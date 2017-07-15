Kadyrov Dismisses U.S. As Too Weak To Be Russia's Enemy In HBO Interview

Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov dismissed the United States as too weak to be an enemy of Russia, and once again insisted there are no gays in his North Caucasus republic in an interview with the HBO television channel posted on YouTube on July 14.

"America is conducting a policy against Russia, against the country's leadership," Kadyrov said. "They know that I'm ready to give my life for Russia and that I have a good army capable of attacking and defending. We’ll see how things go for everyone.”

When asked if he regards the United States as Russia's enemy, Kadyrov said: "America is not really a strong enough state for us to regard it as an enemy of Russia. We have a strong government and are a nuclear state."

"Even if our government were completely destroyed, our nuclear missiles would be automatically deployed," he said. "We will put the whole world on its knees."

The interview was conducted by HBO Real Sports’ reporter David Scott, who went to Grozny to film a feature on Kadyrov's mixed martial arts program. The full program will be aired on July 18.

Asked about allegations gay men have been tortured and abused in Chechnya, Kadyrov said: "This is nonsense. We don't have those kinds of people here. We don't have any gays. And if there are some, please take them to Canada. Praise be to God, take them far from us so we don't have them at home. To purify our blood, if there are any here, take them."

Kadyrov said he feels no concern for young men who claim to have been tortured.

"They are devils. They are for sale. They are not people. God damn them for what they are accusing us of. They will answer to the Almighty for this."

Human rights groups and Western nations have called on the Kremlin to investigate the allegations of gay abuse in Chechnya.

With reporting by HBO, TASS, and Outsports.com

