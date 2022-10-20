News
Erdogan, Aliyev Open Another International Airport Near Nagorno-Karabakh
ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, have opened another international airport near Nagorno-Karabakh. It is the second airport to have been built there since Baku regained control over parts of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts in 2020.
The ceremony opening the new international airport in the southwestern city of Zangilan was held on October 20.
In October last year, Erdogan and Aliyev opened another international airport in the city of Fuzuli, the capital of the district with the same name adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh. It was among districts placed under Baku's control as part of a truce signed in November 2020 following a 44-day war between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.
A Moscow-brokered truce ended heavy fighting in 2020 which saw thousands of casualties on both sides. Armenia lost control of parts of the breakaway territory and surrounding districts of Azerbaijan that it had held since the 1990s.
Armenian separatists retained control over most of Nagorno-Karabakh's territory, and some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in the region.
Azerbaijan is building a third airport in the regained territory, namely in the district of Lacin, which is expected to be completed in 2025.
The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces after a separatist war in the early 1990s.
Jailed Kazakh Dissident On Hunger Strike In Serious Condition
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Jailed Kazakh dissident Ermek Narymbaev, who started a hunger strike almost three weeks ago, is in very serious condition as his parents continue to urge for his immediate release.
Narymbaev's lawyer Zhanar Balghabaeva gave RFE/RL a letter from her client in which the 52-year-old dissident wrote that he wants his organs "be used to save lives and health of other people in case of my death."
"My organs, any parts of my body can be also used for science, research. I must be buried without mullahs (Islamic clerics)," Narymbaev's letter says.
Balghabaeva told RFE/RL that her client has lost 15 kilograms during his hunger strike, launched 17 days ago.
Narymbaev's father told RFE/RL that his son may die in prison and called on Kazakhs to urge the authorities to release him
Narymbaev (also known as Narymbai) has been jailed several times for his political views and is known as a staunch critic of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's government.
In 2016, he fled Kazakhstan for Ukraine after receiving death threats from unknown individuals. Narymbaev said at the time that the threats were masterminded by Kazakh authorities to intimidate him.
He returned to Kazakhstan in February after unprecedented anti-government rallies shook the Central Asian nation in early January, leaving at least 238 people dead.
He was arrested upon his arrival in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, and sent to prison.
Authorities said that he must stay behind bars for 30 months to serve the remainder of a previous suspended prison term he was handed in 2015 on a charge of inciting hatred, which he called politically motivated.
Britain Says Russian Warplane Fired Missile Close To U.K. Spy Aircraft Over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet last month released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane in international airspace over the Black Sea, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Parliament on October 20.
Wallace told lawmakers Russia had blamed the September 29 incident on a technical malfunction and British aircraft were now being accompanied by fighter jet escorts.
He said the U.K. suspended patrols following the incident and had voiced its concerns to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
"A reply by the Russian Minister of Defense on the 10th of October, stated that they have conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and stated it was a technical malfunction of the SU 27 fighter," Wallace said.
"They also acknowledged that the incident took place in international airspace."
Britain "has shared this information with allies and, after consultation," Wallace said, adding that routine patrols have restarted.
Based on reporting by Reuters and The Guardian
Tajik Political Activist From Restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region Goes On Trial
DUSHANBE -- Faromuz Irgashev, a Tajik political activist and former lawmaker in the volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), has gone on trial on charges rights groups call politically motivated.
Irgashev's mother, Olabegim Irgasheva, told RFE/RL that her son's trial started on October 19 in a detention center in Dushanbe and is being held behind closed doors.
The 32-year-old lawyer, who was arrested in May with several other activists in the wake of the deadly dispersal of protesters in GBAO, was charged with receiving illegal financial support from abroad, organizing an unsanctioned rally, and participating in the activities of a criminal group.
It is not known how he pleaded.
Olabegim Irgasheva said that in early August -- during her only meeting with her son since his arrest -- he asked her "not to turn to official channels to seek justice as it is useless."
"When I asked him about the charges he faces, he said he does not know anything about them," Irgasheva told RFE/RL.
Irgashev was a lawyer for the Commission 44 group, which was created in November last year in GBAO to facilitate a dialogue between regional authorities and anti-government protesters. The group's efforts led to the peaceful resolution of protests in the region.
In May, the protests in GBAO resumed as people demanded thorough investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda of GBAO's capital, Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch a "counterterrorist operation."
Authorities violently dispersed the protesters, arresting dozens. Irgashev and at least six other members of Commission 44 were among those apprehended. Two of them were later sentenced to 18 years in prison each.
Relatives and human rights organizations have insisted the activists were illegally arrested, saying they were defending the rights of GBAO residents.
In August, Tajikistan's Supreme Court recognized Commission 44 as a criminal group.
On October 7, the Tajik Prosecutor-General's Office said 77 people were convicted and handed prison terms over their involvement in the GBAO protests, adding that dozens of others are awaiting their trials.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic that he has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
EU Announces New Sanctions Over Iran's Drone Exports To Russia
The European Union has slapped sanctions on three Iranian generals and an arms manufacturer accused of supplying Iranian kamikaze drones to Russia that have been used in its wave of air strikes on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets.
The names of Iranian drone maker Shahed Aviation Industries and three top Iranian military officials were published in the EU official journal on October 20, adding them to the sanctions blacklist.
Major General Mohammed Hossein Bagheri, the current chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, logistics officer General Sayed Hojatollah Qureishi and Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards drone program, were sanctioned.
"After three days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine," the EU's Czech presidency said on Twitter.
"The EU is also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba saluted the announcement of EU sanctions in a message on Twitter.
"I welcome the EU's prompt action following my appeal on Monday (October 17) to impose sanctions on Iran for helping Russia kill Ukrainians and damage our energy infrastructure," Kuleba said.
Russian forces have launched successive waves of attacks since October 10 on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets using suspected Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during his evening address on October 19 that 233 Iranian Shahed drones have been destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses over the past 10 days.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on October 20 that Russia has carried out about 300 strikes on Ukraine's energy system over the past 10 days.
Russia claims it has no knowledge of its army using Iranian drones in Ukraine while Tehran has said the accusations are "baseless."
European Council chief Charles Michel welcomed the move as he hosted the 27 EU leaders at a summit in Brussels.
"We take swift action against Iran who supports Russia's war in Ukraine," he said.
"I welcome the EU Council decision to adopt in record time restrictive measures against those in Iran who provide military support to Russia," he said.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said: "This is our clear response to the Iranian regime providing Russia with drones, which it uses to murder innocent Ukrainian citizens."
Ukraine's Western allies have said they will provide Kyiv with advanced air-defense systems to counter the Russian strikes.
In a briefing on October 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeated Moscow's aggressive criticism of the West for shipping billions of dollars worth of advanced arms to Ukraine to help Kyiv defend itself against Russia's eight-month military invasion.
Zakharova said the arms deliveries made the EU party to the conflict in Ukraine and that countries pumping Ukraine with weapons were "sponsors of terrorism."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Kazakh Embassy Staff In Kyiv Moves To Warsaw Amid Russian Shelling Of Ukrainian Cities
ASTANA -- Most of the staff at Kazakhstan's embassy in Kyiv has been transferred to the Polish capital, Warsaw, as Russia continues to launch attacks across the country with missiles and kamikaze-drones.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on October 20 that the move was made for the safety and security of Kazakh diplomats and their families.
Tileuberdi emphasized that the Kazakh ambassador to Ukraine, Darkhan Qaletaev, remains in Kyiv and is actively involved in the organization of the evacuation of Kazakh nationals.
The minister said it is impossible to say how many Kazakh citizens are currently in Ukraine, suggesting the number might be around 200. He added that among other options, Kazakh citizens in Ukraine have the possibility to travel to Poland or Moldova.
Since October 10, Russia has intensified its missile attacks and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure and electricity supply facilities in Ukrainian towns and cities.
Kazakhstan, like several other countries, has urged its citizens to leave war-torn Ukraine.
U.S. Envoy For Western Balkans Discusses Serbia-Kosovo Normalization With Vucic
The U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have discussed talks on normalizing diplomatic relations between Belgrade and Kosovo.
The Serbian president's office said in a statement on October 20 that during the meeting in Belgrade, the two analyzed "current developments within the process of normalization of relations with Pristina, possibilities for continuing the dialogue, and finding sustainable solutions."
Kosovo and Serbia fought a bloody war in the late 1990s, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Belgrade -- as well as Russia, China, and five EU member states -- has not recognized its former province's independence and accuses Pristina of suppressing the rights of minority Serbs, who account for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is 90 percent Albanian.
Escobar voiced hope that the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo "on all open issues and the comprehensive normalization of relations will continue dynamically and constructively, which is important both for the citizens and for the overall peace, stability, and progress of the region, with a quick conclusion of the negotiations."
Vucic wrote on Instagram that he had an "important conversation with Escobar about all the current events and open issues in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, while insisting on the full implementation of the agreements reached so far, as well as international law."
For the past several years, the EU has mediated negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia to normalize relations, seeking to kickstart their efforts to join the European Union.
Escobar on October 19 told Kosovo television Kanal 10 that Belgrade and Pristina are close to reaching a normalization agreement, noting that European colleagues told him that such a move is "a matter of weeks, not years."
"It is up to the parties and the mediator(s) to determine the deadlines, but it must be quick," Escobar said.
Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia resurfaced in July when Pristina declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid on Kosovo territory.
Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with fury, putting up roadblocks and firing their guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers. No one was injured.
Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure after apparent pressure from the West.
During his visit, Escobar is also scheduled to meet with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Petar Petkovic, head of the Kosovo office of the Serbian government.
EU Leaders To Discuss Ways To Counter Energy Crisis At Brussels Summit
European Union leaders are due to meet in Brussels on October 20 for the second time in two weeks to try to bring down energy prices despite persistent divisions between the 27 members of the bloc.
Discussing ways to reduce gas prices is expected to be a bone of contention after a recent European Commission proposal fell short of detailing how a gas price cap could work.
A group of 15 countries including France and Poland favors some form of a cap, but they face strong opposition from Germany and the Netherlands -- respectively Europe's biggest economy and gas buyer, and a major European gas trading hub.
Addressing lawmakers in Berlin ahead of the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on October 20 that a price cap "carries the risk that producers will then sell their gas elsewhere, and we Europeans will end up with less gas instead of more."
The 27 are expected to support an alternative price benchmark for liquefied natural gas and joint gas buying.
EU leaders are also expected to discuss how to fund potential gas price measures and aid packages to relieve households and businesses in the light of skyrocketing energy costs.
The summit is expected to discuss support for Ukraine to help it cope with the consequences of a deadly wave of Russian missile and drone strikes that severely damaged the country's energy infrastructure.
The commission in May proposed providing 9 billion euros ($8.8 billion) in grants and loans to Ukraine to keep its civilian administration running.
So far only 3 billion euros have been disbursed, leading to calls to improve the way in which the war-torn country receives aid from the bloc.
The EU's ties with China will also be discussed.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine Restricts Electricity Usage In Wake Of Russian 'Terror' Strikes
Ukraine on October 20 began restricting electricity consumption for the first time since the start of Russia's invasion as the country sustained serious damage to its infrastructure following waves of Russian air strikes targeting its electricity grid ahead of the onset of winter.
Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since October 10, mainly using kamikaze drones that Ukraine and its Western allies say are Iranian-made. Moscow and Tehran have denied the accusations.
The supply restriction started at 7 a.m. local time and is due to last until 11 p.m., with grid operator Ukrenergo urging Ukrainians "to charge everything" before the start of the cuts, warning temporary blackouts were possible if people did not reduce their use of electricity.
"We do not exclude that with the onset of cold weather we will be asking for your help even more frequently," Ukrenergo said, referring to the restriction that is limited to October 20.
Ukrenergo called on Ukrainians to stock up with water and make sure they have "warm socks and blankets and hugs for family and friends."
The company urged people to make sure they have charged mobile phones, power banks, flashlights, and batteries.
In the latest Russian attack, an energy facility was struck and damaged in the Kryvorizka district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on October 20.
Earlier, a missile strike hit a major coal-fired power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine, the region's governor said.
"Our region experienced missile fire today. The Burshtyn thermal power station was hit, which caused a fire," Svitlana Onyshchuk, governor of Ivano-Frankivsk region, said in an online video statement.
The Burshtyn power station supplies electricity to three western regions and 5 million consumers.
"There is new damage to critical infrastructure. Three energy facilities were destroyed by the enemy today," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on October 19.
"We assume that Russian terror will be directed at energy facilities until, with the help of partners, we are able to shoot down 100 percent of enemy missiles and drones," said Zelenskiy.
Oleksandr Kharchenko, an adviser to the energy minister, said on October 19 that there will be outages, including some that are scheduled.
"Unfortunately, according to new data, about 40 percent of the total infrastructure is seriously damaged. Repair and connection work is ongoing, but outages are expected today and tomorrow," Kharchenko said on Ukrainian television.
Zelenskiy is due to address EU leaders on October 20 as they gather for a summit to discuss options for more support to Ukraine, including energy equipment, helping restore power supply, and long-term financing to rebuild.
Ahead of the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed lawmakers in Berlin on October 20, condemning Russia's latest drone attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine and saying that "such scorched-earth tactics will not help Russia win the war."
Scholz said such tactics by Russian President Vladimir Putin would "only strengthen the resolve and the will of Ukraine and its partners to persevere."
"In the end, Russia's bombing and missile terror is an act of desperation -- just like the mobilization of Russian men for war," Scholz said. "He wants to sow fear, divide, and intimidate. He is speculating on our weakness, but he is wrong -- we are not weak."
Scholz said the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war would be a "generational task in which the entire civilized community of states must join forces."
In London, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will also make a statement to parliament on Ukraine later on October 20, the House of Commons said on Twitter.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and BBC
Norway Points Finger At 'Foreign Intelligence' After Arrest Of Several Russians For Suspicious Drone Flights
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store says foreign intelligence services are behind a recent slew of "unacceptable" drone flights in the country.
Store's comments on October 19 came after Norwegian police announced the arrest of a Russian who is accused of illegally flying a drone in the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic region.
Andrei Yakunin, the son of ex-Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin, a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on October 17 in Hammerfest in northern Norway.
"The suspect has admitted flying a drone in Svalbard," police official Anja Mikkelsen said.
Yakunin has been placed in custody for two weeks, and drones and electronics in his possession have been confiscated, police said.
He was the seventh Russian arrested in the past few days suspected of illegally flying drones or taking photos in restricted areas in the Scandinavian country.
Hours earlier a drone was observed near the airport in Bergen, Norway's second-biggest city, briefly suspending air traffic.
Bergen Airport, which is near Norway’s main naval base, shut down at around 6:30 a.m. when the area's air space was closed. It reopened 2 ½ hours later.
"It is obviously unacceptable for foreign intelligence to fly drones over Norwegian airports," Store told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.
Along with several other Western nations, Norway has forbidden Russians and Russian entities from flying drones or other aircraft over its territory following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Breaking that ban is punishable by a three-year prison term, while unauthorized photography can merit a one-year sentence.
Numerous drone sightings have been reported near offshore oil and gas platforms and other Norwegian infrastructure in recent months, said Hedvig Moe, deputy chief of the Norwegian Police Security Service.
"We believe [the drone flights are] carried out in a way that makes it difficult to find out who is really behind it," but Norwegian authorities suspect Russian involvement in operating unmanned aerial vehicles that "can be used for espionage or simply to create fear," Moe said.
Combined with explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea that are being investigated as sabotage, the observations have prompted Oslo to beef up security around strategic infrastructure, including near its oil and gas offshore platforms.
"We are in a tense security-political situation, and at the same time a complex and unclear threat picture that can change in a relatively short time," Moe said.
The Russian Embassy in Oslo said earlier this week that "hysteria" in Norway was impacting "ordinary tourists," calling the ban on Russians flying drones "unjustified and discriminatory."
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Five Russians Among Several Charged By U.S. In Schemes To Export Technology, Evade Sanctions
The U.S. Justice Department has charged nearly a dozen individuals with participating in illegal schemes to export sophisticated technologies to Russia and evade sanctions on Venezuelan oil.
Five Russian nationals and two oil brokers for Venezuela are charged in an indictment unsealed on October 19 alleging they took part in the schemes, the department said in a news release.
Police in Italy have arrested one of the Russians -- the son of a governor of a region in Russia's Siberia -- and may extradite him to the United States, where he is wanted on charges of sanctions evasion and money laundering.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said on October 19 that Artyom Uss, the son of the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Krai region, Aleksandr Uss, was arrested in Italy two days earlier.
The statement also said another suspect in the case, Yury Orekhov, was arrested in Germany the same day.
A 12-count indictment was unsealed on October 19 in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging the two men along with three other Russian nationals -- Svetlana Kuzurgasheva, Timofei Telegin, and Sergei Tulyakov. In addition, two Venezuelan nationals -- Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce and Juan Carlos Soto -- were charged for brokering illicit oil deals for a Venezuelan energy company.
According to the statement, Uss and Orekhov owned Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau (NDA) in Germany, which bought in the United States military technologies and dual-use technologies, including semiconductors and microchips that are used in military jets, missile systems, modern ammunition, radars, and satellites. Kuzurgasheva served as the company's executive director.
The items bought in the United States by the company in question were then passed on to Russian companies -- Radioavtomatika, Radioexport, and Abtronix -- owned by Telegin and Tulyakov.
The U.S. Attorney Office says the items were discovered in Russian military vehicles and equipment captured by Ukrainian forces during Russia's ongoing full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
According to the indictment papers, Uss and Orekhov also used NDA to illegally smuggle hundreds of millions of tons of oil from Venezuela to companies in China and Russia, including one that might be linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is under U.S. and European Union sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine.
"As alleged, the defendants were criminal enablers for oligarchs, orchestrating a complex scheme to unlawfully obtain U.S. military technology and Venezuelan sanctioned oil through a myriad of transactions involving shell companies and cryptocurrency. Their efforts undermined security, economic stability, and rule of law around the world,” stated U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, stressing the United States "will continue to investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who fuel Russia's brutal war in Ukraine, evade sanctions and perpetuate the shadowy economy of transnational money laundering."
Aleksandr Uss called his son's arrest in Italy "political."
If found guilty, the defendants face up to 30 years in prison.
Two Iranian Filmmakers Detained Amid Unrest
Two more Iranian filmmakers have been arrested amid antigovernment protests that have erupted in Iran over the death of a young woman who was in police custody for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly.
Friends of filmmaker and editor Nik Yousefi, who released a music video in support of the protest movement in Iran that went viral, say he was arrested on October 16.
Last week Yousefi said in a tweet that he left Tehran and turned off his mobile phone to avoid being arrested by security agents.
Yousefi also said that the security agents went to his friend's house to arrest him using the private information available in the SnappFood application, but he was not there. Dozens of other users of the food ordering app also warned about the security forces' use of information on it and several other Iranian applications to track and arrest protesters.
Security agents managed to arrest Yousefi a week later at another place.
The security forces have also arrested the Iranian documentary filmmaker Mojgan Ilanlu. Ilanlou, whose arrest was announced on Instagram, had previously published pictures of herself walking on the streets of Tehran without a hijab in solidarity with the antigovernment protests over the death last month of Mahsa Amini, 22, after she was taken into custody by morality police for alleged improper wearing of a hijab.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned or arrested by the authorities, including Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasulof, and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Multiple Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for the protests.
Noted Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnejad said on his Instagram page on October 9 that he had undergone hours of interrogation and pressure from security officials because of his support for the protesters.
"I was summoned twice, interrogated for 10 hours, and banned from leaving the country to prove to me that I was wrong when I said that even a peaceful protest is not possible in this country," Farrokhnejad said.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Forced To Restrict Electrical Power As Damage To Network Takes Toll
Ukrainian officials on October 19 told citizens to expect power outages and restrictions on electricity supply as the country copes with damage to its infrastructure caused by Russian air strikes.
Various regions of Ukraine may experience power outages to reduce the load on the electrical network on October 19 and 20, an adviser to the energy minister said.
The adviser, Oleksandr Kharchenko, said there will be outages, including some that are scheduled.
"Unfortunately, according to new data, about 40 percent of the total infrastructure is seriously damaged. Repair and connection work is ongoing, but outages are expected today and tomorrow," Kharchenko said on Ukrainian television.
He added that there will be outages that are "not only emergency, but also scheduled" and aimed at reducing the load on the power grid.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of the president, said separately on Telegram that electrical restrictions will begin on October 20.
"From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. it is necessary to minimize the use of electricity. This applies to residents of all regions of the country. If this is not done, you should prepare for temporary outages. Also, from tomorrow the use of street lighting will be limited in cities," Tymoshenko said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier on October 19 discussed security at power supply facilities with senior officials following Russian air attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
The press service of the president’s office said Zelenskiy and other government officials held the meeting on October 19 to discuss measures to "eliminate the consequences in the event of a breakdown of the energy system of Ukraine."
The ministers discussed various scenarios and ways to support the population "during possible threats of varying degrees of danger," according to the press service.
In addition, the meeting discussed security measures at critical facilities and the necessary steps to get through the heating season under constant Russian shelling of energy supply facilities.
Zelenskiy said on Telegram that the government is "working to create mobile power points for the critical infrastructure of cities, towns, and villages."
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy were among the government officials who met with representatives of the State Emergency Service and the heads of energy companies and executive authorities.
Russian troops have increased their shelling of energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since October 10. Zelenskiy said on October 18 that since the new wave of attacks began, 30 percent of Ukrainian power plants have destroyed, causing massive power outages across the country.
There were air alerts throughout Ukraine again on October 19, and the governors of two western regions said energy facilities in their regions had been hit.
The governor of Ivano-Frankivsk said a Russian missile strike hit a coal-fired power station in the city of Burshtyn.
"Our region experienced missile fire today. The Burshtyn thermal power station was hit, which caused a fire," Svitlana Onyshchuk, said in an online video statement.
No one was hurt in the strike, she said.
The power station supplies electricity to three western regions and to 5 million consumers.
Serhiy Borzov, governor of the Vinnytsya region in western Ukraine, said Russia had also carried out attacks on energy facilities in his region.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it launched new strikes against military and energy targets in Ukraine.
It added in its daily briefing on October 19 that "all designated targets were hit."
With reporting by Reuters
Wife Of Jailed RFE/RL Consultant In Belarus Detained
The wife of jailed RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik has been detained after police searched her apartment in the western city of Baranavichy.
Darya Losik's parents told RFE/RL that police searched their daughter's home early in the morning on October 18, waking her and her 4-year-old daughter, Paulina.
According to her parents, Darya Losik was then told she was to be detained for 72 hours until her pretrial restrictions were decided on an "unspecified criminal case." Police then took her to the regional capital, Brest, they said, adding that their granddaughter is currently staying with them.
Meanwhile, the BGM Telegram channel, founded by Darya Losik's husband, cited several other Telegram channels close to the government as reporting on October 18 that Darya Losik faces a charge over an interview with the Poland-based Belsat, which Belarusian authorities shut down and labeled extremist in July last year.
WATCH: Ihar Losik was initially accused of using his popular Telegram channel to "prepare to disrupt public order" ahead of a disputed presidential election widely believed to have been rigged by Belarusian autocrat Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Darya Losik, a State Department spokesman said at a briefing.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded Darya Losik's immediate release and condemned her detainment.
"Darya Losik is guilty of nothing more than advocating for her wrongly imprisoned husband, Ihar Losik. She must be released immediately to care for her daughter, Paulina. The Losik family has endured enough," he said.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December last year on charges that remain unclear. The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted the case against them is politically motivated.
EU Lawmakers Award 2022 Sakharov Prize To 'Brave Ukrainian People'
The European Parliament (EP) has awarded its 2022 Sakharov Prize to "the brave people of Ukraine" in their battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion in late February.
The EP said in a statement on October 19 that the award went to "brave Ukrainians, represented by their President [Volodymyr Zelenskiy], elected leaders, and civil society."
"This award is for those Ukrainians fighting on the ground. For those who have been forced to flee. For those who have lost relatives and friends. For all those who stand up and fight for what they believe in. I know that the brave people of Ukraine will not give up and neither will we," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in the statement.
The annual prize is named after the Soviet physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov and was established in 1988 by the European Parliament to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.
Zelenskiy said on Twitter he was grateful to the European Parliament for awarding the prize to the people of Ukraine.
"Ukrainians prove dedication to the values of freedom, democracy every day on the battlefield against the terrorist state of the Russian Federation," he wrote.
Canada To Host Online Meeting Of Female Foreign Ministers Over Situation In Iran
Canada says it will host an online meeting of the world's female foreign ministers on October 20 to discuss the current unrest in Iran, which was sparked by the death of a young woman who was in police custody for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the meeting on October 19, saying it would give an opportunity for the ministers to hear "directly" from women of Iranian heritage and discuss the "grave state" of women’s and human rights in Iran in the midst of ongoing protests against Tehran.
"My counterparts and I will gather to send a clear message: The Iranian regime must end all forms of violence and persecution against the Iranian people, including their brutal aggressions against women in particular," Joly said.
"Canada will continue to stand by the courageous Iranians who are fighting for their human rights and standing up for their mothers, sisters, wives, and daughters. Women’s rights are human rights.”
Iran has been roiled with unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or headscarf, "improperly."
The government has met the protests with a brutal crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including more than two dozen children.
More Than 50 Multinationals Relocate From Russia To Kazakhstan Over War In Ukraine
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh officials say more than 50 international companies have relocated from Russia to Kazakhstan since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov told reporters on October 19 that another 56 international companies that have left Russia in recent months had "expressed their willingness to settle in Kazakhstan."
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev added that officials in the country's largest city, Almaty, should settle the relocated companies around the financial capital of the oil-rich Central Asian state.
"This will significantly help the economy of our country. Discuss this with the government and the companies," Toqaev told Almaty city officials.
After Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February, more than a thousand international companies stopped or suspended their operations in Russia, while 320 international companies fully left the Russian market.
Kazakhstan also became a prime destination for Russian citizens who fled the country to evade a military mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21.
Sugar Factory Workers Join In Strikes As Unrest In Iran Continues
Employees at the Haft Tapeh sugar factory in the southwestern Iranian city of Shush have joined in nationwide protests as demonstrators angry over the death of a young woman detained for an alleged Islamic dress-code violation continued to defy a violent crackdown by authorities.
Prominent labor activist Esmail Bakhshi said in on Twitter on October 18 that the factory managers tried to dissuade workers from striking by depositing money into their bank accounts "but they came anyway to show honor."
Unrest among workers in many sectors of Iran's economy is causing pressure to mount on the government after a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and a flagging economy wracked by U.S. sanctions imposed because of Tehran's nuclear program.
The latest wave of dissent was sparked by the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Authorities have met demonstrators with lethal force on city streets throughout the country.
Striking workers have been reported in several cities in recent days, especially in southern areas where Iran's oil industry is located, one of the few sectors of the economy able to bring in money for the government.
Videos posted by the Organizing Council of Oil Contract Workers in Iran show fuel tanker drivers at the Abadan oil refinery refusing to load supplies and blocking the entrance to the refinery.
There are also reports indicating that workers at the central workshop of the South Pars Gas Complex, and the Bushehr, Abadan, and Bandar Abbas petrochemical companies also have gone on strike, while those at the Asalouyeh petrochemical plant and Kangan Petro Refining Company joined on October 18.
Meanwhile, students at various Iranian universities, including in Tehran, Gilan, and Mazandaran, continued their protests and sit-ins.
Videos published on social networks show students at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran shouting down a speech by Ali Bahadori, a government spokesman, with chants of "Shameless, shameless!" and "Woman, life, freedom!"
In a show of anger over government policies, students at Tehran University on October 18 had a group lunch, flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria. In response, security forces moved in and beat some of the students while threatening to arrest them.
To restrict the flow of communication between protesters, the government has blocked or slowed the Internet in many areas of the country, while also restricting access to social media.
On October 19, the Communications Ministry announced the government was looking at criminalizing the use of virtual personal networks (VPNs) to circumvent the Internet restrictions.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Dushanbe Accuses Bishkek Of Violating Cease-Fire Deal Along Tajik-Kyrgyz Border
Tajik authorities have accused Kyrgyzstan of violating cease-fire agreements near disputed segments of their shared border after dozens of people were killed from both sides during clashes last month.
Tajikistan's Border Guard Service stated on October 19 that Kyrgyz authorities are implementing "premeditated actions aimed at escalating the situation in districts close to the state border."
"The provocative actions of some Kyrgyz citizens to destabilize the situation, preparation of assault points, digging of trenches, continuation of concentration of military equipment, and regular violations of the air space of the Republic of Tajikistan clearly confirm the Kyrgyz side's malign plans," the statement said.
Kyrgyz authorities rejected the Tajik statement, saying it "absolutely does not correspond to the real situation."
In a statement, the Kyrgyz State Border Guard Service accused the Tajiks of using a photo of Kyrgyz military trucks taken last month as they were withdrawing from the border area, and falsely portraying it as a new photo to make it look as though Kyrgyzstan was concentrating its military equipment in the border area.
The statement said it was the Tajik authorities who are violating cease-fire agreements by leaving deadly mines on the disputed territories and digging trenches there.
Earlier in the day, Kyrgyz Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov told reporters that Bishkek had asked the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to provide a limited contingent of troops at disputed segments of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
"An independent mediator must stay between us, such as a limited group of CSTO troops, with the goal of maintaining a cease-fire and the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the border. If they solve these two issues, then the political goals on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border can start being discussed," Bekbolotov said.
Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, along with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Armenia, are CSTO members.
Bekbolotov's statement comes two days after Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to provide Bishkek with archived Soviet-era maps to help solve the ongoing border dispute between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
Putin has said that there is more "true" information about borders between the former Soviet republics available in the archives in Moscow than in the republics themselves.
Putin and the Kyrgyz and Tajik presidents, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, discussed border problems between the two Central Asian nations on October 13 in the Kazakh capital, Astana.
In September, Kyrgyz and Tajik authorities accused each other of aggression after the two sides used heavy artillery and mortars in clashes near a disputed part of border.
Kyrgyz officials said 63 of its citizens died in the violence, and more than 200 others were injured. Tajikistan has put its death toll at 41, but correspondents from RFE/RL's Tajik Service reported a higher number after talking to relatives and friends of the people killed during the clashes. They concluded that 81 people, about half of whom were civilians, lost their lives.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
Poll Shows 70 Percent Of Ukrainians Want To Fight Until Victory Over Russia
Seven out of 10 Ukrainians say their country should continue fighting until it wins the war with Russia, which includes regaining Crimea.
A poll by Gallup, conducted in early September and released on October 18, showed 70 percent of Ukrainians favor fighting until victory, while 91 percent who back the war define victory as retaking all territory seized by Russia, including Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Only 26 percent of respondents said Ukraine should seek to negotiate an ending to the war as soon as possible.
The poll, conducted across all regions of the country, was taken from September 2 to 11, just days after Ukraine began a counteroffensive that has pushed Russian troops out of many areas they had taken control of since launching their unprovoked invasion in late February.
Since then, Russia has launched a barrage of air and drone attacks focused on the country's civilian infrastructure, leaving many areas with limited or no energy and water supplies as winter quickly approaches.
"Support for continuing to fight is stronger in regions farthest from the ground war and weaker in parts of Ukraine where people are closest to the action," Gallup said, noting that backing for the war effort is highest in places such as the country's capital, Kyiv (83 percent), and in the West (82 percent).
"While ballistic missile attacks in the past have not broken the will of civilian populations to fight, Ukrainians' attitudes may shift if they are faced with a cold, dark winter due to the Russian attacks on infrastructure and increasing energy costs -- or, alternatively, such continued attacks may further strengthen the resolve of the population to fight," Gallup added.
Kyiv Dismisses Ambassador To Kazakhstan Over Comments On Killing Russians
Ukraine has dismissed its ambassador to Kazakhstan over his comments in August about killing Russians.
The presidential website said in a statement that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on October 18 to officially dismiss Petro Vrublevskiy, who became engulfed in a scandal after saying in an interview with noted Kazakh blogger Dias Kuzairov that "the more Russians we kill now, the fewer of them our children will have to kill in the future."
Moscow and Russian organizations in Kazakhstan demanded that Astana expel the diplomat for his controversial statement, but Kazakh authorities refused, though they did ask Kyiv to replace him.
Zelenskiy did not name a replacement in the decree.
Kazakhstan, which has aligned itself as Russia's economic ally, has not officially condemned Moscow's military aggression against Ukraine since it was launched in late February.
EU's Von Der Leyen Says Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Infrastructure Are War Crimes
Russia's missile and drone attacks on power stations and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are "acts of pure terror" that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on October 19.
"Yesterday we saw again Russia's targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure. This is marking another chapter in an already very cruel war. The international order is very clear. These are war crimes," von der Leyen said in a speech to lawmakers in the European Parliament.
For more than a week, Russia has repeatedly targeted civilian and infrastructure targets across Ukraine that have killed dozens of people and have disabled almost one-third of the country's power stations, cutting electricity in more than 1,000 cities, towns, and villages.
"Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, children [from] water, electricity, and heating with the winter coming, these are acts of pure terror and we have to call it as such," von der Leyen said.
She also reiterated the European Union's support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes."
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Climber Back In Tehran After Competing Without Hijab
Iranian climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi has arrived back in Tehran after sparking a controversy by "inadvertently" competing in the Asian Championships in Seoul without a headscarf.
Rekabi and the rest of the Iranian team arrived in the capital on October 19, according to the official Tasnim news agency and several posts on social media.
As the team arrived, hundreds of people, including women not wearing the hijab, gathered outside the airport cheering for "Elnaz the champion."
Rekabi, who wore a black baseball cap and a black hoodie covering her hair, told Iranian state television in an interview that going without a hijab while competing had been an unintentional act on her part.
She explained that she was in a women-only waiting area prior to her climb.
"Because I was busy putting on my shoes and my gear, it caused me to forget to put on my hijab and then I went to compete," she said.
Rekabi's supporters have expressed concerns about her safety after her return amid unrest over the death of a young woman last month while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Her decision not to wear the headscarf in Seoul was seen by some observers as a move to show solidarity with ongoing antigovernment protests.
In a post that appeared on her Instagram page on October 18, she apologized and explained that "due to poor scheduling and an unexpected call for me to climb.... I inadvertently had a problem with my cover."
It could not be verified whether Rekabi made the post independent of pressure from Iranian officials, and some government critics said the apology appeared in line with previous similar confessions by offenders who were pressured by authorities to recant. There were also unconfirmed reports that Rekabi's brother had been detained by police.
The United States criticized the Iranian government's treatment of Rekabi.
"The Iranian regime and its leaders have a long history of abusing the rights of women and violating their freedom of expression, including through threats, through intimidation and violence," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters at a briefing.
"Reports of intimidation and threats to Elnaz Rekabi appear to be the latest inexcusable example of such tactics. The world and the Iranian people will be watching how she is treated," he said.
The month of unrest across Iran -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking hijab rules.
Since the start of the protests, several Iranian sports champions and prominent public figures, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been summoned or arrested by the authorities and had their passports confiscated after showing support for anti-government protests.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 revolution.
With reporting by AP
Torture Of Detainees In Ukraine's Izyum Part Of Russia's 'Policy And Plan,' HRW Says
The routine torture by Russian forces and their affiliates of detainees during their half-year occupation of the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum was part of a "policy and plan," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement on October 19.
Izyum, in the Kharkiv region, was taken by Russian forces after Russia's unprovoked invasion in February, and was liberated by Ukrainian forces last month.
A mass burial site was found last month near the city and hundreds of bodies were exhumed, including 30 with signs of torture.
"Russian forces and others operating under their command routinely tortured detainees during their six-month occupation of Izyum," Human Rights Watch said.
HRW interviewed more than 100 survivors who described being subjected to electric shock, waterboarding, severe beatings, threats at gunpoint, and being forced to remain in stress positions for long periods of time.
Survivors identified at least seven locations in Izyum, including two schools, where they said soldiers had detained and abused them.
"The cruel violence and abuse in Izyum were not random incidents,HRW's Belkis Wille said.
"Multiple victims shared credible accounts with us of similar experiences of torture during interrogation in facilities under the control of Russian forces and their subordinates, indicating this treatment was part of a policy and plan," Wille said.
The detainees, who were snatched from their homes or from outdoor locations, were held for up to 14 days.
All male detainees said they were given electric shocks or beaten with hands, rifle butts, metal pipes, and other various objects, and a female detainee told HRW she was beaten with fists and threatened with rape.
"Our findings indicate that Russian troops have committed horrific abuses in many areas they have occupied, and there is real concern about similar abuses in other areas they continue to control," Wille said.
Last month, UN investigators concluded that war crimes had been committed by Russian forces in Kyiv suburbs such as Bucha and Irpin in the early days of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Putin Declares Martial Law In Moscow-Seized Regions As Kherson Evacuation Begins
Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced martial law in four of Ukraine's regions, parts of which are under the control of Russian troops, as Ukrainian forces continue liberating occupied territories in the country's east despite another barrage of air attacks across the country.
Putin said at an online session of the Security Council on October 19 that he signed a decree declaring martial law in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya -- all of which Russia illegally annexed last month.
He didn’t immediately describe the steps that would be taken under martial law but said his order was effective starting at midnight on October 20. His decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals.
The package of moves, which come nearly eight months into the war launched by the Kremlin in late February, marked the latest escalation by Putin to counter a series of defeats to Ukrainian forces since the start of September.
By extending the decree to regions beyond Ukraine, the move ensures that more Russians, already angered by a military mobilization announced last month, will more deeply feel the consequences of the war in their own lives.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office's head, called Putin's move "a pseudo-legalization of looting of Ukrainians' property."
"This does not change anything for Ukraine: We continue the liberation and deoccupation of our territories," Podolyak tweeted shortly after Putin announced martial law in the four Ukrainian regions.
U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House, said Putin is trying to get Ukraine to give up.
"I think that Vladimir Putin finds himself in an incredible difficult position and what it reflects to me is it seems his only tool available to him is to brutalize the individual citizens in Ukraine…to try to intimidate them into capitulating. They are not going to do that," Biden said.
U.S. State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said earlier the declaration of martial law was a desperate tactic and any claim by Russia over the regions was "illegitimate."
Putin's move came as the Russia-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region said the evacuation has started of tens of thousands of civilians and Moscow-appointed officials in the face of a Ukrainian military advance.
Vladimir Saldo said 50,000-60,000 civilians would leave four towns on the west bank of the Dnieper River in an "organized, gradual displacement" over the next five or six days.
All of the Moscow-installed administration in the city of Kherson would evacuate, too, Saldo said.
Russian television showed footage of a number of people queuing for boats on the Dnieper River bank although it was not immediately clear how many were leaving. The forced transfer or deportation of the civilian population by an occupying power from the territory under its control is considered a war crime.
Saldo's statements came after General Sergei Surovikin, the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, said the situation in the southern city of Kherson is "difficult" and residents facing Ukrainian bombardment are to be evacuated.
WATCH: Ukrainian forces first got their hands on FH70 155-millimeter howitzers courtesy of Italy in May and received training in Estonia. RFE/RL journalists met with a frontline FH70 crew and watched them in action against Russian forces.
"The Russian Army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population" of Kherson, Surovikin said.
But Kyiv on October 19 accused Russia of staging a propaganda show in an attempt to "scare" the Kherson residents.
"Russians are trying to scare the people of Kherson with fake messages about the shelling of the city by our army and are also staging a propaganda show with evacuation," the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.
Kherson was the first big city to fall to the Russian forces in February after the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion, but Ukrainian forces have been steadily retaking nearby territory in recent weeks.
They have pushed as far as 30 kilometers south along the Dnieper River, threatening to trap Russian troops.
Meanwhile, fresh explosions were heard in Kyiv and other areas on October 19, with a missile strike hitting a major thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine.
The coal-fired Burshtyn plant in the region of Ivano-Frankivsk, which supplies electricity to three western regions and to five million consumers, was hit and on fire, according to Svytlana Onysshchuk, the regional governor. There were no casualties in the strike at the plant, which was hit by four missiles nine days earlier as well.
Serhiy Borzov, governor of the Vinnytsya region in western Ukraine, said Russia had also carried out attacks on energy facilities in his region. Russian bombardment also cut power and water in some parts of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhya region on October 19, said Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the southern city located near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant that's been a flashpoint of the nearly eight-month conflict.
A power plant in Kryviy Rih, a city in south-central Ukraine, was also seriously damaged by Russian shelling, leaving villages, towns, and a city district without electricity, the regional governor reported.
Russian forces also targeted Ukraine's southern Mykolayiv region again with kamikaze drones early on October 19.
The Ukrainian military's southern command said in a statement on October 19 that its forces shot down 12 drones overnight.
More than a week of air attacks has destroyed almost one-third of Ukraine's power stations and cut electricity in more than 1,000 settlements.
With Ukraine gaining momentum in the war that is now nearly eight months old, European lawmakers on October 19 recognized the country's "brave" citizens by awarding them the 2022 Sakharov Prize.
"This award is for those Ukrainians fighting on the ground. For those who have been forced to flee. For those who have lost relatives and friends. For all those who stand up and fight for what they believe in. I know that the brave people of Ukraine will not give up and neither will we," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in the statement.
The annual prize is named after the Soviet physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov and was established in 1988 by the European parliament to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
