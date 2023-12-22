News
Jailed Kazakh Activists Sentenced To Additional 15 Days
The Qaharman rights group in Kazakhstan said on December 22 that a court in Astana handed an additional 15 days in jail to activists Aset Abishev and Aidar Syzdykov two days earlier on a charge of disobeying police orders. The two were arrested on December 6 near a detention center where they were awaiting the release of their colleague and sentenced later to 15 days in jail each on hooliganism charges which they rejected as politically motivated. Rights activists in Kazakhstan say pressure on dissent has increased as the second anniversary of unprecedented anti-government protests that turned violent approaches. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
More News
Putin Signs Decree On Temporary State Takeover Of Russia's Biggest Auto Dealer
Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 22 signed a decree on temporarily putting Rolf, the country's largest auto dealership, under state management.
According to the decree, Rosimushchestvo -- the Federal State Property Management Agency -- takes control over Rolf, which is owned by a Cyprus-based firm and was founded by Russian businessman Sergei Petrov.
According to the Meduza website, this is the first time the Russian state has taken temporary control over a Russian businessman's company. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on December 22 that the move was economically motivated.
The self-exiled Petrov, a former member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, called Putin's decree a manifestation of "lawlessness" that will negatively affect investments from the company's Asian partners.
The Russian authorities added Petrov to an international most-wanted list in 2019 for allegedly siphoning off 4 billion rubles (almost $44.2 million) out of Russia in 2014.
Petrov, who built the network of imported-car dealerships in Russia, served as a lawmaker between 2007 and 2016 and was one of the few independent-minded deputies in what is widely considered a rubber-stamp body.
Among other things, Petrov voted against a law that banned the adoption of Russian children by U.S. citizens and introduced restrictions for U.S. citizens' trips to Russia.
He also voted against another controversial law that expanded the powers of law enforcement agencies and introduced new requirements for data collection and mandatory deciphering in the telecommunications industry.
Nor did Petrov take part in a parliamentary vote on the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.
Petrov has denied he illegally moved money offshore. In an interview with RFE/RL in June 2019, Petrov said he believed he and his business were being targeted for political reasons.
With reporting by Kommersant and Meduza
Kyrgyz Activist's Parole-Like Probation Sentence Again Changed To Imprisonment
The Chui regional court in Kyrgyzstan's north has upheld a lower court decision to change the parole-like sentence of activist and blogger Adilet Ali Myktybek, known on social media as Adilet Baltabai, to actual imprisonment.
It is not the first time that Myktybek's parole-like sentence has been revised since his initial arrest and trial last year.
Myktybek, known for his articles critical of the Central Asian country's government, was initially arrested in June last year after he was questioned by the Bishkek police about his coverage of rallies by civil rights activists.
He was sentenced to five years in prison in November 2022 on a charge of calling for social unrest via the Internet, allegations he has rejected as politically motivated.
The court ruled at the time that Myktybek would not have to serve his prison sentence immediately, but instead would be under a three-year parole-like probation period. If he served that period without any violations, the court said his five-year prison term would be canceled.
Following his release in November 2022, Myktybek continued his blogging activities and took part in a rally on January 10 to express support for 27 jailed Kyrgyz politicians and activists arrested in October 2022 for protesting a border deal with Uzbekistan.
After Myktybek attended the rally, the Bishkek City Court ruled to send the blogger to a penal colony at the request of prosecutors, who considered Myktybek's sentence too lenient.
However, Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Court in April reinstated Myktybek's parole-like probation and released him.
Myktybek was rearrested last week after a court ruled in late November that the blogger had "violated" his parole by traveling from his native town of Sokuluk to the capital, Bishkek.
On December 18, the blogger’s parents, Myktybek Baltabaev and Saikal Junusova, issued an open letter to the Kyrgyz government saying their son had not committed any crime but was using his right to express his thoughts and opinions, which is guaranteed by the Kyrgyz Constitution.
Hundreds Of Kazakh Oil Workers Continue Strike As Two Of Them Fall Ill
More than 500 oil workers in Kazakhstan’s western region of Manghystau are continuing a strike launched almost two weeks ago despite two of their colleagues falling ill on December 21 with blood pressure problems. A district prosecutor said earlier that a probe has been launched against the workers on a charge of holding an “illegal” strike. The workers of the West Oil Software company in the town of Zhetybai are demanding the integration of their salary payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, which would ensure a pay rise, as well as the renewal of their technical equipment. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
HRW Urges Bishkek To Release Activist Who Protested Changes In National Flag
Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a December 22 statement urged Kyrgyz authorities to drop all charges against activist Aftandil Jorobekov and release him after he was arrested for openly protesting changes to Kyrgyzstan's national flag and charged with calls for mass disorder and civil disobedience.
HRW said the charges brought against Jorobekov "violate his freedom of expression and right to peaceful assembly."
"Jorobekov should not be facing criminal prosecution for opposing a government initiative or calling for peaceful protests, all protected forms of expression,” HRW's Central Asia researcher, Syinat Sultanalieva, said. “Kyrgyz authorities should drop the charges and release Jorobekov immediately.”
On December 20, Kyrgyz authorities approved in final reading a bill amending the Central Asian country's national flag as many in the former Soviet republic continued protesting the move.
The bill, initiated by President Sadyr Japarov, argues that the wavy yellow rays of a sun on a red field on the current flag resemble a sunflower. The Kyrgyz word for sunflower is kunkarama, but it also means "dependent."
The bill, expected to be signed into law by Japarov, will allow the "straightening" of the sunrays in order to depict a more sun-like image, lawmakers have said, also arguing that the flag’s current image conjures up thoughts of Kyrgyzstan's dependence on foreign loans and investments.
The 39-year-old activist was detained on December 7, one day after he voiced his disapproval of the bill and announced his plan to hold a peaceful protest in Bishkek's Gorky Park on December 9.
"Criticizing the government and calling for peaceful protest is not the equivalent of stoking mass unrest, and it is certainly not criminal," Sultanalieva said. "Kyrgyz authorities should drop this absurd case against Jorobekov and uphold his right to free speech and peaceful assembly."
Meanwhile, many politicians, activists, and public figures in Kyrgyzstan continue to question the idea to change the national flag.
Prominent Kyrgyz athlete and two-time world wrestling champion Jolaman Sharshenbekov wrote on Twitter on December 21 that he will continue raising the country’s old national flag at international tournaments and competitions.
The head of the country's State Committee of National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, immediately commented on Sharshenbekov's post, threatening with unspecified repercussions any athletes who "even try" to raise anything other than the amended national flag at sports events.
"The law is adopted, and we, the citizens, must obey," Tashiev wrote.
Uzbekistan Summons Russian Ambassador Over Statement By Ultranationalist Writer
The Uzbek Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Malginov on December 22 and told him that statements by ultranationalist pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin a day earlier are "provocative and may have a negative impact" on Uzbek-Russian relations. Prilepin on December 21 spoke publicly about "the necessity to join Uzbekistan's territory with Russia." Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on December 22 that Prilepin's statement is "his personal opinion that has nothing to do with Russia's official position." Russian public figures have often publicly questioned sovereignty and territorial integrity of the former Soviet republics.
Tehran Appears To Criticize Moscow's Stance On Persian Gulf Islands
Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has apparently criticized Russia's position on the long-standing dispute over Iran’s sovereignty of three strategic islands in the Persian Gulf.
Velayati, a former foreign minister of Iran and now a key international affairs adviser, expressed regret over the Russian Foreign Ministry's stance, suggesting it undermines Moscow's credibility with Tehran.
Speaking on December 21, Velayati warned countries embroiled in political and military disputes to approach their relations with the Islamic republic with greater caution, in apparent reference to Russia and its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Iran has had a decades-long territorial dispute with the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) over the Persian Gulf islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a meeting with Arab counterparts earlier this week, said the dispute over the islands should be mediated by international organizations and urged Iran to enter negotiations over the islands, apparently signaling that Russia was supporting the U.A.E.'s claims.
The dispute over the islands dates back to 1971, when Iran's Imperial Navy reclaimed control of the islands days before the U.A.E.'s formation and just as the British Navy was withdrawing from the Persian Gulf.
Since then, the U.A.E. has continually contested Iran's sovereignty over these islands, although it has refrained from military action.
The U.A.E.'s claims are based on past administrative control over the islands by the Sharjah emirate -- one of the emirates that make up the U.A.E. -- while Iran cites agreements linked to the British withdrawal from the Gulf.
The islands have high strategic value, being situated near vital shipping lanes and potential oil reserves.
Iran has provided Russia with weapons for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, mainly the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones that have been used regularly to attack civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two In Russia's Far East Sentenced To Prison For 'Financing' Ukraine's Armed Forces
A court in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk said on December 21 that two individuals have been sentenced to prison terms of eight and seven years on charges of financing Ukraine's armed forces. Media reports identified one of them earlier as Tatyana Parshina, 24, who was arrested in March for sending 2,400 rubles ($27) to a Ukraine-linked fund. Another unidentified resident of Khabarovsk was handed a seven-year prison term on the same charge in a separate trial, the court said. The two sentences were the first ones handed to Russian citizens on the charge of financially supporting Ukraine's military. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Kremlin, Asked About Report On Mercenary Prigozhin's Death, Talks Of 'Pulp Fiction'
The Kremlin accused The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) of publishing "pulp fiction" on December 22 after the U.S. newspaper reported that the death of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash had been orchestrated by Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev. The WSJ reported that Prigozhin's private plane was downed by a small bomb placed under a wing. Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, led a mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June and died in the plane crash on August 23.
Russia Launches Probe Against Self-Exiled Opposition Politician Leonid Gozman
Sources in Russian law enforcement on December 22 said a probe had been launched against self-exiled opposition politician Leonid Gozman on charge of spreading "fake" information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to the sources quoted by TASS, the charges against the outspoken Kremlin critic stem from his online criticism of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Gozman left Russia in September 2022 after serving two consecutive 15-day jail terms on charges of "equating" Soviet-era Russia with Nazi Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan's Top Court Grants Bail To Ex-PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's Supreme Court on December 22 granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his aides in a case related to an alleged leak of state secrets, his lawyer said. It was not immediately clear if Khan would be released from jail as he has multiple arrest warrants issued against him in several other cases, said Salman Safdar, one of Khan's lawyers. Khan, a former cricket star, has been in jail since August after his conviction on corruption charges in a separate case. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of leaking state secrets.
Czech Republic Secures Schools, Soft Targets In Wake Of Deadly Mass Shooting In Central Prague
PRAGUE – The Czech Republic has taken steps to secure schools and other soft targets across the country in the wake of a mass shooting at a university in central Prague on December 21 in which at least 14 people were killed and 25 injured, 10 seriously.
The Institute of Music Sciences confirmed that its chief, Lenka Hlavkova, was among the dead.
Police confirmed that the shooter died by suicide.
Following the attack, Czech police announced they have increased security around public buildings and schools, which are closed for the Christmas holiday, across the country. Lectures and events at Charles University, which was still open at the time of the attack, have been canceled.
The Interior Ministry said on December 22 that three foreigners -- one citizen of the Netherlands, and two from the United Arab Emirates -- were injured in the attack.
Speaking shortly after the shooting, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said that "the Czech Republic has never experienced such an act,” adding that there was no indication that the shooting had any connection with international terrorism.
It was the Central European country's worst mass shooting and one of the worst on record in Europe.
"I was at the scene of a horrific crime a moment ago. I saw a huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition in the faculty building," national police chief Martin Vondrasek said on December 21. "If it weren't for the quick intervention of the police, there would have been many times more victims."
Vondrasek said police believe the shooter killed his father in his hometown of Hostoun, west of Prague, earlier in the day, and that he had also been planning to kill himself.
He added that police are investigating whether the shooter, a legal gun owner, is the same assailant who killed a 32-year-old man and his 2-month-old daughter on December 15 in a park in Prague.
The shooter was reportedly a student at Charles University, and Czech media said the police were looking into social media posts allegedly written by the shooter to determine if there was a link to the attack.
The Czech newspaper Hospodarske noviny, citing a police report it had viewed, reported that the gunman had been treated in the past for psychological problems and legally owned 12 weapons, including a semiautomatic rifle, a shotgun, and pistols along with silencers.
The police report said that the gunman, identified only as "DK," had arrived at Charles University's Faculty of Arts building located on Jan Palach Square with a suitcase carrying ammunition. No explosives were found in the building.
The national police announced on December 22 that they were launching the nationwide effort to secure schools and other soft targets with armed patrols, while stressing that the measure was preventative and that no specific threats had been identified.
The Czech Republic has declared a national day of mourning on December 23 for the victims of the attack, which has prompted multiple messages of solidarity.
In the Prague city center, people lit candles outside Charles University buildings and leaders of academic institutions were planning to pay their respects on the evening of December 22.
Czech President Petr Pavel said he was “shocked” by what happened and offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims, as did leaders of Germany, France, Slovakia, the European Union, and Israel.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the people of Israel "empathize with the pain of the Czech people."
The White House said the United States is ready to support the Czech Republic as needed.
"Federal authorities are in touch with Czech authorities as they investigate this incident, and we stand ready to provide additional support as needed," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also reacted with shock and sadness. "I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery, he said on X.
Following the attack, which took place about 6 kilometers from RFE/RL's headquarters, acting RFE/RL President Jeffrey Gedmin said that "RFE/RL joins with our community in Prague in expressing solidarity with all affected by today’s shocking events at Charles University."
The shooting caused panic throughout the heavily touristed center of Prague. Videos showed the shooter positioned on a terrace of Charles University's Faculty of the Arts building firing onto the large square below. One police vehicle was struck during the shooting, according to the police report viewed by Hospodarske noviny.
Mass shootings are rare in Europe, but there were at least three others this year. A gunman in March in the German city of Hamburg shot dead six people and wounded eight before killing himself.
The other two took place in Serbia in a single week in May. A 13-year-old boy gunned down eight fellow students and a security guard in a Belgrade school. Two days later, a gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 others in a village near the Serbian capital.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, iDnes, and Reflex
Bad Weather, Russian Strikes Leave More Than 500 Ukrainian Settlements Without Power
Bad weather and ongoing Russian strikes have left an estimated 520 settlements in Ukraine without electricity as the capital, Kyiv, was targeted by more than two dozen drones launched by Russia on December 22.
The Energy Ministry said about 400 settlements were cut off the power grid by a sudden bout of bad weather in five regions.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Zakarpattya region was the worst hit, with 271 settlements left in the dark and cold, while the western Lviv region reported 70 settlements as being affected. Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk were among those that were hit by power cuts, the ministry said, adding that in Donetsk, some 120 settlements have been cut off the grid by Russian shelling amid heavy fighting in the eastern region.
The ministry also announced the deaths of two miners in the Russian shelling of a coal mine in Donetsk the previous day.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and emergency services said that a block of apartments south of the city center was struck by one drone, resulting in the reported injuries and triggering a fire that was quickly brought under control.
A nationwide air-raid alert was declared in early afternoon on December 22 but was later lifted.
Earlier, the Ukrainian military said on December 22 that 24 of 28 Iranian-made kamikaze drones launched by Russia were shot down.
"Aircraft, antiaircraft missile units, and mobile groups of the air force and the defense forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack," the Ukrainian Air Force said. "As a result, 24 'Shaheds' were shot down within Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytskiy regions."
The military said the drones were launched from the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk areas of southwestern Russia.
On the battlefield, the Ukrainian military reported that it repelled 95 clashes on December 21 on the eastern front, with heavy fighting near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region and Avdiyivka and Maryinka in the Donetsk region. Twelve clashes were reported in the southern Kherson region, where the military said that Ukrainian forces were expanding their areas of control.
The Ukrainian military reported that civilians had been killed and wounded in the attacks and that private residences and infrastructure had been destroyed.
Ukraine's southern command said infrastructure in the southern Mykolaiv region had been struck and that fragments from a downed drone had damaged a grain storage facility in the southern Odesa region.
With reporting by Reuters
- By dpa
Germany Says It Will Not Force Ukrainian Refugees To Return And Fight
Ukraine's problems with mobilizing soldiers to fend off the Russian invasion will have no practical consequences for Ukrainians living in Germany, according to German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann. "It will not be the case that we force people to do compulsory military service or military service against their will," Buschmann told dpa. Discussions are currently ongoing in Ukraine about how the army can recruit more soldiers. The military wants to mobilize an additional 450,000 to 500,000 men. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been appealing to Ukrainian men living abroad to return home and defend their country.
Former Russian Minister Sentenced To 12 Years For Embezzlement
A district court in Moscow has sentenced former Russian government minister Mikhail Abyzov to 12 years in a maximum security prison following his conviction on charges of embezzlement and other crimes related to an alleged organized crime group.
Abyzov was minister for open government affairs from 2012 to 2018 in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
The prosecutor in the case on December 4 asked the Preobrazhensky district court to sentence Abyzov to 19 1/2 years and his four co-defendants, former top managers of the Novosibirsk region's energy supplying companies, to prison terms between seven and 18 1/2 years.
Abyzov was arrested in March 2019 by officers with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) at the business terminal of Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as he tried to leave Russia. He was living in Italy at the time and had traveled to Russia for his birthday.
His co-defendants, Nikolai Stepanov, Maksim Rusakov, Galina Fainberg, and Aleksandr Pelipasov, were arrested at the same time.
As a minister in Medvedev's cabinet, Abyzov's duties included trying to make the Russian government more transparent and accountable.
But Russia's Investigative Committee accused him of being a member of a criminal organization that embezzled 4 billion rubles ($43 million) from the Siberian Energy Company and Regional Electric Grid in Novosibirsk.
Investigators alleged that Abyzov and his accomplices stole the money and transferred the funds abroad. They accused Abyzov of founding the criminal organization in April 2011 before he became a government minister. They also accused him of fraud, illegal entrepreneurship, and commercial tampering.
Abyzov denied all the charges and called the indictment “an arbitrary essay on the topic of the Criminal Code.”
Prior to joining Medvedev’s cabinet, Abyzov held several executive positions at major Russian energy firms, including a role on the board of directors at the electric power holding company RAO UES.
Before his arrest he was listed by Forbes magazine as one of Russia’s richest citizens with an estimated fortune of $600 million.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
U.S. Concerned About Reports Paul Whelan Feels Physically Threatened In Russian Jail
The White House said on December 21 it is "very concerned" about reports that Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine convicted of espionage in Russia, feels physically threatened. "We're very concerned as we hear those accounts from Paul," John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told reporters. "We will continue to work hard through our embassy in Moscow to make sure he gets consular access and that we can address these direct concerns with our Russian counterparts," Kirby said. Whelan, who denies spying, was arrested by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in 2018.
Czech Government Declares Day Of Mourning After Gunman Kills 13 At Prague University
PRAGUE -- The Czech Republic has declared a national day of mourning on December 23 for the 13 people killed by a 24-year-old student in central Prague in a mass shooting that has shocked the Central European nation and has prompted multiple messages of solidarity.
Interior Minister Vit Rakusan clarified that earlier reports that 14 people had been killed in the attack carried out at a building of Charles University included the shooter, who police now confirm died by suicide.
The shooting at Charles University in central Prague on December 21 also wounded 25 people, including 10 seriously. It was the country's worst mass shooting and one of the worst on record in Europe.
"The Czech Republic has never experienced such an act,” Rakusan said shortly after the shooting, adding that there was no indication that the shooting had any connection with international terrorism.
"I was at the scene of a horrific crime a moment ago. I saw a huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition in the faculty building," police chief Martin Vondrasek said. "If it weren't for the quick intervention of the police, there would have been many times more victims."
Vondrasek said police believe the shooter killed his father in his hometown of Hostoun, west of Prague, earlier in the day, and that he had also been planning to kill himself.
He added that police are investigating whether the shooter, a legal gun owner, is the same assailant who killed a 32-year-old man and his 2-month-old daughter on December 15 in a park in Prague.
Czech media reports say that police are looking into social media posts allegedly written by the shooter to determine if there was a link to the attack.
Police announced on December 22 that they had launched a nationwide effort to secure schools and other soft targets, while stressing that the measure was preventative and that no specific threats had been identified.
Mass shootings are rare in Europe, but there were at least three others this year. A gunman in March in the German city of Hamburg shot dead six people and wounded eight before killing himself.
The other two took place in Serbia in a single week in May. A 13-year-old boy gunned down eight fellow students and a security guard in a Belgrade school. Two days later, a gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 others in a village near the Serbian capital.
Reactions to the Prague shooting came from other European capitals and from the acting president of RFE/RL, whose headquarters is in Prague about 6 kilometers from Charles University.
"RFE/RL joins with our community in Prague in expressing solidarity with all affected by today’s shocking events at Charles University," acting President Jeffrey Gedmin said in a statement.
Czech President Petr Pavel said he was “shocked” by what happened and offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims, as did leaders of Germany, France, Slovakia, the European Union, and Israel.
The White House said the United States is ready to support the Czech Republic as needed.
"Federal authorities are in touch with Czech authorities as they investigate this incident, and we stand ready to provide additional support as needed," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also reacted with shock and sadness.
"I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery, he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The shooting took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University’s Faculty of Arts located on Jan Palach Square, causing panic throughout the center of Prague.
A photo that circulated on social media showed a group of eight students who climbed through windows to hide on a ledge of the building about five stories up.
A teacher at the university, Sergei Medvedev, confirmed to RFE/RL that teachers and students received e-mail messages instructing them to stay barricaded in their classrooms and turn off lights to protect themselves from the shooter, who was inside the building at the time.
Medvedev said he was lecturing when he and his students began hearing people shouting and sirens. When they looked out the window and saw streets cordoned off and the bridge empty, they barricaded themselves in the classroom until special forces arrived.
All the students who were with him got out safely, he said, but on their way out they saw a "horrible" scene that included blood in the stairway and stretchers that appeared to have bodies on them.
"We didn’t know what was happening...and how it was going to end," student Liza Chukharova told Current Time, describing how she and fellow students barricaded themselves in their classroom for 40 minutes until special forces came and told them to walk out with their hands raised.
"There was too much blood everywhere and stretchers around," she said, adding that emergency staff were on hand to provide psychological support to those who needed it along with tea and metallic covers to warm themselves.
"They are saying that everything is going to be all right," she said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Dnes, and Reflex
- By AP
Taliban Official Says Afghan Girls Of All Ages Permitted To Study In Religious Schools
Afghan girls of all ages are permitted to study in religious schools, which are traditionally boys-only, a Taliban official said in messages to the Associated Press. Mansor Ahmad, a spokesman for the Taliban's Education Ministry, told AP on December 21 that there are no age restrictions for girls at government-controlled madrasahs. The only requirement is that girls must be in a madrasah class appropriate to their age. UN special envoy Roza Otunbaeva told the Security Council on December 20 that the United Nations was receiving “more and more anecdotal evidence” that girls could study at the Islamic schools.
Russia Adds Two Of Navalny's Self-Exiled Associates To Its Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry on December 21 added two self-exiled associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny -- Maria Pevchikh and Dmitry Nizovtsev -- to its wanted list on unspecified charges. Pevchikh chairs Navalny's International Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Nizovtsev anchors Navalny's Popular Politics YouTube channel. Both are currently residing abroad. Navalny's team said in August that a probe was launched against Pevchikh, Nizovtsev, and six other presenters of Popular Politics on a charge of distributing "fake" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Payment Cards Of Jailed Azerbaijani Journalist's Relatives Blocked
Relatives of the jailed director of Azerbaijan’s Kanal 13 internet TV channel, Aziz Orucov, said on December 21 that their payment cards, including cards for monthly pension payments, have been blocked. Orucov was arrested last month on charges of building a property illegally and obtaining illicit financial support from abroad, accusations he calls politically motivated. Earlier this week, lawyers for five journalists of another Azerbaijani media outlet -- the Abzas Media news website, who were arrested for allegedly smuggling foreign currency, which they deny, said their clients' relatives had been unable to receive their monthly pensions because their payment cards were also blocked at the request of investigators. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Iranian Spies Wanted To Assassinate London-Based Journalists, ITV Investigation Finds
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) plotted to assassinate two U.K.-based Iranian journalists using a people smuggler to organize and carry out the killings in exchange for $200,000, British television channel ITV News has revealed.
The plot, dubbed by its organizers The Wedding, was to target Fardad Farahzad, a current presenter at Persian-language news channel Iran International, and former presenter Sima Sabet, codenamed the bride and the groom, according to the ITV News' investigation, which was broadcast on December 20.
The plot was foiled in the autumn of last year by the people smuggler, named by ITV as Ismail, who became a double agent working for an unnamed Western intelligence agency, the broadcaster reported.
IRGC operatives wanted to hit Iran International to force it off the air because its journalists were subjecting Tehran to “a lot of humiliation in the media,” Ismail said.
Initially, the assassination was to be carried out by a car bomb placed outside the TV station's studios in London, but because of the heavy security presence there, the IRGC subsequently decided it would be more likely to succeed if the two journalists were stabbed to death, ITV said.
When British police caught wind of the plot they alerted Iran International, which switched its broadcasting to Washington in November last year.
Mohammad Reza Ansari, a commander in the IRGC's Quds Force active in Syria, was identified as the alleged mastermind of the plot, ITV reported. Ansari has close ties to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's family, it said.
Ansari, sanctioned by the United States in June for his role in the IRGC, reportedly instructed Muhammad Abd al-Razek Kanafani, an associate of Assad, to execute the killings. ITV's investigation suggests that the plot was commissioned from Damascus by Assad's associates, and not from Tehran, which has not commented on the report.
International human rights organizations have consistently ranked Iran as one of the world's top oppressors of journalists and free speech.
In December last year, Iran's Foreign Ministry sanctioned several individuals and entities in the European Union, including RFE/RL's Persian-language Radio Farda. The sanctions include visa bans, prohibiting the listed individuals from entering Iran, and the seizure of their assets within territories under the jurisdiction of the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyiv Considers Calling Up Men Living Abroad For Military Service
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has told foreign media that Ukraine next year plans to mobilize Ukrainian men between 25 and 60 who reside abroad. Umerov said those who fail to heed the mobilization call when summoned will face unspecified sanctions. Meanwhile, Defense Ministry spokesman Illarion Pavlyuk told the Babel website that Umerov only intended to send a message to Ukrainians abroad about the importance of their joining Kyiv's struggle to repel Russia's invasion, adding that specific mechanisms to recruit Ukrainian expats are not under discussion yet. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Ukrainian military needs up to half a million people more. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Legalizes Medical Marijuana
Ukrainian lawmakers on December 21 approved in a second and final reading a bill to legalize medical marijuana. The bill would create a national medical marijuana program to provide access to patients with conditions such as cancer or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulting from war. The National Security and Defense Council and the Veterans Ministry have supported the move. The legislation will take effect in six months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Lawmaker Claims Up To 2,000 People Facing Execution For Alleged Drug Crimes In Small District
Yahya Ebrahimi, an Iranian lawmaker who represents the Delfan district of Lorestan Province, has alleged that up to 2,000 suspects are risking execution for drug-trafficking offenses in the small western Iranian district.
In a video that went viral after he shared it on social media, Ebrahimi spoke about his visit to Delfan, which has a population of about 150,000, and the meetings he had there with the families of individuals convicted of drug trafficking that face execution, voicing his deep concern about the alarmingly high number of death-row inmates in Delfan.
"I am profoundly shocked by this situation, how officials over the past 44 years have created the conditions leading to such a high rate of crime and subsequent executions," Ebrahimi said, in apparent reference to the time interval that passed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which brought the current Iranian rulers to power.
"Unfortunately, we are now witnessing these individuals on the verge of execution," Ebrahimi said, adding that he has appealed to authorities to stop the executions.
"I have asked the head of [Iran's] judiciary to refrain from carrying out these sentences for the sake of God and the people, and because we, the officials, should also be held accountable, because authorities could have helped this city to get rid of poverty and misery," he said.
The precise time when the video was recorded is unclear, although Ebrahimi's statements were reported by the website of the Tehran-based Ettela'at newspaper on December 20.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
The United Nations General Assembly recently passed a resolution condemning widespread human rights violations in Iran, specifically highlighting the numerous executions carried out by the Islamic republic. The resolution noted that these executions often occur following forced confessions and without fair trials.
Amnesty International has also voiced concern, reporting a significant increase in drug-related executions in Iran.
In the first five months of this year alone, the number of drug-offense executions amounted to two-thirds of the total executions in the country, Amnesty said, adding that those facing capital punishment for drug offenses often come from marginalized and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Group Of Uzbeks Who Illegally Entered U.S. Sent Back To Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan's Labor Migration Agency said on December 21 that 119 Uzbek nationals who had illegally entered the United States, mostly via Mexico, had been flown back to Tashkent. In a video the agency placed on Telegram, one of those expelled said he paid $5,000 to individuals who had arranged a Mexican-U.S. border crossing for him in September. In October, Fox News TV said more than 13,600 Uzbeks had illegally entered the United States since 2021. In August, Washington said a network attempting to smuggle people from Uzbekistan into the United States had been stopped. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Slaves': Russian Soldiers Voice Disillusion With Ukraine War2
Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Press Fight Inside Russia, Target Air Base, Battle Near Border Village3
Ukrainian Teen Forcibly Transferred To Russia Says Upon Return That 'Every Child Feels Abandoned'4
Putin Warns Finland Of Unspecified 'Problems' As Helsinki Closes Border Again5
The Pro-Kremlin, Far-Right Figure Vowing To Take Down Moldova's Government6
Ukraine's 'Home Depot' Reborn In Russian-Occupied Donetsk Despite Ban7
Former Wagner Mercenary Sentenced For Opening Fire At Russian Police8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
Serbian Opposition Protests Belgrade Election, Claims Nonresidents Voted10
March To Protest Excessive Arrests Of Baluch Men Ends Violently In Islamabad
Subscribe