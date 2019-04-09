Kazakh Interim President Calls Snap Election

Kazakhstan's interim President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has announced a snap presidential election on June 9.



In a televised address on April 9, Toqaev said he would "guarantee free and fair elections," although he did not say if he would contest the vote.



Toqaev became interim president on March 20, a day after President Nursultan Nazarbaev announced he was stepping down after ruling the energy-rich country for nearly 30 years.



The 78-year-old Nazarbaev, however, remains chairman for life of the Kazakh Security Council and chairman of the ruling Nur-Otan party.



On April 9, Toqaev met with the leaders of political parties represented in the parliament.



The presidential website said Toqaev met on April 8 with cabinet ministers and Darigha Nazarbaeva, the chairwoman of the Senate and Nazarbaev’s daughter.



The 55-year-old Nazarbaeva, the eldest daughter of Nazarbaev, was elected to the post by the Senate after Toqaev became interim leader.

She succeeded Toqaev as Senate speaker.

