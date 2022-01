A family in a small Kazakh village are demanding that authorities hand over the body of their son after he was killed by security forces amid recent protests in the northwestern city of Aqtobe. They have been told by police that their son was a terrorist and his body will not be handed over. The family insist that 30-year-old Ruslanbek Zhumanazarov was not a terrorist and had made the 270-kilometer journey to Aqtobe to seek work.