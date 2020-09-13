Accessibility links

Kazakhstan

Kazakh Protesters Demand Release Of Political Prisoners, Expulsion Of Chinese Envoy

An estimated 200 Kazakh protesters have called for the release of political prisoners and the declaration of a credit amnesty. They have also urged that Chinese Ambassador Zhang Xiao be expelled from the Central Asian country, quoting "China's expansion" in its economy. The rally permitted by authorities took place in the city of Almaty on September 13 and was organized by journalist and activist Zhanbolat Mamay, who leads the unregistered opposition Democratic Party.

