Kazakh Interior Ministry Says Four Accomplices Identified In Journalist Attacks
ASTANA -- The Kazakh Interior Ministry says it has identified four accomplices who aided a person who allegedly coordinated a recent series of attacks on independent journalists.
The ministry said on March 2 that "a foreign national identified as O. Tokarev," who had been detained in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty, several days earlier, confessed to coordinating the attacks and "agreed to assist" in the investigation by naming four of his accomplices.
The accomplices were identified as K. Litvinov, S. Shapovalov, B. Demchenko and Ya. Malyshok. No further details were given.
Tokarev was detained after police and security officers found materials in his home suggesting that he coordinated the attacks against several noted journalists since September.
Kazakh police said last week they had detained 18 suspects accused of attacking six journalists and bloggers, as well as one associated individual, in a spate of incidents since September.
It still remains unclear who ordered the attacks.
Makhambetova’s statement comes five days after the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged Kazakh authorities to "thoroughly investigate" the series of attacks on independent journalists.
Last week, a masked man physically assaulted investigative journalist Daniyar Moldabekov while shouting, "Don't stick your nose where it doesn't belong!"
On February 20, another Almaty-based journalist and vlogger, Vadim Boreiko, said his cameraman Roman Yegorov's two cars were burned in an arson attack.
Also in February, the chief editor of the Ulysmedia.kz news website in Almaty, Samal Ibraeva, received a box from unknown people that contained a hunk of meat and pictures of her children, a parcel she called a fresh attempt "to intimidate" her and her staff.
International human rights watchdogs and the embassies of several Western nations also have urged Kazakh authorities to investigate the attacks.
Family Says Iranian-German Held In Tehran Not Covered By Amnesty
An Iranian-German citizen imprisoned in Iran is not included in an amnesty order issued by the leader of the Islamic republic, according to her family.
Mariam Claren, Nahid Taghavi's daughter, said in a statement published on her Twitter account that Iranian judicial authorities told her lawyers that her mother "would have been released if she was not a German national."
Taghavi, a trained architect who lived in the German city of Cologne for nearly four decades, was active in supporting women's rights and freedom of expression in Iran, according to the Germany rights group IGFM.
"We have been told for years that the Islamic Republic does not recognize dual citizenship. Except when it is in their interest," Claren added.
Tehran has repeatedly said it does not recognize dual nationality and denies holding foreign nationals for political reasons.
In February, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies, as the country finds itself engulfed in a wave of unrest following the September 16 death of a young woman while in custody for allegedly violating the country's head-scarf law.
Nahid Taghavi has been held at Tehran's Evin prison since October 2020 and placed in prolonged solitary confinement.
In August 2021, an Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced Taghavi to 10 years and eight months in prison on national security-related charges following what Amnesty International called a "grossly unfair trial."
The 69-year-old Taghavi was suffering chronic back pain and had been denied surgery on her spine that specialist doctors said she urgently requires.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistan Frees Retired General Accused Of Inciting Violence
A Pakistani court on March 2 released an anti-government retired army general after the man was arrested on charges of inciting the public and government employees against national institutions, his lawyer said. The release of retired Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib, a vocal supporter of ousted premier Imran Khan, reflected the government's practice of using laws to silence critics. The charges potentially carried a seven-year sentence. Shoaib's arrest over the weekend drew condemnation from the opposition and human rights activists. To read the original article by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy Adviser Calls Kremlin Reports Of Ukrainian Border Incursion 'Provocation'
A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected statements by Russian officials saying a Ukrainian sabotage group had entered Russia and taken hostages, calling them a "classic deliberate provocation."
Reports from Russian media early on March 2 quoted Federal Security Service (FSB) officials as saying the group, which the Kremlin later called "Ukrainian terrorists," had infiltrated the Bryansk region and attacked several villages, taking hostages in the process. Fighting in the area was ongoing, the reports added.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The reports could not be independently verified and Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment.
However, Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of Ukraine's presidential office, accused Russia of creating a false flag event as it tries to justify its invasion of Ukraine just over one year ago.
"The story about a Ukrainian sabotage group in the Russian Federation is a classic deliberate provocation," he wrote on Twitter.
"Russia wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country & the growing poverty after the year of war. The partisan movement in Russia is getting stronger & more aggressive," he added.
Russian officials have previously accused Ukraine of carrying out sabotage attacks with drones on infrastructure such as oil refineries and military installations near the border with Ukraine.
Kyiv has said it reserves the right to strike at targets inside Russia but has consistently refused to take responsibility for several strikes that have occurred on Russian soil since the conflict started.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow that President Vladimir Putin was receiving updates on the situation, and that he would chair a regular meeting of the country's Security Council on March 3.
The claims come days after Russia's Defense Ministry said its anti-aircraft units knocked down two drones in the Krasnodar Krai region and one in the Republic of Adygea. The first two drones fell near an oil reserve belonging to energy giant Rosneft in the city of Tuapse, causing a fire that did not reach the reserve, the ministry said.
In addition, one drone was downed in the Bryansk region and another crashed near the city of Kolomna, near Moscow.
While none of the drones caused any casualties, Putin immediately ordered the country's defense systems to step up their protection of the border and airspace.
Rights Watchdogs Urge Georgia To Consider Releasing Saakashvili 'On Medical Grounds'
Georgia's government should take urgent steps to protect the life of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili, including releasing him on health grounds, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International (AI) said in a joint statement on March 2.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power that he and supporters call politically motivated. He has been in hospital for several months after refusing food to protest his detention.
Saakashvili's health has reportedly deteriorated gradually, leading to his losing more than 50 kilograms since his imprisonment in 2021, according to Giorgi Grigolia, a member of a council of doctors set up by Georgia's rights ombudsman, who said he "isn't receiving proper medical treatment."
The two rights watchdogs said that by denying Saakahsvili proper medical care, Georgian authorities are "putting him at grave risk of death, permanent disability, or other irreversible damage to his health."
Georgian officials have repeatedly voiced doubts about how critical Saakahsvili's health state actually is, and a court last month rejected his request to suspend his sentence.
Saakashvili called the move a "death sentence" handed to him by his political opponents.
"The denial of adequate medical care to Mikheil Saakashvili may amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment and is putting his life at grave risk," AI's Denis Krivosheev said on March 2.
"The Georgian authorities should urgently take measures to protect Saakashvili’s health, including considering his release on medical grounds," Krivosheev said.
"Deaths in custody resulting from the deliberate denial of health care amount to arbitrary deprivation of life, which is a serious violation under international human rights law."
HRW's Hugh Williamson said, "A prison sentence should not mean a death sentence where treatable conditions tragically become fatal."
G20 Fails To Agree On Ukraine Statement As Blinken And Lavrov Meet Briefly
Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) nations could not "reconcile" positions on Russia's war against Ukraine leading to a failure to issue a joint declaration on the conflict, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said had marred the meeting.
As expected, Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor dominated discussions at the meeting in New Delhi, India, as the world's largest economies try to limit the impact of the war. The G20 comprises 19 countries and the European Union, and accounts for around 85 percent of the world's economy and two-thirds of its population.
Even though the meeting included an unexpected brief meeting between Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that with regard to the Ukraine conflict, "there were divergences, there were differences, which we couldn't reconcile between various parties."
Blinken, who was in the same room as his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for the first time in eight months, quickly set the tone for the meeting, despite hopes from host nation India that bridges could be gapped in New Delhi.
The top U.S. diplomat said the meeting has been "marred by Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine, deliberate campaign of destruction against civilian targets, and its attack on the core principles of the UN Charter."
Blinken and Lavrov were not expected to hold face-to-face talks at the G20 meeting, but the two did speak on the sidelines of the event for about 10 minutes, according to a senior U.S. official.
Accoridng to the official, Blinken made three points to Lavrov: that the U.S. would support Ukraine in the conflict for as long as it takes to bring the war to an end, that Russia should reverse its decision to suspend participation in the New START treaty, and that Moscow should release detained American Paul Whelan. The official declined to characterize Lavrov's response.
Russian news agencies confirmed the two spoke, but said they did so while "on the move" and there were no negotiations during the talk.
Blinken's comments came on the same day that Lavrov held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of the event.
Many leaders in the G20 fear China may decide to supply Russia with arms to fight Ukraine and are hoping to convince Beijing to stay on the sidelines.
But in a tersely worded statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on the meeting between Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Moscow said the two sides were in agreement to reject "attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, to impose unilateral approaches through blackmail and threats, and to oppose the democratization of international relations."
There was no immediate statement from the Chinese side on the meeting or what the two diplomats spoke about.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Flag Painted On Base Of Denmark's Little Mermaid Statue
A Russian flag was discovered painted onto the base of Denmark's Little Mermaid statue on March 2 in what police said was a "case of vandalism" at Copenhagen's most famous landmark and a popular tourist attraction. It was not immediately known who was behind the incident, a police spokesperson said. Denmark has been a vocal critic of Russia alongside other Western nations following last year's invasion of Ukraine. The 110-year-old bronze statue depicts the little mermaid from 19th-century Danish author Hans Christian Andersen's tale of the same name, and sits on a rock by a waterside promenade. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Germany's Scholz To China: Don't Arm Russia, But Talk To Ukraine On Peace Plan
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 2 urged China not to send weapons to help Russia's war in Ukraine and instead asked Beijing to exert pressure on Moscow to pull back its forces. In a speech to the German parliament, Scholz said it was disappointing that Beijing had refrained from condemning the Russian invasion, though he welcomed its efforts toward nuclear de-escalation. "My message to Beijing is clear: Use your influence in Moscow to urge the withdrawal of Russian troops," he said. "And don't deliver any weapons to the aggressor Russia." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
British Navy Seizes Iran Missiles, Parts Likely Bound For Yemen
The British Navy seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missile assemblies during a raid on a small boat heading from Iran likely to Yemen, U.K. and U.S. authorities said on March 2. The raid took place on February 23 after an American aircraft detected a small boat heading from Iran, with a helicopter from the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster giving chase to the vessel, the British Defense Ministry said. The U.S. military said "coordinated efforts among U.S. and U.K. maritime forces" led led to the confiscation of the equipment. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Shelling Kills Civilians In Zaporizhzhya As Moscow Pushes Further With Bakhmut Offensive
Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhya killed at several civilians, regional officials said, as Moscow pressed on with its assault on Bakhmut, piling up formidable pressure on the Ukrainian defenders of the city in the eastern Donetsk region.
The number of Russian offensive actions repelled by Ukrainian defenders increased more than twofold compared to the previous 24 hours, with the General Staff reporting over 170 attacks in the east and northeast.
The bulk of Russia's assault were directed against Bakhmut but also targeted Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk, according to the morning report of the General Staff.
"The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut, attempting to storm Bakhmut," the military said.
Russia has been throwing large numbers of infantry soldiers in wave after wave of attacks on the city in its attempt to surround it and cut off Ukrainian supply lines. There were still several thousand civilians in the ruined city, which had a pre-war population of 70,000.
In Zaporizhzhya, the number of civilians killed by the overnight Russian shelling of a residential building climbed to four, the regional prosecutor's office reported on March 2, adding that five other people were missing, including a child. It put the number of those wounded at eight.
The city of Kherson, on the Dnieper River's west bank, which Russian forces withdrew from in November, also came under artillery fire, the military said.
Russian attacks on civilian and infrastructure objectives were also reported in the northeastern Kharkiv region and Poltava in central Ukraine, wounding a number of people and damaging property and infrastructure.
Meanwhile, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected statements by Russian officials saying a Ukrainian sabotage group had entered Russia's Bryansk region and taken hostages, calling them a "classic deliberate provocation."
WATCH: As Russia concentrates its efforts on Bakhmut, Ukrainian artillery units are pushing back against waves of assaults by Russian troops. They claim to have destroyed Russian forces, equipment, and fortifications in an effort to stymie the enemy advance.
In his nightly video address on March 1, Zelenskiy said civilians continue to suffer from Moscow’s "deliberate terror" in targeting civilian infrastructure.
"Across most of the country, where we have managed to provide relative security, [residents] may not be able to relate to what life is like for people living in the border areas with Russia and in the south of our country," Zelenskiy said, noting constant Russian artillery attacks against towns along the front lines.
But despite the ceaseless Russian pressure, Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian forces have "every area of the front under control," adding that "winter is over" and the government "was able to provide Ukraine with energy and heat."
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Ukraine has dealt Russian President Vladimir Putin "another major defeat" by surviving the winter cold despite Russia's continued attacks against civilian energy infrastructure.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that as Ukrainian forces continue to hold on to Bakhmut, rising temperatures are thawing the frozen ground, creating muddy conditions and limiting cross-country movement.
Poor cross-country movement typically provides some military advantage to defending forces, British intelligence said.
In Brussels, European Union diplomats were preparing to allocate 1 billion euros to purchase badly needed artillery ammunition for Kyiv, according to a draft proposal seen by France’s AFP news agency. EU officials estimate that Ukraine is firing about 7,000 shells per day, compared to up to 50,000 daily fired by Russian forces.
EU defense ministers are expected to discuss the proposals at a meeting in Stockholm on March 7-8.
With reporting by Reuters
Azerbaijan, Karabakh Representatives Hold 'Encouraging' Talks, EU Envoy Says
An Azerbaijani delegation on March 1 met with representatives of the mostly ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh to discuss issues related to the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, which connects the region with neighboring Armenia.
In a post on Twitter, the European Union's special representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, called the talks “encouraging news” and said the “discussions appear to have focused both on immediate concerns and broader issues.”
The Karabakh news agency Artsak Press reported that “agreements were reached on further cooperation aimed at reducing tensions” but did not elaborate further. Azerbaijan state media reported that the meeting focused on Karabakh’s “integration into Azerbaijan.”
The talks were held at the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Karabakh.
The only road linking Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region to Armenia has been blocked by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters since December 12. The main issue has been the inspection of trucks traveling the road. Karabakh representatives told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service they are ready to discuss the installation of X-ray machines in the corridor, but they must be controlled by Russian peacekeepers.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been sparring over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994 with some 30,000 dead.
During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in that fighting, which was ended by a Russia-brokered peace agreement.
The blocking of the Lachin Corridor has led to sometimes tense standoffs between the protesting Azerbaijanis and Russian troops who are stationed there as part of the 2020 Russia-brokered deal.
Human Rights Watch said on December 21 that the blocking of the Lachin Corridor had disrupted access to essential goods and services for tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians living there.
Tensions High As Russians Place Flowers On Burned-Out Tanks On Display In Baltic Cities
Burned-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainian forces last year have gone on display in the capitals of the Baltics states, where Estonians, Latvians, and Lithuanians are turning out to view them and snap photos in sympathy with the Ukrainians defending their homeland. But among those visiting the tanks are also members of the countries' sizable ethnic Russian minorities, some of whom placed flowers and lit candles to commemorate fallen Russian soldiers and express support for Moscow. The Russian gestures of support for Moscow's side in the war have set off some arguments, and at least one fist fight in Vilnius. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarus Launches Probe Of Ryodan Youth Group Members Amid Reported Brawls
MINSK -- Authorities in Belarus have launched a probe against members of a youth group that imitates characters of a Japanese anime series called Hunter x Hunter and has allegedly organized or carried out mass brawls in recent weeks in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee of Belarus said on March 1 that the probe was launched into "actions that blatantly disrupt social order," after 200 youths were detained near a mall in the southeastern city of Homel the previous day.
The committee's spokesman, Syarhey Kabakovich, said in a statement that the detained individuals were members of a group called ChVK Ryodan. The abbreviation ChVK usually stands for “private military company,” such as Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group, but apparently does not signify anything in the group’s name.
Although Ryodan is a relatively new youth subculture, it has gained prominence amid reports that its members have been involved in mass brawls in public places with representatives of other youth movements.
In neighboring Ukraine, Yaroslav Shanko of the National Police said on March 1 that police had managed to prevent 41 potential mass brawls by Ryodan members in several regions in recent days.
Shanko added that, in all, some 800 youths, mostly under the age of 18, had been summoned by police, where they were told about the possible repercussions of organizing and participating in mass brawls in public places.
A day earlier, Ukrainian police said 18 online channels and social-network groups created "to destabilize the situation in Ukraine via a new youth movement from the Russian Federation" had been blocked.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters in Moscow on February 28 that the Kremlin's attitude toward Ryodan is "negative," adding that the "illegal activities" of the movement must be stopped.
The Russian authorities said earlier that Ryodan members had been involved in brawls in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Novosibirsk, and Kursk in the second half of February.
With reporting by UNIAN and Interfax
Iranian President Calls For Probe As More Schoolgirls Fall Ill
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into a wave of reported illnesses at girls' schools across the country amid allegations by some that the attacks are retaliation for students and women leading antigovernment protests sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting on March 1, Raisi assigned Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli to head the probe after hundreds of girls have reported falling ill at school since November.
RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported that at least 26 schools were affected by the crisis on March 1.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
It is unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
"Referring to the concerns created in connection with the poisoning of a number of students in some schools, [the president] gave the Minister of the Interior a mission to follow up and find the root of the issue as quickly as possible, and to provide documented and continuous information about the results of the follow-ups," the president's office said in a statement following the cabinet meeting.
Officials have only recently admitted there may be a problem, with parliament member Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari on February 28 calling on the speaker to order an investigation into the matter.
That reticence has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) on February 28 accused the government of "an act of terrorism" through its failure to take the wave of illnesses seriously for months, raising "serious questions regarding government complicity with groups that have the organizational capacity to carry out such major attacks."
The CHRI did not present any evidence to back up its claim that students had been poisoned, and it is unclear what is at the root of the crisis.
At least one death has been linked to the outbreak of illnesses, the CHRI said, but the girl's father refused to confirm there was a connection between her death and the alleged poisonings.
In the latest incident, two Iranian journalists reported on social media on February 28 that several schoolgirls in Tehran and in Pardis, just east of the Iranian capital, fell ill, with the cause unknown.
Some rights activists have accused Iranian authorities of trying to suppress information about the death of the girl, while others have accused the authorities of not doing enough to find the cause of the outbreak of illness and prevent new cases.
Some angry parents have refused to send their children to school.
A teacher from Qom -- which is about 135 kilometers south of the capital Tehran -- told Radio Farda that out of 250 students, about 200 missed classes, presumably from concerns over the illnesses.
Meanwhile, others have speculated that religious extremists, in a bid to create fear and prevent girls from attending school, could be behind the incidents.
Earlier this week, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid, who is regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said schoolgirls were being poisoned as “revenge” for the role young women have played in recent protests against the government.
Last week, Nafiseh Moradi, a researcher of Islamic studies at Al Zahra University, an all-female public university in Tehran, said in a commentary that it was suspicious that girls, not boys, were mainly affected by the illnesses. The article on Qom News was later deleted from its website.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Seeks Concessions Before Renewing Ukraine Grain-Export Deal
Russia will only agree to extend a deal under which Ukraine is able to export grain from its Black Sea ports if doing so is in Moscow’s interests, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a March 1 statement. In talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that “continuing the…agreement is possible only if the interests of Russian agricultural and fertilizer producers…are taken into account,” the statement said. The agreement is set to expire on March 18. Moscow says payment, insurance, and other restrictions are “barriers” to exporting its products. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Prosecutor Seeks Nine Years In Prison For Moscow Anti-War Activist
A prosecutor asked Moscow’s Timiryazev district court on March 1 to sentence Dmitry Ivanov, the administrator of the Protesting MGU (Moscow State University) Telegram channel, to nine years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Ivanov served 25 days in jail on another case but was not released when his sentence was due to end in June. Instead, he was charged again over his social media posts about Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Finnish Parliament Passes NATO Bill With Large Majority
Finland's parliament has overwhelmingly backed its bid to join NATO, the assembly's speaker said. Approval of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's treaties and Finland's accession passed with 184 members of the 200-seat parliament voting in favor, seven against, and one abstaining. In response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Finland last May applied to join NATO, having until now relied solely on its own armed forces to defend the 1,300-kilometer border it shares with Russia. Support for Finland's application remains pending from Turkey and Hungary. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kalmyk Activist With Expired Russian Passport On His Way To U.S. After Mongolia Refused Entry
A leading Kalmyk activist whom Mongolian officials did not allow to enter their country because his Russian passport had expired has left Ulan Bator international airport for the United States.
The #1ROOT and #NoWar groups said on March 1 that Batyr Boromangnaev, the deputy chairman of Kalmyk’s self-governing Congress of the Oirat-Kalmyk people and former leader of the Yabloko party’s branch in Kalmykia, was allowed to leave Mongolia for the United States. It is unclear how and under what conditions Boromangnaev was allowed to travel to the United States.
Former Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj placed a video on Twitter on March 1 showing Boromangnaev leaving the airport's gates with an added caption: "Good-bye, Hero."
A day earlier, Boromangnaev told RFE/RL that his passport expired while he was temporarily detained in Kazakhstan, which he passed through en route to Mongolia.
According to Boromangnaev, Mongol authorities tried to deport him to Kazakhstan, the last country he was in before arriving in Mongolia, but the move was postponed until March 2 after he filed a request addressed to the chief of the Mongolia's Border Guard Service not to deport him.
The Congress of the Oirat-Kalmyk people has regularly coordinated Kalmyk activists' congresses in Russia's Republic of Kalmykia near the North Caucasus region since 2015.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, most of the group's members fled the country.
In October 2022, Boromangnaev's group published a declaration on Kalmykia's independence from Russia.
The influx of Russian citizens, mostly of Kalmyk, Buryat, and Tyvan origin, to Mongolia has dramatically increased since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization to support the war in Ukraine in late September last year.
Kalmyks in Russia's southwest and Buryats in Siberia are mostly Buddhist, Mongol-speaking ethnic groups. Tyvans are another mostly Buddhist indigenous people in Siberia, whose language is Turkic.
Russian Police Arrest Father Of Sixth-Grader Who Drew Anti-War Picture
Police in Russia's western region of Tula have arrested the father of a girl who last year drew an anti-war picture at school. Opposition politician Marina Litvinovich said on March 1 that Aleksei Moskalyov was arrested over his own anti-war posts online and charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces. Moskalyov has been under pressure after his daughter Maria, a sixth-grader, drew a picture in an art class in December calling for peace in Ukraine. At one point, the girl was temporarily sent to an orphanage before being returned to her father. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Regional Lawmaker Who Used Noodles To Mock Putin's Annual Address Summoned By Police
A lawmaker in the Russian region of Samara who mocked President Vladimir Putin's annual address to lawmakers says he has been summoned to meet with police. Mikhail Abdalkin's photo showing him listening to Putin's speech on February 21 with noodles on his ears went viral on the Internet. The phrase "to hang noodles on someone's ears" in colloquial Russian means "to lie to someone." Abdalkin, who is a member of the Communist party, was ordered to come in for police questioning on March 1. A day earlier, the Samara regional parliament condemned Abdalkin's post, calling it "impermissible." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Expels Two German Diplomats For Interference, Gives No Details
Iran has expelled two German diplomats, saying they interfered with the country's internal affairs. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on March 1 that the German ambassador had been summoned and informed of the decision. He did not say what the deadline for the diplomats to leave was. He also did not give any concrete details about how the diplomats had broken protocol. The names and positions of diplomats were also not given.
Hungary's Fidesz Party To Back Finnish, Swedish NATO Accession
The party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has endorsed bids by Finland and Sweden to join the NATO alliance, the Fidesz party’s parliamentary faction said on March 1.
“We will provide our support to Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession,” Fidesz said.
The party, together with a junior partner, controls over two-thirds of the seats in Hungary’s parliament.
The statement came as lawmakers opened a long-delayed debate on ratifying the entry of the two Nordic countries, which applied to join the 30-member alliance last year after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Lawmakers are expected to take a final vote in the second half of March.
NATO requires unanimity among its members to accept other countries into its ranks, and while most of them, including the United States, have immediately and unconditionally backed Finland and Sweden's accession, Turkey and Hungary have yet to give them the green light.
"It is a complex decision, with serious consequences, so careful consideration is necessary," Hungarian President Katalin Novak said on Facebook on March 1 ahead of the start of the debate in the legislature that is overwhelmingly dominated by right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.
Turkey has mostly objected to the membership of Sweden, which it says has given safe haven to Kurdish groups that Ankara labels as terrorists, while Hungary says that the two Nordic countries' membership needs careful consideration without airing any specific complaints.
But last week, Orban, who has a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the first time complained that the two NATO aspirants were spreading what he called lies about the state of democracy and rule of law in Hungary.
Under Orban, who has been in power since 2010, EU and NATO member Hungary has seen an accelerated slide toward authoritarianism and widespread corruption that prompted Brussels in November to propose freezing billions of euros of funds earmarked for Budapest.
The 27-member bloc demanded that Hungary implement credible rule-of-law and anti-corruption reforms if it wants that the money be released.
Orban has also antagonized European Union officials with his repeated criticism of EU sanctions targeting Russia for its war in Ukraine and his continuous attempts to hinder implementing new punitive measures against Moscow.
In his regular Friday interview with public radio, Orban on February 24 said that, while he is in favor of accepting the two new members, he also agrees with more radical lawmakers who say vaguely that "not all is well."
"The other side says that we should have a word with these fine Finns and Swedes, because it’s not right for them to ask us to take them on board while they’re spreading blatant lies about Hungary, about the rule of law in Hungary, about democracy, about life here," Orban told Radio Kossuth.
Novak, whose post is mainly ceremonial, said on Facebook, "My position is clear-cut: in the present situation, the accession of Sweden and Finland is justified. I trust the National Assembly will make a wise decision as soon as possible."
But Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, has signaled that the debate may take some time.
"Based on Hungarian procedure, adopting legislation takes about four weeks, so it follows that parliament can have a vote on this sometime in the second half of March, on the week of March 21," Gulyas said on February 25.
Last summer, the Fidesz-dominated parliament took only two days to approve an Orban-proposed tax increase on small businesses despite violent street demonstrations against it.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian Anti-War Teen Jailed For Interview With RFE/RL Mistreated, Threatened, Lawyer Says
An 18-year-old Moscow anti-war activist arrested last week for giving an interview to RFE/RL’s Russian Service, has been threatened and mistreated, his lawyer says. Maksim Lypkan's lawyer, Alan Kachmazov, says cellmates forcibly shaved his client’s head, leaving a Mohawk strip on it, and threatened to rape him. The forced hairstyle resembles a rooster's head, while in the post-Soviet criminal world Roosters (Petukhi) are considered to be the lowest caste of inmates, who constantly face sexual abuse and other types of humiliation. Lypkan is charged with distributing false information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Official Says Kyiv had Nothing To Do With Drones Reported In Russia
KYIV -- Ukraine has denied any involvement with a series of drones that flew into Russian territory -- including one that got to within 100 kilometers of Moscow, prompting the Kremlin to order the military to tighten up its air defenses.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of Ukraine's presidential office, wrote on Twitter on March 1 that "Ukraine does not carry out attacks on Russian territory" and had nothing to do with drones that fell and exploded on Russian territory.
Kyiv has said it reserves the right to strike at targets inside Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February, but has consistently refused to take responsibility for several strikes that have occurred on Russian soil since the conflict started.
"Ukraine is conducting a defensive war with the goal of restoring control over all of its occupied territories," Podolyak added.
A day earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said its antiaircraft units knocked down two drones in the Krasnodar Krai region and one in the Republic of Adygea. The first two drones fell near an oil reserve belonging to energy giant Rosneft in the city of Tuapse, causing a fire that did not reach the reserve, the ministry said.
In addition, one drone was downed in the Bryansk region and another crashed down near the city of Kolomna, near Moscow.
While none of the drones caused any casualties, President Vladimir Putin on March 1 ordered the country's defense systems to step up their protection of the border and the country's airspace.
Russian officials have previously accused Ukraine of carrying out sabotage attacks with drones on infrastructure such as oil refineries and military installations near the border with Ukraine.
Some analysts said the spate of recent drone flights into Russian territory could be practice runs for a potential future strike by Ukraine deep inside Russia.
Amid the February 28 reports about the drones, authorities in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, closed the airspace over the city and stopped all flights to and from the city's Pulkovo airport. Media reports said the measure was carried out after an unknown flying object was discovered above St. Petersburg. Air traffic has since resumed.
The Defense Ministry said the closure of the airspace was part of "training by antiaircraft units to improve the coordination of its activities with civil aviation entities."
With reporting by UNIAN
Zelenskiy Says Front Line 'Under Control' Despite Russian Assaults On Bakhmut
In his nightly video address on March 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces have “every area of the front under control,” but added that civilians continue to suffer from Moscow’s “deliberate terror” in targeting civilian infrastructure.
“Across most of the country, where we have managed to provide relative security, [residents] may not be able to relate to what life is like for people living in the border areas with Russia and in the south of our country,” Zelenskiy said, noting constant Russian artillery attacks against towns along the front lines.
Zelenskiy also noted that “winter is over” and the government “was able to provide Ukraine with energy and heat.”
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Ukraine has dealt Russian President Vladimir Putin “another major defeat” by surviving the winter cold despite Russia’s continued attacks against civilian energy infrastructure.
Kuleba also thanked Kyiv’s allies for “standing by Ukraine.”
The comment came amid continued intense fighting in and around the city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian defenders have been confronted with wave after wave of Russian attacks. Ukraine’s military on March 1 reported another increase in assaults against the city in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
In Brussels, European Union diplomats were preparing to allocate 1 billion euros to purchase badly needed artillery ammunition for Kyiv, according to a draft proposal seen by France’s AFP news agency.
EU officials estimate that Ukraine is firing about 7,000 shells per day, compared to up to 50,000 fired daily by Russian forces. EU defense ministers are expected to discuss the proposals at a meeting in Stockholm on March 7-8.
Moscow's forces also launched attacks on the Donetsk cities of Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtar, which together with Bakhmut have been the primary targets of Russia's offensive for several weeks, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report.
Ukrainian forces repelled more than 85 enemy attacks in a day, the military said, a stark increase compared to 60 attacks in the previous 24 hours. Two Iranian-made drones were also shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the military said, adding that several civilians were wounded in 12 air strikes and two missile strikes recorded over the past day.
Russia has been using large numbers of infantry soldiers in its relentless attempts at surrounding Bakhmut, putting growing pressure on the Ukrainian forces.
"Russia does not count people at all, sending them to constantly assault our positions. The intensity of the fighting is only increasing," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on February 28.
A U.S. Defense Department official on February 28 described the front line in Ukraine as a "grinding slog" but said he did not expect Russia to be able to make significant territorial gains in the near term.
"You may see small portions of territory change hands in the coming weeks and months," Colin Kahl, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, told a U.S. House of Representatives hearing. "I do not think that there's anything I see that suggests the Russians can sweep across Ukraine and make significant territorial gains anytime in the next year or so."
On February 27, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the situation in the Bakhmut area had become "extremely tense."
"Despite suffering significant losses, the enemy has been throwing into combat the best prepared assault units of Wagner [mercenaries], who are attempting to break through the defenses of our troops and surround the city," Syrskiy said.
WATCH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that the situation around the besieged city of Bakhmut is becoming "more and more difficult." As Russia concentrates its efforts on the industrial city, Ukrainian artillery units are pushing back against waves of assaults by Russian troops. They claim to have destroyed Russian forces, equipment, and fortifications in an effort to stymie the enemy advance.
Confronted with a steady increase in Russian pressure, Ukrainian forces may "strategically pull back" from Bakhmut, an adviser to Zelenskiy said on February 28.
"Russia is attempting to encircle [Bakhmut] right now, and they're using their best Wagner troops, apparently, the most well-trained and the most experienced to do that," economic adviser Oleksandr Rodnyanskiy told CNN.
"Our military is obviously going to weigh all of the options. So far, they’ve held the city, but, if need be, they will strategically pull back -- because we're not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing," Rodnyanskiy said.
Zelenskiy has called on Kyiv's Western allies to supply Ukraine with war planes that would allow Ukrainian forces to put up a more efficient defense.
With reporting by Reuters and CNN
