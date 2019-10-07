Kardashian Baptizes Children In Private Ceremony At 'Vatican' Of Armenian Church

American reality-television star Kim Kardashian West has baptized her three younger children during a visit to the family's ancestral homeland of Armenia.



After being met by a throng of star gazers and paparazzi upon their arrival in Yerevan, Karsashian, accompanied by her older sister, Kourtney, and their children sneaked off to a private baptism ceremony at the cathedral at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, according to the church.



"No special ceremony has taken place. Like all other families, they were registered in advance and came here as scheduled," according to Father Vahram Melikyan, director of the information department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church.



Kardashian and her musician husband, Kanye West, have four children. In 2015, Kardashian baptized her eldest daughter, North, in the Armenian Apostolic Church in Jerusalem.



Kardashian, who often states her pride in being of Armenian descent, is in Yerevan to participate in the World Conference on Information Technologies, where she will be a special keynote speaker and panelist.



Kardashian's ancestors emigrated to the United States from Armenia in the late 19th century. Her father was famed lawyer Robert Kardashian.