When Kazakh police exhumed the body of 37-year-old Bekzat Pirzada, his family protested. "We told them that we would not allow it. They said: 'No one is asking you,'" says his widow, Gulzhanat Kalieva. Pitzada was shot dead on January 5 during a wave of anti-government protests. Many other exhumations have taken place and families fear their loved ones will be declared terrorists by the authorities.