like us, fled because of the Taliban's draconian governance.
We are in limbo. We have no real choices.
Our efforts to be relocated to a third country through the UN have gone nowhere.
Returning to Taliban rule in Afghanistan is not a choice. My two younger sisters still need to go to university. But the Taliban closed that door for all Afghan women last year.
As a female-only household, we left Afghanistan because we feared that we would be forced to marry Taliban fighters. We witnessed such cases in Kabul.
We had sold everything before coming to Pakistan. We sold all our household items. Now, if we are forced to go back to Afghanistan, we will be forced to begin from zero again.
For now, we will stay in Pakistan until we are arrested or deported.
Uncertainty defines our lives. It describes the lives of all Afghans in our situation.
Diary entries have been edited for clarity; translated by Abubakar Siddique.
'What Choice Do We Have?': Afghans Resort To Opium To Treat Common Illnesses Amid Health-Care Crisis
For centuries, Afghans in impoverished rural areas have used opium to relieve pain and induce sleep.
Now, a severe shortage of medication fueled by a health-care crisis has forced Afghans to resort to opium to treat common illnesses.
Opium remains readily available across Afghanistan, one of the world's largest producers of narcotics, despite the Taliban banning the cultivation, production, and trafficking of all illicit drugs in April 2022.
The growing number of Afghans using opium as a remedy for colds, stomachaches, and headaches could compound the drug epidemic in the country, health experts warn.
Afghanistan is home to around 4 million drugs users, or some 10 percent of the total population, according to the United Nations.
"I'm not the only one who uses opium as medicine," Homayoon, a young man from the northern province of Baghlan, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "Many in our region do the same."
Homayoon, who only gave his first name, says he smokes opium to treat the common cold and flu. "We don't have any health-care facilities here in our village, so what choice do we have?" he asked.
'Opium For Medicinal Purposes'
Afghanistan's heath-care system, propped up by foreign aid for nearly two decades, has been in free fall since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. International donors immediately cut financial funding and imposed sanctions on the new Taliban government.
Hundreds of health facilities have been shut down in the past two years, with no funds to pay the salaries of doctors and nurses. Hospitals that are still open suffer from severe shortages of medicine.
Some of the losses have been offset by the continued involvement of foreign aid organizations. But many of them have been forced to limit their operations as international funding recedes.
Afghan health professionals say they have seen a rise in the use of narcotics, including opium, crystal meth, and cannabis, to treat common illnesses.
Rahmatullah, a doctor based in Kabul who only gave his first name, says the lack of health care facilities and medicine has forced people, especially in rural areas, to turn to illicit drugs to treat illnesses like diarrhea, sore throats, and insomnia.
"But the repeated use of opium for medicinal purposes leads to addiction," he told Radio Azadi, revealing that many of his patients have become addicted to the drug.
Abdul Basit Karim, a doctor in the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif, said the shortage of "sufficiently staffed and equipped" medical facilities was the main reason Afghans are turning to narcotics.
'Massive Funding Shortage'
International organizations operating in the country have been forced to cut their assistance to Afghans in the fields of health care and food aid in recent months, largely due to funding shortages.
The UN World Food Program in September cut emergency assistance to millions of vulnerable Afghans because of a "massive funding shortage."
Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross stopped funding 25 hospitals across Afghanistan on August 31, citing a lack of resources.
The UN estimates that more than 28 million Afghans, or over two-thirds of the country's population of 40 million, need humanitarian assistance.
"The situation in Afghanistan is grave, and the lack of resources and funding to support health workers and facilities is putting countless lives at risk," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in August.
That includes drug rehabilitation facilities, many of which do not have enough basic medicine, food, and clothes for patients. Many centers have closed or are struggling to remain open since the Taliban takeover.
The Taliban has taken an extremely hard line in tackling Afghanistan's massive drug problem, rounding up addicts and locking them up for months as a form of treatment. But critics have said the cold-turkey approach is cruel and ineffective, and many addicts find themselves back on the streets soon after their forced detox is over.
Safia, a woman living in Kabul, says she used opium to treat a chronic toothache. But after several weeks of use, she became addicted.
"I took some opium with tea at night," she told Radio Azadi. "But my dependence on the drug continued."
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Mursaleen Arsala and Naqiba Barekzai of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
Thousands Of Afghan Refugees Leave Pakistan As Deadline Expires
Afghan refugees in Pakistan, many having traveled for days, crossed into Afghanistan as a November 1 deadline to leave the country took effect. Islamabad has vowed to deport an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan if they don't leave voluntarily. International humanitarian groups have called on Pakistan to stop the forced expulsions, saying many Afghans will face harsh conditions in their own country -- and many will be in danger of persecution by the Taliban.
Afghan Boys, Men Rounded Up, Face Deportation From Pakistan
Pakistani authorities have cracked down on undocumented foreigners, mostly Afghans, ahead of a deadline to leave the country or face deportation. In Karachi, Afghan men and boys on November 1 were put on buses and taken to a temporary detention center. Neighboring Pakistan is home to millions of Afghans who have fled decades of violence and unrest in Afghanistan.
Afghan Refugees' Homes Demolished In Islamabad Ahead of Deportation Deadline From Pakistan
Authorities in Islamabad demolished mud houses belonging to Afghan refugees on October 31, a day ahead of a deadline for them to leave Pakistan. An estimated 1.7 million Afghans living illegally in Pakistan have been told to return to their country or face detention and deportation.
Pakistan Begins Rounding Up Undocumented Afghans For Deportation
Pakistan on November 1 began rounding up undocumented foreigners, the vast majority of them Afghans, hours ahead of the deadline for them to evacuate the country.
The country's Interior Ministry said in a statement before the midnight deadline that "a process to arrest the foreigners...for deportation" had begun, but that voluntary return would still be encouraged.
The undocumented foreigners were reportedly being transferred to transit centers.
Officials in the southwestern port city of Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and capital of Sindh Province, said that up to 40 people without proper documents had been moved to one of the transit centers.
WATCH: Pakistani authorities have cracked down on undocumented foreigners, mostly Afghans, ahead of a deadline to leave the country or face deportation. In Karachi, Afghan men and boys on November 1 were put on buses and taken to a temporary detention center.
Pakistan announced in early October that it would expel an estimated 1.7 million undocumented immigrants who remained in the country after November 1. As the deadline approached, tens of thousands of Afghans -- some who have been in Pakistan for decades -- made their way back to Afghanistan with their families and belongings.
More than 165,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan since Islamabad issued its ultimatum, officials said on November 2. Just over 129,000 have fled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the provincial Interior Ministry said, while a total of 38,100 have crossed through Chaman in Baluchistan, border officials there told AFP on November 2.
In the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan, officials said on November 1 that more than 100,000 Afghan nationals had returned to their homeland via the Torkham border crossing in the past two weeks.
WATCH: Authorities in Islamabad demolished mud houses belonging to Afghan refugees on October 31, a day ahead of a deadline for them to leave Pakistan. An estimated 1.7 million Afghans living illegally in Pakistan have been told to return to their country or face detention and deportation.
An undetermined number of Afghans have returned to Afghanistan by way of the Chaman border crossing in the southwestern Balochistan Province.
Overall, more than 140,000 people had voluntarily left Pakistan following the government's October 3 order, according to Pakistan's Interior Ministry.
Pakistan's move to remove undocumented foreigners is seen as part of an anti-immigrant crackdown that has been criticized by human rights groups and the United Nations.
On October 31, the chair of the nongovernmental Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hina Jilani, wrote the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warning that Islamabad's move to expel Afghans could "trigger a humanitarian crisis."
"The decision amounts to forced repatriation, which is not recognized under international customary law, and will invariably affect vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers, which include women, children, the elderly, persons living with disabilities, persons from low-income groups, and Afghans at risk because of their professions -- many of whom fled Afghanistan after the Afghan Taliban took over the government in August 2021," Jilani wrote.
Ahmad Afghan, an Afghan national who lives in Islamabad, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that he and his family left Afghanistan after the Taliban regained power in Kabul. He said his visa has since expired and he has been unable to extend it as he and his family await documents to move to a third country.
"We are very worried. We cannot go back to Afghanistan," Afghan said. "If we go back to Afghanistan, [the Taliban] will kill us -- 100 percent."
Pakistan has been a popular refuge for Afghans for decades, beginning during the 1979-89 Soviet occupation. Others fled fighting during the ensuing Afghan civil war and the Taliban's first stint in power from 1996 to 2001. Millions of Afghans returned to their homeland following the U.S.-led invasion that toppled the Taliban from power.
Some 3.7 million Afghans fleeing war, poverty, and political upheaval in their homeland currently reside in Pakistan, according to the United Nations, with Islamabad putting the number as high as 4.4 million.
Officials in Islamabad have said that about 1.4 million Afghans possess documents allowing them to legally stay in Pakistan and that the order for undocumented immigrants to leave affects 1.7 million people.
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban has previously criticized the move to remove undocumented Afghans from Pakistan, saying they are being punished for tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.
On November 1, the Taliban called on the Pakistani government to give undocumented Afghans more time to leave as large numbers of evacuees created bottlenecks at the Pakistan-Afghan border.
While thanking Pakistan and other countries that have harbored Afghans over years of conflict in Afghanistan, the Taliban asked Islamabad "to not forcibly deport Afghans with little notice, but give them time to prepare."
Mohammad Zaman, an Afghan national who spoke to Radio Azadi at the Torkham border crossing on November 1, said the large group his family traveled with struggled to prepare for the evacuation.
"More than 30 families came with us. They are people who had left their country due to poverty. They are people who could not find a loaf of bread, so they left the country and came [to Pakistan]," Zaman said. "Instead of supporting us, Pakistan gave us a very short deadline. The deadline was so short that we couldn't even wrap up our businesses."
An Afghan national who spoke to Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity following his arrival in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar Province expressed hope that he and his children would be treated fairly by the Taliban.
"I swear by God, I have neither a place to live in nor a piece of land," the man said, adding that he and his family had moved to Pakistan in search of work. "I ask the Taliban to provide us with shelter, at least a tent to live in.... Here, we may die of hunger."
On November 1, Afghanistan's state news agency, Bakhtar, which is under Taliban control, said the Taliban government had dedicated 2 billion Afghanis (about $27 million) to provide returnees "with basic needs."
With reporting by Reuters
Afghan Refugees Leave Pakistan As Mass Deportation Deadline Looms
Afghan refugees in Pakistan flooded across the border to return home on October 31, a day ahead of a deportation deadline. Pakistani authorities have ordered an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees to leave voluntarily or face deportation. But many of them say they will face grave danger from the Taliban.
UN Experts Urge Taliban To Free Two Women's Rights Defenders In Afghanistan
UN experts have demanded the Taliban immediately release two women's rights defenders who have been in detention for more than a month. The Taliban has barred women from most areas of public life and work and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures imposed after the militants took power in 2021. UN experts, including the special rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, described the release of Neda Parwan and Zholia Parsi and family members as an urgent matter. They have not been granted legal representation, charged with a crime, or brought before a court.
As Deadline Approaches, Forced Expulsions Of Afghans From Pakistan Gather Momentum
Thousands of Afghans crossed into their homeland from neighboring Pakistan along two major border crossings on October 31 as just hours before a deadline from Islamabad to leave the country or be deported.
Islamabad set November 1 for expelling more than 1.7 million undocumented foreigners, most of whom are Afghans, as part of an anti-migrant crackdown that has been criticized by human rights groups and the United Nations who have called on the Pakistani government to give the migrants time to register.
“Our preparations are complete,” Irshad Mohmand, a Pakistani official overseeing the expulsions along the Torkham border crossing, told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal.
Torkham connects western Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province with the eastern Afghan province of Jalalabad along the historic Khyber Pass. Afghanistan and Pakistan share a 2,610-kilometer border.
Mohmand said that Afghans will be allowed into their country after undergoing a registration process in which their fingerprints and biodata will be collected. Authorities in Torkham have so far seen the return of more than 4,000 Afghan families into their country.
They are leaving after the Pakistani Interior Ministry announced on October 3 that all undocumented immigrants in Pakistan had to leave the country within 28 days.
As a result, about 60,000 Afghans had left Pakistan by October 27, according to the United Nations. Many of them cited a fear of arrest in Pakistan as the main reason for going back.
"We'd live here our whole lives if they didn't send us back," Muhammad Rahim, a 35-year-old Afghan, told Reuters.
Like hundreds of thousands of Afghans living in Pakistan, Rahim was born in the country’s southern port city of Karachi. He married a Pakistani woman and raised his children in the port city but still has no Pakistani identity documents.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) slammed Islamabad's deadline saying it has resulted in significant threats and abuse of Afghans living in the country.
“Pakistan’s announced deadline for Afghans to return has led to detentions, beatings, and extortion, leaving thousands of Afghans in fear over their future,” said Fereshta Abbasi, HRW’s Afghanistan researcher.
“The situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous for many who fled, and deportation will expose them to significant security risks, including threats to their lives and well-being.”
Pakistan has accused the Taliban militants in power in Kabul of turning a blind eye to Pakistani insurgents who cross the border into Afghanistan to seek shelter before returning to stage attacks in Pakistan. The Taliban deny the accusations.
Meanwhile, Afghans who fled to Pakistan in hopes of forging a better and safer life, have gotten caught in the middle.
Traders, truck drivers, and political activists launched a sit-in 11 days ago in the border town of Chaman, which links the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan to the southern Afghan province of Kandahar.
The group are demanding that Islamabad rescind its decision to forcefully deport Afghans and end all free travel to Afghanistan as part of its drive to enforce strict border control.
Visa-free travel is vital for cross-border trade in Chaman and other communities across the long Durand Line border between the two countries. During the past century members of some border communities were entitled to cross the border freely.
Separately, Aurat March, a Pakistani women's rights movement, staged protests on October 29 against the forced deportations in several Pakistani cities.
“If we return to Afghanistan, we will be in great danger,” said Asma Riffat, an Afghan woman living in Islamabad.
"We were threatened by the Taliban in Pakistan, and now we are facing new dangers in Afghanistan."
Since returning to power, the hard-line Islamist Taliban has banned women and teenage girls from education in Afghanistan. It has also banned them from employment in most sectors and discouraged them from leaving their homes.
Sharp Increase In Afghans Leaving Pakistan Due To Migrant Crackdown, UN Says
UN agencies have reported a sharp increase in Afghans returning home since Pakistan launched a crackdown on people living in the country illegally. They urged Pakistan to suspend the policy before it was too late to avoid a “human rights catastrophe.” Pakistan earlier this month said it will arrest and deport undocumented or unregistered foreigners after October 31. Two provinces bordering Afghanistan have set up deportation centers. The government says the campaign is not aimed at a particular nationality, but it mostly affects Afghans who make up the bulk of foreigners living in the country.
