Hundreds Rally In Kazakhstan To Protest Growing Chinese Influence

More than 300 people gathered in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, on March 27 to protest China's growing economic influence. The event was organized by two unregistered opposition parties -- the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan (DPK) and Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DCK). At least 20 people were arrested ahead of the rally and the Internet was blocked in the neighborhood where the gathering took place. Protesters spoke against joint ventures with Beijing, Chinese investment in Kazakhstan's economy, as well as the persecution of ethnic Kazakhs and Uyghurs in China’s autonomous region of Xinjiang. Similar protests took place in the capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as Oral, Shymkent, and Aqtobe.