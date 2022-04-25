News
Ethnic Kalmyk Founder Of Clothing Brand Flees Russia Amid Threats
The owner of a shop producing and selling clothes with Kalmyk ethnic symbols from Russia's Kalmykia region has fled the country amid fears over his safety after he created a brand to take on xenophobia.
Aldar Eredzhenov, the founder and owner of 4 Oirad, told RFE/RL on April 24 that he and his clothing business had to move to Mongolia from Moscow after he started receiving anonymous threats over his latest brand, "Nerussky" (Non-Russian).
Eredzhenov said he started the brand after an ad campaign by the government to commemorate the illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, saying "we are all Russians."
He said the campaign gave him a "feeling of injustice" because he felt he and other minorities in Russia should be proud of their origins, even as they often face intolerance in the country.
"First of all, I am a Kalmyk, then a citizen of Russia. These words do not in any way belittle Russian culture, are not meant to offend the nation, they do not contain negativity. This is a statement of fact," he said.
"Many people living in Russia are non-Russians by blood. We should not be ashamed of this. I wanted the word 'non-Russian' to be a sound without negativity, so that these people would not be embarrassed to be non-Russian."
Some Russians did take offense, however, and Eredzhenov, who says he encountered ethnic discrimination when doing things like trying to find housing in Moscow after moving his company there, said that since the launch of the clothing line he had received threats for the brand, and feared that he would be the target of attacks similar to other activists in Kalmykia.
"We don't feel safe in Russia," he said, and moved his entire operations, including equipment, to Mongolia.
"There is a problem to which the country's leadership turns a blind eye, television propaganda repeats that there aren't ethnic conflicts in Russia. But this is just cynical hypocrisy," he said.
The company used to have its own production workshop and a store in Elista, the capital of Kalmykia, which is located north of the North Caucasus region.
In 2019, the company came under pressure from local authorities after it openly supported protests against the appointment of the mayor of Elista because he was a former leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Eredzhenov then moved his business to Moscow, where he had many clients.
He said the idea of the brand Non-Russian came after billboards, saying, "I am a Kalmyk, but today, we are all Russians!" appeared across Kalmykia following the start of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
"I am not Russian. And openly stating that does not diminish Russian culture, does not offend the state-founding ethnic group. There is no negative connotation in that. Because I, like Daghestanis, Chechens, Buryats, Yakuts, Bashkirs, and many other ethnic groups in Russia, am not Russian by blood. We do not have to be ashamed of that," Eredzhenov said, adding that the idea of the Non-Russian brand was to challenge xenophobia among Russians.
Kalmyks are a Mongol-speaking and predominantly Buddhist ethnic group.
Death Toll From Fire At Russian Defense Research Institute Rises To 17
The death toll from a fire at a Russian Defense Ministry research institute in the city of Tver has risen to 17, according to local officials.
The Tver regional administration said on April 25 that five of the 17 bodies found in the debris had been identified from the fire that broke out there on April 21 in the city about 180 kilometers northwest of Moscow.
Previously, local officials had said that at least six people died in the fire while another 27 people sustained injuries, mostly after they jumped from windows of the four-story building.
The fire started on the second floor and covered some 1,000 square meters of the building, which houses the Central Research Institute of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces.
According to preliminary investigations, the fire may have been caused by the malfunction of outdated electrical wiring.
Media reports said rescue teams continued to sift through the charred building looking for further victims.
Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and SOTA
Kazakh Activists Jailed Over Unsanctioned Rally Demanding Release Of Political Prisoners
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, has jailed eight activists over their participation in a rally demanding the immediate release of political prisoners in the Central Asian nation.
On April 25, the Almaty City Administrative Court sentenced Aigerim Tileuzhan, Alina Bermenqul, Bauyrzhan Atinbaev, Beken Beisalieva, Qonai Abdiev, and Doszhan Quanysh to 20 days in jail for the demonstration.
Ravqat Mukhtarov and Maira Ghabdullina were each handed 15 days in jail. Three more activists, Bulbul Berdiqozhanova, Esenbai Khodzhiev, and Bayan Shyrynbekova were each fined 91,890 tenges ($205).
All of the activists pleaded not guilty, but the court convicted them of taking part in an unsanctioned public event.
The activists were among dozens of protesters who gathered a day earlier in the city center and demanded the release of hundreds of men and women who were arrested during and after deadly anti-government protests in early January.
Protests in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic’s western region of Manghystau over abrupt gas-price hikes turned into unprecedented demonstrations that turned violent across the nation.
Authorities have said that at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, died during the unrest.
Human rights activists insist the number of the people killed during the violence is likely much higher.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Agree On Structure Of Border Demarcation Commission
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov have agreed on the structure of a commission on the delimitation of the border between the two South Caucasus countries amid simmering tensions over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
On April 25, the ministers also discussed ways for the commission to meet and talked about security issues in areas close to the border as well as matters related to preparations for a peace treaty after a six-week war between the neighbors in 2020.
Earlier this month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian agreed to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Baku regained control of parts of the breakaway region in the 2020 war, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994. Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the current cease-fire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
On April 24, Azerbaijan's State Border Guard Service said its troops prevented the illegal entry of an Armenian saboteur group into Azerbaijani territory.
Baku accused Yerevan of what it called "an attempt to disrupt" ongoing efforts to conclude a peace treaty.
Armenia's Defense Ministry said in a statement late on April 24 that it had launched an investigation into the appearance of one of its soldiers on the Azerbaijani side of the border.
With reporting by apa.az, Interfax, TASS, and Vesti Kavkaza
- By Reuters
Blinken: 'Sovereign, Independent Ukraine' Will Outlast Putin
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have spoken to the media a day after their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, Blinken said on April 25 that the U.S. strategy of coordinating international support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia "is having real results."
Esenov, Writer Who Challenged Authoritarian Turkmen Leadership, Dies At 95
ASHGABAT -- Rahim Esenov, one of the most well-known Turkmen writers who openly refused to follow the orders of the Central Asian nation's authoritarian leadership, has died in Ashgabat at the age of 95.
Esenov's relatives and friends told RFE/RL on April 25 that the writer died over the weekend. No cause of death was given.
Esenov openly rejected the cult of personality that was created by Turkmenistan’s first President Saparmurat Niyazov in the 1990s and was blacklisted for his refusal to go along with the leader.
He rejected Niyazov's demand to change the plot of his book The Crowned Wanderer which he worked on for 27 years. Because of this, he was deprived of his private house and had to move to a small apartment in the Turkmen capital.
In 2003, after Esenov published his book ignoring "recommendations" proposed by Niyazov, who wanted the book to be another tool to cement his power, the writer was arrested and spent several months in a detention center.
Esenov was released amid an outcry from international organizations.
In 2006, he was invited to New York, where he received the PEN/Barbara Goldsmith Freedom to Write Award.
For many years, Esenov cooperated with RFE/RL's Turkmen Service.
Russia Says It Is Opening A Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol
The Russian military says it will open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to evacuate from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the corridor will open at 2 p.m local time on April 25 for all civilians to leave the Azovstal area.
Russian troops "from 14:00 Moscow time on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of" civilians, the ministry said in a statement.
The sprawling metalworks has remained the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic Sea of Azov port city.
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians have sheltered in the sprawling maze of underground tunnels there.
They have repeatedly urged Russia to offer them a safe exit, but previous attempts at organizing evacuations have failed repeatedly.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Greenpeace Activists Block Russian Tanker From Delivering Oil To Norway
Greenpeace says its activists have attempted to block a tanker from delivering Russian oil to Norway, chaining themselves to the vessel's anchor in a protest against the war in Ukraine.
The Ust Luga tanker is currently anchored outside Exxon Mobil's Norwegian Esso unit at the Slagen oil terminal some 70 kilometers south of Oslo, vessel tracker Marine Traffic data showed on April 25.
Greenpeace said in a statement that the activists arrived in a small boat before chaining themselves to the tanker's anchor chain as they sought to prevent the offloading of a cargo estimated to consist of 95,000 tons of oil.
"I am shocked that Norway operates as a free port for Russian oil, which we know finances Putin's warfare," Greenpeace Norway head Frode Pleym said.
An Exxon Mobil spokesperson told the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet that Esso Norway had agreed to buy the oil before the war broke out and does not have plans for further purchases from Russia.
"Esso Norway fully complies with all Norwegian sanctions and we support the coordinated international efforts to end Russia's unprovoked attack," Esso said in an emailed statement.
In addition, Greenpeace is demanding that the government support an extension of the EU sanctions list to include all imports of Russian oil and gas, Dagbladet reported.
Greenpeace called on the Norwegian government to ban imports of Russian fossil fuels and said Esso Norway should cancel any contracts for such imports from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and Dagbladet
Ukrainian Railway Chief Says FIve Stations Hit By Russian Missiles
The head of Ukraine's railway service says five stations in the central and western parts of the country have been hit by missile strikes.
"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure. This morning, within an hour, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under fire," Oleksandr Kamyshin, the chairman of the railway service, said on Telegram.
There were no reports of injuries.
Kamyshin said trains are being forced to find alternate routes and schedules for security reasons.
Global Defense Spending Reaches New Record; Iran Ranked In Top 15, Says New Report
Global defense spending rose again in 2021, topping $2 trillion for the first time as Russia beefed up its military capabilities ahead of its invasion of Ukraine, a new report said on April 25.
Adjusted for inflation, defense spending last year grew by 0.7 percent to hit $2.113 trillion, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in its latest report.
The largest five spenders were the United States, China, India, Britain, and Russia, SIPRI said.
The United States accounted for 38 percent of world military spending last year, followed by China with 14 percent. However, the United States' defense spending fell from 3.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to 3.5 percent, or $801 billion.
That included a drop in research and development spending, but the report said it still appears the United States is focusing on "next-generation technologies."
Britain and France each moved up two ranks, becoming the fourth- and sixth-largest spenders in 2021.
Iran increased its military spending by 11 percent, making it the 14th largest military spender last year. It was the first time in two decades that Iran ranked among the top 15 military spenders.
Russian military spending grew by 2.9 percent, to $65.9 billion -- a third consecutive year of growth of military spending, accounting for 4.1 percent of GDP.
The boosted spending came at a time when Moscow was preparing for its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine registered a drop in defense spending last year, to $5.9 billion, accounting for 3.2 percent of its GDP.
Ukraine's overall defense spending has surged by 72 percent since Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
China upped its military budget by 4.7 percent to reach $293 billion, its 27th consecutive year of growth.
Japan's spending was increased by 7.3 percent, hitting $54.1 billion, its biggest increase since 1972, while Australian spending grew by 4 percent to hit $31.8 billion.
Iran last year raised its military budget for the first time in four years, to $24.6 billion -- an annual increase of 11 percent that came despite continuing economic hardship caused by many years of sanctions prompted by Tehran's nuclear activities and amid increasingly tense relations with the United States and Israel.
The budget of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps grew by 14 percent accounting for 34 percent of Iran’s total military spending, the report said.
Iran's archfoe, Israel, upped its military budget by 3.1 percent, to $24.3 billion amid ongoing military operations against the radical Hamas Islamist group and its growing concerns over Iran’s potential nuclear capabilities.
Global defense spending increased for both of the years the world has been struck by the pandemic to date.
"Even amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, world military spending hit record levels," said Diego Lopes da Silva, senior researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program.
"There was a slowdown in the rate of real-terms growth due to inflation. In nominal terms, however, military spending grew by 6.1 percent."
With reporting by AFP and dpa
No Significant Russian Breakthrough In Donbas, British Defense Ministry Says
Moscow has only achieved minor advances since shifting its military focus on completely occupying eastern Ukraine, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its regular bulletin on April 25.
"Russia has made minor advances in some areas since shifting its focus to fully occupying the Donbas, it tweeted on April 25. "Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough," it said.
"Ukraine's defense of Mariupol has also exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness," the bulletin said.
British military intelligence also noted that a decision by Russia's Ministry of Defense to propose that compensation for the families of the deceased troops be overseen by the military authorities rather than the civilian administration "likely reflects a desire to hide the true scale of Russia's losses from the domestic population."
Russia Promises Humanitarian Corridor, U.S. Pledges More Aid For Ukraine
Russia has again promised to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol as the United States pledged more military aid for Ukraine amid continuing diplomatic efforts to stop Moscow's invasion, which has entered its third month.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced more than $700 million in additional direct and indirect military aid for Kyiv on the first visit by high-level American representatives to Kyiv since Russia invaded on February 24.
About half of the money will go to Ukraine, with the remainder to be split among NATO members and other regional allies.
In addition, Washington will sell $165 million worth of ammunition to Kyiv, said the American officials, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy immediately after their arrival in the Ukrainian capital late on April 24.
After the trip, which was confirmed only after the two had left Ukrainian territory, Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding.”
The United States has sent some $4 billion in military aid since President Joe Biden's term began last year, and already announced a new $800 million aid package last week.
Blinken, speaking to reporters near the Polish-Ukrainian border, said he and Austin traveled by train from Poland into Ukraine.
He said the visit to Kyiv was an opportunity to directly demonstrate "our strong ongoing support for the Ukrainian government."
Austin, in turn, said the United States believes that Ukraine can win the war with Russia if it has "the right equipment."
"The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin told journalists.
"We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support," he said.
The White House said on April 25 that Biden also plans to nominate current U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, as the new ambassador to Kyiv, a post that has been officially unoccupied since 2019.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 25 that it would open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to evacuate from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Russian troops "from 14:00 Moscow time on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of" civilians, the ministry said in a statement.
But Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces launched missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian positions in the Azovstal area.
The sprawling metalworks has remained the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic Sea of Azov port city.
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians have sheltered in the maze of underground tunnels there. They have repeatedly urged Russia to offer them a safe exit, but previous attempts at organizing evacuations have failed repeatedly.
The head of Ukraine's railway service on April 25 said five stations in the central and western parts of the country have been hit by missile strikes.
"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure. This morning, within an hour, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under fire," Oleksandr Kamyshin, the chairman of the railway, said on Telegram.
Meanwhile, Russia launched rockets at two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsya region on April 25, causing an unspecified number of deaths and injuries, regional Governor Serhiy Borzov reported.
"Today, the Vinnytsya region is once again under rocket fire (in) the towns of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn. The enemy is attempting to hit critical infrastructure," Borzov said in a video released on the Telegram messaging app. Russia did not immediately comment on his remarks.
To Ukraine's north on the Russian side of the border, a fire erupted early on April 25 at an oil facility, but no immediate cause was given for the blaze in oil storage tanks.
NASA satellites that track fires showed something burning at coordinates that corresponded to a Rosneft facility some 110 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border. Moscow has previously blamed Ukraine for attacks on the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its military struck Ukraine's Kremenchuk oil refinery with long-range missiles and hit military installations in Ukraine.
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine," the ministry said.
"High-precision long-range weapons destroyed fuel production facilities at an oil refinery on the northern outskirts of the city of Kremenchuk, as well as petroleum-products storage facilities which fueled military equipment for Ukrainian troops," the ministry said.
However, the Russian statement could not be independently confirmed. The governor of Ukraine's Poltava region had said the Kremenchuk refinery near the Dnipro River was destroyed earlier this month.
Five civilians were killed and another five wounded in Donetsk on April 24, the besieged eastern region's Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Authorities also reported a death in northeastern Kharkiv.
Russian forces sought to capture Kyiv in the first weeks of the war, shelling parts of the capital and sending hundreds of thousands of residents fleeing the city.
The Kremlin then had Russian forces retreat after facing strong resistance, saying the first phase of the war was complete and that now it was refocusing its military campaign on capturing the Donbas in the east.
Britain's Ministry of Defense, though, said in a regular bulletin on April 25 that Moscow has only achieved "minor advances" since the strategy change.
"Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough," it said.
On the diplomatic front, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was scheduled to travel to Turkey on April 25 and then Moscow and Kyiv.
Zelenskiy said it was a mistake for Guterres to visit Russia before Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, AFP, BBC, and Reuters
Ukraine Criticizes Austrian Minister Over Comments About EU Membership
Ukraine has criticized Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg for opposing its membership in the European Union, saying such a move will weaken the bloc.
"We consider [his remarks] strategically short-sighted and not in the interests of a united Europe," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on April 24.
Schallenberg, a member of the conservative Austrian People's Party, told a conference a day earlier that the EU should not make Ukraine a candidate member at its June meeting and instead offer Kyiv "another path" forward in its relationship with the 27-member bloc.
The EU's executive arm in June may provide its opinion on Ukraine's bid to become a candidate to join the bloc, paving the way for a possible decision by leaders that same month.
A majority of countries in the bloc back Ukraine's desire.
However, such a move could be controversial, since Russia has frequently cited Kyiv's decision to forge closer ties with the EU and NATO as one rationale for its invasion of Ukraine.
Membership in the EU includes an obligation to assist fellow member states that are victims of armed aggression.
Ukraine has been slowly carrying out political and economic reforms since 2014, when it overthrew pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, in order to meet EU membership requirements.
The majority of Ukrainians support joining the EU.
With reporting by Bloomberg and Reuters
Kremlin May Put 'Political Instructors' In Ministries, State Companies To Bolster Support
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration has recommended placing people inside ministries, government agencies, and state-owned companies to spread the Kremlin's political agenda among employees -- a move that harks back to Soviet times -- amid concern over fraying support, Kommersant reported.
The newspaper said the officials -- referred to as "political instructors" -- would be responsible for informing employees of the Kremlin's political views and monitoring their frame of mind.
The idea first arose last year during the parliamentary election campaign as the presidential administration discovered "problems with loyalty" toward the Kremlin's current political agenda in a host of state bodies, the paper said.
The presidential administration has returned to the idea following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin's decision to attack Ukraine has isolated Russia politically and devastated its economy, hurting average citizens.
Members of Putin's administration recommended the idea to deputy governors during a seminar held outside Moscow on April 7-9 dedicated to domestic politics, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the event.
Putin has intensified his two-decade-long crackdown on political and media freedom since launching the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
His government recently passed laws criminalizing the spreading of information about the war it determines to be "fake," which opponents say gives unconditional power to the authorities to arrest anyone critical of the war.
Russia has also banned various independent media as well as the largest social-media networks, including Facebook and Instagram, to prevent citizens from consuming news about the war not approved by the state.
The idea to install "political instructors" -- should it be implemented -- could touch millions of working Russians. Putin has expanded the bureaucracy during this 22-year rule while widening state control of the economy, especially in the energy industry.
With reporting by Kommersant
Ukrainians Mark Somber Orthodox Easter As Zelenskiy Vows 'Wickedness' Will Not Destroy His Country
Ukrainians are marking Orthodox Easter with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed in an Easter message that no "wickedness" will destroy the country.
Standing inside the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said in a video address that Ukraine will overcome the darkness that Russia's unprovoked war has brought upon it.
"Today, we still believe in the new victory of Ukraine and we are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or wickedness," Zelenskiy said.
"We are overcoming dark times and on this day I -- and most of us -- are not in bright clothes, but we are fighting for a luminous idea."
Subdued Easter celebrations took place across the country, exactly two months since the beginning of the Russian invasion that has killed thousands and forced millions to flee their homes.
Serhiy Hayday, governor of the eastern Luhansk region, said on April 24 that seven churches there had been destroyed in the fighting.
Ukrainian authorities had on April 23 urged those celebrating to follow religious services online and to respect nighttime curfews.
Zelenskiy said on April 21 that Russia had rejected a proposal for a truce over the Easter period.
Senior Ukrainian negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak said on April 24 Russian forces were shelling the Avozstal steelworks in the besieged southern city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian defenders are holed up.
Writing on Twitter, he called for "a real Easter truce in Mariupol," along with an immediate humanitarian corridor for civilians and special talks to facilitate the exchange of military and civilians.
In his Easter message Zelenskiy said Mariupol and its "heroic defenders" should not be forgotten.
"It is possible to destroy the walls, but it is not possible to destroy the foundation on which the spirit of our warriors, the spirit of the whole country, rests," he said.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of Eastern Orthodox Christians worldwide, called for humanitarian corridors in Mariupol and other areas of Ukraine, where he said, "an indescribable human tragedy is unfolding."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
UN's Guterres Heads To Turkey Ahead Of Moscow, Kyiv Visits
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a statement said.
"The secretary-general will visit Ankara, Turkey, where, on April 25, he will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the UN said late on April 23.
The UN aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on April 18 that Turkey was a valuable host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Guterres will then head to Moscow on April 26 to meet with Putin, hoping to discuss what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine. The visit will be followed by an April 28 trip to Kyiv where Guterres will meet Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Zelenskiy on April 23 criticized Guterres's decision to head to Moscow before Kyiv, saying there was "no justice and no logic in this order."
"The war is in Ukraine, there are no bodies in the streets of Moscow. It would be logical to go first to Ukraine, to see the people there, the consequences of the occupation," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy said on April 24 that he had talked with Erdogan about the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the port city of Mariupol.
Erdogan told Zelenskiy that Turkey was ready to give all possible assistance during the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Calls On Iran To Release American Held As 'Political Pawn'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Iran to release a U.S. citizen he said had been held for years as a "political pawn."
Emad Sharghi was sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges, Iranian media have reported, saying he was detained while attempting to flee the country.
Blinken said the Iranian-American venture capitalist had been held for four years, and that the "family has waited anxiously for the Iranian government to release Emad.
"Like too many other families, their loved one has been treated as a political pawn," the top U.S. diplomat said on Twitter on April 23.
"We call on Iran to stop this inhumane practice and release Emad," Blinken added.
Earlier on April 23, U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley also called for the release of Sharghi and other detained Americans, including businessman Siamak Namazi and U.S.-British environmentalist Morad Tahbaz.
"Emad Sharghi was arrested 4 years ago today. He was cleared of all charges, but then convicted in absentia, rearrested, and has now spent over 500 days in Evin Prison," Malley said on Twitter.
"Emad, the Namazis, and Morad Tahbaz must all be allowed to come home now," he added.
On April 22, U.S. Senator Mark Rubio called for Sharghi's release, saying he remained in Tehran’s Evin prison on "false charges."
The United States, Britain, and other countries have sought to secure the release of more than a dozen dual nationals detained by Iran.
Family members and human rights activists have accused Tehran of arresting the dual nationals on trumped up charges to squeeze concessions out of Western nations.
Last month, Tehran allowed two British citizens to return home after years of detention.
Their release was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact.
Negotiations on renewing the deal have reportedly stalled over the U.S. blacklisting of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
With reporting by AFP
Zelenskiy Says To Host Top U.S. Officials In First Wartime Visit To Kyiv
The United States' top diplomat and defense chief are set to make their first wartime visits to Kyiv since Russia launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine two months ago, as intense fighting continues in the eastern part of the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on April 23 that he would meet in the capital the following day with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as he seeks more weapons to repel Russia's invasion.
The visit would mark the highest-profile arrival by U.S. officials to war-ravaged Ukraine and follow a series of visits by European leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
The U.S. visit is an attempt by the Biden administration to "show personal support for Zelenskiy and Ukraine," Bill Courtney, an analyst at the Washington-based RAND Corp and a former U.S. diplomat, told RFE/RL. The visit "suggests a level of confidence that Kyiv is safe enough for foreign leaders."
Russian forces sought to capture Kyiv in the first weeks of the war, shelling parts of the capital and sending hundreds of thousands of residents fleeing the city. However, the Russian forces retreated after facing strong resistance.
The Kremlin is now refocusing its military campaign on capturing the Donbas region in the east.
Ukraine has requested heavy artillery from the West for the new phase of the war, which will take place on the region's vast plains.
In his daily video address late on April 23 , Zelenskiy said he was "expecting specific things and specific weapons" from the meeting with the U.S. officials.
The Biden administration has already announced several billion dollars in military and economic aid to Ukraine since the war began, including another $800 million on April 21.
Austin may use the visit to get a better understanding of how Ukrainian military leaders see the new phase of the war progressing and gauge their future weapon needs, Courtney said.
Peace Effort Dead?
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears set on seizing as much Ukrainian territory as possible, having given up on peace talks, the Financial Times reported on April 24, citing three people briefed on conversations with the Russian president.
Putin told people involved in trying to end the conflict that he sees no prospects for a settlement, the paper said. Talks stalled after Zelenskiy earlier this month accused Russia of committing war crimes, the paper reported.
Russian forces have continued to press their attacks in the east, including on the besieged port city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said on April 24.
Ukraine's General Staff said the Russians fired on Ukrainian positions along the entire line of contact on the war's 60th day. It also said the Russian military intensified its offensive and assault operations in the Severodonetsk, Kurakhiv, and Popasna directions.
Russian forces also intensified their assaults on cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine.
Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Hayday said on April 24 that eight people were killed and two others were wounded in a Russian barrage the day before.
In the strategic Black Sea port of Odesa, government officials said a Russian missile strike hit a military facility and two residential buildings, killing at least five people and injuring 18, although the reports could not immediately be confirmed.
The Ukrainian presidential office said a 3-month-old child was among those killed.
"Among those killed was a 3-month-old baby girl. How did she threaten Russia? It seems that killing children is just a new national idea of the Russian Federation," Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said on April 24 that at least 213 children had been killed in the war, and 389 wounded.
The Prosecutor-General's Office added that the figures were not final and that work was under way to establish them in areas of hostilities.
In the eastern Donetsk region, the governor said two children were killed on April 24 in shelling by Russian forces.
Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on Telegram that the children, girls aged 5 and 14, had died in the Ocheretynsk community after the building where they lived was destroyed.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said on April 23 it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.
The command post was hit on April 22, killing two generals and critically wounding another, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said in a statement. The Russian military did not comment on the claim.
British military intelligence said on April 24 that Ukraine had repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas this week.
Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted a significant cost on Russian forces, the U.K. Ministry of Defense tweeted in a regular bulletin.
"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness," the update said.
In its latest analysis, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces did not appear to be pausing to refit or mass their troops as they redeployed and were likely to step up their offensives.
"Russian forces will likely increase the scale of ground offensive operations in the coming days, but it is too soon to tell how fast they will do so or how large those offensives will be," it said.
Senior Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on April 24 that Russian forces were continuously shelling Mariupol and urged Moscow to agree a "real Easter truce."
Russia has largely reduced Mariupol to rubble as it seeks to crush the last vestiges of resistance holed up at the massive local steel plant.
The UN's Ukraine crisis coordinator, Amin Awad, on April 24 called for an "immediate stop" to fighting in Mariupol to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians in the battered city "today."
"The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children, and older people, are at stake in Mariupol," Awad said in a statement. "We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives." Awad said Orthodox Easter provided an opportunity to halt hostilities.
His call came after the latest of many attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed on April 23.
The UN statement said there was an estimated 100,000 civilians trapped in the city, which has been heavily devastated after being besieged by Russian forces for weeks.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said on April 24 that it was "deeply alarmed" by the situation in Mariupol, calling for unimpeded access to help residents, including hundreds of wounded.
"Each day, each hour that passes has a terrible human cost," the ICRC said in a statement.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Iran, Saudi Arabia Hold Fifth Round Of Talks In Baghdad
A fifth round of talks has been held between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, Iranian media reported.
Nournews, a news website that is affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter on April 23 that the talks were held in Baghdad and that the "positive atmosphere...raised hopes for the two countries to take a step towards the resumption of relations."
The semiofficial Mehr news agency said high-ranking Iraqi and Omani officials played a role in bringing the sides together for the talks following a previous round in September.
Shi'ite Muslim-majority Iran and Sunni-led Saudi Arabia have for decades competed for influence in the Middle East. A bloody conflict in Yemen has been called by many experts a "proxy war" between Tehran and Riyadh.
Riyadh severed ties with Iran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran following the execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.
The two sides started direct talks last year to try to contain tensions and restore ties.
In March, Iran unilaterally suspended the talks without giving a reason, but it came a day after Saudi Arabia said it had executed 81 men in its biggest mass execution in decades.
Activists said 41 of those executed were Shi'ite Muslims from the eastern Qatif region, which has historically been a flashpoint between the Sunni-dominated government and minority Shi'a.
Latvian Russian-Speakers Protest Against Kremlin's War In Ukraine
Hundreds of people from Latvia's Russian-speaking community participated in a protest in the streets of the capital, Riga, against Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Protesters on April 23 waved Ukrainian flags and posters with slogans such as "Stop the genocide in Ukraine" and "Complete Russian gas and oil embargo," according to Latvian public broadcaster LSM.
Organizers of The Russian Voice Against War rally said the event was designed to demonstrate that Russian-speaking people in Latvia do not identify with Russian President Vladimir Putin's government and that they respect the sovereignty and culture of other countries.
Organizers posted photos and videos of the protest on the event’s Facebook page.
Ethnic Russians make up around 25 percent of Latvia's population of 1.9 million.
On April 21, the Saeima, Latvia's parliament, "unanimously adopted a statement on the aggression and war crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, expressing solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."
"The Saeima acknowledges that the Russian Federation is currently committing genocide against the people of Ukraine," the statement said.
Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins on April 22 said it was necessary to weaken Russia's ability to finance its war in Ukraine and pressed for further European Union sanctions on all Russian banks and all energy resources.
After meeting with his Baltic counterparts, Karins tweeted that "Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are united in stepping up support to Ukraine and determined to stop using of Russian gas."
Fellow Baltic states Estonia and Lithuania -- all former Soviet republics and European Union and NATO members -- have taken hard lines against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
With reporting by AP and LSM
Zelenskiy Says U.S. Secretaries Of State, Defense To Visit Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told a news conference that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and defense chief Lloyd Austin will visit Kyiv on April 24.
"Tomorrow, the American officials are coming to visit us; I will meet the defense secretary [Austin] and Antony Blinken," he told reporters on April 23.
If it takes place, the visit would mark the highest-profile arrival by U.S. officials following a series of visits by European leaders to war-ravaged Ukraine's capital.
Following the other visits, the Biden administration had been under pressure to send a high-level representative to Ukraine as a show of support amid Russia's brutal invasion of the country.
Zelenskiy told the news conference that he would discuss with the U.S. officials the types of weapons needed by Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unprovoked attack.
There was no immediate comment from the U.S. side, which has said it was considering a visit but that Biden himself would not travel to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy also issued a fresh call for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to "put an end to the war."
"I think that whoever started this war will be able to end it," he told the televised news conference, held at a metro station in central Ukraine.
"From the beginning, I have insisted on talks with the Russian president," he said.
"It's not that I want [to meet him]; it's that I have to meet him so as to settle this conflict by diplomatic means."
"We have confidence in our partners, but we have no confidence in Russia," he added.
The Ukrainian leader repeated his warning that Kyiv would break off talks if Russia killed the remaining Ukrainian soldiers holding out in a steel plant in the besieged port of Mariupol.
Talks have been held with little or no progress between Ukrainian and Russian officials.
Zelenskiy also spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone on April 23 to discuss Kyiv's military needs.
Johnson's office said the British leader told Zelenskiy that Britain would reopen its embassy in Kyiv next week.
Most countries closed their embassies in Kyiv following Russia's February 24 invasion, but many have reopened their diplomatic posts after Ukrainian resistance forced Russian troops to retreat from around the capital.
Johnson told Zelenskiy that the British government was continuing its efforts to help collect evidence of Russian war crimes.
He also told the Ukrainian leader that more defensive weapons -- including vehicles, drones, and anti-tank missiles -- would be sent to help Kyiv in its battle against Russian forces.
"The prime minister ended by reiterating the U.K.'s unwavering support for the people of Ukraine and committed to continue working with international partners to provide the assistance necessary to help Ukraine defend itself," Downing Street said.
Andriy Sybiha, the Ukrainian president's deputy chief of staff, said Zelenskiy spoke with Johnson about a "new phase" of military aid, including the provision of heavy weapons.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Reuters, and AFP
Russian Space Official Says New Nuclear-Capable ICBM To Be Deployed By Fall
The head of Russia's space agency has said the country plans to deploy its first military unit armed with the nuclear-capable Sarmat, a new intercontinental ballistic missile, within months.
Roskosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin was quoted by Russian news agency TASS as making the statement in an interview with state television station Rossia-24.
It comes with the Russian armed forces publicly derided by Western military analysts as underperforming, poorly trained, and badly equipped in the Ukraine campaign.
Ukrainian officials, a former Russian foreign minister, and other international observers have accused Moscow of "nuclear blackmail" since the outbreak of war -- a serious charge against the leadership of a country with the world's biggest nuclear arsenal by number or warheads.
Rogozin said the Sarmat unit will be based in the Siberian town of Uzhur, in the Krasnoyarsk region, about 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.
The deployment will happen no later than this autumn, he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials have repeatedly made veiled references to the country's nuclear arsenal since Putin launched an all-out military invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Putin ordered Russia's nuclear arsenal on high alert days after the unprovoked invasion began, with the Kremlin citing "Western countries...taking unfriendly actions" through economic sanctions and "aggressive statements against our country."
Russia calls Sarmat "the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world," and Putin has claimed it can overcome "all modern means of anti-missile defense."
Russia tested its Sarmat missile on April 20 in what was regarded as an effort to project strength even as its conventional forces were widely seen to be faltering against Ukrainian professional and volunteer fighters.
Russia properly notified Washington of the launch beforehand, the Pentagon said.
Afterward, Rogozin, who routinely trolls the West on social media and other statements, warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in conjunction with purported comments that "if Sarmat is used, none of you will 'consult with each other.'"
Nuclear fears around the Russian invasion have stemmed from more than just atomic weapons.
Russian forces stormed the decommissioned nuclear plant at Chernobyl, kicking up contaminated soil and raising radiation levels there.
And on March 4, Russian troops overran the functioning Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, sparking a fire at a plant training facility.
With reporting by Reuters
Bosnian Quake Victim Died After Hillside Collapsed On Home
Bosnian officials have identified the lone death so far from a major earthquake and aftershocks that shook the Balkans overnight as a 27-year-old woman whose house was partially buried by a crumbling hillside in the southern city of Stolac.
The magnitude-6 earthquake shook Bosnia-Herzegovina shortly after 11 p.m. on April 22, Europe's seismological center said.
Its epicenter was about 9 kilometers north of Ljubinje at a depth of about 5 kilometers.
The director of a cantonal hospital in nearby Mostar told RFE/RL that the young woman was dead on arrival, and said three others with head injuries from the seismic rumblings were in stable condition.
The director of the Stolac Health Center, Kazimir Raguz, said most injuries there were lacerations or sprains from fleeing, as well as minor injuries from falling household items.
All of the patients there had been released for home treatment, the director said.
The earthquake was felt in other Bosnian cities and neighboring countries but did not cause widespread major damage.
A power outage was reported in some parts of Mostar, including Berkovici, where electricity was quickly restored, according to Mayor Nenad Abramovic.
There was some damage to cars, roofs, and chimneys in the city of Ljubinje, said Ranko Radic, head of the local civil-protection administration there.
The Bosnian Serb member of the Bosnian tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, told the Srna news agency that 500,000 convertible marks, or around $280,000, in emergency funds would be sent to Ljubinje to help repair the quake damage.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyiv Awaits NATO Summit Invite As Wider Security Concerns Mount
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Ukraine is expecting an invitation to a NATO summit next week in Germany initiated by the United States.
The Pentagon has invited 40 allies to meet in Germany on April 26 to discuss Ukraine and its longer-term security needs.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said defense ministers and senior generals from 20 countries, NATO and non-NATO members, have already accepted the invitation from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
It will reportedly take place at the Ramstein Air Base in western Germany.
Ukrainians continue to battle Russian forces trying to take eastern and southern territory in a nearly two-month-old, all-out war following eight years of Russian assistance to armed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week in an attempt to discuss bringing peace to Ukraine.
Ukraine has made its intention to join NATO part of its constitution, although President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has also acknowledged that such a goal is unlikely in the near term.
But in addition to weapons and other support, he has appealed to NATO and other countries to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to help its forces repel Russia, sparking intense debate within NATO.
U.S. President Joe Biden and others have orchestrated major weapons shipments and other support for Ukraine, and have warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against his forces crossing "one inch" into NATO members' territory.
Underscoring Kyiv's recent plea for increased military assistance to beat back the Russian invasion, Russia's Defense Ministry said on April 23 that it had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 military helicopters at an airfield in the Kharkiv region, in northeastern Ukraine.
There was no immediate way to confirm the Russian assertion, and Ukrainian officials did not initially respond to the claim.
Russia said a day earlier that it captured a large arms depot in Kharkiv, a report that was also difficult to confirm.
An adviser to the head of Zelenskiy's office, Mykhaylo Podolyak, said on April 23 that negotiations on possible security guarantees for Ukraine from foreign partners were under way and could be completed within as little as a week.
Speaking on a telethon to raise support for Ukraine, Podolyak said that "Of course, there will be different package guarantees," but he added that "It is important for us to supply weapons, close the skies, military consultations, and the means to quickly purchase additional weapons."
Advisers to leaders of the United States, Britain, Turkey, Poland, Germany, France, and Israel have reportedly expressed readiness to discuss a list of security guarantees for Ukraine.
The acting commander of Russia's Central Military District, Rustam Minnekayev, said on April 22 that full control of southern Ukraine was a strategic goal to allow access to Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniester.
Kyiv has repeatedly warned that Transdniester could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or against Moldova, a non-NATO member that shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
- By Current Time
Russia Adds Ekho Moskvy Editor, Navalny Ally, Others To 'Foreign Agents' List
Russian authorities have designated the former head of an independent radio station, a longtime ally of a jailed opposition leader, and seven others as "foreign agents" in a crackdown that has intensified since Russia launched all-out war in Ukraine eight weeks ago.
The Justice Ministry added former Ekho Moskvy editor in chief Aleksei Venediktov and exiled Kremlin critic Leonid Volkov to a list that now targets around 150 entities and citizens for ostracization and burdensome labeling requirements.
News of their listings follows confirmation that the ministry also placed prominent opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is in detention over alleged statements concerning the Ukraine war, on the "foreign agents" list.
The other additions are: TV journalist and former lawmaker Aleksandr Nevzorov, independent media award RedKollegia co-founder Sergei Parkhomenko, sociologist Viktor Vakhshtain, Yaroslavl LGBT rights activist Yaroslav Sirotkin, journalist Vladimir Voronov, and RFE/RL journalists Artur Asafiev and Yekaterina Lushnikova.
"We condemn this blatant slur against more of our journalists who are patriotic Russian nationals," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said. "RFE/RL's commitment to providing independent information to our Russian audiences will outlast this latest attempt to deprive the Russian people of the truth."
Russia's original 2012 legislation on "foreign agents" targeted NGOs and rights groups and has since been expanded to punish media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and many other perceived opponents alleged to have even indirect ties to outside funding.
Venediktov's Ekho Moskvy was a leading media outlet that, along with numerous other remaining independent news providers, has been shut down since late February over their coverage of the war.
Volkov is a longtime associate of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny who was among several Navalny allies to flee Russia last year before being placed on the government's list of extremists and terrorists.
Russian authorities have tried to cast Navalny and his supporters as Western-backed subversive operatives trying to destabilize Russia.
Many of Navalny’s allies have fled Russia rather than face restrictions on their freedoms or prison time at home, contributing to a long-running demographic dilemma that has been exacerbated by a wave of emigration since the Ukraine invasion.
Venediktov, who is Jewish and a frequent target of pro-Kremlin abuse, reported finding the severed head of a pig at the door of his Moscow apartment late last month and a note reading "Judensau," or "Jewish pig."
Kara-Murza was listed by the ministry as an agent of Ukraine.
A Russian court on April 22 ordered pretrial detention for Kara-Murza for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian army, his lawyer said.
Nine other people were added to the "foreign agents" list on April 15, including YouTuber Yury Dud, political scientist and publicist Yekaterina Shulman, cartoonist Sergei Elkin, The Insider founder and editor-in-chief Roman Dobrokhotov, and journalist and LGBT activist Karen Shainyan.
