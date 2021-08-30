Kazakhstan Arms Depot Blast Death Toll Rises To 14

The death toll from a series of blasts triggered by a fire at an arms depot in southern Kazakhstan has risen to 14 after another victim was discovered.



The Kazakh Emergency Ministry said on August 29 that a body was found under the debris of a building destroyed by the fire and explosions. Two people remain missing, it added.



The blast at a military facility in the Zhambyl region injured 98 people -- about half of them employees of the Emergency Ministry who were hurt while battling the blaze.



Defense Minister Nurlan Ermekbaev told a press briefing on August 27 that It was unclear what caused the fire a day earlier at the military facility where engineering explosives were stored. Ermekbaev added that neither arson nor sabotage could be ruled out.



August 29 was a day of national mourning for the military personnel and rescuers who died at the scene of the accident.