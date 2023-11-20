News
- By Current Time
Woman Detained For Allegedly Setting Fire To Enlistment Office In Russia's Kaliningrad
A woman was detained in Russia's western Kaliningrad exclave on suspicion of attempting to set an enlistment center on fire, regional authorities reported. The incident occurred on November 19, the spokesman for the regional government, Dmitry Lyskov said, without revealing the woman's identity. Telegram channel Incident-Sovetsk published a video purportedly showing a woman throwing a Molotov cocktail into a building, filming the fire on her phone, then running away. The channel said the woman worked as a cook at a local kindergarten. Arson attacks on military enlistment offices have become frequent since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Putin To Participate In Virtual G20 Meeting On November 22 After Skipping Live Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a virtual meeting of G20 leaders on November 22 after again skipping the annual in-person summit in India in September, Russian state television reported. Putin has not attended the annual G20 meeting in person since launching his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The November 22 virtual meeting will seek to build on the outcomes of the September meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement on November 18. India is the current chair of the G20.
Dozens Gather In Siberian City To Speak Out Against Legislation Curtailing Protests
Dozens of Russians gathered in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on November 19 to protest against a local government initiative that would ban protests in most city locations. Novosibirsk Governor Andrei Travnikov, who heads the regional pro-Kremlin United Russia party, claimed the initiative is designed to protect the rights and freedoms of residents. Opponents say Travnikov, who serves at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, wants to limit protests ahead of the 2024 Russian presidential election to make himself look good in the eyes of the Kremlin. Opponents say they expect the United Russia-controlled Novosibirsk parliament to approve the ban. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine Reports Progress Securing Dnieper River Beachheads
The Ukrainian military said it has pushed Russian forces some "3 to 8 kilometers" away from the bank of the Dnieper River as its forces attempt to secure beachheads on the eastern side of waterway.
Speaking on state television on November 19, military spokeswoman Natalya Humenyuk said: "The enemy still continues artillery fire on the right bank. We have a lot of work to do."
Humenyuk estimated that "several tens of thousands" of Russian troops are resisting the Ukrainian advance.
Ukrainian forces have attempted several times to hold positions on the Russian-controlled side of the river, reporting some successes earlier this month.
Ukrainian defense analyst and reserve military officer Roman Svitan told Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, that Ukrainian forces have established positions at three or four locations on the eastern bank.
"For the moment these are not large-scale forces; these are reconnaissance, mostly small reconnaissance companies, up to 100 people," Svitan said. "It may already be up to a battalion, it may be larger, but these are only so-called raid attacks that are conducted on a rotational basis."
During its daily briefing on November 19, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 71 clashes in the previous 24 hours, with particularly intense fighting near the Donetsk region cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka.
The military also reported that 150 settlements had been targeted by Russian artillery fire.
"Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the General Staff's statement said.
Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Russia denies targeting civilians in its invasion of Ukraine.
Two civilians were reportedly injured by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson overnight, while a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized with injuries sustained from a land mine.
With reporting by AP
Judge Who Convicted Russian Anti-War Protester Skochilenko Tabbed For Promotion
A professional board of judges in St. Petersburg has recommended for promotion the judge who on November 17 convicted artist Aleksandra Skochilenko of distributing false information about the armed forces and sentenced her to seven years in prison.
In a document dated November 16, the St. Petersburg Judicial Qualification Board recommended Judge Oksana Demyasheva for the position of deputy chairwoman of the city’s Kalinin District Court.
Demyasheva was listed as the only candidate for the position.
The competition for the vacancy was opened on July 10. According to the local news website Fontanka, the appointment is for a six-year term.
Skochilenko -- who usually goes by the familiar form of her first name, Sasha – was arrested in March 2022 for replacing several price tags in a grocery store with statements about Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine the previous month. She admitted posting the shelf tags but said she had not committed a crime because they contained no false information.
After being held in custody for nearly 20 months, Skochilenko, who describes herself as a pacifist, was convicted by Demyasheva on November 16, one day before the Qualification Board posted the information about her nomination for promotion.
Skochilenko’s case became an international cause celebre, with supporters saying her detention had seriously harmed her health. She reportedly suffers from a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
On November 18, more than 100 Russian doctors signed an open letter to President Vladimir Putin calling for her release because of “serious concerns” about Skochilenko’s health.
Weeks after Russia started its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
Article 207.3, which includes a prohibition on calling it a war -- Moscow officially calls it a "special military operation" -- represented a significant new phase in the Kremlin's effort to stamp out opposition to the invasion in Ukraine and clamp down on dissent.
Ukrainian Teen Who Was Taken To Russia Returns Home
Bohdan Yermokhin, a teenage orphan who was taken to Russia from the occupied Azov Sea port city of Mariupol, has returned home after being reunited with relatives in Belarus, Ukrainian officials said.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, announced Yermokhin's return in a November 19 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a photo of the young man on Ukrainian territory.
Yermokhin's return coincided with his 18th birthday.
Yermokhin is just one of thousands of Ukrainian minors who were forcibly deported or transferred to Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion in February 2022.
However, his case gained international prominence after he and his lawyer on November 9 appealed directly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Facebook for his return home.
Yermokhin had recently received a notice from a Russian military commissariat informing him that he must register for possible service with the Russian armed forces. Russia conscripts young men starting at age 18.
A day after his Facebook post, Ukrainian rights ombudsman Bohdan Lubinets reported that an agreement had been reached under which Yermokhin would be allowed to return to Ukraine.
Yermokhin, who lost both parents a few years ago, had been living with a foster family in Mariupol and studying at the Mariupol Higher Metallurgical Vocational School when Russia launched its invasion.
After Russian forces took control of the port city, Yermokhin was taken to Russia and placed with a foster family in the Moscow region. He was also given Russian citizenship.
Forcibly deporting children is a war crime and the International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.
Yermokhin’s Ukrainian lawyer, Kateryna Bobrovska, said Yermokhin met with Lvova-Belova in August 2022 and was compelled to write a statement saying he wanted to stay in Russia until he came of age.
In March, he tried to escape to Ukraine through Belarus but was detained at the border before he could leave the country. Russian authorities argued he was a minor and could not decide for himself where to live.
As of November 19, he is no longer considered a minor.
To date, only about 390 children deported to Russia have been repatriated to Ukraine, either by their families or thanks to humanitarian associations.
Ukraine and the West continue to fight for the return of the other children.
With reporting by Le Monde
Iranian Rapper Toomaj Salehi, Jailed For Supporting Amini Protests, Released On Bail
A popular Iranian rapper has been released on bail after spending more than a year in jail for supporting a wave of antigovernment protests sparked by the death in custody of Masha Amini.
Toomaj Salehi, 32, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 18 that he had been freed the same day that the country’s Supreme Court, responding to an appeal, found “flaws in the original sentence” and ordered his release.
The court returned the case to the lower court.
Salehi was sentenced to six years and three months in prison in July on a charge of “corruption on Earth,” which is one of the most serious offenses in Iran’s Islamist system and carries a possible death sentence.
He was acquitted of the charge of “insulting the founder of the Islamic revolution and leadership and communicating with hostile governments.”
After a closed-door trial, the court also ordered Salehi be barred from producing any music or performing for two years after his release.
He had been arrested in October 2022 after making public statements in support of the protests that had erupted the previous month. The protests were triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Amini, who had been detained by the so-called morality police for alleged violations of the country’s strict Islamic dress code. He spent much of his pretrial detention in solitary confinement.
Iranian authorities dismissed the widespread protests as riots instigated by foreign governments. Hundreds of people were killed and thousands arrested by security agents in a brutal crackdown.
Salehi was accused of spreading lies on the Internet and publishing anti-state propaganda.
Salehi, 33, has gained prominence for his lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran. His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of "suffocating" the people without regard for their well-being.
Iranian Politician Close To Khamenei Warns Against Gaza Involvement
Iran shouldn't become involved in the war in the Gaza Strip, a prominent Iranian politician cautioned in Tehran on November 18 in remarks to the Etemad newspaper. "Those in Iran who want to enter the Gaza war should know that this is precisely what the Zionist regime wants," Gholam Ali Hadad Adel said, using Iranian terms for Israel. Iranian participation in the conflict would lead to war with the United States, Hadad Adel said. In a war of this kind, Israel would be on "the safe side," he said. Hadad Adel is seen as part of the ultraconservative grouping in Iran and sits on a council that advises Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Migrants Stuck In Border Zone After Finland Blocks Russia Crossings
Dozens of third-country nationals are stranded at Finland's border with Russia on November 18 after Helsinki authorities blocked frontier crossings a day earlier. Finland has accused Moscow of sending migrants to the crossings in retaliation for its decision to join NATO, an allegation the Kremlin denied. Russian news outlet RBC reported that migrants had been let through by Russian border guards but that they were forced back by Finnish personnel. At midnight on November 17, Finland blocked four key border crossings in southeast Finland. Finland's Yle reported that four people did manage to enter Finnish territory and by law had their asylum applications accepted. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kosovo Detains Customs Officials, Border Police In Serb-Majority North On Suspicion Of Corruption
Authorities in Kosovo on November 18 said eight customs officials and a Border Police officer were arrested on suspicion of abuse of duty and bribery. Kosovo's Special Prosecutor’s Office, the customs office, and Police Inspectorate said the raids were carried out at 11 locations in the north of the country after a long investigation. Full details weren't released, but officials said the raids took place in Serb-majority regions, where authorities in recent years have attempted to crack down on illegal routes used to transport goods from neighboring Serbia. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
More Than 100 Russian Doctors Urge Putin To Release Woman Imprisoned For Price Tag Anti-War Protest
More than 100 Russian doctors signed an open letter to President Vladimir Putin calling for the release of a 33-year-old Russian woman who was sentenced to seven years in prison for using price tags in a supermarket to distribute information about Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The doctors, in appealing to Putin as the "guarantor of rights and freedoms of Russian citizens" -- expressed "serious concerns” about the health of artist Aleksandra (Sasha) Skochilenko and insisted her actions did not violate Russian law.
"For disagreement with the war and a pacifist action that did not violate the law, the artist Sasha Skochilenko was sentenced to seven years in prison," the letter stated.
"In addition to indignation at the obvious injustice of the sentence, we, as the medical community, have serious concerns about Sasha's state of health. She has been diagnosed with a number of serious chronic diseases that require proper medical supervision and a special regimen," it added.
On November 16, a court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, sentenced Skochilenko to prison after finding her guilty of "distributing false information about Russian armed forces," under Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code, which was bulldozed through both chambers of parliament and signed by Putin in a single day last year.
Dozens of journalists and people who came to support Skochilenko chanted: "Shame! Shame! Shame!" after Judge Oksana Demyasheva pronounced the ruling in Putin's hometown.
Several municipal lawmakers and noted Russian director Aleksandr Sokurov were among those who were in attendance to support Skochilenko.
Opposition lawmaker Boris Vishnevsky said the court ruling "has nothing to do with law, justice, or humanism."
"This is not justice; this is a reprisal. Those who called this justice, I hope will be tried one day, though I don't know when that will happen. I hope very much that Sasha will be released earlier," Vishnevsky said.
Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 after she replaced five price tags in a supermarket in late March with pieces of paper containing what investigators called "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
In her final testimony hours before the verdict and sentence were handed down, Skochilenko reiterated her previous statement that her actions in the store were to promote peace.
Prosecutors had asked the court to convict Skochilenko and sentence her to eight years in prison.
Skochilenko has several medical conditions, including a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Since her arrest, rights groups have called for her immediate release.
Weeks after Russia started its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
Article 207.3, which includes a prohibition on calling it a war -- Moscow officially calls it a "special military operation" -- represented a significant new phase in the Kremlin's effort to stamp out opposition to the invasion in Ukraine and clamp down on dissent.
With reporting by RFE/RL's North.Realities
Russia Reportedly Summons Czech Charge D'Affaires Over Asset Freeze
Russia's Foreign Ministry on November 18 said it had summoned the Czech Republic's temporary charge d'affaires in Russia the previous day over Prague's decision to freeze Russian state-owned properties, Russia’s RIA news agency reported. The Czech government on November 15 said it had frozen Russian state-owned properties on its territory, expanding its sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine. The Kremlin said the move was illegal and that Moscow may retaliate against what it called a hostile step.
- By RFE/RL
Moldova's Presidential Pooch Takes A Bite Out Of International Relations During Austrian Leader's Visit
A dog belonging to Moldovan President Maia Sandu bit the hand of visiting Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen, causing what the Austrian leader’s office called a “small wound.” Video posted by local media showed van der Bellen leaning over to pet the dog -- named Codrut -- when the animal jumped and snapped at the Austrian president in Chisinau on November 17. “It was a small wound that was treated with a bandage,” van der Bellen’s office told dpa. “Everyone who knows me knows I’m a big dog lover and can understand his excitement,” van der Bellen, 79, said later. Sandu apologized, saying Codrut had become frightened by the presence of so many people.
Armenian Prime Minister Says Baku, Yerevan 'Still Speaking Different Diplomatic Languages' In Peace Talks
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has said that while Yerevan and Baku have agreed on basic principles for a peace treaty, the two sides are "still speaking different diplomatic languages" in talks.
Addressing the fall session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that opened in Yerevan on November 18, Pashinian lamented that Azerbaijan has yet to publicly commit to three principles for achieving peace that he said have already been agreed upon.
Pashinian also said the lack of commitment deepens the atmosphere of mistrust and that rhetoric from Azerbaijani officials leaves open the prospect for renewed "military aggression" against Armenia.
"Yerevan and Baku still speak different diplomatic languages," he said, adding that "we often do not understand each other."
Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had held several rounds of peace talks under EU mediation before Baku launched a lightning offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh that ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in the disputed territory.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region, which had been a majority ethnic-Armenian enclave since the Soviet collapse and is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory.
The region initially came under the control of ethnic-Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994.
During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
After a cease-fire agreement was quickly reached between ethnic-Armenian forces and Azerbaijan following Baku's offensive in September, nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled to Armenia as Baku took control of the whole of Nagorno-Karabakh.
"We have good and bad news about the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process," Pashinian was quoted as saying.
"It is good that the basic principles of peace with Azerbaijan have been agreed upon," he said, referring to three principles for peace that he announced in late October had been worked out during talks with Aliyev in Brussels that were mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Those principles, he told the Armenian parliament at the time, were: Armenia and Azerbaijan recognizing each other's territorial integrity, that the delimitation of the countries' borders be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, and that regional trade, transport, and communication be opened while respecting sovereign jurisdictions.
The downside is that by not acknowledging the agreement, Pashinian said, Baku was deepening the atmosphere of mistrust.
Pashinian also accused Azerbaijani officials of calling Armenia "Western Azerbaijan."
"This seems to us to be a preparation for a new war, a new military aggression against Armenia, and it is one of the main obstacles to progress in the peace process,” Pashinian said.
The Armenian prime minister's comments came after Baku said on November 16 that it would not participate in normalization talks at the foreign-minister level with Yerevan that were planned in the United States this month.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the decision was in response to what it called "one-sided and biased remarks" made by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien against Azerbaijan.
In September, Baku withdrew from two meetings planned by the European Union. The same month Aliyev refused to attend a round of negotiations with Pashinian that were to be mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the EU's Michel.
Baku cited France's allegedly "biased position" against Azerbaijan as the reason for skipping those talks in Spain.
During the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session in Yerevan on November 17, Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonian said there was a historic opportunity to establish peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Simonian also said Armenia is sincerely interested in normalizing relations with Turkey, having open borders and transportation links in the region, and engaging in negotiations without preconditions.
“I have a great hope that these negotiations will yield the desired results in the near future,” Simonian said, stressing that the region needs peace.
On November 17, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pia Kauma welcomed Armenia's expressed interest in reaching a deal with Azerbaijan.
“It is important to maintain momentum in the peace process and for Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a full settlement,” Kauma said. “We recognize that the background is very painful, but despite the difficulties, this moment should be seen as an opportunity for all to forge a new path for the region based on peaceful coexistence, mutual security, and economic prosperity.”
Demand For Probe After Taliban Official Visits Cologne Mosque
The appearance of a high-ranking Afghan Taliban official at a mosque in the German city of Cologne has sparked outrage from the government as well as the local authorities. "We strongly condemn the appearance of Taliban representative Abdul Bari Omar in Cologne," the Foreign Office wrote on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter. The government had not been informed about the trip and the official -- from Afghanistan's food and drug administration -- had not been issued a visa before traveling to Germany. A local Afghan cultural association had organized the event.
Russia Places Former Central Banker Aleksashenko On Wanted List
Russia's Interior Ministry has placed Sergei Aleksashenko, formerly a deputy governor of the Bank of Russia and a deputy finance minister, on its wanted list, Russian state news agencies reported on November 18. Aleksashenko, who has criticized Russia's war in Ukraine, has been living in exile in the United States after falling out with President Vladimir Putin's government and had already been designated a "foreign agent." TASS reported that Aleksashenko had been added to the Interior Ministry's wanted list on an unspecified criminal charge. Russian lawmaker Vasiliy Piskarev this week alleged Aleksashenko was engaged in shaping sanctions against Russia.
Ukraine Presses Drive On East Bank Of Dnieper As Russian Drones Blast Infrastructure Sites In North, South
KYIV -- Ukrainian forces looked to build on bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnieper River on November 18 after a night in which Russian drone attacks blasted Ukrainian infrastructure and residential sites and caused at least two deaths in northern and southern Ukraine.
Kyiv's forces were attempting to "push back Russian Army units as far as possible in order to make life easier for the [west] bank of the Kherson region, so that they will not get shelled as much," said Natalya Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command.
Ukraine's military a day earlier said its forces had established "several bridgeheads" on the east bank of the Dnieper and that "our defenders are consolidating their positions and firing on the occupiers."
Reports that Ukrainian forces have transported heavy military equipment and troops across the river and set up beachheads have fueled suggestions Kyiv could be poised for a breakthrough on the southern front and open a new line of attack in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula.
The Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula has been controlled by Russia since 2014, when it was seized and illegally annexed by Moscow.
Ukraine said two emergency rescue workers were killed and at least three people were injured in Russian rocket strikes in a residential area in the southern Zaporizhzhya region on November 18.
Separately, the Kherson region military administration said Russian shelling on November 18 had injured a 54-year-old man, who was being treated in serious condition in the hospital.
Battlefield claims cannot immediately be independently verified.
Earlier, the Ukrainian military said infrastructure in southern and northern Ukraine had been struck in a large-scale overnight drone attack launched from Russian territory.
The Ukrainian Air Force claimed its air defenses shot down 29 out of 38 the Iranian drones used in the attack. It was the largest number of drones launched in an overnight attack by Russia since September 30, according to air force figures.
"Unfortunately, an energy infrastructure facility was hit in the Odesa region," the press service of the southern military command said on Telegram on November 18. "One civilian employee was injured and hospitalized. An administration building was damaged. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished."
Two infrastructure facilities were also reportedly damaged in the northern Chernihiv region, located on Ukraine's border with Russia and Belarus.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has said he expects Russia to step up its attacks on Ukraine's energy and heating infrastructure ahead of winter, congratulated the Ukrainian defense forces for their action against the drones.
"Your accuracy, guys, is literally life for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
He warned, though, that "the closer we are to winter, the more Russians will try to make the strikes more powerful."
Last year, millions of civilians were left without power and heat for extended periods of time during freezing temperatures in what was seen as an attempt by Russia to break their will.
Zelenskiy said on November 16 that Russia was "accumulating" missiles in preparation for the expected attacks, and that while Ukraine's air defenses would not provide "100 percent" protection, the country's air defenses were better than last year.
Kyiv was also targeted in the overnight drone attacks, according to officials. All of the drones launched against the Ukrainian capital were downed as they approached the city, the officials said.
The Ukrainian Air Force had announced an air alert in the evening of November 17 advising residents in many areas of Kyiv to stay in shelters.
With reporting by AP and AFP
- By AP
The Moscow Times, Noted For Its English Coverage Of Russia, Is Declared 'Foreign Agent'
The Russian Justice Ministry on November 17 added The Moscow Times, an online newspaper popular among Russia's expatriate community, to its list of “foreign agents.” The designation means increased financial scrutiny for those designated and requires them to prominently include the label on anything they publish. It was not immediately clear how the move would affect The Moscow Times, which moved its editorial operations out of Russia in 2022 after the passage of a law imposing stiff penalties for publishing anything that the government deems discredits the Russian military and its war in Ukraine.
Conference On Military-Industrial Cooperation Between U.S., Ukraine To Take Place In December
Ukraine and the United States will hold a conference in December to explore military-industrial cooperation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) said on November 17.
Zelenskiy said in his evening address that during his visit to Washington, he and President Joe Biden “agreed on specific steps we can take together” and these steps “will undoubtedly strengthen both Americans and Ukrainians, as well as our partners."
Specifics of the arrangement were discussed recently with the participation of Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office, and others on the government team, he said.
"In December of this year, a special conference involving Ukrainian and American industries, government officials, and other state actors will take place -- everyone involved in organizing our defense," Zelenskiy said.
He said Kyiv and Washington are "actively progressing" on the joint arms production issue.
The U.S. government will host the conference on December 6-7, NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
U.S. and Ukrainian industry and government representatives will use the conference “to explore opportunities for co-production and other industrial cooperation in Ukraine,” she said, adding the event is part of the U.S. government’s "efforts to significantly increase weapons production to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom and security.”
The conference follows the International Defense Industries Forum hosted by Ukraine on September 29 and reinforces long-term commitments to the U.S. defense industrial base, Ukraine’s economic recovery, and "the joint commitment to enhance industrial, armaments, and security cooperation between both nations,” Watson said.
Kyiv has been ramping up efforts to produce its own weapons amid concerns that supplies from the West might slow down. It also hopes joint ventures with international armament producers can help revive its domestic industry.
Efforts to increase military industrial cooperation with other countries is not limited to the United States.
In October, Ukraine set up a joint defense venture with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG to service and repair Western weapons sent to help Kyiv against Russia's full-scale invasion. The venture will help with the localization of some key equipment produced by Rheinmetall, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in announcing the venture.
It will bring "cooperation between our countries to a qualitatively new level and will allow us to build together the arsenal of the free world," Shmyhal said.
With reporting by Reuters
ICJ Order Says Baku Must Ensure Safety Of People Who Want To Return To Nagorno-Karabakh
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has published a preliminary order calling on Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of people who want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh following the Azerbaijani military's lightning offensive in September that resulted in Baku regaining control of the disputed territory.
The ICJ decision on November 17 concluded that pending a final decision in the case, Azerbaijan must ensure that people who left Nagorno-Karabakh after September 19 and wish to return “are able to do so in a safe, unimpeded, and expeditious manner.”
The same applies to people who wish to depart Nagorno-Karabakh, while those who wish to stay must remain “free from the use of force or intimidation that may cause them to flee,” the court said in its decision, approved 13-2 by the judges.
The judges also called on Azerbaijan to “protect and preserve registration, identity, and private property documents and records” of people in the region and told the country to submit a report to the UN's top court within eight weeks on the steps taken to apply the provisional measures.
The decision is a preliminary step in a case brought by Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of breaching an international convention against racial discrimination linked to Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan also has brought a case against Armenia alleging breaches of the same convention. It is likely to take years to resolve the cases.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Baku welcomed the court's decision, saying it confirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
"It is worth noting that the court also rejected the groundless and ridiculous request to withdraw the personnel of all the military and law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan from the Karabakh region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, the measures mentioned by the court accept the already declared policy of the Azerbaijani government regarding the Armenian residents of Karabakh.
"This includes our commitment to ensure the safety and security of all residents, regardless of national or ethnic origin," it said.
The decision released on November 17 comes after Armenia asked The Hague-based ICJ to order so-called provisional measures guaranteeing safety and protecting property and identity documents.
Armenia made the request after Azerbaijan's army routed ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh in a 24-hour campaign that began on September 19. The region's separatist government agreed within weeks to disband itself by the end of the year, prompting tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians to flee Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement reiterated the country's position that it did not force out any ethnic Armenians and that many left despite the government's call for them to stay.
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov pledged at a hearing before the ICJ in October that Azerbaijan would do all it could to ensure the safety and rights of all citizens in the region.
The court said on November 17 that the pledges “are binding and create legal obligations for Azerbaijan.”
The ICJ decision also said that Azerbaijan’s operation in Nagorno-Karabakh took place in the context of “the long-standing exposure of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh to a situation of vulnerability and social precariousness.”
It said the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh “have been severely impacted by the long-lasting disruption of the connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia via the Lachin Corridor.”
With reporting by AP
Pakistan's Deportation Of Afghans 'Couldn't Have Happened At A Worse Time,' UNHCR Says
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Afghanistan says the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Afghans from Pakistan threatens to deepen the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 17 that most of the returning Afghans have neither jobs nor homes and noted that Pakistan undertook the action just before winter. “The mass arrivals couldn’t have happened at a worse time,” UNHCR Afghanistan said. Islamabad announced last month that more than 1.7 million undocumented foreigners must leave by November 1 or face arrests and deportations. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
'Serious Damage': Ukraine Attributes Destruction Of Russian Ships To Innovative Use Of Drones
The Russian fleet has suffered "serious damage" largely caused by Ukrainian drones, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, who said the tactics have made Ukraine the driver of a new type of naval warfare.
Pletenchuk, speaking on Ukrainian television on November 17, claimed that 15 Russian ships have been destroyed and 12 damaged since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"Not all of this is the result of the work of our drones,” he said, but they have caused “quite a lot of damage to enemy ships.”
Pletenchuk said this has made Ukraine a leader in “a new level of application of unmanned systems,” and is recognized as such.
“We have a separate team...that [uses] both surface and underwater drones. And not only for reconnaissance and demining, but also for destruction," Pletenchuk said.
Russian forces in the Black Sea have recently "reduced significantly" thanks to the work of the Ukrainian defense forces, he claimed. He added that the Russian military has been forced to "remain as far away as possible and is significantly limited in its actions," though the Ukrainian military previously has said that bad weather in autumn and winter typically forces Russian missile carriers to move into their base ports.
While the Russian position could be described as defensive, the enemy still has cruise missile carriers at its disposal, meaning the danger is still present, he noted.
Pletenchuk added that Ukrainian forces will continue their moves to weaken the Russian fleet.
"Of course, we will expand our influence at the first opportunity," he said.
Russia has repeatedly claimed to have shot down drones over Crimea that appeared headed for its assets on the peninsula.
The Russian Defense Ministry said last week that a Ukrainian attack involving multiple drones on the Moscow-occupied Crimea region was repelled by Russian air defenses. A ministry statement said nine drones were destroyed and eight others were intercepted off the Black Sea coast of Crimea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month pledged to keep pressure on Russian-occupied Crimea after an attempted drone attack on the Moscow fleet installation in Sevastopol.
Zelenskiy said on October 24 that while Ukrainian forces have not yet gained full fire control over Crimea and surrounding waters, the “illusions” of Russia's domination of Crimea “are melting."
Afghanistan's Acting UN Representative Demands Release Of Women's Rights Activist
The acting head of the Afghan UN mission has requested the release of Afghan dissident Parisa Azada. Naseer Ahmed Faiq said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the detention of Azada by the Taliban is an act against Islamic and cultural values, as well as the fundamentals of human rights and freedom. His post on November 16 strongly condemned the arrest and demanded Azada’s immediate release, as well as the release of other women and human rights defenders. The Taliban arrested Azada, a member of the Women's Movement for Justice and Freedom, last week in Kabul. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
EU Slams Russia's 'Shameful' Use Of Migrants At Finnish Border
The European Union on November 17 accused Russia of making a "shameful" use of migrants to put pressure on other countries, saying it had noted an increased number of undocumented asylum seekers crossing Russia's border to Finland. Helsinki announced on November 16 that it will close four of its eight border crossings with Russia beginning this weekend because of the increased flow of asylum seekers. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Russia was deliberately seeking to destabilize his country in response to its accession to NATO this year.
Armenia To Formally Join ICC In February
Armenia has formally handed in its request to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) and will become a member in February, The Hague-based tribunal announced on November 17. Yerevan last month signed the ratification of the Rome Statute that recognizes the ICC's jurisdiction. Armenia says this would allow the court's prosecutors to investigate alleged crimes committed in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku in September retook complete control of the region after a lightning offensive, resulting in some 120,000 ethnic Armenians fleeing across the border into Armenia. Yerevan has accused Baku of "ethnic cleansing" in the region, a claim Azerbaijan strongly denies.
