Four Killed, Two Wounded In Plane Crash In Kazakhstan

Four people were killed and two others seriously wounded when a military plane crashed and caught fire while trying to land in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on March 13. According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, the AN-26 aircraft, carrying six passengers, was travelling to Almaty from the capital Nur-Sultan when it disappeared from radar screens. Almaty Airport said in a statement that "the plane crashed at the end of the runway," although it did not offer an explanation for the accident. Authorities said the two survivors were hospitalized and their condition was "extremely" serious. RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service says the plane belongs to Kazakhstan’s border control service.