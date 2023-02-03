Ukrainian Villager Recounts Russian Mass Destruction, Looting In Kharkiv Region
Tetyana Honcharova never thought she'd survive the Russian assault on Kamyanka. She says the invading army looted and burned its way through the village located the eastern Kharkiv region. Honcharova says at one point she witnessed Russian armor running over a car with someone inside but didn't know if the driver was already dead. The March battle marked part of Russia's failed efforts nearly a year ago to move in quickly and take Kyiv.