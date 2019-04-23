Kazakh Ruling Party Poised To Announce Presidential Election Candidate At Congress

Kazakhstan's ruling Nur Otan party will hold a congress on April 23 where it is expected to nominate its candidate for a snap presidential election in less than two months.



The party said in a statement on its website that a special congress will choose the candidate after the agenda for the meeting of the highest governing body of the party was approved on April 22 by its Political Council.



Ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev resigned last month after nearly 30 years leading the Central Asian state but remains the leader of Nur Otan.



On April 9, interim President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev announced a snap presidential election for June 9. The vote appears aimed at shortening the political transition period and decreasing the chances of instability following the abrupt resignation of Nazarbaev.



The abrupt announcement of a vote has also left potential opponents of a ruling-party candidate with little time to mount a campaign, reducing their chances in a country where opposition has been marginalized and politics is still dominated by Nazarbaev, whose favorite -- whether anointed as such publicly or not -- will be virtually certain to win the presidency.



“The chairman of the party, Nursultan Nazarbayev, instructed us to mobilize resources and take an active part in the upcoming election campaign. The party is ready to nominate its candidate for the presidential election, and their name will be announced tomorrow (April 23) by the chairman of the party at the congress,” Nur Otan said in a statement on its website.

Kazakhstan has seen unusually persistent protests recently in which demonstrators in several cities have accused the government of ignoring the needs and demands of ordinary people.



The protests were spurred in part by anger and grief over the deaths of five children from a single family in a house fire in Astana, the capital, on February 4.



The predawn fire destroyed a small family home in Astana while both parents were away working overnight shifts, killing five girls aged 3 months to 13 years.



Toqaev, who is also a member of Nur Otan, became interim president on March 20, a day after Nazarbaev announced his resignation.



He has not said whether he will run in the elections.



Opponents, critics, and rights groups say Nazarbaev, an authoritarian leader who has tolerated little dissent, prolonged his power in the energy-rich country of 18.7 million by manipulating the democratic process.



The 78-year-old is chairman for life of Kazakhstan's Security Council and has been granted the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation, which gives him and his family lifelong immunity from any civic or criminal prosecution.



Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha Nazarbaeva, succeeded Toqaev as speaker of the parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, after he took over the presidential duties on March 20. She is also seen as a potential candidate.