Kazakh Activist Detained On Eve Of China-Central Asia Summit
Bekzat Maqsutuly, a Kazakh activist known for his criticism of the expected introduction of visa-free travel for Chinese citizens coming to the country, was detained in Almaty on unspecified charges on May 17, one day before the China-Central Asian summit in China's ancient city of Xi'an. Kazakh officials said earlier that a Kazakh-Chinese agreement on visa-free visits for Chinese citizens for up to 30 days will be signed during the summit. On May 16, Maqsutuly said he planned to organize a rally against the agreement. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Iranian Artists' Group Calls For Cultural Figures To Reject Edicts Of Guidance Ministry
A group of Iranian artists has called on the country's cultural figures to reject the legitimacy of the Islamic republic's "unjust" Ministry of Guidance and produce their works, including exhibitions, book and magazine publications, and film productions without seeking permission.
"We request all artists, writers, publishers, and those involved in Iranian films and TV shows not to recognize the cultural monitoring and control institutions and stand against the unjust...power of the censorship apparatus," the Art/Culture/Action group said in a statement that was circulated on social media on May 16.
The Art/Culture/Action group, which describes itself on Instagram as being comprised of a number of Iranian arts and cultural practitioners, says it was formed to support professional, political, and civil freedoms in the Iranian arts. Its activities highlight the fight for freedom of expression and the liberation of artistic and intellectual creation from censorship in Iran.
The statement has been widely distributed on social media, including through the Twitter accounts of notable figures such as painter Parastou Forouhar and artist Barbad Golshiri.
The statement further criticizes the regulations of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, as well as what it calls other "repressive and censorship apparatuses."
"Reclaiming the right to freedom of expression and being, and the liberation of artistic and intellectual creation from censorship, which has been fought for for years, is widely and deeply on display in the progressive movement of Women, Life, Aand Freedom," the statement says, a reference to the current movement protesting across the country to demand more rights and freedoms in Iran.
"Now and following this movement, the Iranian artistic community has shown that it no longer obeys the regulations of the aggressive institutions of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Islamic republic and other repression and censorship institutions," the statement added.
It also notes “the shared name of 'guidance' between the ministry and the group that was holding 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody for an alleged hijab violation -- the so-called Guidance Patrol -- when she died in Tehran in September 2022.
In the wake of nationwide protests following Amini's death, many writers and artists have expressed their support for the demonstrations.
Many have also refused to cooperate further with the Ministry of Guidance. Notably, renowned writer Mostafa Mastoor publicly declared his refusal to comply with the censorship notices for his new book.
Reports have also emerged of a boycott of the Tehran Book Fair by publishers and the public at large.
Last November, during the peak of protests in the country, 250 Iranian translators issued a joint statement pledging to publish censored books without restrictions while a month later more than 60 Iranian poets and writers announced their intention to publish literary works without censorship.
Internationally, campaigns have been launched to boycott the Islamic republic in cultural arenas. Over 500 writers, artists, academics, and cultural activists worldwide have signed a statement calling for the boycott of the Islamic republic in the global artistic, cultural, and academic fields.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Students Group Says Hundreds Summoned Over Hijab Issues On Tehran Campus
Hundreds of Iranian students are said to be facing disciplinary committees and possible suspensions at Al-Zahra University in Tehran over issues related to the mandatory wearing of hijabs on campus.
According to the Telegram channel Voice of Al-Zahra Students, since the beginning of the Persian New Year in late March, at least 35 students have been suspended from studying for one to two semesters due to issues related to the mandatory hijab and have been deprived of dormitory access until the end of their studies.
The report further states that seven of these students have already been penalized, with five students immediately expelled from the dormitory where they lived.
The report follows an announcement by Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and student arrested last year for refusing to wear the mandatory hijab, of her suspension from the university. Rashno revealed on her Instagram account that she has been banned from studying for two semesters for "not observing the Islamic dress code."
In a report titled The Shadow Of Suppression And Suspension Over Al-Zahra University, the Voice of Al-Zahra Students group reported that amid the current wave of nationwide resistance to the mandatory hijab, "an unprecedented new chapter of case-making, harassment of students, and issuing severe sentences has begun."
It added that, in recent months, as many as 500 to 600 Al-Zahra students reportedly have received summonses to appear before the disciplinary committee.
Anger over the hijab rule, which mandates women cover their heads while in public, erupted in September 2022 when a young woman in Tehran died while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation. Since then, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom!" and "Death to the dictator!" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Citizen Gets 10 Years In Prison For Joining Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine
A court in Bishkek on May 16 sentenced a Kyrgyz citizen to 10 years in prison for joining Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk. The 31-one-year-old Kyrgyz man, whose identity was not disclosed, was found guilty of being a mercenary. Investigators say the man joined the separatists in June 2022 amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and fought against Ukrainian armed forces until his discharge in November. The defendant pleaded not guilty, insisting that while in the Luhansk region he did not take part in military operations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
More Than 100 Serbian Schools Receive Bomb Threats, In Wake Of Belgrade Mass Shootings
Bomb threats were received by 78 Serbian elementary schools and 37 high schools on May 17, the Education Ministry said in a statement, as the Balkan country was still reeling after two mass shootings in and around Belgrade on May 3-4 in which 18 people were killed and 20 others were wounded. Students were evacuated and classes were canceled, the ministry said, but so far no explosive devices were found in any of the schools checked by police. A gun amnesty declared after the mass shootings resulted in some 13,500 mostly unregistered guns, but also rocket launchers and grenades, being turned in. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Anti-War Activist In Moscow Gets Seven Years In Prison On Terrorism Charge
A court in Moscow has sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of justifying terrorism and inciting hatred. After the judge pronounced his sentence on May 17, Kriger sang a song in Ukrainian and said in a thinly veiled reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin: "I think that rotten KGB louse won't last in power for seven years." Meanwhile, his supporters chanted "Glory to the hero!" in the courtroom. Kriger was arrested in November over his online posts criticizing and condemning Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service,click here.
Bosnia Declares State Of Disaster In North And Northwest Due To Floods
Heavy rainfall in recent days has battered parts of Bosnia-Herzegovina, causing widespread flooding in residential and commercial areas and triggering landslides.
A state of natural disaster has been declared in cities and towns in the western and northwestern parts of the country, officials said on May 17. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.
More than 200 residential buildings were flooded in the northern town of Bosanska Krupa after the Una and Krusnica rivers overflowed.
"We have yet to establish the extent of the damage. Some local access roads to the city have been cut off," Mayor Armin Halitovic told RFE/RL.
The town of Bihac, in northwestern Bosnia, has been confronted with the most difficult situation, with more than 200 buildings flooded, local officials said.
Muhamed Pecenkovic, from the Cantonal Civil Protection, told RFE/RL that the main road to Bihac as well as a large number of local roads have been closed due to the flooding.
In Velika Kladua, in the northwestern corner of the country, six houses were completely flooded, while 30 houses remain at risk of flooding.
Two villages were completely cut off from the municipality and the local school was flooded, which is why classes were canceled May 17.
A flood emergency was also declared in the municipalities of Novi Grad and Kostajnica where more than 10 residential buildings were flooded.
Emergency services decided to cancel classes in primary and secondary schools in the area on May 17.
Citizens organized watches overnight and worked to fill all the cracks and openings along the dykes to prevent water from seeping into residential areas.
In the northwestern town of Prijedor, the Sana River overflowed, flooding several dozen buildings and cutting access on some local roads. A flood alert has been put into force in town.
Moscow Court Sentences Colombian For Spreading 'Fake' News About Russia's Armed Forces
A Moscow court has sentenced a Colombian citizen to five years and two months in prison on charge of distributing "fake" news about Russia's armed forces. Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray, who has resided in Russia for 24 years, was found guilty of placing six mobile phones in a Moscow shopping mall that were then used by others to send mass text messages about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine that differed from Russia's official reports about the war. The defendant pleaded not guilty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Chief Of Russia's Prominent Virology Center In Siberia Fired Over 'Conflicts Of Interest'
The chief of Vektor, one of Russia's leading virology centers, has been fired over "conflicts of interest" and "losing trust." Russia's consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on May 17 that Rinat Maksyutov had been fired a day earlier. Rospotrebnadzor did not elaborate on the decision. During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Vektor created the EpiVacCorona vaccine that became the second COVID vaccine officially registered in Russia after Sputnik V. In January 2021, the Health Ministry suspended the purchase of the EpiVacCorona amid widespread criticism of the vaccine by experts who said it was inefficient. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Siberian Journalist Jailed For Anti-War Stance Transferred Far From Her Children
Siberian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was sentenced to six years in prison in February on a charge of discrediting the Russian military, has been transferred to a prison in the city of Krasnoyarsk, 1,000 kilometers away from her native city of Barnaul, where her children are staying with their grandparents.
The Telegram channel RusNews reported on May 17 that Ponomarenko arrived at the prison in Krasnoyarsk two days earlier.
Ponomarenko and her supporters have condemned the decision to transfer her so far away from her native Altai region, saying it amounts to a violation of her two children's right to regularly visit their mother.
Ponomarenko was arrested in St. Petersburg in April 2022 and later transferred to Barnaul, where she had worked for the RusNews website.
The charge against her stemmed from her online posts about an attack by Russian warplanes on a theater in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol that is believed to have killed hundreds of civilians, including children.
More than 1,000 civilians were believed to be sheltering in the theater when it was destroyed in an attack in March 2022, weeks after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February.
Russia's military denied that it attacked the theater, which was later razed to the ground after Russian forces captured the port after a brutal siege.
Ponomarenko said in March that she was beaten and humiliated after she was transferred from Barnaul to a detention center in the city of Biisk, where she was kept in a psychiatric clinic for three days, underwent a "psychiatric evaluation," and was forcibly injected with unknown substances when she demanded her personal belongings or hygiene items.
Human rights watchdogs have demanded Ponomarenko's immediate release, saying the psychiatric evaluation of criminal suspects should not include any injections.
Pakistani Ex-PM Khan's Bail Extended; Supporters Face Trial In Military Courts
Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has secured an extension to his protective bail until May 31, his lawyer said on May 17, as an official announced people involved in violent protests over his arrest would be tried in military courts. Khan had been given bail by the Islamabad High Court on May 12 following his May 9 arrest, which sparked violent protests across the country that killed at least eight people. The court extended the bail, which had been due to expire on May 17, because the prosecutor requested more time to produce details of the case against him, Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told Reuters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
China Looks To Strengthen Ties In Russia's Central Asian Backyard
China will for the first time host an in-person summit of Central Asian leaders this week, seeking to cement ties in a region seen as Russia's backyard as its relations with the West sour. President Xi Jinping is expected to discuss deepening economic and security links with counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, former Soviet states that analysts say are eager for alternative sources of investment with Moscow's focus fixed on its war in Ukraine. The two-day summit starts on May 18 in the western city of Xi'an. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Warrants Issued For Two Russian Film Directors Over Anti-War Stance
A Moscow court has issued arrest warrants for noted film directors Aleksandr Rodnyanskiy and Ivan Vyrypayev on charges of "discrediting Russian armed forces" involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Basmanny district court said on May 17 that it issued the warrants in late April. Rondyanskiy and Vyrypayev, both of whom are currently outside of Russia, have publicly condemned the Kremlin's full-scale aggression against Ukraine launched in February 2022. The Kyiv-born Rodnyanskiy never became a Russian citizen, preserving his Ukrainian citizenship instead. Vyrypayev was born in Russia but renounced his citizenship in May 2022 and became a Polish citizen. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Atlantic Council Confirms Herbst Fell Ill Amid Possible Russian-Linked Poisonings
The Atlantic Council has confirmed that John Herbst, one of its senior staffers and a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning two years ago.
The statement by the Washington, D.C.-based think tank followed a report that Herbst was among at least four people who experienced alleged poisonings or break-ins by unknown individuals suspected of being linked to the Russian intelligence services over the past two years.
The Atlantic Council said in a statement late on May 16 that Herbst, who has served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and Uzbekistan, fell ill in April 2021 and experienced symptoms "that could have been consistent with poisoning, including elevated levels of toxins in his blood."
The statement confirmed a report earlier in the day by the news outlet Agentstvo that cited sources as saying Herbst; Natalia Arno, the U.S.-based chief of the Free Russia Foundation; and a self-exiled Russian journalist, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered similar episodes.
Agentstvo also reported that unknown intruders unlocked a hotel room of Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist with the Bellingcat group, in Montenegro in 2022 and stole his phone.
All of those mentioned in the Agentstvo report have been strong voices in opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and later of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
The Atlantic Council said medical professionals treated Herbst "effectively at the time but could not definitively conclude there was poisoning involved."
Federal law enforcement was also brought in on the matter, and a blood sample from Herbst was taken, though lab results failed to detect toxic compounds.
"We were in touch with authorities immediately at the time of Ambassador Herbst's illness, but due to the results of the test we decided not to make the incident public," said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council.
Herbst has since returned to full health, the council added.
Arno confirmed on May 16 that there were suspicions she may have been poisoned, "possibly by some nerve agent," after falling ill during a recent trip to Europe.
Arno, who previously kept silent about what she experienced during a trip to Prague in early May, wrote about the ordeal on Facebook after the Agentstvo story on the spate of critics of Putin who have fallen ill after leaving Russia.
"There is a suspicion that during my recent trip to Europe I was poisoned, possibly by some nerve agent, investigated by one (or maybe more) Western intelligence agency, I still have neuropathy symptoms but overall I feel much better," Arno wrote on Facebook.
"Russians who had to leave Putin's Russia, but who abroad continue to fight firmly and decisively against the war, against Putin's regime and for a free and democratic Russia, need to understand that they enemy has long tentacles, that there is the possibility of being exposed to danger outside of Russia, so we must always remain vigilant," Arno wrote.
Agentstvo also reported from sources that a self-exiled Russian journalist experienced possible poisoning symptoms while attending a conference of exiled Russian opposition politicians and activists in Berlin in April. The journalist confirmed experiencing the illness, but did not elaborate further, the investigative media outlet said.
Over the past two decades, a series of poisonings, inside and outside of Russia, have targeted dissidents, former intelligence agents, and opposition activists.
The Kremlin has steadfastly denied any links to the suspicious poisonings involving Putin's critics, such as opposition politicians Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza -- both of whom are currently in prison.
Navalny fell violently ill on an airplane in Siberia before eventually being transported to Germany to be treated for what European labs defined as a poisoning using a Novichok nerve agent in 2020.
Kara-Murza fell deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- once in 2015 and again in 2017 -- with symptoms consistent with poisoning. Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, England.
British authorities say Russia's GRU military intelligence was responsible for the chemical attack and have charged three of its agents with committing the poisoning.
Suspected Terrorist Killed In Northern Kyrgyzstan
BISHKEK -- A gunman suspected of terrorism has been killed by police and security forces in Kyrgyzstan's northern Chui Province, the Interior Ministry said on May 17.
According to the ministry, the man, whose identity was not disclosed, was killed during an operation conducted by special units of the Interior Ministry and the State Committee for National Security in the village of Dmitrievka located in the Issyk-Ata district, near the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.
"The suspect actively resisted detention. He as was liquidated by the officers of special units of the Interior Ministry and the State Committee for National Security (UKMK)," the statement said, without giving more details on what happened at the site, where top officials of the Interior Ministry and the UKMK are currently investigating the incident.
The secretary of the Kyrgyz Security Council, Marat Imankulov, told RFE/RL that the situation in the village was "stable" following the incident, without giving further details about the operation.
The Health Ministry said two law enforcement officers were wounded during the special operation, one of whom was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in his pelvis.
The Spiritual Directorate of Kyrgyzstan's Muslims said the special operation took place near the building of a local Islamic school for girls and the village administration offices, adding that all of the students were safe.
Special operations by security forces against alleged terrorists are very rare in the Central Asian country.
At the same time, hundreds of Kyrgyz citizens have reportedly joined the Islamic State and other extemist organizations in Syria and Iraq in recent years.
In 2016, amid reports that Kyrgyz citizens were joining the terrorist groups in the Middle East, Kyrgyz lawmakers approved legislation allowing the authorities to deprive those convicted of terrorism of their citizenship.
Kyrgyzstan is a mostly Muslim-populated country of 7 million people.
Moldovan Climber Dies On Everest
A Moldovan climber died on Everest on May 17, Nepali officials said, taking the toll in the current climbing season on the world's highest mountain to five. "The climber died up in camp three early hours today, we are trying to get more details," tourism department official Yubaraj Khatiwada told AFP. According to local media, Victor Brinza fell ill at South Col -- a sharp-edged pass between Mount Everest and Lhotse. Brinza was part of an expedition run by Himalayan Traverse Adventure. Efforts are under way to bring his body to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, local media said.
Chinese Envoy Arrives In Kyiv As Heavy Fighting Under Way In Bakhmut
China's special envoy Li Hui has arrived in Kyiv for talks with senior Ukrainian officials, in what is the highest-level visit by a Beijing representative to the country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February last year.
Beijing, which has not condemned Russia's aggression against its neighbor, said Li's trip on May 17 is aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the Ukraine crisis.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Western countries earlier this year dismissed a 12-point Chinese proposal calling for a de-escalation and eventual cease-fire in Ukraine -- mainly because it echoed Russia's main talking points.
Li, a former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France, and Germany on his trip, China's Foreign Ministry has said, without providing a detailed schedule.
The visit comes as EU states are discussing a fresh package of Russia sanctions that would also take aim at Chinese and Iranian firms that support Moscow and allow export curbs on third countries that violate existing trade restrictions.
A senior adviser in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office told Reuters last month that Ukraine has been finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine amid a squeeze in Western supplies caused by sanctions.
It was not clear whether Zelenskiy would meet with Li during the trip.
On the battlefield, Russia kept up the pressure on the eastern city of Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said on May 17, as Moscow's artillery pounded civilian objectives in the south a day after one of its heaviest wave of air attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
Russian forces launched 55 attacks on Ukrainian positions on Bakhmut over the past day, the General Staff said in its daily bulletin, adding that the heaviest fighting continues on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line -- the epicenter of Russia's military push in eastern Ukraine.
Russia targeted both Ukrainian military positions and civilian objectives with 57 air strikes and launched 96 salvoes from rocket systems over the same period of time, the military said, adding that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 10 Iranian-made attack drones and six reconnaissance drones.
Russian forces shelled the southern city of Mykolayiv, wounding one person, Mayor Oleksandr Syenkevych said on May 17. A woman was wounded by shrapnel, while civilian and industrial objectives were damaged, Syenkevych said.
Amid talk of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar on May 17 said the Russian Army over the past month increased the intensity of shelling of the border areas in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions to put extra pressure on the Ukrainian military and prevent it from advancing in other directions.
On May 16, Malyar said Ukraine had recaptured some 20 square kilometers from Russian forces on the flanks of Bakhmut but had ceded more ground in the center of the city.
"At the same time, the enemy is advancing to some degree inside Bakhmut itself and is utterly destroying the city with artillery," Malyar said on social media.
Malyar's claims could not be independently verified.
Separately, Ukraine on May 17 denied a Russian claim that one of its Kinzhal hypersonic missiles had destroyed a U.S.-supplied Patriot defense missile in Kyiv during an extremely intense wave of air strikes the previous day.
"Do not worry about the fate of the Patriot," Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told state television.
"It's impossible to destroy the system with some kind of Kinzhal [missile].... Everything they say there should stay in their propaganda archive,"
Ihnat added.
Earlier, two U.S. officials confirmed to Reuters that it was likely a Patriot system suffered some damage, but it had not been destroyed, and U.S. and Ukrainian officials were looking into ways to repair the damage.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extended For Two Months, Erdogan Says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowing for the export of Ukrainian grain through the country's Black Sea ports, has been extended for another two months.
"With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months," Erdogan announced, one day before the deal was due to expire.
Russia agreed not to block ships from leaving two Ukrainian harbors, Erdogan said, expressing his hope that the deal would be "beneficial for all the parties."
Erdogan’s announcement on May 17 came amid threats from Russia to quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports. His comments, made in a speech to officials of his ruling AK Party, came after the last ship left a Ukrainian port under the deal.
The DSM Capella left the port of Chornomorsk carrying 30,000 tons of corn and was on its way to Turkey, according to data issued by the United Nations.
The pact, which allows for the safe export via the Black Sea of Ukrainian grain, was brokered by Turkey and the UN and has been extended twice. Moscow said in March when the last extension was agreed that it would be only for 60 days, until May 18, unless a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports was met.
Ukraine welcomed the extension announced on May 17 but said it must work effectively.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would comment later on the extension of the deal.
With reporting by Anadolu, Reuters, AFP, and AP
Council Of Europe Summit Seeks To Hold Russia To Account For Waging War In Ukraine
Leaders from across Europe are focused on holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine at a summit of the 46-member Council of Europe, the continent's guardian of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.
The summit, which opened on May 16 in Reykjavik, Iceland, was poised to approve a system that would precisely calculate the damages Moscow would have to pay to rebuild Ukraine and compensate victims.
"There will be no reliable peace without justice," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the summit by video address from Kyiv.
Zelenskiy, who just returned from a tour of European capitals, thanked Europe for the support and underlining the power of European unity.
He also highlighted Kyiv's claims to have shot down Russian hypersonic missiles earlier on May 16 using newly deployed Western military aid.
"A year ago, we were not able to shoot down most of the terrorists' missiles, especially ballistic ones," Zelenskiy said. "And I am asking one thing now: If we are able to do this, is there anything we can't do?"
The launch of the hypersonic missiles showed that Russia is "trying very hard to improve its ability to kill," while Ukraine is "trying very hard to improve the protection of our people," he said.
Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians in its attacks, but evidence has shown that its forces have repeatedly hit residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
The summit, the Council of Europe’s first in 18 years, brings together some 30 European heads of state and government. Russia is not among them, having been excluded from the group following the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, is only represented at the summit as an observer.
By the end of the two-day summit, participants want the outlines of a system in place so Moscow can be held liable for compensation to the victims and allow for Ukraine to start the economic healing process. They are hoping that the United States, which has observer status at the summit, will also back that initiative.
The World Bank in March estimated that Ukraine will need more than $400 billion for reconstruction.
"One of the anticipated outcomes of the Reykjavik Summit is the establishment of a register of damages where all those who have suffered damages, loss, or injury due to Russia's aggression can have them recorded and subsequently redressed, as well as to seek ways to make those who have committed crimes in Ukraine accountable for their actions," the government of Iceland said in a news release at its website.
Zelenskiy said in his video message that the register would lay the groundwork for "a full-fledged compensation mechanism."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for countries to back the register, saying it would "enable us to collectively record the damage caused by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine" and create a basis for the reconstruction of the country.
Scholz also called for contact with Russia to be maintained in anticipation of the end of the war and the achievement of a just peace.
"Until then, we as the European Council should keep the bridges standing to the representatives of another Russia, another Belarus -- and in this way keep open the perspective of a democratic, peaceful future in both countries -- no matter how unlikely it seems to us today," Scholz said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
Russia Halts Release Of Iranian Film On Serial Killer Of Sex Workers
Russian authorities have suspended the release of an award-winning film about a serial killer who targets sex workers in Iran. The film Holy Spider was released in Russia on May 11, but less than a week later the Culture Ministry withdrew its distribution license, a representative of the film's distributor confirmed on May 16. The ministry said the decision was made due to “materials containing information” whose dissemination is prohibited under Russian law. The move comes as Russia and Iran are seeking to tighten ties amid Moscow's growing isolation in the West over its offensive in Ukraine. To read the original story on RFE/RL Russian Service, click here.
Bill Banning Uranium Imports From Russia Passes U.S. House Subcommittee
A bill banning Russian uranium imports to the United States gained momentum on May 16 by passing a committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, the United States banned imports of its oil and imposed a price cap with other Western countries on seaborne exports of its crude and oil products, but it has not banned imports of its uranium. The United States imported about 14 percent of its uranium from Russia in 2021, compared to 35 percent from Kazakhstan, and 15 percent from Canada, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Court In Russia's Karelia Sentences Man To Six Years In Prison On Treason Charge
A court in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia has sentenced a 34-year-old man to six years in prison for high treason. The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 16 that the man, whose identity was not disclosed, planned to join Ukrainian armed forces fighting against Russian armed forces involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The man, who intended to reach Ukraine via Kazakhstan, was arrested in March near the Russian-Kazakh border. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Charges Russian National In Ransomware Attacks On Law Enforcement Agencies, Hospitals
The United States has charged a Russian national with multiple federal crimes related to ransomware attacks in the United States and around the world that netted tens of millions of dollars in ransom payments.
Two indictments unsealed in New Jersey and Washington charged Russian national Mikhail Matveyev with deploying three ransomware variants -- or "strains" -- that were used in numerous high-profile attacks dating back to 2020, the U.S. Justice Department said on May 16 in a news release.
The victims of the ransomware attacks included U.S. law enforcement and other government agencies, hospitals, and schools, the Justice Department said. Matveyev allegedly launched the attacks from his home in Russia, where he resides.
“From Russia and hiding behind multiple aliases, Matveyev is alleged to have used these ransomware strains to encrypt and hold hostage for ransom the data of numerous victims, including hospitals, schools, nonprofits, and law enforcement agencies, like the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey said in the news release.
According to the indictments, Matveyev and his co-conspirators in June 2020 deployed ransomware known as LockBit against a law enforcement agency in Passaic County, New Jersey. A nonprofit behavioral health-care organization based in Mercer County, New Jersey, was hit in May 2022 using a different ransomware variant known as Hive.
In April 2021, Matveyev and his co-conspirators are accused of launching an attack using a third variant known as Babuk against the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. Matveyev and his Babuk co-conspirators allegedly then threatened to disclose sensitive information to the public unless a payment was made.
“The perpetrators behind each of these variants, including Matveyev, have allegedly used these types of ransomware to attack thousands of victims in the United States and around the world,” the Justice Department said.
Total ransom demands allegedly amounted to as much as $400 million, while total ransom payments amounted to as much as $200 million, the Justice Department said.
All three ransomware variants worked in the same way. The attackers first gained access to a vulnerable computer system, sometimes through their own hacking. They then deployed the malware and used it to encrypt the victims’ data, which the attackers would decrypt only if the victims paid the ransom.
The attackers would often threaten to post the victim’s data on a public website if they refused to pay.
Matveyev is charged with conspiring to transmit ransom demands, conspiring to damage protected computers, and intentionally damaging protected computers. If captured and convicted, he faces over 20 years in prison, the department said.
The U.S. State Department has announced an award of up to $10 million for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Matveyev.
Iranian Protesters Who Received Amnesty Face New Cases, Activist Group Says
Several Iranian protesters who had been detained and then released under an amnesty granted by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February have been summoned by Iran’s judiciary to face new charges.
The Committee to Follow Up the Situation of Detainees, an informal network of activists inside Iran, said on May 15 that since the announcement of the amnesty, about 21,000 cases against people arrested during mass unrest following the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction in September have been closed and the detainees released.
However, the group added in a post on Twitter that "new judicial cases have been filed for some of them and the judicial system is summoning them again with new accusations."
The committee did not give an estimate as to how many people face new charges.
Rights groups and activists have previously downplayed the amnesty, which was first announced in early February.
Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, has said the “so-called ‘pardon’ is nothing but a shameless public relations stunt that shows the completely arbitrary nature of justice in the Islamic republic, where arrests and releases are at the whim of the state.”
Last September, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country's morality police ignited widespread protests across Iran. The demonstrations drew participants from all sectors of society, marking one of the most significant challenges to the Islamic republic since its establishment in 1979.
The activist news agency HRANA reports that approximately 20,000 people have been detained in relation to these protests, with authorities attributing the unrest to foreign adversaries.
Human rights organizations estimate that the ensuing crackdown has resulted in over 500 fatalities, including 71 minors. The Iranian judiciary has also confirmed the execution of at least four individuals in connection with these events.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Charges Chinese National With Providing Weapons Materials To Iran
The United States has charged a Chinese national with violating U.S. sanctions by providing Iran with materials used to produce ballistic missiles, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on May 16. Xiangjiang Qiao, who works at a China-based company that the U.S. Treasury Department placed on its sanctions list in 2014 for helping Iran buy parts to produce ballistic missiles, is in China and has not been arrested, prosecutors said. Xiangjiang faces charges including sanctions evasion, bank fraud, and money laundering. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
