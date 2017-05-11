U.S. Says Reviewing Use Of Kaspersky Security Software Amid Concerns

The United States says it is reviewing government use of software from Russia's Kaspersky Lab amid concerns that Moscow could use the product to attack U.S. computer systems.

Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director Vincent Stewart on May 11 told a Senate committee that "we are tracking Kaspersky and their software."

He added there is "as far as I know, no Kaspersky software on [DIA] networks," although it was possible it was being used by intelligence contractors.

U.S. media this week reported that officials have become concerned that Russian intelligence agents could use Kaspersky software to spy on Americans or sabotage U.S. computer systems.

Kaspersky Lab products are widely used in U.S. homes, businesses, and government agencies. The company has contracts with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and segments of the Defense Department.



Kaspersky denied the allegations of links to the Russian government or potential security threats.

"Kaspersky Lab is available to assist all concerned government organizations with any ongoing investigations, and the company ardently believes a deeper examination of Kaspersky Lab will confirm that these allegations are unfounded," it said on its website.

U.S. Homeland Security officials said on May 11 that Trump had signed an executive order to strengthen the U.S. government's cybersecurity, although details of the order were not immediately made available.

Based on reporting by Reuters and ABC News

