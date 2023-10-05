News
Kazakh Senate Ratifies Deal With China To Exchange Citizens' Personal Data
Amid concerns of rights watchdogs, the Kazakh Senate ratified on October 5 an agreement with China on the exchange of personal data of their citizens. Senator Murat Qadyrbek said the deal will help to regulate visa-free travel between the two neighboring nations approved by Astana in August. Rights activists, however, say the personal data exchange may be used by Chinese government in its ongoing crackdown on indigenous ethnic groups in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, including Kazakhs, Uyghurs, Kyrgyz, and others. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukraine Says More Than 26,000 People Missing Since Start Of Full-Scale Invasion
More than 26,000 people have gone missing -- almost half of them civilians -- since the start of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Tymchenko told state television on October 5. "More than 26,000 people are missing under special circumstances and are being sought. Of these, 11,000 are civilians and about 15,000 are military personnel," Tymchenko said. Ukraine's government last month transferred the authority to search for those missing from the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Ministry to the Internal Affairs Ministry. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Siberian Anti-War Activist, Journalist Placed In Solitary Confinement
Imprisoned Siberian journalist Maria Ponomarenko has been placed in punitive solitary confinement for 25 days for twice being in bed during the daytime, which is considered a violation of penitentiary policy. The RusNews website said on October 5 that in one case, Ponomarenko was in bed because she fainted due to a medical condition. In the second instance, she was unable to follow a guard's order to stand up because she had pain in her back. Ponomarenko was sentenced to six years in prison in February for openly protesting Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
U.S. Official Voices 'Shock' Over Reported Assault On Iranian Teenager By Morality Police
Acting U.S. special envoy on Iran Abram Paley has expressed shock over the reported assault on an Iranian teenage girl by the so-called morality police that left her in a coma. Armita Garawand, 16, had been severely injured after being attacked on October 1 by police, the rights group Hengaw reported. "We are following news of [Armita's] condition," Paley wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, adding he was "shocked and concerned" by the incident. "We continue to stand with the brave people of Iran," he said. The incident comes a year after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini after being detained for wearing a hijab improperly.
Award-Winning Journalist And RFE/RL Contributor Missing In Russian-Occupied Territory
Award-winning Ukrainian freelance journalist and RFE/RL contributor Viktoria Roshchina has been missing since she went on a reporting trip to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine more than two months ago.
The Washington, D.C.-based International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) -- an organization working internationally to elevate the status of women in the media -- said Roshchina's family and friends said they had not heard from her since August 3, when she left for Russian-occupied regions.
Roshchina, who had been captured twice before by Russian forces last year while reporting from the war zone, is the 2022 winner of IWMF's Courage in Journalism Award.
Roshchina's father, Volodymyr Roshchyn, told The Daily Beast newspaper that his daughter left Ukraine for Poland on July 27 and was supposed to reach the occupied territories in the east of Ukraine via Russia three days later.
Roshchin said he last spoke to his daughter by phone on August 3, when she said she had made it through days of border checks but did not tell them her precise location. The family first reported Roshchina as missing to the Ukrainian authorities on August 12.
"For my daughter, journalism is the most important thing in her life, she is very devoted to her profession," Roshchin told The Daily Beast.
"I asked her to slow down after her first captivity, I said, 'Vika, I will pay your salary, just please don't go to the front' but she was firm, unstoppable -- she was not able to stop covering the news of this war on the occupied territories for her readers."
"The Ukrainian security service confirmed to us that Viktoriya was captured by the Russians. Officials told us that there are many 'frozen' Ukrainian detainees in Russian prisons, among whom she may be," Roschin said.
Russian veteran activist Svetlana Gannushkina reported that she had submitted a request about Roshchina's whereabouts to the office of Russian human rights ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova, but "it may take more than a month for an answer," she said.
Roshchina is the author of a series of reports for RFE/RL, which she collaborated with as a freelancer in 2022.
With reporting by The Daily Beast and Washington Post
Zelenskiy In Spain For European Summit In Push To Ward Off Donor Fatigue
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in the Spanish city of Granada for a summit of European leaders as he steps up efforts to secure more military aid for Ukraine in its fight to repel Russia's unprovoked invasion amid signs in some allies of donor fatigue as the war nears its 20th month.
Zelenskiy and 46 other heads of state are scheduled to meet in the southern Spanish city on October 5 as part of the third meeting of the European Political Community -- a unique forum for political exchanges between the EU's 27 members and 20 other nations from across the continent and the Caucasus.
"Our joint goal is to ensure the security and stability of our common European home," Zelenskiy wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security. Ukraine has substantial proposals in this regard," Zelenskiy added while reiterating that Ukraine's top priority is enhancing its air defense before the onset of the cold season.
Ukraine's energy infrastructure was relentlessly pounded by Russia last winter, prompting misery and suffering for Ukrainian civilians.
Zelenskiy's trip came after regional authorities reported that three civilians had been killed by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours -- one in Donetsk region and two in the city of Kherson.
Overnight, Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged drone strikes that caused infrastructure damage in central Ukraine and extensive blackouts in a Russian border region.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 24 out of the 29 Iranian drones launched from Crimea on the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolayiv, and on the central Kirovohrad region, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in a statement.
"Twenty-four Shahed-131/136 drones were destroyed by the Air Force in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces," the military said on Telegram. It added that the attack damaged an infrastructure facility in the Kirovohrad region and caused a fire which had been put out.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
WATCH: Sharing battle footage recorded on their body cameras, Ukrainian soldiers recounted their role in liberating Russian-occupied Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region. Speaking to RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir, they described chaos among the enemy as some tried to surrender while other Russian troops fought to the end.
In Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine, electricity was cut off in some areas following a Ukrainian drone strike overnight, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said early on October 5.
"There are power outages. Emergency crews have begun restoring the electricity supply," Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.
Starovoit said the strike targeted the region's Sudzhansky, Korenevsky, and Glushkovsky districts that border Ukraine's Sumy region. The SHOT Telegram channel, citing sources, said 67 settlements were left without electricity. The information could not be independently verified.
Russia, which has launched countless deadly drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year, has been in recent months subjected itself to increasingly frequent aerial and naval drone strikes targeting regions close to the border and even Moscow.
On October 4, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defense had shot down 31 Ukrainian drones and prevented the landing in Crimea of a Ukrainian speedboat carrying a commando team. The information could not be independently confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Global Red Cross Urges Ouster Of Belarus Chapter Chief Who Boasted Of Bringing In Ukrainian Children
The international Red Cross called for the ouster of the head of the Belarusian Red Cross, who stirred international outrage for boasting it was actively ferrying Ukrainian children from Russian-controlled areas to Belarus. The board of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on October 4 said it had given the Belarusian chapter until November 30 to dismiss Dzmitry Shautsou or it will suspend that branch and recommend all affiliates halt new partnerships and funding for it. Shautsou is accused of having breached the Red Cross's much-vaunted neutrality and integrity. He was seen publicly wearing military fatigues with Russian forces' "Z" insignia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia, U.S. Confirm Talks Including EU Held On Karabakh Before Baku's Military Takeover
Russia and the United States on October 4 confirmed reports that talks were held along with EU officials before Azerbaijan's lightning military operation that allowed it to retake the ethnic Armenian-held breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "the U.S. and EU approached us and asked us to hold a meeting." "There was nothing secret.... It was an ordinary exchange of views." A State Department spokesman said the meeting wasn't a secret and "came together to address specifically urgent humanitarian issues and the provision of potential humanitarian aid in Nagorno-Karabakh." Politico first reported the story. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Sends Ukraine 1.1 Million Rounds Of Ammunition Seized From Iran
The United States has transferred to Ukraine 1.1 million rounds of small-arms ammunition it seized from Iran, U.S. Central Command said on October 4. While Ukraine will use the 7.62-mm ammunition seized from Iran in its fight against Russia, Iran has been supplying Russia with the Shahed-136 drones that its forces have used in Ukraine against both civilian and military targets. The ammunition is standard for Soviet-era Kalashnikov assault rifles and many derivatives. Ukraine, as a former Soviet republic, still relies on the Kalashnikov for many of its units. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Attacks On Free Expression Online 'Grew More Common' Around The World
Rights watchdog Freedom House said global Internet freedom declined for the 13th consecutive year in 2023 as attacks on freedom of expression grew more common.
In its annual report on the level of the Internet freedom in the world, published on October 4, the watchdog said that the most serious cases occurred in Iran and Myanmar, where authorities carried out death sentences against people convicted of online expression-related crimes.
In Belarus and Nicaragua, people received "draconian prison terms" for online speech, the report said, adding that this was "a core tactic employed by longtime dictators Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Daniel Ortega in their violent campaigns to stay in power."
The report, titled Freedom On The Net 2023, covers 70 countries in six regions around the world, ranking the Internet in three groups -- free, partially free, and not free.
Iceland, Estonia, and Canada were ranked as most free, with Germany, the United States, Georgia, Armenia, and Serbia also among the top-ranking countries.
China, Myanmar, and Iran were among the countries where the Internet is least free while Russia, Uzbekistan, and Belarus were also among the lowest-ranking countries.
Iran was home to this year's sharpest decline, the report said, as authorities shut down Internet service, blocked the WhatsApp and Instagram social media apps, and increased surveillance during a crackdown on anti-government protests last year sparked by the death of a young woman -- 22-year-old Mahsa Amini -- while in police custody.
The report identified artificial intelligence (AI) as a threat for human rights online, saying that it has enabled governments to conduct more precise and subtle forms of online censorship, surveillance and disinformation campaigns.
"The world’s most technically advanced authoritarian governments have responded to innovations in AI chatbot technology, attempting to ensure that the applications comply with or strengthen their censorship systems," the report said.
But AI-powered moderation may struggle to keep up with a surge of unexpected content and expressions of dissent during times of crisis or protests, the report said, and authoritarian governments continue to use other forms of censorship online.
Russia has established a system to block global social-media platforms, Ukrainian news sites, and domestic sites that contradict the Kremlin's narratives over its invasion of Ukraine.
Belarus, which has aided Russia's military aggression, has blocked more than 9,000 websites, including independent news sites.
In its report, Freedom House noted that democratic governments in Europe and the United States also considered or in some cases actually imposed restrictions on access to websites, calling the approach "unproductive."
FIFA Lifts Ban On Russia Under-17 Teams Competing In International Soccer
World soccer governing body FIFA on October 4 said it had lifted Russia's ban from international soccer by allowing under-17 girls and boys teams from the country to take part in tournaments. The move follows a similar relaxation on Russian youth teams by European soccer body UEFA. "This is conditional on these teams playing under the name of the 'Football Union of Russia' rather than Russia, in the absence of their national flag, their national anthem, their national-team kit and equipment, and instead playing in neutral colors," FIFA said. Teams from Russia were banned from international soccer following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian, Azerbaijani Leaders Affirm 'Territorial Integrity' In Talks
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on October 4 said he and Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev both "affirmed our commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity" during a telephone conservation.
"We also discussed regional security, actual challenges, and formats of mutual cooperation," Zelenskiy's statement on Telegram said.
Aliyev's office in a statement confirmed the call and stressed that Zelenskiy also expressed thanks to Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid that Baku has sent to Ukraine to tackle problems caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Since the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Azerbaijan has provided Kyiv with a significant amount of equipment for restoration of energy infrastructure that was destroyed or damaged during attacks by Russian forces.
The talks were held two weeks after Baku gained full control over the mostly ethnic Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh following a one-day offensive against the separatist government's armed forces.
More than 100,000 Armenians have fled for Armenia since then, representing nearly all of the territory's population.
Ukraine has been fighting against Russian forces that captured several districts of Ukraine's eastern regions of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.
In 2014, Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and backed separatists in parts of two eastern Ukrainian regions -- Luhansk and Donetsk.
Some political analysts in Azerbaijan and Ukraine have said the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh -- which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but was under separatist control for more than 30 years -- is analogous to the situation in Russian-occupied Crimea and other illegally occupied territories of Ukraine.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service
Three Failed Doping Tests At Asian Games In 24 Hours, Including Uzbek Cyclist
Uzbek cyclist Aleksei Fomovsky and Philippine mountain biker Ariana Evangelista both failed doping tests at the Hangzhou Asian Games, officials said on October 4, making it three announced in 24 hours. Fomovsky, 22, who came fifth in the men's omnium points race on September 28, failed a drug test for anabolic steroids, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said. Late on October 3, the ITA and Olympic Council of Asia said that Saudi distance runner Muhammad Yousef Alasiri had also failed a drug test. So did Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani, on September 28, in what was the first known case of doping at the Games.
Serbian Activist Fined For Egging Ratko Mladic Mural
A Serbian court has fined civic activist Aida Corovic 100,000 dinars ($897) for throwing eggs at a mural of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic on the wall of a Belgrade residential building in 2021. The court said Corovic violated the law because she "threw eggs in the direction of a residential building" and insulted police officers. The UN court in The Hague sentenced the former Bosnian Serb military chief to life imprisonment for genocide and crimes against humanity. The mural by unknown authors celebrating him stood for a year and a half on a building in the city center. Civic activists removed it in May. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
German Foreign Minister Heads To Balkans Amid Serbia-Kosovo Tensions
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to the Balkans on October 5 amid mounting tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. Baerbock will speak to leaders from Serbia and Kosovo and continue to urge both sides to de-escalate the conflict on the sidelines of a meeting in Albania of foreign ministers from the Western Balkans, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said. Baerbock's spokesman said the situation in the region was "definitely worrying." The meetings in Albania are part of the Berlin Process, which was launched in 2014 to promote cooperation among the six West Balkan countries.
Ukraine's Economy Set To Continue To Grow Next Year, IMF Official Says
Ukraine's economy is adapting well to the wartime environment following Russia's invasion and growth will continue next year, a top International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on October 4. Natan Epstein, deputy mission chief for Ukraine, said domestic demand and strong private consumption were driving the activities. "The economy is certainly adapting to the war environment, showing remarkable resilience, and we do expect growth to continue next year," he told a media briefing. In June, the IMF forecast Ukraine's gross domestic product growth would be 1 percent-3 percent this year. Epstein said he expected growth to be closer to the upper estimate. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Armenia Protests Arrests Of Former Nagorno-Karabakh Leaders
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has protested the arrests of several former separatist leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan after Baku reclaimed control of the ethnic Armenian-populated breakaway region in a lightning military operation last month.
The ministry on October 4 said former de facto leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh -- Arkadi Ghukasian, Bako Sahakian, Arayik Harutiunian, Davit Ishkhanian, Ruben Vardanian, and others -- had been arrested "illegally."
"Despite the dialogue with the representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, the statements of high-ranking officials of Azerbaijan regarding the willingness to respect and protect the rights of Armenians, not to hinder their return to Nagorno-Karabakh, and on establishment of peace in the region, the law enforcement bodies of Azerbaijan continue arbitrary arrests," a statement said.
It added that Armenia "will take all possible steps to protect the rights of illegally detained representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, including in international courts."
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejected the Armenian statement, saying it "constitutes an attempt to justify the acts committed by those who are now under arrest."
"The arrest of these persons in the process of the criminal investigation initiated under the applicable articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding the aggression against Azerbaijan, inciting separatism, terrorist acts, crimes against peace and humanity, as well as war crimes and other grave crimes against prisoners of war and civilians, first and foremost serves to restore justice, and to undermine the legitimacy of these actions is completely unacceptable," the Azerbaijani ministry said.
A day earlier, sources close to Azerbaijani law enforcement told RFE/RL that Harutiunian, who was the de facto leader of Nagorno-Karabakh before stepping down as president in early September, was arrested and was being transported to Baku.
The sources also said Ghukasian, who served as the separatist president from 1997 to 2007, and Sahakian, who held the job from 2007 to 2020, were also arrested along with Ishkhanian, the speaker of the separatist legislature.
Azerbaijan's State Security Service said on September 29 that it detained Davit Manukian, former deputy commander of the breakaway region's de facto armed forces, on "terrorism" charges. Two days earlier, Azerbaijan arrested Vardanian, the former de facto prime minister of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Sources close to the ethnic Armenian leadership in the region confirmed to RFE/RL on September 29 that Azerbaijani officials also detained Levon Mnatsakanian, a former commander of Nagorno-Karabakh's armed forces, at a border checkpoint with Armenia.
Notorious Criminal Kingpin Killed In Special Operation In Bishkek
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz security officers have killed notorious organized-crime figure Kamchy Kolbaev (aka Kamchybek Asanbek), who was added by Washington to a list of major global drug-trafficking suspects in 2011.
The State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on October 4 that Kolbaev was "liquidated" during a special operation in Bishkek after he resisted arrest and opened fire at security forces.
The 49-year-old Kolbaev, known as a "thief-in-law," a title traditionally given to kingpins among criminal groups in former Soviet republics, was detained in October 2020 on suspicion of organizing a criminal group and participating in the activities of an organized criminal group.
The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek welcomed Kolbaev's detention at the time it was announced and expressed hope that Kyrgyz authorities would "prosecute and continue to detain this dangerous criminal leader in the interest of public safety.”
However, in early March 2021, Kolbaev was released from pretrial detention and ordered not to leave Bishkek.
In late 2012, Kolbaev was extradited to Kyrgyzstan from the United Arab Emirates at Bishkek's request and sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison on extortion charges. His prison term was later shortened to three years without explanation.
In June 2014, Kolbaev was granted an early release, which Kyrgyz officials explained by saying that each day spent by an inmate in a detention center is equal to two days in prison.
Weeks before his early release, the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Kolbaev's criminal network, which it described as being "part of the broader Brothers' Circle transnational criminal organization composed of leaders and members of several Eurasian criminal groups."
Bulgarian Parliament Approves Agreement With Protesting Energy Workers
Bulgaria's parliament approved on October 4 an agreement with energy workers who have been protesting plans for a transition to cleaner energy. It was not immediately clear if the protesters would end their demonstration, triggered by the adoption of plans for a green transition of the coal-mining regions Stara Zagora, Pernik, and Kustendil. The plans must include a timetable for reducing the capacities of coal-burning power plants in order to be approved by the European Union. The government has now agreed it won't close coal power plants before 2038 -- a deadline that was set by the plans -- but it said it would leave it to market forces to decide which ones would remain operational until then. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Armenian PM To Attend EU-Sponsored Talks In Spain Despite Reports Baku Won't Show
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has said he plans to attend European Union talks scheduled for October 5 in Granada, Spain, despite reports that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decided not to take part in the meeting where discussions over a peace deal were expected.
Pashinian said on October 4 that the Armenian side was "very constructive and optimistic" about signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. But, he added, he was also ready to resign if it helps "normalize" the situation in the Caucasus country.
"We thought there was an opportunity to sign a landmark document, and in fact, until this morning, we valued that opportunity very highly," Pashinian said, calling the peace agreement-to-be "a document of turning point" that the Armenian opposition "tried to present as destructive."
Pashinian said that the Armenian delegation will "present our viewpoints" in Granada.
"Of course we are sorry that the meeting will not take place, but we hope that the conceptual document that is on the table will be signed at a convenient time," Pashinian said.
Pashinian's statement came amid reports by Azerbaijani media saying that Aliyev refused to participate in the five-party -- European Union, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Germany, France -- meeting. Aliyev's office has not confirmed the reports.
The reports said Baku proposed Turkey take part in the talks as well, but Germany and France rejected that proposal.
Omer Celik, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, said he supported Aliyev's decision not to attend the talks, given that "the condition of Turkey's participation was not accepted. We admire this [Aliyev's decision]."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Aliyev in a phone call that Berlin was strongly committed to a negotiated settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
"The chancellor expressed his rejection of the use of military force," a spokesperson for the German leader said in a statement. "The chancellor underlined the importance of the greatest possible transparency regarding the situation in and development of Nagorno-Karabakh."
According to the reports, Baku will not discuss regional problems with countries located far from the South Caucasus but could take part in three-party talks between the EU, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.
The talks in Granada were scheduled after Azerbaijan routed Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian forces in a 24-hour military campaign two weeks ago. De facto authorities of the breakaway region then agreed to dissolve their government by the end of this year.
More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh after that, although Baku pledged to respect the rights of Armenians after the military campaign.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian LGBT Artist Says Warrant Issued For Her, Added To Wanted List
Russian LGBT activist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova -- who is involved in a high-profile pornography case involving nude drawings and other artwork -- said a court has issued a warrant for her arrest and added her to a wanted list.
Tsvetkova, currently residing outside of Russia, wrote on Telegram on October 4 that the court seeks to have her put in pretrial detention for at least six months.
Tsvetkova left Russia in July 2022 after a court in the Far Eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur acquitted her.
However, in March of this year, a court of appeals in Vladivostok canceled the acquittal and sent the case for retrial.
Tsvetkova, 30, draws women's bodies and is widely known for her advocacy of LGBT issues.
She administers a social-media page dubbed The Vagina Monologues. The pages contained drawings and other images that resembled female genitalia, which had attracted the attention of authorities.
She was charged with producing and distributing pornographic material in 2019, and prosecutors said at the time that they sought a 38-month prison sentence in the case.
Tsvetkova went on trial in April 2021 after an investigation of almost 18 months, during which she was fined for spreading LGBT "propaganda" and put under house arrest.
In May 2021, Tsvetkova launched a hunger strike to protest the case against her, accusing the state of the "cowardly" handling of her case and ruining her life, which amounted to "torture."
In June 2022, the Justice Ministry added Tsvetkova to its list of "foreign agents."
Amnesty International has said the case against Tsvetkova amounts to political repression and "Kafkaesque absurdity," adding that the artist was criminally charged with "producing pornography" simply for "drawing and publishing images of the female body and freely expressing her views through art."
In November 2022, Tsvetkova's paintings were exhibited at the Le Pangolin space in Marseille, France.
Pretrial Detention Of Suspect In Car-Bomb Attack On Russian Nationalist Writer Extended
A Moscow court extended pretrial detention until January 6, 2024, of a Ukrainian-born man suspected of carrying out a car bombing in May that wounded a prominent Russian nationalist writer. The writer, Zakhar Prilepin, an ardent supporter of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, broke both legs in the attack. His close associate, who was in the car with him, was killed. Aleksandr Permyakov was charged with committing a "terrorist act" and illegal handling of explosives. Russia accused Ukraine's Security Service of organizing the attack, while Ukraine’s Atesh movement claimed responsibility for it. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Belgrade Court Orders Release Of Politician Accused Of Organizing Monastery Attack
A Belgrade court on October 4 ordered the release of Milan Radoicic, the top official of the main ethnic Serb political party in Kosovo, who had been detained in Serbia a day earlier for his involvement in a deadly confrontation with Kosovar police late last month.
Radoicic was detained for 48 hours on October 3 after he admitted to organizing and participating in the events that sparked the shoot-out at an Orthodox monastery in Kosovo that left four people dead.
The prosecution, which accused Radoicic of crimes against public security in connection with illegally manufacturing and trafficking weapons, had asked the court to hold him in custody, saying that there was a risk he would escape.
The court rejected the proposal on October 4 but banned Radoicic from leaving the country, confiscating his passport. The prosecution can appeal the court’s decision within three days.
In a statement read by his lawyer on September 29, Radoicic admitted that he “personally made all the logistical preparations” for the events, describing his actions as a way to “encourage Serbs” from the region to resist what he called “the terror of [Kosovo Prime Minister Albin] Kurti's regime.”
Radoicic also said that the Serbian government had no knowledge of his planning the confrontation.
Kosovo has rejected Radoicic's denial, saying Serbia was involved in the clashes, which Belgrade denies.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla has told RFE/RL in an interview that Radoicic didn't act alone and said he had been “continuously supported by [Serb President Aleksandar] Vucic” and the government of Serbia.
Svecla sadi that Vucic and what he called his “extremist ideas related to the whole region” were the real culprits behind the attack on the monastery.
Radoicic is a construction tycoon as well as a top official in the main ethnic Serb political party in Kosovo, Serbian List, funded mainly by Belgrade. He was hit with sanctions by the United States and Britain in 2021 for allegedly being part of an organized crime group.
The monastery attack further raised tensions in the region at a time when European Union and U.S. officials have been pushing for a deal that would normalize ties between Serbia and Kosovo.
Trial Of 27 Kyrgyz Border-Deal Detainees Continues, With 11 Defendants Absent
BISHKEK -- The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek has resumed the high-profile trial of 27 politicians, journalists, and activists -- without 11 of the defendants present -- after they protested against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal.
The 11 defendants who did not attend the proceedings on October 4 are being held in detention centers, while those who did attend are currently under house arrest.
The lawyers for the 11 defendants challenged the judge's decision to not allow their presence, saying it contradicted their legal rights. They demanded the judge's replacement, but the motion was denied.
The court has yet to give an official justification for the move.
The 27 members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee, who went on trial behind closed doors on June 22, were arrested in late October last year after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal that saw Kyrgyzstan in November hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
The majority of them were later transferred to house arrest.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which was more than three decades in the making. Some of the arrested individuals were later charged with plotting a power seizure by force.
Several of them protested against their arrest and launched hunger strikes while in pretrial detention.
If convicted, the defendants face more than 10 years in prison.
There have been several rallies in Bishkek demanding their release.
Human rights organizations have also demanded the Kyrgyz government release the jailed men and women and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November 2022, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoev, signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water but that the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
Moldova Takes Further Steps To Ban Members Of Pro-Russian Party From Local Polls
Moldovan authorities on October 4 reinforced a ban on members of an outlawed Russia-backed party taking part in upcoming local elections, in effect reversing the Constitutional Court's decision a day earlier that had scrapped the interdiction.
Moldova's Exceptional Situations Committee (CSE) decided that members of the Shor Party who are charged, indicted, or even under suspicion of committing criminal acts will not be allowed to run in the polls, scheduled for November 5.
The CSE, which is led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean and comprises several cabinet members as well as intelligence agency chiefs and prominent lawmakers, was initially established to deal with the emergency situation declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Constitutional Court, which had outlawed the Shor Party in June amid moves by Moldova to reduce Russia's influence, ruled on October 3 that legislation approved by lawmakers in July banning party members from running for office for five years was unconstitutional.
The court's decision came following a complaint against the ban by members of the disbanded party, which was headed by exiled businessman Ilan Shor, who is accused by the West and the Moldovan government of trying to destabilize the country.
Shor, living in self-imposed exile in Israel, wrote on social media on October 4 that "today, parliament has declared a total dictatorship in Moldova, where there is no rule of law and there is no constitution whatsoever."
Wedged between Ukraine, Romania, and the Black Sea, Moldova has often found itself in the center of a struggle for influence between Moscow and the West.
The situation has intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, especially with the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of Transdniester on its eastern border. Russia still keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester as "peacekeepers."
The United States in June imposed sanctions on seven members of a group linked to Shor for their alleged roles in Moscow's campaign to destabilize Moldova and instigate an insurrection.
Shor, who is suspected of involvement in a $1 billion bank fraud and other illicit schemes, fled to Israel following the election of Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu in 2020.
From abroad, he has organized months of anti-government protests with the aim of toppling Sandu and the reformist government that has been critical of Russia's war in Ukraine.
