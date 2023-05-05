News
Kazakh Activist Gets Five Days In Jail For Violating Court's Ruling
A court in Almaty has sentenced Kazakh activist Alnur Ilyashev to five days in prison for violating a court-imposed ban on taking part in public gatherings. The court pronounced the sentence on May 4, three days after Ilyashev participated in a gathering of an unregistered group. In June 2020, Ilyashev was handed a parole-like sentence and banned from participating in public events for three years on a charge of distributing false materials that he rejected as politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Journalist Hospitalized In Intensive Care After Attack
A journalist working for Yntymak (Solidarity) television and radio company in Kyrgyzstan’s southern city of Osh has been severely beaten and is in a local hospital's intensive care unit. Talgat Talantbek-Uulu's relatives told RFE/RL on May 5 that the 23-year-old reporter suffered a broken leg and a severe hand injury in the attack that took place two days earlier. Osh police said a man suspected of attacking Talantbek-Uulu was apprehended. In recent months, domestic and international rights watchdogs have raised concerns over the worsening situation for independent media and journalists in Kyrgyzstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Court Arrests Crimean Tatar Woman For Alleged Spying As She Traveled To Visit Ailing Father
A Moscow court on May 5 arrested a Ukrainian citizen, Crimean Tatar Lenie Umerova, for alleged spying. The 25-year-old Umerova was detained in December when she crossed the Russian-Georgian border on her way to Russia-annexed Crimea to visit her father, who had been diagnosed with cancer. Russian authorities kept her in an immigration center in the North Caucasus for three months after that. In March, a court ruled that she must be released, but she was detained again and spent another 45 days in jail on a charge of disobedience to police. On May 4, Umerova was transferred to Moscow. To read the original story by the RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Activist Teacher Dies After Attack Union Calls 'Assassination Attempt'
An Iranian teacher and labor activist has died from injuries he suffered in an attack by unknown assailants in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said on May 5 that Hossein Mahdipor, a sociology teacher and labor activist in the region, died from injuries he suffered in what it called "an assassination attempt" that occurred three days earlier.
Mahdipor, who was the administrator of a Telegram channel called Teachers' Demands, was attacked by unknown assailants on May 2, coinciding with Teacher's Day in Iran.
In condemning the attack, the council also warned of a rise in violence faced by people in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, which has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.
Almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces in the province's main city, Zahedan, on September 30 amid unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Mahdipor was a well-known labor activist who advocated for the rights of teachers and workers in Iran and had been detained by security forces previously for his activities.
Judicial and disciplinary authorities in Sistan-Baluchistan have yet to provide any explanation or updates on the attack on Mahdipor.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, Amini's death in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Chief Of Memorial's Branch In Perm Detained At Moscow Airport On His Way To Turkey
The chief of the Memorial human right group's branch in the Russian city of Perm, Aleksandr Chernyshov, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on May 5 while he was boarding a plane to Istanbul. Memorial said the detention may be linked to a probe into Memorial's archive materials in Perm that the authorities ordered to be transferred to Moscow after the group was liquidated in February 2022. In March, police searched the homes of Memorial activists in Perm and questioned them regarding the whereabouts of the archives. The veteran human rights organization has been working as a nonregistered entity since its official closure. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Putin Invites Tajik Counterpart To Attend May 9 Victory Day Events In Moscow
Tajikistan's presidential press service said on May 5 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, to attend events in Moscow on May 9 dedicated to the World War II Victory Day during a telephone conversation. Earlier reports said that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov was the only foreign leader expected to attend the day's events in the Russian capital, which include a military parade on Moscow's Red Square.
Wagner Chief Threatens To Pull Forces Out Of Bakhmut, Escalating Feud With Russian Officials
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has threatened to pull out all of his mercenary forces from the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a dramatic escalation of his ongoing feud with the Russian Defense Ministry over supplies and support.
In a video posted by his press service on May 5, Prigozhin accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the country's top general of incompetent leadership and pledged to pull out Wagner forces from Bakhmut by May 10 -- the day after the Kremlin's planned World War II Victory Day commemorations.
"We were supposed to take Bakhmut by May 9, but pseudo-military bureaucrats who knew about it literally cut us off from artillery ammunition," Prigozhin said in the video, as he addressed the camera with a group of apparent Wagner soldiers in the background.
A lack of ammunition has led to "enormous" losses among his troops, Prigozhin said, and he lashed out at Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, chairman of Russia's General Staff, as well as President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of being "incapable of leading what they are supposed to lead."
WATCH: After being recruited from prisons to fight in the war in Ukraine, some mercenaries from the private Wagner Group are accused of having committed violent crimes in Russia, including murder.
Prigozhin's forces have been at the heart of a brutal eight-month effort to capture the city of Bakhmut, located in the eastern Donetsk region.
Fighting alongside regular Russian forces, Wagner troops have deployed tens of thousands of prison convicts as part of their assault.
It's unclear how many Wagner troops have been involved in the battle, but the city has been demolished in the process, with Russian forces making painstaking, incremental gains at the cost of huge troop losses.
Earlier this week, the White House estimated that since December, Russia's overall casualty tally in Ukraine -- killed and wounded -- total at least 100,000. That includes 20,000 Russians killed in action, of which about half of that number were Wagner mercenaries.
"The majority of [that figure] were Russian convicts fighting in Bakhmut," White House spokesman John Kirby said on May 2.
Prigozhin, along with other hard-line nationalists, has engaged in an increasingly public and increasingly bitter fight with Shoigu, Gerasmiov, and other Russian commanders, accusing them of botching the overall Russian effort to defeat Ukraine.
The Wagner effort to take Bakhmut has also resulted in heavy Ukrainian casualties, and some Ukrainian soldiers have spoken out to question the decision to remain. Military experts have also questioned the strategic value of the city for Russia.
In the video, Prigozhin said the threatened withdrawal would not happen until May 10 so as "not to spoil" Victory Day. After that, he said, his troops will retreat from Bakhmut " to lick their wounds" and hand their positions over to Defense Ministry troops.
The Kremlin declined to comment on Prigozhin's remarks, as did the Defense Ministry.
In an another video statement released the day before, Prigozhin was shown standing next to dozens of corpses -- what he called "freshly killed Wagner fighters." In an expletive-filled rant, he accused Shoigu and Gerasimov of complicity in their deaths, because he said Wagner's forces weren't getting enough ammunition.
"They came here as volunteers and are dying here so that you could get fatter in your offices trimmed with mahogany," Prigozhin said addressing Shoigu and Gerasimov, calling them "bitches" and "sleazebags."
It was not possible to independently verify Prigozhin's claims. He has previously made similar comments and threats, however, which he later did not follow through on.
Prigozhin's comments also come as Ukraine is poised to launch what many predict will be a major counteroffensive against Russian positions, after a winter of failed Russian efforts to make major advances.
Open-source imagery, Western officials, and reporters on the ground have pointed to extensive new Russian defensive positions -- trenches, mine fields, anti-tank defenses -- in several part of Ukraine's south and east.
"We will wait until Russia's people will again need us, and I think that moment will come very soon," Prigozhin said.
Ukrainian, Russian Delegates Scuffle At Black Sea Conference In Istanbul
Ukrainian and Russian delegates scuffled at a Black Sea conference in the Turkish capital of Istanbul over the unfurling of a flag during an interview on May 4. Ukrainian delegate Oleksandr Marikovskiy posted footage on Facebook of the skirmish, which took place after he stepped behind a Russian delegate being interviewed on television. Marikovskiy was holding a Ukrainian flag, which another Russian delegate quickly ripped out of his hands. Marikovskiy fought back to retake the flag as conference officials intervened. No one appeared to be injured in the fray.
- By Reuters
Russia Says New Drone Attack Causes Fire At Ilsky Oil Refinery
A suspected drone attack on the Ilsky oil refinery in southern Russia, the second in as many days, has caused a fire, TASS news agency reported on May 5, citing emergency services. Russia's RIA Novosti news agency also reported that there were no casualties following the incident, while the fire had been put out. Russia claims the attacks are by Ukrainian drones, though it has not produced evidence to back that up. Ukraine has not commented. The Ilsky refinery, near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in the Krasnodar region, has a processing capacity of around 6.6 million tons per year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Fight For Bakhmut Picks Up Ahead of May 9 Celebration In Russia
The Ukrainian military reported on May 5 that fresh Russian reinforcements were being brought into Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region where fighting has intensified. The region has been at the epicenter of Moscow's push in eastern Ukraine, while Russia continued the shelling of southern Ukraine.
On the battlefield in Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders repelled 60 Russian assaults over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily report on May 5, in what marked an increase in the intensity of Russia's repeated attempts to take the city.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Fierce fighting was also reported in Maryinka, close to Bakhmut, where Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions, the General Staff said.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Russian troops -- spearheaded by mercenaries from the private Wagner group -- are making every effort to capture Bakhmut by May 9, the date when Moscow celebrates its World War II Victory Day.
"To achieve this, they are bringing in Wagner forces from other battlefields who are being replaced with paratrooper assault units that are currently fighting in the Bakhmut direction," Malyar said on Telegram.
"The Russians are inclined toward symbolism, and their key historic myth is May 9. They really have established the objective of taking control of Bakhmut by this date," Malyar said separately on Ukrainian television.
Malyar's statement contradicted an apparent threat by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who earlier on May 5 claimed he would withdraw his fighters from Bakhmut in what looked like an escalation of his ongoing feud with the Russian Defense Ministry over supplies and support.
In a video posted by his press service on May 5, Prigozhin said he would pull out Wagner forces from Bakhmut by May 10 -- the day after the Kremlin’s planned World War II Victory Day commemorations.
"We were supposed to take Bakhmut by May 9, but pseudo-military bureaucrats, who knew about it, literally cut us off from artillery ammunition," Prigozhin said in the video, as he addressed the camera with a group of apparent Wagner soldiers in the background.
Meanwile, Russia bombed the southern city of Kherson again on May 5, regional officials said, causing injuries and infrastructure damage.
Earlier in the day, heavy artillery fire destroyed civilian and energy infrastructure in Nikopol, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
"The occupiers targeted the homes of the townspeople. Ten private houses, a building, gas furnaces, and electricity networks were destroyed," Lukashuk wrote on Telegram.
Russia has stepped up its strikes on southern Ukraine in recent days, targeting mostly the liberated areas of the Kherson region, where at least 23 civilians were killed by shelling this week.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Dozens Of Countries Reaffirm Opposition To Russian, Belarusian Athletes' Participation As Neutrals
The ministers in charge of sports from dozens of countries in Europe, North America, and Asia issued a statement on May 4 saying they continue to oppose the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus as neutrals in international sports competitions.
The sports ministers agreed to the statement after considering recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 28 to allow individual Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in international competitions without displaying national symbols.
“We maintain that the Russian state, which has broken the Olympic Truce twice, must not be allowed to use sport to legitimize its barbaric and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, nor should the Belarusian state be able to use sport to legitimize its complicity in Russia’s war of aggression,” the sports ministers or their equivalents in the 36 countries said in a statement.
The IOC's recommendations in March were condemned by Ukraine, which has raised the possibility of boycotting the Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Youth and Sports said a day after the recommendations were announced that Ukraine has "consistently advocated and will continue to insist" that given Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the assistance that Belarus has provided in the war effort, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be present at international sports arenas.
The IOC's board said that the recommendations, which do not concern the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Paris Olympics, would be monitored.
The recommendations bar teams from the two countries, athletes who actively support the war, and athletes who are "contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military."
The statement from the 36 sports ministers or their equivalents said that some concerns they had raised had been addressed by the IOC, but substantial issues remain, including potential military connections of athletes, state funding, the definition of teams, and enforcement mechanisms.
The statement said the countries also are closely watching the implementation of the IOC recommendations and that "if these issues are not addressed, we would expect the IOC to reconsider its approach.”
The countries said their position “is not one of discrimination against individuals on the basis of their passport" and reaffirmed that they respect the rights of all athletes to be treated without discrimination in accordance with the Olympic Charter.
The countries whose sports representatives signed the statement are Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Vucic Vows Tough Gun Control Measures After Second Serbian Mass Shooting
At least eight people were killed and 13 wounded in a mass shooting that took place near Belgrade, the second such incident in Serbia in less than two days, officials said on May 5, as President Aleksandar Vucic proposed measures that he said amounted to "a practical disarmament" of Serbian civilians.
A 21-year-old suspect, identified only as U.B., was arrested after an hourslong manhunt near the city of Kragujevac, in central Serbia, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on May 5, without giving a motive for the shooting.
"The suspect U.B., born in 2002, has been caught near the city of Kragujevac. He is suspected of killing eight people and wounding 14 overnight," the ministry said, adding that an investigation had been opened.
"The police are working to shed light on all the facts and circumstances of this incident," the statement added.
The shooting took place late on May 4 in the villages of Dubona, Malo Orasje, and Sepsin near Mlademovac, some 40 kilometers south of the capital, authorities said.
Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic said all 13 wounded have serious injuries. They are now stable, but their lives are still in danger, Grujicic said.
The Health Ministry, which had issued an appeal to citizens to donate blood after the first mass shooting the previous day, said the response was overwhelming.
"In two days, almost 1,400 fellow citizens donated blood, which is a really great response," Mirjana Knezevic of the Institute for Blood Transfusion told RFE/RL.
State broadcaster RTS reported the suspect began shooting at people in Dubona after an apparent argument with a policeman late on May 4 in the courtyard of a local school.
The suspect left and returned with an automatic rifle, shooting randomly from a moving vehicle and killing at least eight people.
Dubona resident Slobodan Nikolic told RFE/RL he had heard bursts of gunfire from his house overnight.
"Suddenly, a gunfire burst was heard. The first burst was a long one. He must have fired 25 bullets. The second burst came about a minute later, and then a third one. After that, the car drove down the street. Someone shouted: 'Call the police, the guy is lying dead.'"
Zvonko Mladenovic, also from Dubona, said he had heard the shots but did not realize what had happened until he turned on the television in the morning.
"When I walked out, it was a disaster. I knew the victims. They were young kids. When I heard, I was shocked. First those children in Belgrade [were shot], now here. I'm speechless," Mladenovic said.
The incident came less than 48 hours after a 13-year-old is suspected of shooting dead eight children and a security guard and wounding seven on May 3 at a school in Belgrade.
Serbia is currently observing a three-day mourning period for the victims of the May 3 shooting that has sent shock waves through the country and prompted Vucic and his government to announce an extensive revision of existing private guns permits and other measures.
In an address to the nation on May 5, Vucic said the latest incident was "a terrorist attack" and vowed tough gun-control steps that will amount to what he said was a "practical disarmament" of the country.
"This is an attack on the whole country and every citizen feels it," Vucic said.
He said the suspect was apprehended in the house of a relative after he had hijacked a cab, whose driver then tipped off police.
The suspect had a Kalashnikov assault rifle, four grenades, and a lot of ammunition, officials said.
Vucic said that all of Serbia's 400,000 gun owners will undergo an audit, with the exception of the owners of hunting weapons.
Vucic also said he had forwarded a proposal to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and her government that the death penalty be reinstated, but said his proposal was rejected.
Serbia abolished capital punishment in 2002. The abolition of capital punishment is also a requirement for accession into the European Union, which Serbia is a candidate to join.
Serbia already has tough gun-control legislation in place, but the country is awash in weapons left over from the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
Vucic said gun owners needed to go through more thorough and frequent psychological checks.
He also announced that Serbia would hire 1,200 additional police officers to step up security in Serbian schools.
"We have 331 schools in Belgrade and there will be 331 school police officers in them," he said.
EU foreign policy chied Josep Borell told the people of Serbia that the EU stands by them and shares their pain.
"This is a shocking, terrible tragedy -- we feel the pain and stand with the people of Serbia in these difficult moments," Borrell wrote on Twitter.
The latest incident is not the first of its kind to have happened in the Mladenovac area of Serbia.
In April 2013, army veteran Ljubisa Bogdanovic killed 13 people in the village of Velika Ivanca near Mladenovac, in the deadliest mass shooting in Serbia.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC
Armenia, Azerbaijan Make Progress On Difficult Issues At U.S.-Hosted Talks, Blinken Says
Azerbaijan and Armenia made significant progress toward addressing difficult issues at "intensive and constructive" U.S.-hosted talks this week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on May 4.
Blinken said in a statement that after a series of bilateral and trilateral discussions during four days of talks both sides "demonstrated a sincere commitment to normalizing relations and ending the long-standing conflict between their two countries."
The two sides agreed in principle to certain terms and have a better understanding of one another’s positions on outstanding issues, Blinken said.
He proposed that the ministers return to their capitals "to share with their governments the perspective that, with additional goodwill, flexibility, and compromise, an agreement is within reach."
Baku and Yerevan will continue to have the full support and engagement of the United States in their effort to secure a durable and sustainable peace, Blinken said.
Washington hosted Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a new State Department facility in Arlington, Virginia, a suburb of Washington.
Blinken said at the start of the meetings that dialogue between Yerevan and Baku is key to achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh -- in 1990 and 2020 -- and regularly clash over the territory.
Tensions flared anew last month when Azerbaijan installed a road checkpoint at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.
Armenia says the checkpoint, set up on April 23, is a violation of the 2020 Moscow-brokered cease-fire that brought an end to six weeks of fighting. Azerbaijan said it established the checkpoint in response to what it said were Armenian weapon supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan denies that charge.
A joint statement issued by the parties after the talks said Mirzoian and Bayramov and their teams "made progress in mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral agreement on the Establishment Of Peace And Interstate Relations. The statement also noted that positions on a number of key issues remain different.
“The ministers presented their views on the current situation and expressed their positions on the existing problems related to the regulation of relations,” it said.
“The two ministers expressed their appreciation to the American side for hosting the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties have agreed to continue discussions," the statement concluded.
In addition to meeting Blinken, the ministers also met with national-security adviser Jake Sullivan.
U.S. Envoy Says Brazil Should Not 'Reward' Russia In Efforts To Seek Peace In Ukraine
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations welcomed an upcoming trip by a senior Brazilian official to Ukraine but said that any negotiations should not "reward" Russia. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the United States is not barring Brazil from engaging on peace. “What we have said is that engagement has to take Ukraine into account, and it cannot be a negotiation based on rewarding Russia for taking Ukraine territory," she said on May 4 as she concluded a trip to Brazil ahead of a trip by senior aide Celso Amorim to Ukraine. Thomas-Greenfield met with Amorim during her visit.
Several Teachers Killed In Outburst Of Sectarian Violence In Northwestern Pakistan
At least seven people, including schoolteachers, have been killed in two separate shooting incidents in northwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan.
District police chief Muhammad Imran told RFE/RL that both incidents took place on May 4 in the Kurram district of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The first shooting occurred around 1 p.m. local time when unknown assailants attacked a vehicle, killing one person.
The incident enraged people in the area, and they entered a school in which they believed people belonging to opposing sectarian groups were working as teachers. They opened fire, killing six people including four teachers, Imran said.
The police chief said that the people killed in the school were residents of different areas of Kurram.
The first person killed in the attack on the vehicle was a Sunni Muslim, while those shot in the second attack at the school were Shi'ite Muslims, a regional commissioner, Saiful Islam, told Reuters.
Based on preliminary information, both incidents are due to sectarian disputes between tribes over land and forests, but Imran said that the investigation is ongoing. The situation is under control, he said.
"It is not clear whether the second incident was a reaction to the first one," Islam said, adding that security has been heightened in an area already tense due to sectarian violence.
The violence occurred on the same day that Islamist militants killed six Pakistani soldiers in an exchange of fire with the military. An army statement said three militants were killed and two were injured during the clash in North Waziristan, which borders Kurram to the south.
The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group of several Sunni militant groups, claimed responsibility.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province has long been a hotbed of militants operating on both sides of the border.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Visits American Paul Whelan In Prison
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has visited American citizen Paul Whelan in a prison in eastern Russia. "Paul has been wrongfully detained in Russia for more than 4 years, and his release remains an absolute priority. The U.S. government will continue to engage Russian authorities on his case so Paul can come home as soon as possible," the embassy said on Twitter on May 4. Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, was arrested in December 2018, held for 18 months in Lefortovo prison in Moscow, and then jailed for 16 years on spying charges. He has denied the accusations.
Germany's Henkel Latest Company To Complete Exit From Russia Over Ukraine Invasion
German chemical and consumer goods group Henkel says it has completed the sale of its Russian assets to a "consortium of local investors" as it exits the market in response to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022. The company said in a statement May 4 that the sale price for the assets is around 54 billion rubles (($691 million). "Henkel had announced its decision to exit its business activities in Russia last year, following the country’s attack on Ukraine. The transaction has meanwhile been completed," Henkel said. Dozens of multinational companies have left Russia since the invasion. To read the statement by Henkel, click here.
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Detains Mayor Of Odesa
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office said on May 4 that its officers had detained Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov in a corruption case. Investigators accuse Trukhanov of embezzling 92 million hryvnyas ($2.5 million) from the city budget through a corruption scheme involving the purchase of a building belonging to a bankrupt factory in 2016. Elected mayor in 2014, Trukhanov has been at the center of corruption allegations for years. Odesa is Ukraine's largest port, and the country's third-largest city. It has been known for years dating back to the Soviet era as a haven for smuggling and other criminal activities.
Noted Russian LGBT Activist Fined For 'Gay Propaganda'
A Moscow court on May 4 ordered Yan Dvorkin, the leader of the Center T group which defends LGBT rights in Russia, to pay 100,000 rubles ($1,260) for violating Russia’s controversial law that bans promoting homosexuality. Dvorkin said on Telegram that he pleaded not guilty at the hearing at the Ostankino district court and is not going to pay the fine. The hearing was initiated by officials at Moscow’s child protection services who monitored Dvorkin's adopted child and accused the activist of "gay propaganda" over his online description of his relationship with his partner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Theater Director Detained On Suspicion Of Justification Of Terrorism
Moscow theater director Yevgenia Berkovich was detained on May 4 over her production of the play Finist -- The Brave Falcon, which is about Russian women who married Muslim men and moved to Syria. Berkovich's mother, noted rights defender Yelena Efros, said on Facebook that her daughter may be charged with justification of terrorism. The author of the play in question, Svetlana Petriichuk, was detained for questioning, her husband said on May 4. The play was first performed in December 2020. Last year, it won Russia's Golden Mask national theater award. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
EU Warns Moscow Not To Use Drone 'Attack' To Escalate War
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Moscow on May 4 not to use an alleged drone attack that it said targeted the Kremlin to escalate its war in Ukraine. "We call on Russia not to use this alleged attack as an excuse to continue the escalation of the war," Borrell told journalists as he went in to attend an EU ministers meeting in Brussels. "This is what worries us: this can be used to justify more conscription of people, more soldiers, more attacks on Ukraine."
Islamist Militants In Pakistan Kill Six Soldiers Near Afghan Border
Islamist militants killed six Pakistani soldiers in an exchange of fire with the military in a northwestern tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the army said on May 4.
An army statement said the gunbattle took place in North Waziristan, which has long been a hotbed of militants operating on both sides of the border.
The statement said three militants were killed and two were injured during the clash.
The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group of several Sunni militant groups, claimed responsibility.
The TTP claimed its fighters first targeted a military vehicle with a bomb, killing four soldiers, then shot at the remaining soldiers.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the grieved families.
"No matter how long the battle, our valiant armed forces, with the support of the nation, will root out terrorism in its entirety," he said in a statement.
The bloodshed comes after Pakistan declared a new offensive against militants following a resurgence of attacks, including a mosque bombing that killed more than 100 people in February.
The militants have been increasing their attacks in some areas, including in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Local residents, political parties, and councils have repeatedly protested against the insecurity and called on the government to increase safety.
The government and the military have stressed that the security department is conducting regular operations against insurgents and has achieved success in recent years.
Pakistani military spokesman General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry last month told a news conference that this year there have been 8,269 small and large-scale operations against the militants. The result was 157 suspected terrorists killed and 1,378 arrested. He said 137 soldiers were killed and 117 wounded in clashes with militants during the operations.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh National Gets 13 Years In Prison In Siberia For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Consciption Center
A military court in Siberia said on May 4 that it had two days earlier sentenced Ansaghan Moldakhmetov, a Kazakh citizen, to 13 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at a conscription center in the city of Omsk in May last year. The court convicted Moldakhmetov of terrorism. Investigators said Moldakhmetov and another Kazakh national who is currently at large conducted the arson attack after an unknown person offered them $13,400 online for the attack. After Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, dozens of conscription centers across Russia were attacked by Molotov cocktails. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Police Search Offices Of Crew Against Torture Group In Krasnodar
Police in the Russian city of Krasnodar have searched the offices of the Crew Against Torture, the human rights group's members said on May 4. Rights activists said the searches were linked to investigations of an unspecified criminal case launched in the Republic of North Ossetia in the North Caucasus. After the searches, police detained the group's lawyer for questioning. Last month, police searched the group's offices in the cities of Pyatigorsk and Nizhny Novgorod. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Rights Groups, Iranian Activists Create Coalition To Continue Pressure Over Violations
Rights organizations and activists say they have joined forces to form the Keep It On coalition to ensure pressure remains on the authorities to stop ongoing human rights violations in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
In a joint statement signed by various media rights platforms such as Haalvsh and Baloch Activists Campaign, along with organizations including PEN America and United for Iran, as well as Iranian human rights activists such as Shirin Ebadi and Fariba Baluch, the coalition emphasized that Internet shutdowns in the province are being carried out to "cover up human rights violations" in the province and called for an immediate halt to them.
The province, particularly the city of Zahedan, has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months and has recently experienced Internet shutdowns every Friday coinciding with prayers and subsequent protests.
The statement also refers to "Bloody Friday" in Zahedan, when security forces opened fire on protesters, stating that "the Iranian government has resorted to various measures to suppress the ongoing protests, including causing severe disruptions to mobile data in the province, especially in areas where protests are taking place."
Almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces in Zahedan on September 30 amid unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
The signatories of the statement called on the International Telecommunication Union and its secretary-general to pressure Iran to stop the Internet disruptions.
They also emphasized that they are "seeking further investigation of human rights violations" by the Islamic republic, including attempts to "silence citizens." The people of Sistan-Baluchistan "deserve to express their opinions freely and without fear of retribution," the statement says.
NetBlocks, a network that tracks Internet access worldwide, has frequently reported a "significant disruption" in connectivity in Zahedan.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
