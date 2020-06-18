Accessibility links

Kazakh Ex-President Nazarbaev Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev continues to wield considerable power.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who continues to control the Central Asian country after his sudden resignation last year, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nazarbaev's press service said on June 18 that the former president was currently self-isolated and continued to work remotely.

The 79-year-old Nazarbaev announced his resignation in March 2019 after ruling the oil-rich former Soviet republic for almost 30 years. But he continues to lead the ruling Nur-Otan party and the country's powerful Security Council.

He also enjoys the broad benefits of the title of "elbasy" -- the leader of the nation.

Nazarbaev's opponents say he de facto continues to run the country of 18 million by supervising the actions of incumbent President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.

