Five HIV Infections Blamed On Tainted Blood At Almaty Central Hospital
Media reports in Almaty on June 14 said that five patients at the Central Hospital in Kazakhstan's largest city had become HIV-positive via tainted blood transfusions. The Almaty city health directorate said a special commission was established on June 2 to investigate the situation. This is not the first case of HIV spreading in a hospital in Kazakhstan. More than 50 children became HIV-positive via tainted blood transfusions in 2006 in the South Kazakhstan region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kosovo Says Serbia 'Kidnaps' Three Police Officers In Volatile North
Pristina has accused Serbian forces of "kidnapping" three police officers in the predominantly Serb northern part of Kosovo, where tensions have been running high for weeks over the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors in the region.
Kosovo police said on June 14 that the three officers went missing during a patrol aimed at preventing the illegal use of roads for smuggling.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
"Our police officers were undoubtedly located deep in the territory of the Republic of Kosovo, at a static checkpoint, where they were performing their regular duties," he wrote on Facebook.
Belgrade has not commented on the situation, but Serbian state television cited sources as saying that members of the Serbian police anti-terrorist group had located and arrested three members of Kosovo's police force.
Some 30 peacekeepers and 52 Serbs were injured in clashes two weeks ago after ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election that Serbs boycotted.
The ethnic Albanian mayors were installed with the help of Kosovar police in three towns with an overwhelming ethnic Serbian majority -- Zvecan, Leposaviq, and Zubin Potok -- following by-elections in April with a turnout of under 3.5 percent amid the Serb boycott.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who has been under pressure from key Western supporters of Kosovo’s independence, on June 13 presented a five-point plan -- including fresh elections -- that he said would contribute to calming the tensions.
Holding new elections is a request of the international community, which condemned the decision of the Kosovo authorities to forcibly take over municipal buildings in the north.
The United States and European Union have called on Kurti to withdraw the mayors, remove special police used to install them, and uphold a 2013 deal for an association of autonomous Serb municipalities in the region.
With reporting by Reuters
Jailed Kyrgyz Politician's Wife Remanded In Custody On Corruption Charge
The Bishkek City Court has rejected an appeal filed by Salkynai Alimbaeva, the wife of jailed Kyrgyz opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov, against her pretrial detention. Alimbaeva was arrested in late May on charges related to the alleged illegal purchase of two parcels of land in Bishkek last year. Alimbaeva insists that the charges are ungrounded. Alimbaeva's husband was arrested along with more than 20 opposition politicians, activists, and journalists in October last year over their protest against a controversial border deal with Uzbekistan. They were accused of planning riots, a charge they reject as politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Former Ukrainian Judge Gets 10 Years In Prison On Corruption Charge
Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court on June 14 sentenced former Kyiv judge Mykola Chaus to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of taking a bribe. The court also ruled to confiscate Chaus' property and barred him from taking posts in the judicial system for three years. Chaus has denied the charges and his lawyers said they will appeal it. Chaus fled Ukraine in 2016 after a probe was launched against him. In 2021, he was "abducted" in Moldova and brought to Ukraine. Investigative journalists said at the time that Ukraine's intelligence service was involved in the "abduction," which Kyiv has denied. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kazakh Lawmakers Approve Bill On Returning Financial Assets From Abroad
Kazakh parliament's lower chamber, the Mazhilis, approved a bill on June 14 on returning financial assets illegally transferred to foreign banks. Parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, has to approve the legislation in order for President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to sign it into law. The bill was initiated by Toqaev as part of reforms launched following violently dispersed anti-government protests that shook the nation in January 2022, which removed Toqaev's predecessor Nursultan Nazarbaev's clan from the political scene. Many in Kazakhstan are skeptical about the bill, as Toqaev and many members of his government are former members of Nazarbaev's team. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Bulgaria Accuses Russian Ambassador To Sofia Of Spreading 'Kremlin Propaganda'
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel has called statements about Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova "propaganda and disinformation" that are "unacceptable and inappropriate." It was the first public statement by the former EU commissioner, who took over Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry last week. The statement comes a day after Mitrofanova publicly said Bulgaria is "drawn into the conflict" by supplying Ukraine with ammunition or by "the possible dispatch of Bulgarian military units to the war zone," an issue that has never been on the agenda for Bulgarian authorities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Bosnian Teen Wounds Teacher In School Shooting
A student has shot and seriously wounded a teacher in an incident at an elementary school in the Bosnian town of Lukavac, a little more than a month after a teen in neighboring Serbia killed eight fellow students and a security guard at a school.
Police in the northeastern city said a child under the age of 14 had been apprehended in the shooting on June 14 and the situation was under control.
"There are no children [wounded], so I ask parents to control their panic. The perpetrator is a minor child and he was immediately arrested. A difficult day," Lukavac Mayor Edin Delic said on Facebook.
The Tuzla Canton Ministry of Internal Affairs (MUP TK) said the shooting at the school was reported around 9 a.m. local time. Police, it said, responded immediately and upon arrival found the suspect, shell casings, and "other items."
Officials did not name the wounded teacher, but his father told local broadcaster N1 that it was his son, English teacher and deputy principal Ismet Osmanovic, who was shot. According to local media, the Tuzla University Clinical Center said in a statement the victim suffered a neck wound and was undergoing surgery.
Ahmed Omerovic, the education minister for Tuzla, told reporters that the suspect was a former student who had recently left.
"The child was transferred to another school from the start of the second semester as a result of a disciplinary measure," Omerovic said, adding that June 14 was the last day of classes.
Mass shootings are comparatively rare in the Balkans, where gun ownership is relatively high despite strict gun laws. The region is awash with illegal weapons following wars and unrest in the 1990s during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia.
Security Minister Nenad Nesic said he has requested "urgent action by all competent authorities in order to prevent tragedies like this."
"If we are not able to protect children, what is the purpose of our power?" he said.
"It's obvious that the atmosphere of strife, conflict, and verbal conflict, which was created in society for years, is taking its toll," Nesic added.
With reporting by AFP
One Person Killed, Six Injured By Explosion In Uzbek Capital
Uzbekistan's Emergencies Ministry said on June 14 that an explosion at a copper-pipe factory in Tashkent killed one person and injured six. According to the ministry, the blast in the Uzbek capital's Chilonzor district was caused by a gas leak. As a result of the explosion, the roof of the workshop with an area of 50 square meters collapsed, the ministry said. Rescue work continues as officials and representatives of the Interior Ministry, the National Guard, the Health Department of Tashkent, and the Emergencies Ministry remain at the site. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Russian Lawmaker, A Relative Of Chechnya's Kadyrov, Said To Be 'Alive And Well' Despite Ukrainian Reports Of Death
Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, said on June 14 that lawmaker Adam Delimkhanov, who is a relative and close associate of the Kremlin-backed authoritarian ruler of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was wounded in Ukraine.
The Defense Ministry's television channel Zvezda also reported that Delimkhanov was wounded but did not give any details.
Hours earlier, political observer Kyrylo Sazonov, who had joined the Ukrainian armed forces and is fighting against occupying Russian troops, said Ukraine's Banderlogy special unit killed Delimkhanov in the city of Prymorsk in the Zaporizhzhya region.
Amid the reports, Kadyrov wrote on Telegram that he had been unable to reach Delimkhanov and asked the Ukrainian side to provide him with information about Delimkhanov's whereabouts.
"I ask the Ukrainian intelligence to provide the information about the site and positions struck [by Ukrainian forces,] so that I could at last find by dear BROTHER. I promise a generous reward and very much ask for assistance," Kadyrov wrote.
Meanwhile, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that he talked with Delimkhanov, who "is alive and well."
The commander of Chechnya's Akhmat special task military unit, Apti Alaudinov, stated that Delimkhanov is "more alive than all of those alive, and is currently in Chechnya."
A day earlier, reports said Delimkhanov held talks with Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, and representatives of the Defense Ministry and National Guard and agreed to send the West-Akhmat military unit of Chechnya to the region to fight against the activities of Ukrainian saboteur groups.
Ukrainian authorities have launched a probe against Delimkhanov, accusing him of taking part in Russian efforts to change Ukraine's state borders and for justifying Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
Delimkhanov is also among Russian officials under Ukrainian sanctions imposed for their roles in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Delimkhanov has been mentioned by investigators in Russia as a possible person behind the assassination of outspoken Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down in Moscow in 2015.
Many in Russia believe Delimkhanov was also responsible for the killing of Chechen warlord and former Federal Security Service special-task unit commander Movladi Baisarov, who was shot dead in Moscow in 2006, as well as the killings of the Yamadayev brothers.
Last year, Delimkhanov made headlines following a public outcry after he openly threatened to "cut off the heads" of brothers Abubakar and Ibragim Yangulbayev and members of their family. The brothers are prominent Chechen opposition activists and bloggers.
With reporting by TASS
- By Reuters
UN Nuclear Chief Delays Visit To Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has delayed a planned trip to Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant until it is safer to travel, a senior Ukrainian government official said on June 14. Grossi had been expected to visit the facility on June 14 following talks in Kyiv on June 13, but a diplomatic source said the visit would be delayed by "some hours." "He's waiting to be able to travel safely," said the senior Ukrainian government official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. The official did not say when Grossi would arrive at the plant in southeastern Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Anti-War Activist Gets Six Years In Prison For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Police Car
The Moscow City Court sentenced activist Vitaly Koltsov to six years in prison on June 14 after a jury found him guilty of attacking a police vehicle with two Molotov cocktails. Last week, the jury found Koltsov not guilty of attempting to murder 12 Russian National Guard officers and recommended a lenient punishment for the arson attack. The charge against Koltsov stemmed from him throwing the Molotov cocktails at a bus that was parked near Moscow's Teatralnaya Square after it brought National Guard troops to the site to quell anti-government rallies last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former Chief Of Navalny's Team In Bashkortostan Jailed for More Than Seven Years
UFA, Russia -- A former regional leader of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's team has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison on charges of extremism as Russia continues its brutal crackdown on civil society and dissent amid its ongoing war against Ukraine.
The Kirov district court in the capital of the Bashkortostan region, Ufa, sentenced Lilia Chanysheva on June 14 after finding her guilty of creating an extremist community, inciting extremism, and establishing an organization that violates citizens' rights.
Chanysheva's co-defendant, activist Rustem Mulyukov was handed a 2 1/2-year prison term on the charge of taking part in the activities of an extremist organization.
After the judge pronounced the verdict, the 41-year-old Chanysheva, who has insisted that her case is politically motivated and has maintained her innocence, expressed thanks to her supporters, urged her countrymen to continue to battle against authoritarian leaders, saying the situation "depends on all of us."
Afterward, people in the courtroom shouted, "Thank you, Lilia!"
Chanysheva's husband, Almaz Gatin, said it was "painful" for him to listen to the court ruling, "but that pain focuses me to continue to fight for my spouse's freedom."
"We will fight. This sentence will be certainly appealed in all possible instances. We will do everything for Lilia's full release," Gatin said.
Chanysheva's lawyer Sergei Makarenko told RFE/RL that her client's sentence was "illegal, ungrounded, and purely political."
"Sooner or later, the sentence will be cancelled and Lilia Chanysheva will be exonerated. I am deeply confident about that because of my years of professional experience," Makarenko said.
Chanysheva was arrested in November 2021 and went on trial that was held behind closed doors on March 1.
She headed the local unit of Navalny's network of regional campaign groups until his team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court to have them branded "extremist."
The request was accepted, effectively outlawing the group.
Chanysheva's defense team said at the time that her arrest was the first since the movement was banned. The charges appear to be retroactive since the organization she worked for disbanded before it had been legally classified as extremist.
"This sentence is a crime, and all those involved in fabricating this case will be punished sooner or later," Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter, while Navalny aide Lyubov Sobol said President Vladimir Putin had "put one more hostage in a penal colony."
Rostislav Murzagulov, the former chairman of Bashkortostan's Public Chamber, a group involved in establishing a dialogue between society and authorities, told RFE/RL that Chanysheva was sentenced because she "is a sincere person," who refused to accept Putin's "unwritten deal," according to which, the society "had agreed to allow Putin to become a tsar in exchange of money."
Murzagulov stressed that Chanysheva was one of several Kremlin opponents recently sentenced to lengthy prison terms for openly challenging Putin's policies. The list includes Ilya Yashin, Vladimir Kara-Murza, and others, he said.
Navalny himself has been in prison since February 2021 after he was arrested the month before upon returning to Russia from Germany where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.
Several opposition leaders and associates of Navalny have been charged with establishing an extremist group. Many have fled the country under pressure from the Russian authorities.
Ukrainian Regions Targeted Again By Deadly Russian Missile Strikes
Russian missile strikes killed at least six people overnight in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa and in the eastern region of Donetsk as Moscow continues its intense aerial attacks on its neighbor.
Russia has intensified its air attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks as Kyiv prepared to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces. Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the operation was under way, with Moscow responding by ratcheting up further its strikes with cruise missiles and drones targeting major cities around the country.
At least three people were killed and 13 wounded in a Russian missile strike on Odesa, the Ukrainian military's southern command said early on June 14.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russia fired four Kalibr missiles at the Black Sea port, hitting warehouses, a business center, a school, a residential complex, and a downtown store, the military said, adding that more people could be under the rubble. It said that two of the four missiles had been shot down.
The three victims were workers at a retail store warehouse, the military reported.
In Donetsk, three people were killed by Russian missiles in Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook.
"Two people were killed and two were wounded in Kramatorsk, one was killed and one wounded in Kostyantynivka," Kyrylenko said.
"Missiles launched by the Russians hit private homes and caused significant damage: in Kramatorsk, they destroyed at least five houses and damaged two dozen more, in Kostyantynivka -- two destroyed and 55 others damaged," he said.
The Ukrainian air defense said on June 14 that the Russian strike targeted military and civilian infrastructure facilities with air and sea-based cruise missiles as well as Iranian-made kamikaze drones.
"From the Black Sea, the enemy attacked with four Kalibr cruise missiles in the direction of Odesa. Three rockets were shot down, one hit a civilian objective," the air defense said in a statement.
Ukrainian air defenses also shot down nine out of 10 drones, the statement said.
Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region also came under attack for a second day in a row, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on June 14.
IN PHOTOS: Journalists were given access to the newly liberated Ukrainian village of Neskuchne on June 13, confirming that Kyiv's forces have made modest gains in the early phase of their counteroffensive against Moscow's forces.
Three drones were shot down by air defenses, Lysak said, adding that Nikopol was shelled by Russian heavy artillery. There were no immediate reports of casualties, Lysak wrote on Telegram.
On June 13, 12 people were killed and 13 more, including three children, were wounded in a Russian missile strike on a five-story apartment building in the Dinipropetrovsk city of Kryviy Rih.
Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, postponed a visit to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine scheduled for June 13, an unnamed senior Ukrainian government official told Reuters. "He's waiting to be able to travel safely," the official said, after Grossi met with Zelenskiy on June 12 in Kyiv.
Grossi told journalists after his meeting with Zelenskiy that the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant faces "a relatively dangerous situation" from both the Kakhovka dam burst last week and the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine was making progress in its counteroffensive and predicted NATO leaders will increase military assistance to Kyiv when they meet next month.
Stoltenberg made the comments as he met at the White House with President Joe Biden on June 13.
Stoltenberg's visit to Washington came as Ukraine attempts to seize back territory as part of a long-awaited counteroffensive against the Russian invaders.
"The support that we are providing together to Ukraine is now making a difference on the battlefield as we speak because the Ukrainians have launched the offensive," he said. "They are making advances; they are gaining ground."
Biden reiterated that the U.S. commitment to NATO was rock-solid and that NATO allies would "be building on that momentum" when they meet in Vilnius next month.
As the meeting took place, the U.S. State Department announced a new $325 million package of ammunition and heavy weaponry to top up Ukraine's supplies.
The Ukrainian military said that seven settlements had been liberated in the southern and eastern regions of the country and further advances had been made in Bakhmut amid heavy fighting.
"Both defensive and offensive fierce fighting is ongoing in the east and south of our nation. We have certain gains, implementing our plans, moving forward," said Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander in chief of Ukrainian forces.
The claims could not be independently confirmed, and Moscow has not acknowledged any Ukrainian gains.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who has been one of the most virulent defenders of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on June 14 said that Moscow had "no constraints" to prevent it from destroying Western undersea communications cables following what he said was the West's "proven complicity" in the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines last year.
The Washington Post reported earlier this month that the United States had learned of a Ukrainian plan to attack the pipelines three months before they were damaged by the underwater explosions.
The Ukrainian government has repeatedly denied any involvement in the explosions. Russia has also denied it was behind the blasts.
"If we proceed from the proven complicity of Western countries in blowing up the Nord Streams, then we have not even moral constraints left to prevent us from destroying the ocean floor cable communications of our enemies," Medvedev, who is now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said on Telegram.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine Wants Tighter Controls On Supply Of Missile Components To Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on June 13 after a deadly Russian missile attack on his hometown that foreign countries, including Ukraine's partners, should take measures against companies that help Russia circumvent sanctions and supply it with missile components.
"Unfortunately, Russia is still able to receive critical components for the production of missiles, which are created by companies from different countries of the world, in particular, companies from some partner countries," Zelenskiy said.
One of the missiles that hit Zelenskiy's hometown, Kryviy Rih, had about 50 components -- mainly microelectronics -- that were produced in other countries, Zelenskiy said without naming the countries.
Ukraine's partners have a list of companies that supply Russia with components, he said, adding that Kyiv was "waiting for conclusions and quick actions that will stop the Russian missile terror."
Ukraine has implemented sanctions against all companies in Russia that produce missiles, he said, calling for complete sanctions at the global level against the companies and a strengthening of export controls to the maximum extent possible.
A company or individual who acts as an intermediary or works with Russia so that "terrorists can continue to blow up residential buildings and kill people" deserve an appropriate response from the world, Zelenskiy said. "The partners have all the information about this."
The strike on Kryviy Rih killed 11 people and injured about 30 more. Some of the missiles launched at Ukraine early on June 13 were shot down by air defenses.
Zelenskiy said it would be cheaper to block the supply routes of components for missiles than to constantly spend resources on air defense.
The United States has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on firms and individuals accused of procuring equipment used to make drones that Russia has purchased from Iran but has imposed fewer sanctions to curb the procurement of missile technology.
The United States on October 19 blacklisted one individual and two entities that the Treasury Department said procured electronics used in fighter jets, missiles, and other weapons systems.
The designated Russian network procured both military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and supplied them to Russian end-users, the department said.
UN Nuclear Chief Says Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Faces 'Dangerous Situation'
The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine faces "a relatively dangerous situation" from both the Kakhovka dam breach last week and the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on June 13.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), spoke to journalists in Kyiv after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and just before leaving for the plant.
"I am very concerned," Grossi said. "Quite close to the plant there is active combat."
This increases the mathematical probability that the plant could be hit, he said, adding that the IAEA was "trying to make our presence as visible and as impactful as possible to avoid a nuclear accident."
The rupture of the dam downstream from the plant reduced the supply of water in a reservoir used to refill a pond that the plant uses to keep its six reactors from overheating.
The reservoir can no longer refill the pond because of its falling water level, but the pond can be replenished using deep underground wells, Ukrainian nuclear authorities have said.
Enerhoatom, Ukraine's nuclear energy company, said on June 13 that the level of the pond was stable and that the water was high enough to meet the power plant's needs.
Grossi said that while there was no immediate danger, it is still a serious situation.
"It is a step in the wrong direction," he said. "It is yet another step into the weakening of the safety net that one has in any nuclear power plant."
He said his visit to the facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, would provide a more accurate assessment of the risk and allow his team to gain clarity about the water supply to the cooling system and the level of water in the dam's reservoir.
Each side has accused the other of sabotaging the dam, leading to catastrophic flooding. The Ukrainian Security Service has opened an investigation into war crimes and ecocide over the rupture of the dam.
The dam and the nuclear plant have been under Russian control since shortly after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The power plant has been shut down but remains connected to Ukraine's power grid so that it has electricity for internal needs and to run cooling systems.
Grossi said there was no sign Russian forces had moved heavy military equipment to the site of the power plant, but that his visit would aim to clarify that.
"We do not have any indication at this point, but it could not be excluded," he said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Russian Air Strikes Claim Lives In Zelenskiy's Hometown
A Russian missile struck a five-story apartment building in the early hours of June 13 in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryviy Rih, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens. Kryviy Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said Russian missiles hit civilian and infrastructure targets. Those who survived lost everything in the rubble and fire. The local administration of the city in the Dnipropetrovsk region has declared a day of mourning for the victims.
U.S. Earmarks Another $325 Million In New Military Aid To Ukraine
The U.S. Defense Department has announced an additional $325 million in security assistance "to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs." The authorization is the 40th drawdown of equipment from Defense Department inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and includes "key capabilities to aid Ukraine’s efforts to retake its sovereign territory and support Ukraine's air defenders," the department said in a statement on June 13.
Plan To Defuse Tensions In Northern Kosovo Presented As Arrest Made In Clash With Peacekeepers
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on June 13 presented a five-point plan that includes the prospect of fresh local elections in northern Kosovo and a reduction in the presence of special police to defuse tensions in the region.
Kurti's announcement at a news conference came as Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla announced the arrest of a suspect in an attack on KFOR members two weeks ago.
Svecla identified the man as Milun Milenkovic-Lune and said he was the main organizer of the attack on KFOR forces and the Kosovar police in Zvecan.
Milenkovic-Lune is one of the leaders of criminal groups "that have been terrorizing our citizens for years, attacking members of the Kosovo Police and the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo," Svecla said.
Three Kosovar police officers were injured during the operation to arrest Milenkovic-Lune, he said.
Tensions flared earlier on June 13 when a group of Serbs gathered in North Mitrovica to protest the arrest. Kosovar police in riot gear were present, and soldiers with the KFOR peacekeeping force were also in the vicinity.
The Serbs dispersed after the additional forces of Kosovar police began to withdraw. According to RFE/RL journalists, this was requested by a member of the U.S. KFOR contingent.
Some 30 peacekeepers and 52 Serbs were injured in clashes two weeks ago after ethnic Albanian mayors took office following elections that local Serbs boycotted.
The ethnic Albanian mayors were installed with the help of Kosovar police in three towns with overwhelming ethnic Serbian majorities -- Zvecan, Leposaviq, and Zubin Potok -- following by-elections in April with a turnout of under 3.5 percent amid the Serbs' boycott.
Kurti, who has been under pressure from key Western supporters of Kosovo's independence, said the five-point plan would contribute to calming the tensions.
He said he met with the ambassadors of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy to convey the proposal, which he had previously conveyed to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Kosovo will "coordinate with all the actors and announce early elections in four municipalities in the north," Kurti told a press conference after meeting with the five ambassadors, whose countries form the Quint group.
Holding new elections is a request of the international community, which condemned the decision of the Kosovar authorities to forcibly take over municipal buildings in the north.
The United States and European Union have called on Kurti to withdraw the mayors, remove special police used to install them, and uphold a 2013 deal for an association of autonomous Serbian municipalities in the region.
Kurti said that "violent (Serbian) groups have been withdrawn from Kosovo territory [and therefore] the presence of Kosovo police troops in three municipal buildings will be downsized."
He said he had presented his plan to EU and U.S. envoys and called for a follow-up meeting between Serbian and Kosovo officials in Brussels.
Officials in Serbia have demanded as part of EU- and U.S.-mediated talks over the past decade that Pristina fulfill the 2013 Brussels agreement to establish an association of Serbian municipalities to represent the Serb-majority communities.
Kurti said nothing during his press conference about setting up the association, which would ensure greater autonomy for the Serb-majority area. He has resisted implementing the deal to create the association, citing fears that it would spur the region to seek to rejoin Serbia.
With reporting by Reuters
Central Asians Incarcerated In Russia Forced To Support War Output, Letters Say
Men from Central Asia are being forced to support Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine in a penal colony in the Russian city of Samara by doing things such as producing military equipment for the country's armed forces, two letters obtained by RFE/RL from inmates at the colony show.
One of the letters was written by Zafar Yakubov, an ethnic Tajik born in Uzbekistan who for many years lived in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan before he was convicted in April 2018 of being a member of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia. The second letter is anonymous but also mentions Yakubov, RFE/RL reported on June 13.
Yakubov, who is recognized by the Memorial human rights group as a political prisoner, says in his letter that the guards at the penitentiary force inmates from Central Asia to work at the plant inside the penal colony in programs on producing military equipment for the Russian armed forces involved in the war in Ukraine.
"Last year, the colony's administration sent dozens of citizens of Central Asian countries...to the special military operation (the term officially used in Russia for the war in Ukraine). After the administration was unable to continue that, it started forcing citizens of Uzbekistan to support the special military operation by making them produce the state defense program's outputs. Those who refuse to work are being placed in inhumane conditions," Yakubov’s letter says, adding that such inmates are usually placed in punitive solitary confinement.
The second letter says Yakubov was placed in solitary confinement several times when the terms for his wife's visit to the penitentiary were set.
Yakubov's wife, Alsu Nasybullina, confirmed to RFE/RL that she has been unable to see her husband for a long time as he was placed in solitary confinement for what she called "ungrounded reasons" ahead of each visit.
In his letter, Yakubov asks Russian prosecutors to "investigate the cases of illegal use of the citizens of Uzbekistan in works related to the war in Ukraine and humiliation of their dignity by Russian officials, and to hold them responsible," adding that "officials of Central Asian nations must be informed about the situation."
- By AFP
France Uncovers Major Disinformation Campaign By Russia
France says it has uncovered a major disinformation campaign waged by Russia, involving the posting of false news items hostile to Ukraine made to look like they had been published by prominent French news organizations. "France condemns these actions unworthy of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in a statement. "The French authorities are working closely with their partners to defeat the hybrid warfare led by Russia," she added. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Iran's Art University Temporarily Bans 40 Female Students Over Dress Code Violations
Officials at Iran's Art University have temporarily barred 40 female students from attending classes for their alleged "failure to fully observe" the Islamic dress code as the government continues to increase pressure on campuses after unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The Student Guild Councils reported on June 12 that the university's security has conditionally suspended the students saying that if they appear at the university without a Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering their head, forehead, chin, and chest -- their suspensions will take full effect.
Such a move, the Councils said, was done "through a completely illegal process."
The Art University has made several attempts to make the Maghna'eh mandatory for students over the past decade, but the move has been met with resistance from students. The resentment over the policy has grown after months of unrest -- led by students and women around Iran -- sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a headscarf violation.
Several students and professors already have been barred or suspended from the school recently for supporting protests over the 22-year-old Amini's death in Tehran.
The government has tried to quell the unrest through a brutal crackdown that has seen hundreds die and thousands more detained.
As part of the crackdown, authorities have been ramping up patrols and enforcement of dress codes on school campuses nationwide.
Female students at Shahid Beheshti University recently were warned that if they violate the mandatory head covering rules, the school will "erase" their courses, meaning they will not get credit for the year's work.
Student activists at the university have also reported "harassment and threats" of female students for not wearing a Maghna'eh.
Independent student organizations, along with 200 students from the Faculty of Social Sciences at Tehran University, protested last week in a letter against the "denial of the right to education and banning" of protesting students.
They referred to the "creation of fear and beatings in the university environment, banning and arresting by security institutions outside the university" as some of the tools of the university to suppress and silence the unquenchable voice of students.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Death Toll In Wildfires In Kazakhstan's Northeast Rises To 15
The death toll from wildfires in Kazakhstan’s northeastern region of Abai rose to 15 after the body of a tractor driver was discovered on June 13. The Interior Ministry said the man went missing on May 9 while he assisted forest rangers trying to extinguish a fire near the village of Qashtaq. On June 12, Kazakhstan mourned 14 forest rangers whose deaths were confirmed earlier. President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev replaced the emergency minister and officially reprimanded the region's governor, Nurlan Urankhaev, for their inadequate reaction to the wildfires that covered an area of some 60 hectares. To read the original story by KazTAG, click here.
Romania's Iohannis Designates Leftist Leader As Prime Minister
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has designated the leader of the leftist Social Democratic Party (PSD) to form a new coalition government under a left-right deal agreed in November 2021 to avoid snap elections by rotating the premiership between PSD, the winner of the 2020 parliamentary polls, and second-placed center-right National Liberal Party (PNL). Liberal Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca handed in his mandate on June 12 in line with the agreement. The third party in the coalition, the ethnic Hungarian UDMR, said it would withdraw from the group after it was not given its previous ministerial portfolios in the new government. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Jailed Tajik Opposition Lawyer Goes On Trial On Fraud Charge
Jailed Tajik opposition lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov, who is serving a 28-year prison term, went on trial on June 13 on a new charge of fraud. If convicted, Yorov could have an additional 12 years added to his time in prison. The charge stems from a lawsuit filed by an inmate claiming that Yorov took more than $4,000 in exchange for legal assistance to help him get released but in reality did nothing. Yorov denies he received any money from the man. Yorov, 52, was jailed in 2015 on dubious charges, including fraud and insulting an official. U.S. State Department and rights groups have condemned Yorov's arrest. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
Lukashenka Claims Russian Tactical Nukes May Arrive In Belarus Within 'Days'
Belarusian authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka says Russian tactical nuclear weapons will arrive in his country within "days," earlier than previously thought for a move that has ratcheted up already strained tensions between the Kremlin and the West.
Speaking on June 13, Lukashenka said the decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil was his and not that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said last week that the weapons would likely be deployed around the second week of July, once storage facilities were ready.
"Everything is ready. I think we will have what we asked for in a few days, And even a little bit more," Lukashenka said.
"This is not about Russia...It was my request. Russia did not impose it on me. Why? Because, as you all say, nobody in the world ever fought against a nuclear power, and I do not want anyone to fight against us," he added.
Moscow and Minsk signed documents allowing for the placement of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus -- the first relocation of such warheads outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union -- on May 25.
The announcement sparked immediate criticism from governments around the world, while NATO called it "dangerous and irresponsible." Although Washington has been critical of the move, neither the United States nor NATO have revised their positions on strategic nuclear weapons.
Putin has asserted that the move mirrors the long-standing U.S. practice of basing tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of NATO allies, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and Turkey.
Russian authorities have repeatedly raised the specter of the potential use of nuclear weapons since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
While top Russian officials have said that Moscow will control its tactical nuclear weapons after they are transferred to Belarus, Lukashenka said he "would not hesitate" to use them "if there is aggression against us."
Since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has used Belarus -- with Lukashenka's approval -- as a staging area for the unprovoked attack.
Belarus has welcomed closer relations with Moscow since a wave of crushing sanctions were imposed on it by the West after a sometimes deadly government crackdown on massive protests following a disputed 2020 presidential election handed Lukashenka a sixth term.
With reporting by BelTA
Subscribe