Kazakh Police Detain Protesters, Journalists On Independence Day

Protesters gathered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, to demand democratic reforms. They chanted slogans calling on the country to "wake up," while officials called on them to disperse. Dozens of people, including journalists, were detained. Protests were also held in the capital, Nur-Sultan, and other Kazakh cities. The rallies were called to mark Kazakhstan's independence day, as well as anniversaries of crackdowns on protesters in 1986 and 2011.