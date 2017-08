Twelve years after trading chess for Russian politics, former world champion Garry Kasparov made his highly anticipated comeback. The 54-year-old came out of retirement for a “five-day hiatus" to compete in the Rapid and Blitz tournament, which began on August 14 in the U.S. city of St. Louis. On his first day he drew three games, including with Russia's Sergei Karjakin and American Hikaru Nakamura. (AFP)