Eight Killed, 40 Injured In Village Clashes In Kazakhstan

Many shops had been vandalized and set ablaze in the village of Masanchi.

Eight people have been killed and some 40 injured in a brawl and a series of clashes in villages in Kazakhstan’s southern Zhambyl region, Interior Minister Erlan Turghymbaev said on February 8.

Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said in a statement that police and the national guard have the situation under control. He ordered the government to take steps to maintain calm in the villages.

RFE/RL Kazakh Service correspondents reached one of the impacted villages, Masanchi, where they reported many shops had been vandalized and torched in the unrest.

The area where the clashes took place is home to many members of the Dungan minority group, Muslims of Chinese ethnic origin.

Toqaev urged a thorough investigation and instructed security agencies to prosecute those spreading ethnic hate speech, "provocative rumors and disinformation."

With reporting by Reuters
    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service offers informed and accurate reporting in the Kazakh and Russian languages about issues that matter in Kazakhstan, while providing a dynamic platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of news and ideas.

