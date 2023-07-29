News
Armenian Aid Truck Convoy Blocked At Azerbaijani Checkpoint For Third Day
A convoy of 19 Armenian trucks carrying emergency food aid to Nagorno-Karabakh remains blocked at an Azerbaijan checkpoint, where it has been waiting for approval to access the Lachin Corridor for three days.
The corridor is the only route linking Armenia with the breakaway region, and has been blocked by Baku for more than seven months. Armenia on July 28 vowed not to turn back the convoy, with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanian saying that although "there are no positive developments at the moment," the vehicles will continue to stay there "as long as necessary."
The Armenian government said on July 25 that it would try to send 360 tons of flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other basic foodstuffs to Nagorno-Karabakh to alleviate severe food shortages there caused by the blockade.
The trucks reached the entrance to the Lachin Corridor late on July 26 but remained stranded there in the following hours, with Baku refusing to let them though an Azerbaijani checkpoint set up there in April.
"We will try to ensure the opening of the Lachin Corridor through all the political means available to us. The trucks will continue to stay here at the moment," Kostanian told the media in front of the convoy.
He was accompanied by representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Armenia.
Armenian officials had expressed hope that Russian peacekeepers would escort the relief supplies.
But Vardan Sargsian, a representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh separatists, told the media late on July 27 that no progress has been made and that the Russian side has not responded yet to the request.
In a statement on July 26, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the aid convoy as a “provocation” and said it was an attack on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian defended the attempted delivery of the humanitarian aid.
“We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation that Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are currently facing,” Pashinian wrote on Twitter.
“The 360 tons of vitally important foodstuff sent to Nagorno-Karabakh is exclusively for humanitarian purposes.”
Tensions have been high over the situation on the Lachin Corridor.
Azerbaijan earlier this month suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the corridor pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The suspension of traffic heightened concerns over a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in the enclave have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded the territory since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
- By AP
Russian Investigators Call Children As Witnesses Against Their Mother Accused Of Discrediting Army
A 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother have been called as witnesses in a criminal case against their mother after she was accused of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian Amy. Lidia Prudovskaya and her two children were summoned by investigators in the northern Russian region of Arkhangelsk on July 28 to give testimony in the case, Russian news outlet Sota reported. Discrediting the Russian military is a criminal offense under a law adopted after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. The law is regularly used against Kremlin critics. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By AFP
U.S. Says Russia's Shoigu Looking For Weapons In North Korea
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on July 29 that the United States believes Russia's defense minister is in North Korea to secure supplies of weapons to aid the stalled invasion of Ukraine. Following Sergei Shoigu's arrival on a rare trip to Pyongyang, Blinken said that Russia is scrambling to buy arms from allies across the world. "We're seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons, wherever it can find them to continue to prosecute its aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told reporters in Australia. Russia is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.
Ukrainian Swordswoman Allowed To Compete Again At World Championships After Disqualification
Ukrainian multiple saber fencing world champion Olha Kharlan was set to compete later on July 29 in the team event at the world championships in Milan, after originally being disqualified for refusing a handshake with a Russian opponent in the individual event. The ruling body FIE said on the evening of July 28 that it had suspended the sanction after consultations with the athlete and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which for its part guaranteed her a place at next year's Paris Games. Kharlan was disqualified on July 27 after refusing to shake hands with Russian Anna Smirnova.
EU Sanctions Russian Companies For Spreading War Propaganda
European Union countries have placed sanctions on seven Russian individuals and five entities over a "digital information manipulation" campaign. Those sanctioned were responsible for a campaign called "RRN," or Recent Reliable News, aimed at "distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," a statement from the European Council said on July 28. Those affected by the punitive measures include officers of the Russian military intelligence service (GRU), which allegedly founded a front organization called the "Institute of the Russian Diaspora" for the campaign.
Zelenskiy Visits Eastern Front Line In Ukraine As Surge Of Fighting Reported In South
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited the front line near the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut as heavy fighting continued in the country's south.
Zelenskiy posted images on social media on July 29 showing him meeting with Ukrainian troops near Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk region that has been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting of the 17-month war and which Russia seized in May.
"The performance of tasks for the sake of Ukraine by you, guys, is truly heroic," Zelenskiy wrote, praising Ukraine's special forces troops on the occasion of Special Operations Forces Day.
Fighting has reportedly intensified in recent days after months of slow progress, with Ukrainian military officials saying that Kyiv was ramping up its counteroffensive with operations in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
British intelligence said in an assessment issued on July 29 that over the past 48 hours it had recorded an "uptick of fighting in two sectors of southern Ukraine": Orikhiv, in the Zaporizhzhya region, and 80 kilometers to the east in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region.
On July 29, the Ukrainian military said that there were 27 clashes the previous day between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops, with Russian forces carrying out attacks in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The Ukrainian military said it was continuing to stave off a Russian offensive near Maryinka, in the Donetsk region, and that Russia was concentrating its troops in the southern Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions.
Also on July 29, rescue operations following a Russian missile strike were halted in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the same day that nine people, including two children, were injured in the Russian missile strike the previous evening that hit an administrative building used by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a high-rise apartment building.
In his nightly address, President Zelenskiy denounced the July 28 attack, which came as Ukraine marked Statehood Day, as "Russian missile terror."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Fencer Invited To Olympics After Refusing To Shake Russian's Hand
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on July 28 awarded Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan a place in the Paris Olympics after she was disqualified at the World Fencing Championships for refusing to shake her Russian opponent's hand.
Ukrainian Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit announced the IOC decision, quoting a letter from IOC President Thomas Bach addressed to Kharlan.
In the letter, Bach expresses support for the Ukrainian athlete, who was disqualified by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) on July 27 after refusing to shake the hand of Anna Smirnova after defeating her in the individual saber bout.
"Given your unique situation, the IOC will allocate you an additional place at the 2024 Paris Olympics in case you fail to qualify in the remaining period," Bach said in the letter.
"Rest assured the IOC will continue to stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian athletes and the Olympic community of Ukraine during these extremely difficult times," it added.
The Fencing Federation of Ukraine (NFFU) had announced an appeal of the decision to disqualify Kharlan at the World Championships, which are being held in Milan, Italy.
The FIE later on July 28 reinstated Kharlan at the World Championships, a decision that will allow Kharlan to take part in the team competition.
Gutzeit noted that work continues to remove the "black card" for Kharlan’s future competitions and to prevent similar situations in other sports.
Kharlan violating fencing’s rules when she refused to shake the hand of Smirnova, who was competing as a neutral athlete. She instead offered Smirnova a touch of her saber’s blade.
Smirnova was furious over the handshake snub and her defeat and refused to leave the arena for more than 30 minutes after the incident.
The IOC said earlier that international federations should show sensitivity when handling situations involving Ukrainian and neutral athletes from Russia.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
- By RFE/RL
African Union Chairman Says Putin's Grain Offer Is Not Enough, Calls For Cease-Fire In Ukraine
The chairman of the African Union said on July 28 that proposals by Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide grain to Africa were insufficient.
In a closing address to a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Azali Assoumani also said that a cease-fire is necessary in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Putin earlier told the African leaders that Russia was ready to supply Africa with grain, some of it for free, after refusing last week to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative before it expired. The deal, brokered last year by the United Nations and Turkey, allowed Ukraine to export grain safely from Black Sea ports despite the war.
The global price of grain has soared since Russia withdrew and since it subsequently began bombing Ukrainian grain export facilities.
Russia wants to provide 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain for free in the next three to four months, Putin told the African leaders on July 27. Zimbabwe, Mali, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Eritrea, and the Central African Republic are to receive the grain.
Assoumani said Putin had “demonstrated that he is ready help us in the field of grain supply," adding that this is important, “but it may not be quite enough. We need to achieve a cease-fire."
Putin has shown that he is “ready to engage in dialogue and find a solution," he said. "Now we need to convince the other side."
Putin told the African leaders that Kyiv was refusing to negotiate under a decree Moscow passed shortly after Putin claimed in September to have annexed four Ukrainian regions. Russia has long said it is open to talks but that they must take account of these "new realities" on the ground.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected the idea of a cease-fire, saying it would leave Russia in control of about 20 percent of his country and give its forces time to regroup after 17 months of war.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak criticized what he called the Russians' "traditional negotiating whine." He said it "makes no sense" for Ukraine currently to negotiate with Russia.
"If Moscow wants to negotiate, the path is clear. 1. Get out of Ukraine. 2. Change the political elite. 3. Admit war crimes. 4. Extradite the authors of the war to the tribunal," Podolyak tweeted.
The expired Black Sea Grain Initiative previously enabled the export of 30 million tons of Ukrainian grain.
The British Defense Ministry warned on July 28 that African countries will experience prolonged consequences due to Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the deal.
"The impact of the war in Ukraine will almost certainly compound food insecurity in Africa for at least the next two years," the ministry said.
Putin also said Russia signed agreements during the summit for military cooperation with more than 40 African countries.
"For the purposes of bolstering the defense capability of the continent’s countries, we are developing partnership in the military and military-technical spheres," Putin said.
Representatives of 49 out of 54 independent countries on the African continent, as well as leaders of the African Union and other continental organizations, took part in the summit, the second after the inaugural in Sochi in 2019. Of the 54 African delegations invited to the summit, only 17 were led by presidents.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Iranian Parliament Unveils New, Stricter Hijab Law Amid Heavy Criticism
Iran's parliament has unveiled the text of a contentious hijab and chastity bill aimed at confronting, detaining, and penalizing women who fail to observe the compulsory dress code amid a fierce debate over the rules, which have drawn criticism both inside the country and abroad.
The bill, which has received the green light from the legislature's Judicial and Legal Committee, empowers three intelligence agencies -- the Ministry of Intelligence, the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, and the Intelligence Organization of the Judiciary -- along with police, the Basij paramilitary forces, and the Command of Enjoining Good and Forbidding Wrong, to take action against women who break the rules.
The legislation also touches on the need for broader gender segregation in universities, administrative centers, educational institutions, parks, and tourist locations, and even in hospital treatment sections. It proposes severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines of up to 360 million Iranian rials ($720) for women who defy the mandatory hijab law.
According to Article 50 of the bill, anyone who appears in public places or streets in a state of nudity or seminudity, or with a dress that is customarily considered as too revealing, will be immediately apprehended by officers and handed over to the judiciary. Those arrested will face imprisonment or a fine, and if the offense is repeated, the imprisonment or fine will be increased.
The bill also stipulates that anyone who is judged to have insulted the hijab, promoted nudity, immodesty, or an improper hijab, or performs any behavior that promotes them, will be sentenced to a fine and, at the discretion of the judicial authority, a ban on leaving the country and a ban on public activity on the Internet for six months to two years.
The bill also prohibits commissioning work or advertising from individuals or legal entities that promote non-hijab values in their activities inside or outside the country, or in any media, including social media.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
Most recently, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a new wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Woman, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Rejects Appeals Of Crimean Tatar Leader, Co-Defendants Against Prison Terms
A court in Russia has rejected appeals filed by Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyal and two activists -- brothers Aziz and Asan Akhmetov -- against prison terms handed to them in September on a sabotage charge that Kyiv and rights groups call politically motivated.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The Third Court of Appeals of the Common Jurisdiction in the city of Sochi ruled on July 28 to impose more restrictions on the three men, ordering that they must spend the first three years of their terms in cells and the rest of the time in penal colonies.
A Russia-imposed court in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea sentenced Dzhelyal to 17 years, Asan Akhmetov to 15 years, and Aziz Akhmetov to 13 years in prison on September 21.
Dzhelyal and his co-defendants were arrested in September 2021 on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline.
Ukraine has called the charges against the activists fabricated, while the United States has urged Russia to release them.
Dzhelyal is deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatar's self-governing assembly, the Mejlis, which was banned by pro-Moscow representatives in Crimea after the annexation in 2014.
The arrest of Dzhelyal and the Akhmetov brothers immediately sparked a protest outside the Crimean office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) that ended with the detention of more than 50 people.
Interfax reported at the time that the criminal investigation against Dzhelyal and the brothers was related to a gas pipeline that was damaged on August 23 in a village near Crimea’s capital, Simferopol.
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar said after the three men's arrests that their detention was Moscow's "revenge" for Dzhelyal's participation in a Kyiv conference that month dedicated to the "de-occupation" of Crimea.
The event had been decried by Moscow as “anti-Russian.”
Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 following a disputed referendum that was widely believed to be falsified.
Explosion Hits Oil Refinery In Russian City Of Samara
An explosion hit a major oil refinery in the Volga River city of Samara. According to Russian lawmaker Aleksandr Khinshtein, the blast caused no casualties. Preliminary investigations revealed that an explosive device might have been planted at the facility. Khinshtein told TASS that a man suspected of involvement in the explosion was detained. The man was identified by the 112 Telegram channel as Sergei O., who worked at the refinery as an electrician. The report added that the suspect was detained while trying to flee to Kazakhstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Moscow Says It Shot Down Two Ukrainian Missiles Over Russian Territory
The Russian Defense Ministry said on July 28 that it shot down a Ukrainian missile over the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region that borders Ukraine. Regional Governor Vasily Golubev said preliminary evaluations indicate a missile had exploded in the city. He later said the explosion destroyed a wall and damaged the roof of the city's arts museum, adding that nine people were rushed to hospitals with injuries caused by the blast. Rescue teams are working at the site, Golubev said. The Defense Ministry said another Ukrainian missile was downed in the region's Azov district. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh Medical Personnel Blamed For HIV Infections Via Tainted Blood
An investigation has revealed that medical personnel were responsible for HIV infections in three patients who received tainted blood transfusions last month at the Central Clinical Hospital in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. City authorities said on July 28 that medical personnel, including chief physician Nariman Tabynbaev, were fired over the issue after a special commission was established. It was not the first instance where HIV had spread in a hospital in Kazakhstan. More than 50 children were infected by tainted blood transfusions in 2006 in the South Kazakhstan region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
- By Reuters
Russian, Belarusian Players Denied Entry To Prague Women's Tennis Event
Czech police stopped an unnamed Russian tennis player from entering the country ahead of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Prague Open, organizers said, as a new government resolution banning athletes from Russia or Belarus caused the event to scratch other competitors. The Prague Open was expected to see a handful of Russian and Belarusian players, including Evgeniya Rodina of Russia and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, competing as neutrals. But the government approved a resolution in June banning athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in events on Czech territory. The WTA had no immediate comment. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kyrgyzstan Prolongs Detention Of Two Russian Anti-War Activists
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on July 27 that the detention of Russian activists Alyona Krylova and Lev Skoryakin, who face extradition, has been extended until September 4 and September 9, respectively. Kyrgyz authorities arrested the two activists, who had openly condemned Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, in early June. Skoryakin applied for asylum in Kyrgyzstan, with a decision on the issue pending. Last month, Kyrgyzstan extradited another Russian anti-war activist, Aleksei Rozhkov, who was wanted in Russia for an alleged arson attack on a military conscription center. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Brazil Rejects U.S. Request To Extradite Alleged Russian Spy Sergei Cherkasov
Brazilian authorities said they have rejected a request by the United States to extradite Sergei Cherkasov, who Washington alleges collected information on the war in Ukraine while posing as a graduate school student.
According to Brazil’s Justice and Public Security Ministry, Washington's request is without grounds as Brazil’s Supreme Court had already approved Cherkasov's extradition to Russia, which had been paused as Cherkasov is currently under investigation on espionage charges in Brazil.
In addition, Cherkasov is currently serving a prison term in Brazil he was handed for document forgery, the statement said.
In June 2022, authorities in the Netherlands said they had prevented a Russian spy, identified as Cherkasov, from infiltrating the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it investigates war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops during Moscow's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands (AIVD) said at the time that the suspect came to the country in April 2022 using an elaborate deep cover story that he had built up over the previous 12 years.
According to AIVD, Cherkasov is an agent with Russia's military intelligence (GRU) and used a fake identity to portray himself as a 33-year-old Brazilian citizen named Viktor Muller Ferreira.
The statement also said that Cherkasov was immediately deported to Brazil upon his arrival, where he was arrested on a charge of identity fraud.
Brazilian police said then that Cherkasov initially arrived in the country in 2010, positioning himself as a Brazilian national. He then resided for several years in Ireland and the United States before he returned to Brazil and started preparations to move to the Netherlands.
In April this year, the United States officially requested Brazil to extradite Cherkasov, saying the Russian man had conducted espionage activities in Washington in 2018, posing as an international student.
However, Russia was first to request Cherkasov's extradition, saying the man is suspected of international drug trafficking.
Bellingcat and The Insider investigative groups suggested then that Russia's move was to secure Cherkasov's safe return to Moscow.
The Wall Street Journal has named Cherkasov as a possible candidate for exchange for its correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was detained while on a reporting trip in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in late March.
Jailed Iranian Activist Warns About 'Unbearable' Situation Of Cancer-Stricken Prisoner
Narges Mohammadi, a prominent human rights activist and political prisoner in Iran's Evin Prison, has voiced concerns over the health of Zohreh Sayadi, a fellow prisoner of conscience who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer.
"Since her imprisonment, Zohreh has been transferred back to prison twice, just 24 hours after undergoing chemotherapy. Even the prison doctors believe that enduring this situation is unbearable," Mohammadi said in a post on her Instagram account on July 27.
Sayadi has been active in the field of children's rights, working with orphaned and undocumented children, and providing literacy education to women and orphaned children.
Sayadi, who is the mother of a five-year-old girl, has been arrested "10 times during 10 years of uninterrupted activity," according to Mohammadi, who is currently serving a one-year sentence in Evin Prison.
"Zohreh is a patient, resilient, and determined woman. I can never describe the weakness of her body and the pain running through her veins after chemotherapy," Mohammadi said.
"Let me just say that Zohreh undergoes each chemotherapy session under an intensely painful ice cap, so that we won't get upset seeing her hair fall out and her face change when she is in the ward with us...There is fundamentally no talk of a court, a trial, and the precious gem of justice in the judicial system of the Islamic republic,” Mohammadi added.
According to Mohammadi, forensic medicine "does not dare to write on a piece of paper that Zohreh cannot tolerate imprisonment, knowing the threat to a person's life from the heartbreaking pain caused by cancer."
Activists say the persistent neglect of the state of health of prisoners and detainees by judicial and security officials has led on multiple occasions to fatalities or irreparable physical harm.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Parliament's Upper Chamber Approves Bill Raising Maximum Age For Mandatory Military Service
Russian parliament's Federation Council on July 28 approved a bill raising the maximum age for mandatory one-year military service for men to 30 from 27. Lawmakers have said the legislation was intended as a plan for "a big war" and "general mobilization." After the bill is signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, Russian men between 18 and 30 years of age will be required to put in one year of mandatory military service as of January 1, 2024. Originally the changes were supposed to raise the minimum age as well, but that plan was dropped. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Taxi Driver Gets 18 Years In Prison For Setting National Guard's Headquarters On Fire
A Russian court sentenced a taxi driver to 18 years in prison on July 28 for setting the entrance of the National Guard's headquarters in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on fire in June last year. The court described Vladimir Zolotaryov's actions as "preparation for a terrorist act and the assault of a law enforcement officer." Zolotaryov pleaded not guilty, saying his actions were a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dozens of arson attacks on military conscription centers and other entities linked to the war have been reported across Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Belarusian Ex-Journalist Not Released After Serving Jail Term
Former Belarusian journalist Ihar Karney was not released from jail after he served his 10-day term on July 27. The former journalist's daughter, Palina Karney, said on Facebook that her father had been transferred to a pretrial detention center in Minsk instead. She did not provide any other details. Placement in a pretrial detention center usually means the person is under investigation as a suspect in a criminal case. Karney was arrested on July 17 after police searched his home. He was then handed the 10-day jail term on unknown charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Journalist Won't Be Transferred To Almaty Despite Protests
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Jailed Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim, who has been on a hunger strike since July 5, will not be transferred from a pretrial detention center in Taldyqorghan to Almaty despite ongoing protests by his supporters.
The deputy chief of the Almaty regional police department, Rustem Abdirakhmanov, met with dozens of Mukhammedkarim's supporters in the town of Qonaev on July 28, saying that the journalist cannot be transferred to Almaty as "all detention centers in Almaty are full."
About a dozen of Mukhammedkarim’s supporters spent a night in front of the prosecutor's office in Qonaev demanding that the journalist, known for his criticism of the government, be transferred either to house arrest or to a detention center in Almaty closer to his aging parents. Taldyqorghan lies more than 250 kilometers north of Almaty. In the morning of July 28, dozens more supporters joined the group.
"Mukhammedkarim will not be transferred to house arrest either, because doctors concluded that his health state is good enough to allow him to stay in custody," Abdirakhmanov said to the protesters
Mukhammedkarim’s lawyer, Ghalym Nurpeisov, said earlier this week that his client lost more than 20 kilos and is suffering from low blood pressure as he has been on hunger strike for three weeks.
"He was barely able to come to the visitation room. He started the hunger strike on July 5, just drinking water only. Duman says he will not stop his hunger strike until all charges against him are dropped," Nurpeisov told RFE/RL on July 25, adding that his client's weight was more than 80 kilograms before he embarked on the hunger strike.
Mukhammedkarim, whose Ne Deidi? (What Do They Say?) YouTube channel is very popular in Kazakhstan, was sent to pretrial detention last month on charges of financing an extremist group and participation in a banned group's activities.
The charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was labeled as extremist and banned in the country in March 2018.
If convicted, Mukhammedkarim could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.
Rights watchdogs have criticized the authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for persecuting dissent, but Astana has shrugged off the criticism, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Support Group For Russian Soldiers Stops Activities Under Government Pressure
Olga Tsukanova, a leader of the Council of Mothers and Wives of Russian soldiers, said on July 28 that the group had stopped its activities after the Justice Ministry added the council and its leaders to the list of "foreign agents." Tsukanova said in a video statement that the decision was made because it is "humiliating" to mark the group's materials with a sign of "a foreign agent." Tsukanova added that she personally had been labeled as "a foreign agent" because she openly talked about problems faced by Russian men mobilized to the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Court Cancels Transfer Of Anti-Putin Shaman To Less Restrictive Psychiatric Clinic
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has canceled a lower court decision to transfer to a less restrictive psychiatric clinic a Yakut shaman who became known across the country for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.
Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, told RFE/RL that on July 28 that the Primorye regional court in Vladivostok handed down its decision two days earlier.
"I am confident that there were no reasons, either legal or procedural, for the court's July 26 decision," Pryanishnikov said.
Exactly one month before the Primorye regional court's decision was pronounced, a court in the city of Ussuriisk ruled that Gabyshev should be transferred to "a psychiatric clinic of a general type."
The decision was appealed by prosecutors and now the case has been sent back to the Ussuriisk district court for reconsideration, Pryanishnikov said.
Pryanishnikov said earlier that, while in a restrictive psychiatric clinic, his client had been forcibly treated with haloperidol -- an antipsychotic medication used in the treatment of schizophrenia and related illnesses. Gabyshev had never previously been diagnosed with any psychiatric disorder.
Gabyshev, who has been stopped several times by the Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office, was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July 2021, after a court found him "mentally unfit."
During the hearing, the court accused him of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in late January 2021.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
Gabyshev first made headlines in March 2019 when he called Putin "evil" and announced that he had started a march to Moscow to drive the Russian president from power.
He then walked more than 2,000 kilometers, speaking with Russians along the way.
As his notoriety rose, videos of his conversations with people were posted on social media and attracted millions of views.
In July that year, when Gabyshev reached the city of Chita, he led a rally in front of hundreds of people under the slogan "Russia without Putin."
At the time, Gabyshev said, "God told me that Putin is not human but a demon, and has ordered me to drive him out."
His march was first halted when he was subsequently detained in the region of Buryatia and initially placed in a psychiatric clinic in Yakutia for several months against his will.
Shamans have served as healers and diviners in Siberia for centuries. During the Soviet era, the mystics were harshly repressed. But in isolated parts of Siberia, they are now regaining prominence.
Cruise Ship With Russian Tourists Leaves Georgian Port Amid Public Protests
The Astoria Grande cruise ship, carrying some 800 passengers including Russians, was forced to leave the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi on July 27 upon arriving there the same day from the Russia port of Sochi, after groups of Georgians protested its presence there. The protests in Batumi and in the capital, Tbilisi, broke out after some Russian tourists on the ship told Georgian media that they supported Russia's 2008 war against Georgia and that Moscow had "liberated" Abkhazia, the breakaway region Georgia lost control of during the conflict. Protesters burned the Russian flag and unfurled banners with anti-Russian slogans. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Missile Strike Hits SBU Building In Dnipro After Celebrations Marking Ukrainian Statehood Day
Russian forces targeted a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) building in a missile strike on the city of Dnipro, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on July 28, denouncing "Russian missile terror" just hours after marking Statehood Day by defiantly reiterating the country's sovereignty.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
A high-rise building and the SBU building were hit, and Zelenskiy said he immediately spoke with the SBU, the Interior Ministry, the State Emergency Service, and the head of the Ukrainian military.
Zelenskiy said all necessary services were on site and pledged to "do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people."
Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said a fire broke out in the administration building and at least three people were injured.
The apartment building's upper floors appeared to be in ruins in video circulating on social media that also showed smoke and flames.
The attack occurred as fighting took place at multiple points along the more than 1,000-kilometer front line, while Moscow accused Kyiv of firing two missiles that struck the border region of Rostov in southern Russia.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it shot down one of the missiles in the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region about 40 kilometers east of the border with Ukraine. Local officials reported 20 people were injured and said the roof of an art museum was damaged.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, blamed Russian air defense systems for the explosion.
Russia's Defense Ministry said the other Ukrainian missile was downed in the region's Azov district, and debris fell in an unpopulated location.
Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow, the Defense Ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month. The ministry reported no injuries or damage in the incident, and it didn’t give an exact location where the drone fell.
Zelenskiy marked Statehood Day by reaffirming the country’s sovereignty in a speech in Kyiv's St. Michael Square in front of Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.
"Even after we expel the occupiers from all our lands, we do not believe that Russia will not want to return with aggression," Zelenskiy said.
"But the victory of Ukraine can and should be such that any attempts of the enemy to return do not go beyond the sick fantasy of the madmen who harbor such plans.... Our statehood is our answer to the need for security and peace for Ukraine. Statehood, which is difficult to defend, but more difficult to return if lost," said Zelenskiy, who instituted the Statehood Day holiday two years ago.
Meanwhile, the number of civilian victims caused by Russian shelling continued to grow, as local authorities said that a 48-year-old villager was killed in the southern Mykolayiv region when he stepped on an unexploded cluster bomblet left in a field.
Russian forces have been regularly shelling Mykolayiv with different types of munitions, including cluster bombs, which have been prohibited by most countries, but not by Russia and Ukraine.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, one civilian was killed and three others were wounded in Avdiyivka by Russian shelling over the past day, Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on July 28 on Telegram.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops have been engaged in heavy fighting in several areas of the front as Kyiv's counteroffensive appears to be ramping up in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya after months of slow progress, military officials said.
Ukrainian soldiers fought more than 30 close-combat battles over the past 24 hours, managing to block the attempted advance of Russian forces in the Lyman area of Donetsk, where Moscow has been throwing in additional troops over the past weeks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the morning of July 28.
Ukrainian forces repelled more Russian attacks in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka areas, the military said, adding that it was continuing its offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas of Zaporizhzhya.
Zelenskiy has acknowledged that progress in the counteroffensive has been slower than desired, though Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff, confirmed on July 27 that Ukrainian troops achieved success in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region on the southern front, and Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar also reported that Staromayorske had been liberated.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldier Serhiy Raylyan, 26, lost both his legs and his eyesight after his vehicle drove over a mine in the summer of 2022 near the front line in Ukraine's Donetsk region. He's now starting to walk again with prosthetic limbs and hopes to regain some vision.
The Ukrainian military has given limited information about the state of its counteroffensive in the Russia-occupied southeast, but two U.S. officials told CNN on July 27 that Ukraine was sending more troops and firepower to the area, suggesting that Kyiv has spotted a potential weak spot in Russia's defense there.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 27 admitted that the fighting in the Zaporizhzhya region of southeastern Ukraine has “intensified significantly,” but claimed that Ukraine's thrust had been unsuccessful.
On the diplomatic front, Japan on July 28 announced that it was expanding its sanctions against Russia to also include a ban on exports of electric vehicles among other categories of goods.
The new punitive measures were approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on July 28 and will go into force on August 9.
Japan has already banned many categories of exports to Russia.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
