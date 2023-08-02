News
Woman Who Jumped From Window In Apartment Fire In Almaty Dies
A woman has died after a fire raced through an apartment building in Almaty on August 1, with another 43 people, among them 26 children and two pregnant women, injured. A statement published on Facebook by the Almaty Public Health Department said the woman, born in 1992, died of "multiple injuries" suffered after she fell from the fifth or sixth floor of the 16-story building. Several people tried to escape the smoke and fire by jumping from windows. Some 250 to 300 people were rescued in the incident. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kyiv Issues Warrant For Former Pro-Russian Lawmaker For Treason
A court in Kyiv on August 1 issued an arrest warrant on a charge of high treason for former pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker Vadym Rabinovych, who is currently outside of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) said on August 2. Last week, the DBR said Rabinovych, who represented the pro-Russian Opposition Platform -- For Life (OPZZh) party in parliament, "spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda among the Ukrainian population and European Union member states," in an attempt to help Russia "reach its political and military goals in Ukraine." Another OPZZh lawmaker, Oleksandr Ponomaryov, was arrested last week for high treason. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Jailed Russian Anti-War Activist Taken To Psychiatric Clinic Following 40-Day Hunger Strike
Imprisoned Russian anti-war activist Ivan Kudryashov has been forcibly transferred to a psychiatric clinic less than two weeks after he ended his 40-day hunger strike to demand guards respect his rights. Kudryashov's lawyer, Maksim Kharchenko, said on August 2 that he found his client in "a motionless state" in a psychiatric clinic for convicts, where he was transferred from his penitentiary for what guards told Kharchenko was "inadequate behavior." The guards also said they tied his client up because he "may hurt himself or people around him." No further explanation was given, Kharchenko said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Driver Crashes Into Russian Embassy Gates In Moldova
A driver slammed his car into the gates of the Russian Embassy in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, early on August 2, before driving away from the site, police said. Police chased the man, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, and managed to arrest him in Straseni, some 30 kilometers northwest of Chisinau, after he hit two other cars. No details were immediately available about the man's identity and motive. The incident comes amid strained relations between Chisinau and Moscow. Last week, Moldova ordered the Russian Embassy to reduce staff to 25 from more than 70 by August 15.
Uzbek Prosecutors Seek Lengthy Prison Term For Well-Known Blogger
Prosecutors have asked the Mirobod district court in Tashkent to sentence blogger Abduqodir Mominov to 11 years in prison, Gazeta.uz reported on August 1. Mominov was arrested on February 8 on suspicion of fraud and extortion. The investigative journalist is a well-known critic of President Shavkat Mirziyoev. The 33-year-old has his own YouTube channel, Quzgu, with 247,000 followers. Uzbekistan has arrested several bloggers and charged them with extortion in recent months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Turkmenistan Airlines Suspends Flights To Moscow Due To 'Situation In Airspace'
Turkmenistan Airlines has suspended flights from Ashgabat to Moscow due what it called "a situation in Moscow's airspace," an apparent reference to recent drone attacks in the capital. The company said that as of August 1, instead of flying to Moscow, it will fly to Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, about 800 kilometers to the east. The announcement came hours after a drone hit a Moscow office tower and several other drones were downed by Moscow's air defense. Another drone attack over the weekend hit the same building. Moscow's Vnukovo airport briefly closed because of the incidents. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Turkey Urges Russia To Avoid Escalation After Drone Strikes Damage Ukrainian Ports
Russian drone strikes damaged grain facilities at the Ukrainian ports of Izmayil and Odesa overnight, authorities said on August 2, prompting Turkey to call on the Kremlin to avoid escalating the already high tensions in and around the Black Sea.
Ukrainian authorities said that a grain silo was damaged in Izmayil, one of the two Danube ports that Ukraine has been using to export its grain after Moscow last month refused to extend a Turkey- and UN-brokered deal that had allowed the export of Ukrainian grain and other produce by sea.
"Another elevator in the port of Izmayil, Odesa region, was damaged by Russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter.
Izmayil is located some 15 kilometers north of Tulcea, a major Danube port of NATO-member Romania. Last week, Russian drones struck Reni, the other Danube port used by Ukraine to export grain. Reni is some 200 meters across the Danube from Romania.
In Odesa, Russian drones struck grain storage facilities, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported.
"As a result of the attack, fires broke out at port facilities and at industrial infrastructure objectives in the region, and a [grain] elevator was damaged," Kiper wrote on Telegram.
Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, has been increasingly subjected to Russian shelling and drone attacks after Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a message on Telegram that port installations in the south had incurred significant damage.
"We are defending ourselves with the maximum of available forces.... Unfortunately, there is damage. The most significant is in the south of the country. Russian terrorists again attacked ports, grain, and global food security," Zelenskiy said, adding, "Russia can and must be stopped."
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also condemned the attack on the Danube port, calling it a "war crime."
"Russia's continued attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on Danube, in the proximity of Romania, are unacceptable. These are war crimes and they further affect UA's capacity to transfer their food products towards those in need in the world," Iohannis said on social media.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to abstain from moves that would exacerbate tensions, Erdogan's office said after the two leaders held a phone call.
"President Erdogan expressed the importance of refraining from steps that could escalate tensions during the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing the significance of the Black Sea initiative, which he described as a bridge of peace," Erdogan's office said in a statement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier on August 2 reiterated its position on the grain deal, saying Moscow was ready to return to it "immediately" once the part that concerns Russia was implemented.
The Kremlin on August 2 restated its position on the Black Sea grain deal, saying it was ready to return to it "immediately" once the part that concerns Russia was implemented.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting a day after the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said there were "indications" Russia might be interested in returning to discussions on the deal, which had allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea.
In Kyiv, an overnight Russian drone attack failed to cause major damage or casualties, Kyiv's regional governor, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram.
"All air targets, more than 10 drones, were detected and destroyed by our air-defense forces," Popko said.
"Nonresidential facilities and road surfaces have suffered some damage, but without serious destruction or fires," Popko said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in heavy fighting in the northeast, where Russian forces have been attempting to advance in the Kupyansk direction, and in the southeast, where their counteroffensive has been making incremental progress in the face of stern Russian resistance aided by massive fortifications.
Ukrainian troops fought more than 40 close-combat battles over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report on August 2, adding that indiscriminate Russian shelling and air strikes had caused more casualties among civilians.
"During the past 24 hours, the enemy launched one missile, 75 air strikes, and 68 rocket salvoes on the positions of our troops and on civilian-populated areas. Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population," the military said.
The previous day, a Russian missile attack hit a hospital in the southern city of Kherson, killing a doctor and injuring several medical workers.
In a separate incident in a northeastern village, an elderly woman was killed and a man was wounded in Russian shelling during the day on August 1.
Meanwhile, since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, some 50,000 Ukrainians have lost arms or legs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from the world's largest prosthesis manufacturer, Germany's Ottobock, and its medical partners.
The figures are comparable to those registered during World War I, the newspaper said. The actual number of amputees may be higher, it added, because prosthetics take time to make, and some victims wait weeks or even months for an amputation after being wounded.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and The Wall Street journal
Poland Says Belarusian Helicopters Violated Its Airspace, Orders More Soldiers To Border
The Polish Defense Ministry says two Belarusian military helicopters that were conducting training exercises near the border violated Poland’s airspace on August 1.
The ministry said in a statement that the charge d'affaires of Belarus would be summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry to explain the circumstances of the incident.
The statement clarified that the helicopters crossed into Polish airspace at a very low altitude, making them difficult to detect. It said that is why an earlier statement from the Polish military said that the helicopters had not violated the NATO member's airspace.
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak convened a meeting of the Committee for National Security and Defense Affairs to discuss the matter and then ordered an increase in the number of soldiers on the border. He also allocated additional resources, including combat helicopters.
The statement added that NATO had been notified about the incident.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said the accusations of airspace violations by two Belarusian military helicopters were fabricated. The ministry said on Telegram they were made up by the Polish military-political leadership "to justify another increase in forces and resources near the Belarusian border."
Poland, Lithuania, and other countries on NATO's eastern flank have voiced concerns about a potential threat from Belarus, which now hosts thousands of troops belonging to the Wagner mercenary group.
The Russian-linked mercenaries arrived in Belarus after the group's short-lived rebellion in Russia at the end of June. Wagner troops, who played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, last week began training mechanized units of the Belarusian military, the Defense Ministry said on July 30.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on July 29 that a group of "100 Wagner mercenaries" in Belarus had moved closer to the Polish border, calling it "a step toward further hybrid attack on the Polish territory."
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Says Signals Russia Prepared To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal Talks
The United States has been told that Russia is prepared to return to talks on a deal that had allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, but "we haven't seen any evidence of that yet," the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on August 1. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that if Russia wants to get its fertilizer to global markets and facilitate agricultural transactions "they're going to have to return to this deal." She added that Washington had "seen indications that they might be interested in returning to discussions" but provided no further details. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Hammer And Sickle Removed From Kyiv's Motherland Monument
The hammer-and-sickle symbol has been removed from the Motherland monument in Kyiv as the dismantling of Soviet symbols continues in Ukraine. The director of the Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, Yuriy Savchuk, on August 1 posted a video on Facebook showing a crew removing the symbol from the shield held high in the left hand of the monument. "This is the moment that millions of Ukrainians, generations of Ukrainians have dreamed about," Savchuk said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Protests In Southeastern Iran As Water Crisis Deepens
Iranians living in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan staged a protest on July 31, criticizing the government's failure to deal with an escalating water crisis, sandstorms, and the unfulfilled water rights of the Helmand River as a drought in the region reaches a "super-critical" stage.
The protest, which was described as a "legal gathering" by official Iranian news agencies, saw hundreds of residents of the city of Zabol demand President Ebrahim Raisi come to the region and also call for the establishment of a high council to address the crisis.
Diminishing water supplies are seen as an existential threat to Iran, where poor water management, drought, and corruption-ridden infrastructure projects have contributed to water scarcity.
Protesters held signs with messages such as "Sistan has no water, Sistan has no air, Sistan has no livelihood," and "Sistan is thirsty for water, Sistan is thirsty for attention." They also emphasized the need for a crisis council and warned that the situation could escalate into a "national security challenge."
The water crisis and a lack of industrial development have inflicted heavy blows on the people of the region, with some residents demanding compensation for agricultural damage from the drought conditions, tax forgiveness, and loan relief for livestock breeders in what one protester said was the start of a "super-critical" stage for the province.
This protest is the fifth in recent months over the water crisis in Sistan-Baluchistan. A previous gathering in April focused on the inaction of the Foreign Ministry and other government agencies in pursuing the water rights of the Helmand River from the Taliban rulers of neighboring Afghanistan.
Sistan-Baluchistan Province, particularly its northern cities, has been severely affected by a water crisis that has been exacerbated by dust storms for several months due to the formation of new dust centers and seasonal winds. The province has also faced drinking-water and power cuts in the past month.
During a meeting on "Water, development, and climate migration" held in June, Iranian researchers said that due to the water crisis, some 10,000 households had migrated from Zabol and its surrounding areas to other parts of Iran over the past year.
The situation mirrors that in many cities across the country, where water shortages -- and protests over the crisis -- are becoming more commonplace.
Experts say climate change has amplified the droughts and floods plaguing Iran and that their intensity and frequency threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyiv Summons Polish Ambassador Over Statements On 'Lack Of Gratitude'
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on August 1 it had summoned Polish Ambassador Bartosz Cichocki over recent statements by Marcin Przydacz, an official at Polish President Andrzej Duda's office, about Ukrainians' "lack of gratitude" for Warsaw's assistance in Kyiv's efforts to stop Russia's ongoing invasion. Przydacz said in a recent interview that it was time for Ukraine to start appreciating Poland's assistance, including its help resolving issues caused by Russia blocking Ukrainian grain exports. Ukraine's presidential office called Przydacz's statements "groundless." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Associates Of Notorious Russian Ultranationalist Handed Lengthy Prison Terms
A Russian court has sentenced six associates of the late Maksim Martsinkevich, a notorious Russian ultranationalist who died while in detention in 2020, on charges of murder motivated by ethnic hatred to prison terms between eight and 15 years.
A court in the city of Sergiyev Posad near Moscow on August 1 sentenced Andrei Kail to 15 years, Semyon Tokmakov, Aleksei Gudilin, and Pavel Khrulyov to 13 years each, Maksim Khotulev to 10 years, and Aleksandr Lysenkov to eight years in prison.
A jury earlier found the six men guilty of murdering and dismembering four men in two incidents in Moscow and the Moscow region in 2003 and 2007.
Investigators said they were able to find the perpetrators thanks to information they received from Martsinkevich shortly before his death in a detention center in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk in September 2020, which sparked allegations of foul play.
Officials said Martsinkevich, also known by his nickname Tesak (Machete), committed suicide as he faced a possible life sentence over ethnically charged killings committed in the mid-2000s.
Martsinkevich's parents have insisted that their son was murdered while in custody. Their repeated requests to launch a probe into his death have been rejected by Russian authorities.
In addition to his neo-Nazi activities, Martsinkevich founded a homophobic group whose aim was to "cure" homosexuals.
Russian authorities opened an investigation into Martsinkevich after several videos circulated on the Internet in 2013 showing him and his followers humiliating and beating gays.
In December 2018, a court in Moscow found Martsinkevich guilty of robbery and hooliganism and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The sentence was later trimmed by more than one year.
Before that, Martsinkevich had been convicted three times on extremism charges.
While in prison, he said he had abandoned his neo-Nazi views.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
ICC Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Russian Arrest Warrant For Judge
The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) has expressed "deep concern" over Russia's issuance of arrest warrants for several court officials, including one of its judges.
The Russian Interior Ministry said on July 27 that ICC Judge Tomoko Akane was placed on the government's wanted list.
Akane was one of the judges in March to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for being responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia -- a war crime under international legislation.
"The Presidency of the Assembly (of States Parties to the ICC) regrets this new attempt to undermine the international mandate of the International Criminal Court and reiterates that it stands firmly by the court, its elected officials, and its personnel. We once again underscore our full confidence in the ICC as an independent and impartial court of law," the court said in a statement on August 1.
With the warrant, Putin became the third serving head of state to be targeted in an arrest warrant from the ICC, the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, along with Sudan's Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Qaddafi.
Russia had already retaliated by opening criminal cases against ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and the judges who ordered Putin's arrest, including Akane and Italy's Rosario Salvatore Aitala. Moscow had also already placed Khan and Aitala on its wanted list over the past two months.
Akane's arrest warrant reportedly states that she violated Russia's Criminal Code, though the specific charge is not given.
"The International Criminal Court represents the commitment of its States Parties to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole. We urge all States to respect its judicial independence and stand united against impunity," the ICC statement added.
The ICC is comprised of 123 member states, but not Russia, China, or the United States.
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum Will Not Affect Kazakhstan's Position On Taliban, Official Says
Deputy Foreign Minister Qanat Tumysh, told reporters on July 31 that the Kazakh-Afghan business forum scheduled to be held in Astana on August 3-5 will not affect Kazakhstan's official stance on the Taliban. The Taliban is officially considered in Kazakhstan to be a terrorist organization, though Astana maintains official contact with Afghanistan's Taliban-imposed government. Tumysh said none of the 150 Afghan officials and businesspeople expected at the forum were under international sanctions. Tumysh also noted that U.S. officials have held talks in Doha with Afghan Taliban representatives, including on July 31. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Gunmen Kill Two Pakistani Police Guarding Polio Vaccination Team
Gunmen on motorcycles have shot dead two Pakistani police officers who were guarding a polio-vaccination team in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan Province, a police official told RFE/RL on August 1. The policemen were escorting the vaccination team during a door-to-door campaign when they came under attack in the Nawa Killi neighborhood of Quetta, local police officer Asif Marwat said. Officials say 2.5 million children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated during the current campaign under way in 35 districts of Balochistan. Militant groups often attack polio-vaccination teams and the police assigned to protect them. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Two Iranian Journalists Sentenced As Media Clampdown Continues
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court has sentenced two female journalists, Saeedeh Shafiei and Nasim Soltanbeigi, to prison terms and imposed social restrictions on them, marking a continued clampdown on press freedom in the country.
Shafiei, a seasoned journalist with over two decades of experience, was sentenced on July 31 to two years in prison along with two years of social deprivation, including a ban on media activities and leaving the country. Soltanbeigi, a journalist and civil activist, received a sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison and two years of social deprivation.
Both journalists were charged with "propaganda against the regime," "insulting the supreme leader," and "disturbing public opinion." The sentences were issued by Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Iman Afshari.
The sentencing of Shafiei and Soltanbeigi is part of a broad push by Iranian authorities to use the judiciary to silence critics, including journalists, human rights activists, and opposition figures.
Soltanbeigi was first arrested in December 2022 at Tehran's Khomeini International Airport while attempting to travel abroad. After being detained for over a month, she was temporarily released on bail on February 7 until the end of the legal proceedings.
Soltanbeigi was a student activist in the 2000s and has been working as a journalist for various Iranian publications in recent years.
She was detained for eight days in 2006 for attending a "Women for Change" rally before a court sentenced her to a suspended sentence of five years. She was also placed on probation for two years and told that her sentence would be canceled if she did not violate the terms of her probation.
Similarly, Shafiei was arrested in Tehran on January 22. She was temporarily released on bail of 5 billion rials ($9,500) on February 8 until the end of the legal proceedings.
The sentences come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakhstan Refuses To Extradite Russian IT Expert To U.S., Russian Diplomat Says
An official at the Russian General Consulate in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, said on August 1 that Kazakh authorities have decided not to extradite Russian IT expert Nikita Kislitsin to the United States.
According to Artyom Oganov, a Kazakh court ruled to keep Kislitsin in custody until his possible extradition to Russia is decided. Oganov did not say when the ruling was made, while Kazakh officials have yet to comment.
In late June, Kazakh authorities said they arrested Kislitsin, who is the senior executive at the F.A.C.C.T. (formerly Group-IB) company, one of Russia’s top cybersecurity firms, at Washington's request.
Kazakh officials said at the time that they also had received a request from Moscow to extradite Kislitsin to Russia.
A top Russian diplomat in Kazakhstan, Yevgeny Bobrov, said then that a note to Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry had been sent urging Astana not to expedite Kislitsin's extradition to the United States.
Kislitsin is wanted in the United States for allegedly buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of Formspring, a now-defunct social media site that allowed users to receive answers to questions.
On June 28, the Tver district court in Moscow said it issued an arrest warrant for Kislitsin in connection with an investigation into illegal access to computer data in Russia, adding that a legal request will be sent to Kazakhstan to extradite Kislitsin to Russia.
One of Kislitsin's acquaintances and the mastermind of the hacks of the U.S. companies, Yevgeny Nikulin, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He was released from jail earlier this year and deported back to Russia.
Group-IB, a company involved in cybersecurity activities, changed its name to F.A.C.C.T. in April.
Last week, the Moscow City Court sentenced the company's founder, Ilya Sachkov, to 14 years in prison on a high treason charge.
The court pronounced the verdict and sentence on July 26 without providing details of the case. It is not clear exactly what Sachkov was accused of as the trial was held behind closed doors because the court said the case materials were classified.
The 37-year-old, who was arrested in Russia in September 2021, is one of a group of prominent people, including scientists and cybersecurity officials, to be arrested in Russia on treason charges in recent years. Moscow has faced numerous allegations of being behind cyberattacks on Western countries, which it has consistently denied.
Investigators have said Sachkov was suspected of passing classified information to a foreign country.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS
USAID Urges Reopening Of Lachin Corridor To Allow 'Lifesaving' Supplies Into Nagorno-Karabakh
The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has called for the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been blocked by Azerbaijan for more than seven months, warning that the humanitarian situation in the breakaway region is "very troubling."
Samantha Power's call came as a convoy of 19 Armenian trucks carrying emergency food aid to Nagorno-Karabakh has been blocked for almost a week at an Azerbaijan checkpoint, where it has been waiting for approval to access the Lachin Corridor.
"Food insecurity & shortages of medical supplies in Nagorno-Karabakh are very troubling. The Lachin corridor is critical for getting lifesaving supplies to the people of N[agorno]K[arabakh]," Powell wrote on Twitter.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in the enclave have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded Nagorno-Karabakh since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Tensions escalated after Azerbaijan last month suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The suspension of traffic heightened concerns over a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Last week, the Armenian government said it would try to send 360 tons of flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other basic foodstuffs to Nagorno-Karabakh to alleviate severe food shortages there caused by the blockade.
But Azerbaijan refused to allow the convoy through the checkpoint, while Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanian vowed that the vehicles will continue to stay there "as long as necessary."
Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "to express our deep concern for the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh."
"I join Secretary Blinken's call for the free transit of commercial & humanitarian supplies through the [Lachin] Corridor," Powers wrote on July 31.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Arsonists Attack 12 Military Consciption Centers Across Russia In One Day
Twelve arson attacks or attempted arson attacks on military conscription centers were registered across Russia in the last 24 hours, media reports said on August 1. The majority of the alleged attackers were women. The attackers threw or attempted to throw Molotov cocktails at buildings housing military conscription centers in St. Peterburg, Kazan, Volsk, Omsk, Rossosha, Mozhaisk, Podolsk, Verkhneuralskoye, Kaluga, Kopeisk, and other cities. Some were elderly people who said they had followed instructions to attack military conscription centers as part of a special security operation by people who presented themselves as security officers on the phone. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
U.S. Restricts Visa-Free Travel For Hungarians Because Of Security Concerns
The United States imposed new travel restrictions on Hungarians over concerns that the identities of nearly 1 million foreigners granted Hungarian passports over nine years weren't sufficiently verified, according to the U.S. Embassy and a government official. The restrictions apply to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, which allows passport holders from 40 countries to enter the United States for business or tourism without a visa for up to 90 days. The validity period of travel for Hungarian passport holders under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization was reduced from two years to one year, and limited to a single entry. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Uzbek Blogger, Arrested On Extortion Charge, Launches Hunger Strike
Noted Uzbek blogger Olimjon Haidarov, who was arrested over the weekend in the eastern city of Qoqon on extortion charges that he rejects as politically motivated, has launched a hunger strike to protest against his incarceration. Haidarov's brother, Salimjon, told RFE/RL that the blogger managed to inform him by phone that he had been "framed." Haidarov, one of the most popular bloggers in Uzbekistan, has raised the issue of the arrest of several bloggers on extortion charges in recent months. Last week, another blogger, Abduqodir Mominov, went on trial in Tashkent on charges that include extortion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Iran Will Close Government Offices, Banks, Schools Over Extreme Heat
Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported. Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the decision to close governmental offices, banks, and schools on August 2-3 came after the Health Ministry warned about a possible increase in cases of heat exhaustion because of high temperatures in the country, the official IRNA news agency reported. In recent days, cities and towns in Iran saw temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius. The capital, Tehran, experienced 38 degree Celsius on August 1. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Imprisoned Russian Anti-War Activist Placed In Solitary Confinement
Imprisoned Russian anti-war activist Darya Polyudova has been placed in punitive solitary confinement after guards said they found a razor blade in her belongings, which is considered a major violation at the penal colony in the North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria where she is incarcerated. Polyudova's mother told RFE/RL on August 1 that her daughter said guards had planted the razor blade in her belongings to frame her, adding that the activist is starting a hunger strike to protest the guard's move. Polyudova was sentenced to nine years in prison in December on extremism charges which she and her supporters call politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Belarusian Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship Goes On Trial
Belarusian singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept a scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, citing her "moral principles," has gone on trial on a charge of "actively participating in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
Judge Viktoria Shabunya of Minsk's Central district court started the trial on August 1.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
Earlier in May, Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that proclaimed Lukashenka as the winner, blocking public transportation operations, and publishing on social networks "negative information" about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then a student of the Ethnology and Folklore Department at the Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka’s scholarship offer amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent over the election, which the opposition and many Western governments say was rigged.
Also, on August 1, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said a court in Minsk had started the trial of an unidentified 46-year-old resident of the Belarusian capital on charges of insulting Lukashenka, judges, and law enforcement officers.
The charges against the man stem from what the Investigative Committee called "1,100 negative comments" under various online posts.
The trials are a sign of the continuing crackdown in Belarus on dissent, independent journalists, rights activists, and opposition politicians.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile during the anti-Lukashenka rallies in 2020. Several protesters have been killed, and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
