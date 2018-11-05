Kazakh Film Stuntman Qasym Zhumaghozhin Dies At 34

Qasym Zhumaghozhin, a Kazakh stuntman who has performed in Hollywood films with stars such as Sylvester Stallone, Chuck Norris, and Keanu Reeves, has died at the age of 34.

The Kazakh State Circus administration in Almaty said on November 4 that Zhumaghozhin, a member of the Kazakhstan-based Nomad Stunts group, died a day earlier after suffering a heart attack.

Media reports quoted colleagues as saying that Zhumaghozhin suddenly felt unwell while performing a stunt at a Halloween party in a nightclub on November 3.

Zhumaghozhin, also known as Kassym Zhumaguzhin, worked on at least 25 films, including 47 Ronin (2013), The Expendables 2, (2012), and Conan The Barbarian (2011).

He was also in several popular Kazakh and Russian movies including Nomad (2005), Day Watch (2006), Racketeer (2007), and Viking (2016).

Zhumaghozhin had been working with the makers of an Indian film called Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is expected to be released in 2019.

Based on reporting by Tengrinews and Caravan