Detentions At Kazakh Opposition Rally

The Kazakh police detained at least six activists during a September 18 opposition protest in Almaty. Supporters of the officially unregistered Democratic Party chanted: "Nazarbaev, go away!" Former authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev has formally stepped down but preserves influence over Kazakhstan's politics. Dozens of protesters demanded the release of political prisoners, condemned the government's plan to use a Russian company to digitalize some state systems, and expressed solidarity with China's oppressed Muslim minorities.