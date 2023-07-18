News
Kazakh Police Chief Kudebaev, Imprisoned Over January 2022 Unrest, Gets Additional Sentence
The former chief of police of Kazakhstan’s southern region of Almaty, Serik Kudebaev, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in April in a case related to the deadly mass unrest that rocked the nation in January last year, has been handed an additional six-month prison term for illegal border crossing.
The Kegen district court ruled on July 18 that part of Kudebaev's new six-month prison term will be served concurrently with his original prison term, meaning his sentence will total 10 years and three months.
Kudebaev was arrested in May 2022 and later released but ordered not to leave Almaty as investigations into the case against him were under way.
Kazakh authorities issued an international arrest warrant for Kudebaev after he failed to show up at his trial in March.
Almaty regional police said then that Kudebaev might have illegally crossed the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border late that month and left Kyrgyzstan for Turkey.
In late April, the Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office said Kudebaev had been apprehended in Turkey and extradited to Kazakhstan.
Kudebaev is one of dozens of former law enforcement officials and individuals close to former President Nursultan Nazarbaev to face various charges following January 2022 antigovernment protests that were violently dispersed, leaving at least 238 people dead.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of moves since the unrest to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of elbasy -- the leader of the nation.
In the wake of the deadly unrest last year, Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some relatives faced criminal charges.
In mid-February, Toqaev signed a law that canceled Nazarbaev's elbasy title.
More News
- By Reuters
Russia Extends Military Age Eligibility By Five Years For Reservists
The Russian State Duma on July 18 adopted a bill raising the age limit for several key positions in the reserve by five years and raising the upper age limit for compulsory military service from 27 to 30. The law allows men who have completed their compulsory service without any further commitment to be mobilized up to the age of 40, 50, or 55, depending on their category. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said he plans to increase the number of combat personnel in service from 1.15 million to 1.5 million. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Hundreds Protest Possible Criminalization Of Defamation In Republika Srpska Draft Law
Hundreds of journalists and rights activists marched to the parliament in Banja Luka, the capital of Republika Srpska on July 18 to protest possible amendments to the criminal code of Bosnia-Herzegovina's majority Serb entity that they say that would criminalize defamation and stifle free speech.
The Republika Srpska Assembly has put on its July 18 legislative agenda discussing amendments that would criminalize defamation despite months of protests by domestic and international organizations as well as journalists who have called on the lawmakers to scrap the changes.
The amendments to the Criminal Code were introduced by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, a divisive figure who is also the leader of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD).
"This is not a political issue. This is a matter of freedom of speech for every individual in Republika Srpska," Sinisa Vukelic, the president of the Banja Luka Journalists' Club, told the protesters.
Under the amendments, making malicious or untrue statements about a person is amount to defamation and be punishable with fines.
Legislators adopted the changes in a draft amendment in March that was then subject to a two-month period to allow public debate.
Following turbulent discussions during which journalists and organizations representing civil society accused lawmakers of attempting to bring the media under control, fines for defamation were reduced in the final draft of the law from an initial maximum of 60,000 euros to between 1,000 and 3,000 euros.
The bill foresees fines for public mockery for belonging to a certain race, religion, nationality, or ethnic origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
Higher fines are possible in situations where defamation appears in the media, on social networks, or at a public gathering.
After the acrimonious debate, the definition of insult was changed to a misdemeanor in a revised version of the draft bill.
However, the provision referring to the "unauthorized publication of other people's files, image, and recordings" which can attract a fine or imprisonment of up to two years, remains.
Dodik, a veteran of Bosnian Serb politics, has been pursuing increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies and has been criticized for policies seen as authoritarian while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
He has said the aim of the legislation is to protect the interests of Republika Srpska and its government in the face of “special warfare” involving journalists.
Russian Paratrooper Who Condemned War In Ukraine Gets Asylum In France
Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatyev, who took part in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, told Agenstvo Telegram channel on July 18 that he had obtained political asylum in France after writing a book about his experiences in the Kremlin's war against its neighbor.
After participating in Russia's attack on Ukraine in February and March 2022, Filatyev wrote a book criticizing the war. The book, titled ZOV (A Call) in Russian, is a play on the signs "Z" and "V" that mark Russian military vehicles in Ukraine and have become symbols promoted by Russian state media and officials of support for the war.
Before leaving Russia, Filatyev gave an interview to The Guardian saying that after his book was published, he changed his address several times to avoid possible arrest.
Shortly after launching the full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February last year, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about the war.
The France-based founder of the Gulagu.net human rights group, Vladimir Osechkin, helped Filatyev escape Russia for France in August 2022.
But in March this year, he said he was unaware of the Russian's war crimes knowledge and said his organization was suspending efforts to help Russian military personnel leave the country so as not to aid possible war criminals.
According to Osechkin, Filatyev told Swedish journalist Erik de la Reguera during an interview that he had been aware that some of Ukrainian nationals captured by his unit would be later executed.
Osechkin said Filatyev had never told him and his group members about knowing of extrajudicial killings of some of the Ukrainians he and his fellow soldiers captured during the invasion of Ukraine.
Osechkin also said Filatyev did not mention that element in the book he published after Gulagu.net helped him leave Russia and move to France.
Agentstvo quoted Filatyev as saying Osechkin had misinterpreted his interview to the Swedish journalist, in which he said he was told about an alleged killing of a Ukrainian soldier captured by Russian troops but did not participate in the crime, which is mentioned in his book.
The Russian military has been accused of committing multiple war crimes in Ukrainian towns and cities. Russia denies the accusations despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
Thousands Of Iranians Sign Petition Chiding Authorities For Treatment Of Teachers
Thousands of Iranians, including active and retired teachers and cultural figures, have added their signatures to an online petition critical of the government and calling for the release of scores of educators who have been imprisoned in recent months for their support of protesters demanding more freedoms.
The campaign, initiated by cultural figures across the country, is characterized as a "civil action" and a "small yet vital step" toward liberating the more than 230 teachers and their union activists to have been detained by security agents .
It said that as of July 17, more than 13,000 signatures had been received and that several teachers union associations, including those from Tehran, Markazi, North Khorasan, Kurdistan, and Islamshahr, have voiced their support for the campaign as well.
According to the campaign's official statement, the government's engagement with educators has been marked by "violence and oppressive measures."
It criticizes prison sentences handed to protesting teachers in various provinces, and chides the government for initiating legal proceedings that have resulted in dismissals, forced retirements, and expulsions for hundreds more teachers nationwide.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures. Universities and other educational and cultural centers have been the sites for many of the protests.
The campaign initially started with 1,200 teachers penning a letter to the head of the judiciary calling for the immediate release of imprisoned teachers and trade union activists and demanded an end to the security confrontations with teachers.
When the judiciary and the presidential office reportedly declined to acknowledge the letter, the campaign was widened by taking it public.
According to activists, more than 11 teacher trade union rights leaders, including notable figures such as Esmail Abdi, Rasol Badaghi, Farzaneh Nazaranpour, and Jafar Ebrahimi, are currently serving prison sentences or under temporary arrest.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
Andrew Tate To Remain Under House Arrest As Romania Trafficking Case Continues
A court in Romania’s capital on July 18 ruled to extend by another 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer who is charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The decision at the Bucharest Tribunal comes a month after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old social media star along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four defendants -- who were arrested in late December near Bucharest and have denied the allegations against them -- will remain under house arrest for 30 more days. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kyrgyz Blogger, Activists Sent To Pretrial Detention After Rally Over Drinking Water
The Sokuluk district court in Kyrgyzstan's north has sent noted blogger Ertai Iskakov and two activists, Bakyt Balbaev and Baktybek Bekbolotov, to pretrial detention until September 15 over last week's rally by two villages to demand a resumption of drinking water supplies. The men were charged with hooliganism and illegally blocking a highway. The men's lawyers told RFE/RL that their clients pleaded not guilty. Isakov is a well-known blogger who raises social issues in his reports. Several villages near Bishkek, the capital, have faced drinking water shortages for days. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russia Says Crimea Bridge Partially Reopened To Traffic After Attack
Russia said on July 18 that road traffic has partially reopened on a major bridge that connects Moscow-annexed Crimea with Russia over the Kerch Strait after it had been damaged by at least one explosion the previous day.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for the incident, in which two people were killed and their daughter badly wounded, and said on July 18 that it struck facilities in Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolayiv in revenge for the attack on the bridge.
President Vladimir Putin, who has made the bridge a prestige project following the annexation of Crimea in 2014, had vowed "a response" for what Russia called a "terrorist attack."
Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack, but Ukrainian media reported that security services had deployed two maritime drones to carry out the operation.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who has been put in charge of the repair works, wrote on Telegram early on July 18 that "motor transport on the Crimea Bridge has been restored in reverse mode on the most outer right lane."
Khusnullin said one part of the road on the bridge was destroyed and will have to be rebuilt, but that there is no structural damage to the bridge pylons. He added the bridge will be completely repaired by November 1.
The damage caused to the bridge, the only road connecting Crimea to Russia's mainland, could have an impact on Moscow's ability to supply its troops in southern Ukraine, and highlights how Russian infrastructure remains vulnerable to drones -- small, fast, remote-controlled boats packed with explosives.
On July 17, Putin demanded proposals on ensuring security of the bridge, which already had to be repaired after an attack in October.
Earlier this month, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar appeared to acknowledge Ukraine was involved in the October attack, saying in a social media post marking the 500th day of the war that "273 days ago, [we] launched the first strike on the Crimean bridge to disrupt Russian logistics."
The second attack on the bridge also amounted to a blow to Moscow's prestige and to the annexed region's tourist industry.
Adding to the problems faced by would-be Russian tourists, bad weather early on July 18 prompted the suspension of ferry services between the occupied region and Russia.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyrgyz Presidential Administration Initiates Bill Allowing Revision Of Constitutional Court Decisions
Kyrgyzstan's presidential administration on July 17 initiated a bill that would allow the Constitutional Court to revise its decisions at the request of the president or the court’s chairperson. Currently, the Constitutional Court's decisions are final and cannot be changed. The move comes days after the court ordered the government to legalize matronymic names following a feminist activist's long-running battle to allow children to choose to also use their mothers' names in legal documents. The decision sparked controversy in the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Iranian Singer Nyusha Qurbani Reportedly Taken From Stage By Security Agents
Witnesses said Iranian singer Nyusha Qurbani was taken from the stage by plainclothed security agents while performing with her chamber music group Ataq Band on July 17. Several social media users reported the incident and said her whereabouts are still unknown. There was no official comment from authorities, and no further details were immediately available. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
Imprisoned Former Kazakh Security Chief Added To List Of Sponsors Of Terrorism
ASTANA -- The imprisoned former chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (KNB), Karim Masimov, has been added to the Central Asian nation's list of sponsors of terrorism.
Kazakhstan's Agency of Financial Monitoring said on July 17 that Masimov’s two former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov and Daulet Erghozhin, were also added to the list.
Masimov, once a close ally of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in April over his role in the deadly events that followed unprecedented anti-government protests in the former Soviet republic in January 2022.
Sadyqulov and Erghozhin were sentenced to 16 years and 15 years in prison, respectively, at the time. A court in Astana found all three men guilty of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
Another former deputy of Masimov, Marat Osipov, was sentenced to three years in prison on a charge of abuse of office at the same trial.
The court also deprived all of the defendants of their military ranks of general and all state awards. The trial was held behind closed doors as it contained classified materials, the court said.
The 58-year-old Masimov was arrested along with Erghozhin and Sadyqulov days after the protests turned into mass unrest, leaving at least 238 people -- including 19 law enforcement officers -- dead.
Osipov was arrested in February 2022.
Masimov's first deputy, Samat Abish, a nephew of Nazarbaev, was sacked from his post but did not face any charges.
The protests began in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen in January 2022 over a sudden fuel price hike. But the demonstrations quickly grew into broader unrest against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of the protesters' anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed power to Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that Toqaev invited into the country after claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" had attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev’s claim about foreign terrorists.
Russia Pounds Ukraine With Deadly Shelling, Drone Strikes As Fighting In East 'Complicated'
Indiscriminate shelling by Russian troops has killed at least four civilians in eastern and southern Ukraine, regional officials reported on July 18, as the Ukrainian military said the situation is difficult but under control in some parts of the eastern front, while in the south, incremental advances are being made.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russia also kept up the pressure on Ukraine's air defenses, launching a fresh wave of drone strikes early on July 18 that was largely repelled, but drone debris damaged infrastructure in the Black Sea port of Odesa.
In the northern part of the Donetsk region, three civilians -- a 52-year-old woman and two men, aged 49 and 52 -- were killed by Russian shelling, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.
In the southern Zaporizhzhya region, a 72-year-old woman was killed in the shelling of the town of Orikhiv, Governor Yuriy Malashko said.
The United Nations said that as of the end of last month, 9,177 civilians had been killed and 15,993 wounded since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued their counteroffensive operations in the Berdyansk and Melitopol areas of the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on July 18, adding that in the east, 36 combat actions were recorded over the past 24 hours.
General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukrainian ground forces, said on the Telegram messaging app on July 18 that the situation was "complicated" in the Kupyansk area of the eastern Kharkiv region but that Ukrainian forces continued to register successes in parts of the south, where it pressed on with its counteroffensive.
"The situation is complicated, but under control. The enemy is transferring reserves to the Bakhmut area [of Donetsk], trying to stop our advance," Syrskiy said. "At the same time, the enemy concentrates its main forces in the Kupyansk direction, where Ukrainian soldiers are on the defense."
On July 17, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram that the situation was becoming difficult for Ukrainian troops in the eastern region of Kharkiv, where Russian forces were "actively advancing" in the Kupyansk direction for two days in a row.
"We are on the defensive. Fierce battles are taking place," Malyar wrote.
WATCH: A section of the Crimea Bridge was damaged by a deadly explosion on July 17. Moscow said two people were killed and a child was injured in the blast that it blamed on Ukrainian maritime drones.
Early on July 18, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the military administration of the Odesa region, said Ukraine's air defenses had repelled a Russian air attack on the port city.
Ukraine's Operational Command South later said in a statement that "debris from the destroyed missiles and the blast wave from the downing damaged the port infrastructure facilities."
The strike on Odesa, which is crucial for Ukraine's grain exports, came a day after Moscow pulled out of a UN-brokered deal to allow the transit of the grain, refusing to extend it after it expired on July 17.
Russia overnight also launched an attack on Mykolayiv region, using Iranian-made drones that caused a fire, regional Governor Vitaliy Kim, said on Telegram.
The mayor of the city of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Sienkovych, said the fire broke out at one of the city's facilities and assessed it as "quite serious."
Russia's Defense Ministry and the Moscow-installed head of annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on July 18 that Russian forces repelled an attack by 28 Ukrainian drones on the eastern part of region.
The ministry said in a statement that 17 drones were destroyed and 11 were disabled by electronic means. Both the ministry and Aksyonov said the attack caused no casualties or damages.
The report, which could not be independently verified, came a day after an attack by seaborne drones on the bridge that links Crimea with Russia that killed two people and caused major damage and a disruption to traffic. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attack.
Kyiv did not claim responsibility, but Ukrainian media quoted sources as saying security services had deployed maritime drones.
In a statement quoted by the TASS news agency, Russia's Defense Ministry said on July 18 that it had carried out "revenge" strikes in Odesa and Mykolayiv against sites that Moscow claimed were used by Ukraine to prepare seaborne drones of the type suspected to have hit the Crimea bridge.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
- By AFP
Biden To Discuss War In Ukraine With Vatican Envoy
U.S. President Joe Biden will host a Vatican envoy to discuss the war in Ukraine, the White House said on July 17. Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, the archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, will visit the White House on July 18 "at the request of Pope Francis," a statement said. Biden and Zuppi will discuss the “widespread suffering caused by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine," efforts by the United States and the Vatican to provide humanitarian aid, and the Papal See's focus on repatriating Ukrainian children forcibly deported by Russian officials, the White House said.
Western Balkan Leaders Meet In Tirana Ahead Of October Summit On EU Membership Bids
EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said that the European Union is committed to the rapid implementation of the region's growth strategy after meeting in Tirana on July 17 with top government officials from five Balkan countries that want to become members of the EU.
Varhelyi said Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama invited him to Tirana to discuss ways to speed up the economic and social integration of the Western Balkans into the EU.
“We are committed to the rapid implementation of this convergence plan," Varhelyi said on Twitter.
Rama held a working lunch with the prime ministers of Albania, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro and the chairman of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Council of Ministers to prepare for a summit scheduled to take place on October 16 on progress toward European Union integration.
The government of Kosovo was not represented at the meeting because Prime Minister Albin Kurti is participating in an international symposium in Greece.
Albania will host the October summit as part of the Berlin Process, an initiative of Germany and France to encourage the Balkan countries in their path toward EU membership.
Rama expects the summit "to have a meaningful outcome for the Western Balkans and serve as a further step” in facilitating the interactions between the countries of the region with the EU.
Dimitar Kovacevski, the prime minister of North Macedonia, said the key topics discussed on July 17 at the informal meeting were the EU plan for the accelerated integration of the Western Balkan countries, which is based on several basic pillars.
The first is how to accelerate the countries' alignment with the EU's common market.
"The second is the increase of funds for financing important regional projects, the third is the increase of economic cooperation and integration of the countries of the Western Balkans, and the fourth is the acceleration of key reforms in each of these countries," Kovacevski said.
He pointed out that it is an ambitious plan that everyone will work on together.
The Western Balkan countries are already working on putting into effect agreements that were signed at a meeting in Berlin last year on the mutual recognition of things such as diplomas, Kovacevski said.
With reporting by AP
Dozens Of Followers Of Pakistan's Imran Khan Quit His Party, Launch Their Own Ahead Of Elections
In a major blow to Pakistan’s former prime minister and top opposition leader Imran Khan, dozens of his followers quit his party on July 17 to launch their own ahead of parliamentary elections expected later this year. The dramatic development within Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf party came two months after violent protests shook the country. The deadly violence subsided only after Khan was released on an order from Pakistan’s Supreme Court. In the weeks that followed, several top members of Khan's circle abandoned him, disagreeing with his campaign against the administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Afghan Women Complain Of Harassment, Threats By Taliban's Morality Police
Women in the western Afghan city of Herat say they have been harassed and threatened by members of the Taliban’s notorious morality police for not wearing the hijab, or Islamic head scarf.
The complaints come a week after the Taliban deployed more members of the morality police across Afghanistan’s third-largest city, according to local residents who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Soon after seizing power in 2021, the Taliban ordered all women in public to cover their faces by wearing an all-encompassing burqa or a niqab that is common in the Arab Gulf states.
The militant group said punishments, including arrest or even jail time, could be imposed on violators.
One woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said she was traveling with her father by car when they were stopped by members of the morality police. She said the car was impounded and they were ordered to show up at the Ministry of Public Affairs for questioning after she was accused of not wearing a hijab.
Another woman who spoke on condition of anonymity said members of the morality police forced her out of a taxi, accusing her of improperly wearing the hijab. “The taxis don’t pick up women anymore,” she said.
The morality police are overseen by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice and enforce the Taliban’s religious edicts, including its strict dress code and gender segregation in society. During the Taliban’s first stint in power in the 1990s, the force was notorious for publicly beating offenders, including women.
The Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on women’s appearances, freedom of movement, and their right to work and education since it regained power in August 2021.
Rights campaigners have accused the hard-line Islamist group of trying to erase women from public life and imprison them in their homes.
In a new report issued on July 17, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the Taliban had further increased restrictions on women and girls in recent months.
UNAMA said it had “recorded instances where the de facto authorities took steps to enforce previously announced limitations on women’s freedom of movement and participation in employment.”
The agency said it also “recorded instances when the [Taliban] interfered in NGOs led by women, or employing them.”
Iranian Institute Shut For Including Protests, Critical Poems In Exam
The Gaj educational institute, a provider of supplemental educational materials and university entrance exam books in Iran, has been shut down after reports that one of its exams being used by schools included mentions of protests that have rocked the country and poems critical of the regime.
Ahmad Mahmodzadeh, the head of the Nongovernmental Schools Organization, disclosed in a television program on July 17 that the institute had set exam questions with an apparent pro-protest bias, leading to its closure.
Mahmodzadeh didn't give details on the questions that appeared on the exam, but he added that the education minister has issued a directive calling for a cessation of all advertisements for the Gaj institute across all media.
However, in December, the Farhikhtegan newspaper claimed that the institute had selected what it called "targeted and dark" poems to use in a literature exam.
The newspaper cited the use of verses by Mohammad Farrokhi Yazdi, a noted dissident poet and journalist from the era of the Persian Constitutional Revolution era, in its criticism. One excerpt from a poem included in the exam read: "The bloodshed of Zahhak in this kingdom has surged; Where is Kaveh who would raise leather on a stick as a purge?"
Zahhak is an infamous king in Persian mythology, depicted with two snakes on his shoulders that fed on human brains. Often referenced in contemporary Iranian discourse, Zahhak symbolizes despotism and is a rallying point for rebellion and Kaveh the blacksmith is a legendary figure in Iranian mythology known for leading a revolt against this tyrannical ruler.
Amid an escalation of nationwide protests following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, Iran's schools, particularly girls' schools, became focal points for unrest.
The Gaj institute, which has a rich history of producing educational materials ranging from preschool to university entrance exam levels, also ran preparatory tests for students in addition to its publishing activities.
The shutdown of such a significant private institution coincides with the government's shuttering of some businesses that have expressed support for the protesters, particularly those supporting strikes.
In a similar crackdown last December, the prominent Cheshmeh Publications bookstore in Tehran was closed by judicial order.
Restrictions have also been tightened at other educational institutions, with teachers under increased pressure and many students facing severe disciplinary actions for participating in protests.
As the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death approaches, the government has stepped up its crackdown on women's and girls' right to freedom of dress, officially resuming morality police patrols from July 16.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former Belarusian Journalist Ihar Karney Jailed On Unspecified Charges
Former Belarusian journalist Ihar Karney has been sentenced to 10 days in jail on unspecified charges, Karney's daughter said on July 17. Palina Karney said her father was placed in the Akrestsina detention center in Minsk after police searched his home. Karney was among the more than 1,200 people detained in 2020 across Belarus during protests against authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who was declared the winner of the country’s presidential election in August that year despite charges of election fraud by the opposition and the West. Karney served 10 days in jail then on a charge of taking part in an unsanctioned rally. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russian Su-25 Military Jet Crashes Into Sea Of Azov After Possible Engine Malfunction
An Su-25 military jet crashed into the Sea of Azov in the southwestern region of Krasnodar Krai on July 17 while performing a training flight near the city of Yeisk, officials in Russia's South Military District said, adding that the incident might have been caused by an engine malfunction. The Mash and 112 Telegram channels reported that the aircraft's pilot, who managed to eject, died hours later after rescue teams located him in the sea and brought him to a local hospital. There have been no official statements confirming the pilot's death. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Activists Say Third Group Of Russia's Wagner Mercenaries Has Entered Belarus
A third group of mercenaries from Russia's private Wagner group has arrived in the eastern Mahilyou region of Belarus, the Belaruski Hajun group, which monitors military activity on Belarusian territory, said on July 17. The group added that about 20 vehicles were headed toward a field camp that Belarusian authorities had offered to the company after Wagner's short-lived armed mutiny in Russia last month. Security agencies in neighboring Lithuania and Poland said earlier that they were monitoring the movement of Wagner troops into Belarus. Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for Poland's security services, said over the weekend that "several hundred" Wagner troops had entered the Mahilyou region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Leader Of Communist Opposition In Moldova's Transdniester Found Dead
The chief of the opposition Communist Party in Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region, Oleg Horjan, was killed at home on July 16, the leader of the Russian Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, told a news conference in Moscow on July 17. A party colleague told RFE/RL that Horjan was found dead in his home near Tiraspol with multiple stab wounds, while police said he was shot dead. Horjan was released in December after spending 4 1/2 years in a Transdniester prison. He told RFE/RL at the time that he was imprisoned for "violent actions" and had been on a hunger strike for 90 days. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Turkmenistan's Authoritarian President Sacks Several Top Officials
Turkmenistan's authoritarian President Serdar Berdymukhammedov sacked several top officials of the isolated nation last week for "poor job performance," state media outlets reported over the weekend. The officials dismissed on July 14 include Energy Minister Hajimuhammet Rejepmyradov; Agriculture Minister Allanur Altyyev; the chief of the Turkmenhimiya chemical concern, Nyyazly Nyyazlyyev; the chairman of the State Joint Stock Exchange, Begench Charyyev; and the chairman of the State Sports Committee, Gulmyrat Agamyradov. Berdymukhammedov also replaced governors of the country's five regions. To read the original story by the RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Britain Sanctions 14 Russian Officials Involved In Forced Relocation Of Ukrainian Children
Britain has sanctioned 14 Russian officials, including two government ministers, for what it says is their role in Russia's forced relocation of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
The Ukrainian government says it has identified almost 20,000 children who have been deported or separated from their parents or guardians during the war.
Among those added to the list of sanctions on July 17 are Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov and Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, the British government said in a statement.
"In his chilling program of forced child deportation, and the hate-filled propaganda spewed by his lackeys, we see Putin’s true intention -- to wipe Ukraine from the map," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.
"Today’s sanctions hold those who prop up Putin’s regime to account, including those who would see Ukraine destroyed, its national identity dissolved, and its future erased," Cleverly said.
Several regional officials, including Vladimir Solodov, the governor of Russia's remote Far Eastern region of Kamchatka, as well as Moscow-installed officials from Ukraine's eastern regions that are currently under Russian occupation, were also added to the sanctions list for their role in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.
Earlier this month, Grigory Karasin, the chief of the international committee in Russia's upper house of parliament -- the Federation Council -- said it had brought some 700,000 children from Ukrainian conflict zones into Russia for their own "protection."
Last month, the European Union added 71 people and 33 entities to those banned from the EU and froze any assets they hold in EU jurisdiction for involvement in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The ICC's arrest warrant in Putin's name leaves in doubt his physical participation in a summit next month of the BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The summit will be hosted by South Africa, a country that is a member of the ICC and would be expected to arrest Putin if he sets foot in the country.
South Africa hasn't condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it remains impartial.
Neither Ukraine nor Russia are ICC members.
The ICC also said in March that a warrant had also been issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official who allegedly directed the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.
With reporting by Reuters
Controversial Bust Of Russian Ruler Ivan The Terrible Unveiled In Astrakhan
Pro-Kremlin activists in the city of Astrakhan have unveiled a bust of Tsar Ivan IV, also known as Ivan the Terrible, on private land after the city's administration refused to locate it on a public site. The idea to place the bust was initiated by the Coordination Council of Veteran Organizations more than a year ago. But it sparked controversy among local residents and officials, who see Ivan IV as a ruler who presided over a reign of terror. Ivan the Terrible conquered the Khanate of Astrakhan in 1556, four years after he conquered the Khanate of Kazan, territories that are now parts of Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Ukrainian Filmmaker Oleh Sentsov Says He Was Wounded While Fighting Russian Troops
Noted Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov says he was wounded by shrapnel while fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces against Russian occupying troops in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region. Sentsov wrote on Facebook on July 17 that shrapnel was removed from his face but “small pieces in my arm and leg will stay with me forever.” The 47-year native of Crimea was arrested by Russian authorities in 2014, shortly after Moscow illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula, and sentenced to 20 years in prison on terrorism charges amid an international outcry. He was released in a prisoner swap in 2019. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
