Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Detentions At Kazakh Opposition Rally

Detentions At Kazakh Opposition Rally
Embed
Detentions At Kazakh Opposition Rally

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:56 0:00

The Kazakh police detained at least six activists during a September 18 opposition protest in Almaty. Supporters of the officially unregistered Democratic Party chanted: "Nazarbaev, go away!" Former authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev has formally stepped down but preserves influence over Kazakhstan's politics. Dozens of protesters demanded the release of political prisoners, condemned the government's plan to use a Russian company to digitalize some state systems, and expressed solidarity with China's oppressed Muslim minorities.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG