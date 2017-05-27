Kazakh-Canadian Charged In Massive Hacking Scheme Appeals Ruling

A Canadian charged with working with Russian intelligence agents in a scheme to hack a half billion Yahoo accounts said on May 26 that he is appealing a decision to hold him in custody pending a hearing on a U.S. extradition request.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted Karim Baratov, 22, a Canadian citizen who was born in Kazakhstan, on computer hacking charges. They say he worked with Russian intelligence agents who paid him to break into at least 80 Yahoo e-mail accounts as part of a scheme to hack over 500 million accounts.

Canadian authorities will meet on June 16 to set a date for a hearing to determine if Baratov will be extradited to the United States. A bail appeal hearing for Baratov is scheduled for June 5,

Baratov was arrested in March and denied bail in April by a Canadian judge on grounds he was a flight risk.

