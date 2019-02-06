Kazakh Mothers Call For Social Support After Fire Tragedy

Hundreds of mothers gathered for a protest in Astana following the deaths of five children in a house fire in the Kazakh capital. Five girls -- with ages ranging from three months to 13 years old -- were killed in the blaze on February 4 while both parents were away working overnight shifts. Women gathered in Astana Concert Hall on February 6 to call on the government to provide better housing, more places in kindergartens, and increased social support for families.