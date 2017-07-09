Clashes In Kashmir On Anniversary Of Rebel’s Death

Government forces threw tear gas and clashed with stone-throwing protesters in Indian-administered Kashmir on July 8 on the anniversary of the killing of a popular militant leader.



At least 15 people were reported injured in the clashes as residents in the main city of Srinagar and at least four places in southern Kashmir tried to march on the streets, chanting slogans in favor of rebels and ending Indian rule.

Burhan Wani, 22, was killed by Indian troops last year after urging the region's mainly Muslim population to rise up against Indian forces.

Wani is said to have revived the image of militancy in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The violence on July 8 started as people tried to walk to his home in Tral -- where he died in a shootout with the army last July.

In preparation for the anniversary, authorities imposed heavy restrictions in the Kashmir Valley such as stopping Internet access and sealing off Tral.

Separately, seven people were killed in shelling across the Line of Control that divides Indian and Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947. Both claim the disputed Himalayan territory in its entirety and have fought two wars over it.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and the BBC

