Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum Opens In Astana
Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangharin opened the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum on August 3, stressing what he called the "importance" of economic ties between the two countries even though Astana considers the Taliban militants running Kabul to be "terrorists."
"I would like to reiterate again that Kazakhstan wants Afghanistan to develop further as an independent, neutral, integral, peaceful, democratic, and flourishing nation. We are interested in preservation of the trade, economic, transportation, logistic, as well as energy cooperation established with Afghanistan," Zhumangharin said.
In all, more than 200 representatives from Afghanistan have arrived in the Kazakh capital for the three-day forum. Kazakh authorities said the majority of those in attendance are businesspeople.
Earlier this week, Deputy Foreign Minister Qanat Tumysh said the forum will not affect Kazakhstan's official stance on the Taliban.
The Taliban is officially considered in Kazakhstan a terrorist organization, though Astana maintains official contact with Afghanistan’s Taliban-imposed government.
Tumysh emphasized at the time that none of the 150 Afghan officials and businesspeople expected at the forum were under international sanctions.
On the eve of the forum, Zhumangharin held talks with Taliban Industry and Trade Minister Nuriddin Azizi, who arrived to Astana the same day.
Zhumangharin noted at the talks that during the visit of a Kazakh government delegation to Kabul in April, the sides agreed to raise the bilateral trade volume from $1 billion to $3 billion.
He added that Kazakhstan's imports to Afghanistan were rapidly diversifying, stressing that Astana plans to deliver to Afghanistan goods, oil, chemical substances, metals, and machine-building items worth $500,000 in the near future.
The forum runs until August 5.
Kyrgyzstan Sends Note To Moscow On Taxi Driver Beaten In Russia
Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Moscow has sent a note to Russia's Foreign Ministry over the beating of a Kyrgyz citizen working there as a taxi driver. According to officials, the attack on the taxi driver took place on June 18. A video of a Kyrgyz man being beaten by the passenger sitting next to him while driving his taxi in Moscow went viral on social media. The driver was attacked by the passenger because he warned him it was forbidden to drink alcohol in the car. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russia Places Norway On List Of Countries 'Unfriendly' To Its Diplomats
Russia has addded Norway to its list of countries that have committed "unfriendly" acts against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad. The Russian government on August 3 said that under the conditions, Norway's diplomatic mission in Russia can hire only 27 people. The list of almost 50 countries includes the United States, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Slovenia, and Slovakia. Moscow created the list in the spring of 2022 after sanctions were imposed against it over the invasion. To see the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moscow Fines Apple For Failing To Remove Information About Invasion Of Ukraine
A court in Moscow has fined Apple for failing to remove information related to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Interfax reported. The Magistrates Court in the Taganka district ordered Apple on August 3 to pay 400,000 rubles ($4,300.) The Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, ordered Apple earlier to remove from Apple Podcasts materials related to Russia's aggression against Ukraine that is officially called in Russia a "special military operation." Moscow has been making moves to limit access even more to independent media, including social media, since it started its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Poland Warns Of Wagner Buildup In Belarus
Poland has warned that a growing presence of mercenaries from Russia's Wagner private military firm in Belarus is aimed at destabilizing NATO's eastern flank amid the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, speaking after a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on August 3, said NATO allies must increase vigilance as the likelihood of provocations remains very high.
Morawiecki was speaking two days after two Belarusian military helicopters that were conducting training exercises near the border briefly violated Poland’s airspace.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry denied that its helicopters violated Polish airspace, accusing Warsaw of "fabrications."
"We need to be aware that the number of provocations will rise," Morawiecki said at a news briefing with Nauseda.
"The Wagner group is extremely dangerous and they are being moved to the eastern flank to destabilize it."
Morawiecki and Nauseda met in the Polish border town of Suwalki, which sits on what is known as the Suwalki Corridor -- the 80-kilometer stretch that is NATO's only land connection with Baltic members Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
The Suwalki Corridor separates Moscow's exclave of Kaliningrad from Belarus and is seen as a potential target for Russia in order to isolate the Baltic states in case of a conflict with NATO.
"Some people say the agreement reached at the NATO summit on Sweden's future membership is changing the geopolitical situation, and the strategic importance of the Suwalki Corridor is diminishing," Nauseda said, referring to last month's summit of the military alliance that moved Sweden closer to joining the group.
"I certainly do not agree with this view and I believe that the Suwalki Corridor remains a potential target of provocation by both Russia and Belarus," he said, adding that Wagner could have more than 4,000 fighters already in Belarus.
Lawyer Says Case Materials Against Former Russian-Backed Commander Girkin Classified As 'Top Secret'
The lawyer for the arrested ex-leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine, Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), says the materials of his client’s case have been classified as "top secret." Girkin, who was arrested in Moscow on extremism charges last month, was a key commander of the separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014. He also helped Russia occupy Ukraine's Crimea that year. His arrest appears to indicate he has fallen out of favor with the Kremlin despite previously being seen as untouchable given his background. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Russian Actress Irina Miroshnichenko Dies At 81
Irina Miroshnichenko, a popular actress in the Soviet Union in the 1970s and '80s, has died in a Moscow hospital, local media reported, citing her friends and colleagues on August 3. Miroshnichenko, 81, was hospitalized on June 30 with the flu. Born in the Siberian city of Barnaul as Irina Vainshtein, Miroshnichenko graduated from the Moscow Art Theatre School and in 1964 played her first cinematic role in the romantic comedy Walking The Streets Of Moscow, which won a prize at the 1964 Cannes Film Festival. Overall, Miroshnichenko appeared in 64 movies. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Ministry Removes Video From Airborne Commander That Cited War Casualties
The Russian Defense Ministry’s website has removed a greeting by the commander of the Russian Airborne Forces, Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, in which he mentioned casualties among his troops in Ukraine. Teplinsky's video congratulating paratroopers on the Day of Airborne Forces, commemorated on August 2, was removed shortly after it was published. In his speech, Teplinsky said 8,500 Russian paratroopers had been wounded in the Ukraine war, the highest number of casualties among a single type of military force mentioned to date by a Russian military official. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Prigozhin-Linked Firms Continue To Sign Hefty State Contracts, Even After Mutiny
The Agentstvo (Agency) Telegram channel cited investigative journalists on August 3 as reporting that catering companies linked to the leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, have signed state contracts worth at least 2 billion rubles ($21.4 million) since Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny in late June. Investigative journalists studied the activities of 17 Prigozhin-linked companies related to their cooperation with state entities. The activities do not include possible classified cooperation between Prigozhin's companies and other state entities, such as the Defense Ministry. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Government Approves List Of 40 Mandatory Apps For Electronic Devices
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on August 3 approved a list of 40 apps that must be preinstalled on all computers, mobile phones, tablets, and smart TV sets as of January 1, 2024. The list includes apps of state-controlled television channels, the Mir payment system, and Russia-based social networks. Retailers of devices that do not have the apps preinstalled face a fine of up to 200,000 rubles ($2,140). The move was made in accordance with a law adopted in 2021 that says that the Digital Development Ministry decides what apps must be preinstalled on devices sold in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Anti-War Activist Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison
Russian anti-war activist and entrepreneur Dmitry Skurikhin has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for repeatedly "discrediting" the Russian military. Skurikhin wrote anti-war slogans and the names of Ukrainian cities attacked by the Russian Army on his shop front in the village of Rusko-Vysotsk in the Leningrad region. Since 2014, Skurikhin has placed about 200 political posters on his shop front. In May 2022, Skurikhin was fined 45,000 rubles ($482) for "discrediting" the Russian Army after he posted an anti-war video on his Telegram channel. Later, a criminal case was opened against him for repeatedly "discrediting" the army due to his anti-war signs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
Former Wagner Mercenary Recruited From Russian Prison Accused Of Killing Six
A former fighter from the Wagner mercenary group who was recruited from prison last year has been accused of stabbing six people to death after returning home to Russia following a tour of duty in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
Officials in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia said on August 2 that the bodies of five men and a woman with stab wounds had been found in two partially burned houses located next to each other in the village of Derevyannoye a day earlier.
Police said they have detained two suspects with criminal records -- 38-year-old Maksim Bochkaryov and 37-year-old Igor Sofonov. Sofonov was recruited by Wagner last year from a penal colony where he was serving time for theft, robbery, armed robbery, and attempted murder.
In the spring of this year, he returned to his native Karelia after he was handed clemency as part of his contract to fight with Wagner in Ukraine.
Sofonov and Bochkaryov will be held in pretrial detention for at least two months on murder charges. The two have pleaded not guilty.
It is not the first case of former Wagner mercenaries recruited from jails and prisons across Russia to be accused of committing serious crimes after completing tours of duty in Ukraine.
In May, police in Russia’s southwestern region of Krasnodar Krai arrested Demyan Kevorkyan on suspicion of killing two persons.
In 2016, the 31-year-old Kevorkyan was sentenced to 18 years in prison for robbery and creating a criminal group. After he spent several months fighting against Ukrainian armed forces for Russia earlier this year, he was fully exonerated and returned home, where he was subsequently accused of committing murder.
In May, police in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk arrested a man on suspicion of raping two underage girls. Media identified the suspect as former Wagner mercenary Sergei S., giving only the first letter of his last name.
Wagner's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in late June that 32,000 former inmates recruited by his group from penitentiaries had returned home after being granted clemency as part of their remuneration for taking part in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Two Tajik Citizens Killed In Mass Brawl Near Moscow
Two migrants from Tajikistan were killed in a mass brawl in the Russian city of Chekhov in the Moscow region on August 1. Russian media quoted law enforcement as saying that two people were stabbed and died on the spot. The Tajik Embassy in Moscow told RFE/RL's Tajik Service that 10 Tajik nationals were involved in the incident and that two suspects are wanted, while the others were detained by the Moscow Region Investigative Committee. There have been several instances of mass brawls between migrants in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Number Of Politically Motivated Executions Rising In Iran, Rights Group Says
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says politically motivated executions in Iran are increasing "dramatically" as authorities use capital punishment as a "tactic of intimidation and retribution" amid a wave of unrest that has posed the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979.
The CHRI said in a statement released on August 2 that Iran has executed 17 men -- most of whom were young -- in "blatantly unlawful" prosecutions over the last 10 months. Among them, seven were hanged as of July 2023 for participating in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody last September, while at least 10 other were executed for various political “crimes.”
“The international community must be clear with Iranian authorities that continuing its killing spree will result in an extraordinary intensification of the Islamic republic’s political and economic isolation,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the CHRI.
“Without strong coordinated international action, the world is green-lighting this carnage,” Ghaemi added.
According to the CHRI, individuals prosecuted endured trials marred by "severe" human rights violations, with authorities denying them the right to counsel and even the right to choose their own legal representation, which are guaranteed under Iranian law and international treaties to which Iran is a signatory.
“The aim of these unlawful executions is to eradicate dissent and sow fear among the population. Governments and international organizations have a crucial role in exerting pressure on the Iranian government to put a stop to this state-sanctioned murder,” Ghaemi said.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests following the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being held for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China and recently highlighted the disproportionate impact of drug-related executions among marginalized and economically disadvantaged population in Iran.
The Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone, while Iran Human Rights (IHR) says that since the start of the year, at least 423 executions had been recorded, which indicates "a potential surpassing of last year's tally of 582 hangings and due to the Iranian government's lack of transparency, the actual number of executions is suspected to be much higher than reported.”
EU Reaffirms Support For Reopening Lachin Corridor To Nagorno-Karabakh
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has reaffirmed in a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Miyrzoyan the bloc's support for the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, the only link between Armenia and the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been blocked for months by Azerbaijan. "Important call w/ Armenia FM Ararat Mirzoyan on humanitarian situation affecting Karabakh Armenians. Reiterated EU support to reopen Lachin Corridor without delay to enable humanitarian aid delivery," Borrell wrote on Twitter. Azerbaijan last month completely suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the corridor. A convoy of Armenian trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Karabakh has been blocked at the checkpoint for days. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Criminal Case Opened Against Leader Of Libertarian Party Of Russia
Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against Mikhail Svetov, the leader of the Libertarian Party of Russia, for allegedly rehabilitating Nazism. The case was reportedly initiated after the Telegram channel of Svetov's party posted a song about controversial Ukrainian mid-20th-century nationalist Stepan Bandera. Svetov, who is not in Russia currently, was included in November in Russia's "foreign agents" register. In June, Moscow's Savelovsky Court fined him 40,000 rubles ($430) for not being labeled a "foreign agent" in one of his YouTube videos. In 2019, Svetov was sentenced to 30 days in jail after being found guilty of violating laws on holding public events. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Several Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Cathedral, Trolleybus; Kyiv Attacked With Drones
Several people were wounded, one of them seriously, in the Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, local authorities said on August 3, shortly after Russia launched a fresh wave of drone attacks on Kyiv for the second day in a row.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russian troops shelled Kherson's St. Catherine Cathedral and the surrounding area twice during the morning hours, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman of the regional military administration told RFE/RL.
In the first incident, a passing trolleybus was hit and three people were wounded. An elderly man is in critical condition, Tolokonnikov said.
Four members of rescue teams that rushed to put out a fire at the cathedral following the first attack were wounded in a second shelling of the site, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Kherson, which was liberated by Ukrainian troops in November, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian shelling from the left bank of the Dnieper River.
A Russian missile attack on August 1 hit a hospital in Kherson, killing a doctor and injuring several medical workers.
The drone attack on Kyiv was repelled without causing damage or casualties according to preliminary information, the region's governor said early on August 3.
"Again, like yesterday, the wave of attacks was massive. Eight consecutive attacks of [Iranian-made] Shahed drones on Kyiv," regional Governor Serhiy Popko said on Telegram.
"Almost a dozen [drones] were detected and destroyed by the air defense on the approach to Kyiv," Popko said, adding that "according to our current information, there were no victims or destruction in the capital."
Kyiv was under an air-raid alert for three hours, until 4 a.m., Popko said, adding that this was the 820th air-raid alert for the capital since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
On August 2, more than 10 drones were shot down over Kyiv, with the debris causing some damage in parts of the city.
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 10,749 civilians, including 499 children, have been killed and another 15,599 have been wounded -- 1,900 of them children, Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said on August 3.
"We understand that these figures are just the tip of the iceberg. When we de-occupy our territories, these numbers are likely to grow many times -- possibly dozens of times. I think that there will be tens of thousands of dead in Mariupol alone," Yuriy Belousov, an official with the Prosecutor-General's Office told Interfax-Ukraine.
Also on August 2, Russian drone strikes damaged grain facilities at the Ukrainian ports of Izmayil and Odesa.
A grain silo was damaged in Izmayil, one of the two Danube ports that Ukraine has been using to export its grain since Moscow refused to extend a Turkey- and UN-brokered deal that had allowed the export of Ukrainian grain and other produce by sea.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said almost 40,000 tons of grain in the warehouses and elevators in Izmayil that were waiting to be exported to African countries, China, and Israel had been destroyed.
Izmayil is located some 15 kilometers north of Tulcea, a major Danube port of NATO member Romania. Last week, Russian drones struck Reni, the other Danube port used by Ukraine to export grain. Reni is some 200 meters across the Danube from Romania.
In Odesa, Russian drones struck grain storage facilities and destroyed a grain elevator.
Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, has been increasingly subjected to Russian shelling and drone attacks since Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Russia has destroyed 180,000 tons of grain inside Ukraine, including 40,000 tons destroyed on August 2, since refusing to extend the grain deal.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to abstain from moves that would exacerbate tensions, Erdogan's office said after the two leaders held a phone call.
Romania's Danube administration agency said it will clear up to 30 ships waiting to enter the Black Sea from Ukrainian inland ports by August 4, following a Russian attack on the port of Izmayil.
"We are trying to handle these clusters as best we can, to relieve navigation congestion on the Danube," Florin Uzumtoma, the administration's navigation director, told Reuters. "We will clear around 30 ships in two days, at least 12 today, if not 14, and the rest tomorrow."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces repelled counterattacks by Russian troops in the area of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, the media center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on August 3.
Staromayorske was recaptured by Ukrainian forces on July 27.
Ukrainian forces were making gradual advances in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram.
Russian forces had "tried quite persistently to halt our advance in the Bakhmut sector. Without success," she wrote.
WATCH: The Ukrainian capital has completed dismantling the Soviet emblem from the Motherland Monument towering in the center of the city. The Ukrainian Culture Ministry plans to have the Ukrainian trident instead of the old Soviet coat of arms on the statue by Independence Day on August 24.
North of Bakhmut, Russian forces were bringing in reinforcements amid heavy fighting over the past weeks, Malyar said.
Ukrainian troops were reportedly making small advances in the south, toward the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors of the Zaporizhzhya region.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said Ukrainian advances were slower than hoped because Russian forces had a lot of time to beef up their defenses and lay numerous minefields.
"The number of mines on the territory that our troops have retaken is utterly mad. On average, there are three, four, five mines per square meter," Danilov told national television.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
- By RFE/RL
U.S. Research Finds 'Disturbing Campaign' To Force Ukrainians To Become Russian Citizens
Ukrainians living in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine are being forced to assume Russian citizenship or face harsh retaliation, including possible deportation to Russia, U.S.-backed research published on August 2 said.
The research says residents of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions are being targeted by a systematic effort to strip them of Ukrainian identity.
“The report details a disturbing campaign to compel residents to adopt Russian citizenship,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. “Those who refuse to do so face limited access to public services, employment, and property ownership with implications for their mobility, health, and livelihoods.”
Parents of children born in occupied parts of Ukraine who refuse to register their children for Russian citizenship face even greater difficulties, including reduced access to parental benefits, he said.
“Some parents have been threatened with losing custody of their children and possible deportation to Russia,” Miller said.
The tactic, which Miller said Russia has used before in Georgia, also provides pretext to further advance the Kremlin’s “imperial ambitions.”
Miller said Ukrainians living under Russian occupation “are and will remain" Ukrainian citizens.
“State-sanctioned intimidation will not change the facts. Every inch of Ukraine’s territory is and will remain Ukraine,” Miller said.
The report was released by the Conflict Observatory program at Yale University's School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab.
The researchers said they identified laws and tactics used to make it impossible for residents to survive in their homes unless they accept Russian citizenship.
"These laws and tactics violate international law, including the prohibition on discrimination against people living under occupation based on nationality, and forcing people to declare allegiance to an occupying power, both illegal under The Hague Convention and the Geneva Conventions," the report said.
WATCH: Children are not only being taken from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia, but also to Belarus. The country's strongman leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has claimed "they don't want to leave." But exiled Belarusian opposition politicians and the Ukrainian authorities say the children have been abducted.
A series of decrees signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin compel Ukrainians to get Russian passports in a process the researchers call forced passportization.
Ukrainians in occupied territory who do not seek Russian citizenship "are subjected to threats, intimidation, restrictions on humanitarian aid, and basic necessities, and possible detention or deportation -- all designed to force them to become Russian citizens," the report said.
Ukrainians in areas under Russian control have no choice but to accept a Russian passport if they want to survive, Humanitarian Research Lab Executive Director Nathaniel Raymond told Reuters.
"It is very widespread and very ongoing," Raymond said.
The Kremlin has consistently denied allegations of war crimes in Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation" launched, it falsely claims, to "de-Nazify" its neighbor and protect Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official, have been accused by the UN's International Criminal Court (ICC) of the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. The ICC in March issued arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova, saying their actions amount to a war crime under international legislation.
Russia said at the time that the warrants were "outrageous" and legally void.
The Ukrainian government says it has identified almost 19,500 children who have been deported or separated from their parents or guardians since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
With reporting by Reuters
- By Reuters
Ukraine Hopes To Hold Peace Summit This Autumn
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on August 2 that he hoped a Ukraine "peace summit" could be held this autumn and that this week's talks in Saudi Arabia were a stepping stone toward that goal.
Zelenskiy told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech published on the president's website that almost 40 countries would be represented at the meeting in Jeddah on Aug 5-6.
"We are working on making [the summit] happen this fall," he said.
Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said his country is working for peace in Ukraine, but that neither its leader nor Russia's is prepared to talk peace.
"Neither Putin nor Zelenskiy are ready," Lula told foreign correspondents on August 2 at a news conference in Brasilia, adding that peace proposals he is seeking with other countries will be ready when Russia and Ukraine are willing to negotiate.
Lula has tried to form a group of neutral countries to get peace talks going.
He has been criticized for saying that Ukraine and Russia are equally responsible for the war.
Iran Reportedly Preparing For Further Protests As Amini Anniversary Nears
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) appears to be preparing measures to ward off the possibility of renewed unrest as the one-year anniversary approaches of the death of Masha Amini, who died in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC, told a conference of national Basij officials on August 1 that the "most powerful, dangerous, serious, and widespread struggle" faced by the Islamic republic -- a reference to the monthslong protests and rallies that erupted after Amini's death -- could gain strength in the coming weeks.
Salami called for preventative measures to head off a new wave of protests before the September 16 anniversary, though he did not give any details.
Salami acknowledged the involvement of IRGC and Basij forces in quelling the protests sparked by Amini's death.
Iran's security forces have been heavily criticized for their heavy-handed response to the protests, with more than 500 demonstrators said to have been killed and many more injured. Rights groups also say there is strong evidence that torture has been used against those voicing dissent.
Amini's death became a rallying cry for thousands of Iranians, especially women and girls, who took to the streets to show their opposition to the hijab law. Demonstrators demanded justice for the 22-year-old and chanted anti-government slogans while rejecting the government's cultural, social, and economic policies.
Resistance to the mandatory hijab has become a focal point in the ongoing protests, with many women and girls not only rejecting it but also sharing images of their defiance on social media.
In response, various state institutions have sought to suppress this wave of protests by enforcing laws, closing businesses, blocking websites, and filing lawsuits against supporters of the optional hijab.
During its final months in office, the 11th Iranian parliament has taken a hard-line stance, significantly amending the government's Hijab and Chastity bill from 15 articles to 70.
The new bill, which has faced opposition from legal experts, introduces hefty fines for those who defy the mandatory hijab. The legislation aims to deter citizens from appearing without a hijab again.
Adding to the discontent, Iranians have been grappling with an increasing range of economic issues, including water shortages, environmental degradation, and the impact of international sanctions.
Officials of the Islamic republic, including the IRGC commander, have labeled the protests as "sedition" and "riots," attributing them to alleged "enemies" of the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Rdio Farda
Iranian Midwife Arrested, Abortion Clinic Shut As Authorities Implement Plan To Boost Population
An Iranian midwife in the central city of Qom has been arrested for allegedly performing an illegal abortion and her clinic shut amid escalating efforts by Iran's judiciary to combat abortions.
Majid Mohabi, the deputy of treatment at the Qom University of Medical Sciences, said the midwife's property was seized and her future practice prohibited by the university.
Masoud Setayeshi, a spokesperson for the judiciary, recently unveiled a "comprehensive plan" on the issue, including penalties ranging from compensation payments and imprisonment to the revocation of medical licenses.
Abbas Masjedi, the head of the Legal Medical Organization, reported 1,437 abortion-related complaints last year, about one-third of which resulted in sentences being handed down.
In 2021, Iranian authorities approved new legislation that imposes further restrictions on abortions, bans the free distribution of contraceptives by the public health-care system, and provides added state benefits to families with more children.
The new law is an attempt by authorities to boost flagging population growth in Iran, a country of some 84 million people.
In recent years, a growing number of Iranian women have chosen to have fewer or no children -- mainly due to economic woes, changing gender norms, the growth of women's education, and family planning programs.
That trend has seen Iran's population growth rate drop from over 4 percent in the 1980s to 1.29 percent in 2020, according to the World Bank, a development that has alarmed Iran’s clerical establishment.
However, there are serious doubts over the effectiveness of Iran's stringent anti-abortion laws.
Mohsen Zakarian, secretary of the government's Nafas plan -- a scheme aimed at combating abortion -- stated that as many as 1,000 illegal abortions take place every day, amounting to between 300,000 to 500,000 annually.
"Of the thousand abortions that occur daily in the country, only about 10 are legal," added Zakarian.
Rights groups and health experts warn that the new law restricts women’s access to abortions, will lead to unwanted pregnancies and the birth of children with congenital defects, and increase the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including AIDS.
Iran was praised for its effective population policies following the devastating 1980-88 war with Iraq that discouraged pregnancy among underage girls, offered free condoms and subsidized vasectomies, and encouraged families to have two or fewer children.
The policy shift occurred after Iran's Supreme leader, Ali Khamenei labeled the previous population control policies a "mistake," leading to directives that limited access to contraception.
In a speech in 2020, Khamenei was quoted as saying that “any action and measure for the decrease of the population should [only] be taken after [the population] reaches 150 million.”
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Associates Of Notorious Gangster From Russia's North Ossetia Handed Life Sentences
A military court in Moscow has sentenced 12 associates of a notorious gangster from Russia's North Ossetia region in the North Caucasus to prison terms between 12 years and life.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said on August 2 that the members of Aslan Gagiyev's gang were sentenced after the Second Western District Military Court found them guilty of involvement in a series of murders, attempted murders, abductions, and other crimes.
Two of the defendants were handed life sentences, while 10 others were sentenced to prison terms of between 12 years and 20 years.
Gagiyev, aka Dzhako, who is suspected in a string of contract killings, is currently on trial in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don. He was extradited by Austria to Moscow in June 2018 after losing a yearslong legal battle.
Gagiyev fled Russia in 2013 after being accused of organizing a criminal gang, banditry, murder, weapons trafficking, and embezzlement.
Russia has accused Gagiyev's gang of murdering 60 people in Moscow, the Moscow region, and North Ossetia in 2004-2014, including the mayor of the city of Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia, as well as the region's former deputy prime minister.
The Russian Investigative Committee said at least 24 of the gang's members had been convicted of crimes, with some receiving life sentences.
International arrest warrants were issued for seven people suspected of being members of the gang, while seven other alleged members of the group were killed between 2010 and 2014 in what officials say were scores being settled between rival groups.
Twelve other alleged members of the gang are currently under investigation.
Gagiyev was arrested at a Vienna train station in January 2015 on an international arrest warrant.
Gagiyev has denied any wrongdoing and called his extradition to Russia politically motivated.
With reporting by Interfax and TASS
Russian Sentenced To Three Years For Anti-War Comments On Social Media
Takhir Arslanov, a 67-year-old retired Russian from Novosibirsk, was sentenced to three years in prison for posting anti-war comments on social media. The Telegram channel of the political association Novosibirsk 2020 reported the sentencing on August 2. Arslanov was tried for two comments posted on VKontakte in September 2022, after the military mobilization was announced. Aslanov said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was "an invasion war by the Kremlin fascists" and he called for military recruitment centers to be burnt down. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Images Show Fortifications Being Built Near Suspected Wagner Camp In Belarus
Fortifications are being actively constructed near the tent camp of the private Wagner mercenary group in the village of Tsel in eastern Belarus, the site believed to be where troops from Yevgeny Prigozhin's company have settled after its aborted mutiny in Russia in late June.
Images from the Planet Labs service obtained by RFE/RL show what appear to be trenches being dug out at the Repishcha military test field, 15 kilometers from the suspected Wagner camp. Bulldozers and minibuses can be seen near the construction sites.
Previous images from Planet Labs have shown increasing numbers of pieces of equipment, trucks, and other types of vehicles in Tsel.
Last weekend, Belarus's Defense Ministry said it plans to carry out military exercises with an artillery brigade at Repishcha that involve instructors from Wagner. Drones will also be involved in the maneuvers.
In recent days Wagner issued a video of what it called the "construction of its fortified camp in a forest." The trenches in the video were shown equipped with heating devices for winter use. It was not possible to verify the exact site where the video was shot.
Last month, Prigozhin, Wagner's founder and leader, appeared to be in Belarus in a video welcoming his fighters and saying they would help to turn the country's army into the second-best in the world.
The fate of Prigozhin and his troops has been unclear since a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24, the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin's 23 years in power.
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus and Putin's close ally, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was involved in talks ending the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops, and their leader, in Belarus.
Prigozhin has been spotted in Russia since and is suspected of moving between the two countries.
Days after Lukashenka's statement, a tent camp began to appear in Tsel.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, helping take much of the town of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. Prigozhin has said he lost 20,000 men during the Bakhmut operation.
Russia Starts Naval Drills In Baltic Sea
Russia on August 2 announced the start of regular naval exercises in the Baltic Sea that involve more than 50 vessels and 30 aircraft. Some 6,000 sailors are taking part in the Ocean Shield 2023 exercise, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on August 2. The exercises are taking place amid growing tensions with European countries due to the conflict in Ukraine. "In total, it is planned to perform more than 200 combat exercises, including with the use of weapons," the statement said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
