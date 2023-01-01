A Year Since Kazakhstan's 'Bloody January,' No Justice For 4-Year-Old Victim

A "shoot to kill" order against nationwide protests in Kazakhstan had many victims. It was issued by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on January 7, 2022. That same day, the family of 4-year-old Aikorkem says she lost her life when troops opened fire on the car she was traveling in. A year later, Toqaev has secured his grip on power. Aikorkem's father holds him responsible for his daughter's death -- and says he'll never stop demanding justice.