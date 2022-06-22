News
- By Dilara Isa
Kazakh Opposition Activist's Appeal Against Seven-Year Sentence Denied
SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan -- A court in the southern Kazakh city of Shymkent has rejected an appeal filed by lawyers of opposition activist Erulan Amirov of a lower court's ruling sentencing him to seven years in prison on terrorism charges.
The Shymkent City Court pronounced its decision on June 22.
Amirov rejects the charges, and his lawyer, Murat Zholshiev, told RFE/RL that the ruling will be appealed.
On May 16, the Al-Farabi district court in Shymkent sentenced Amirov after finding him guilty of inciting social hatred, propagating terrorism, and involvement in the activities of a banned organization.
An RFE/RL correspondent said a bruise could be seen on Amirov's head in the courtroom that day, but when asked about it, the activist answered that he was "scared" to talk about it.
Amirov, who went on trial in January, was arrested in April 2021. But his family only learned that he was being held in a detention center in Shymkent in December, after what a Kazakh human rights group said was attempt to commit suicide.
Sharipa Niyazova, his mother, and his lawyer say the activist suffers from psychiatric disorders.
Kazakh human rights organizations have declared Amirov a political prisoner and have demanded his release.
The charges against Amirov stem from his posts on social media criticizing the authorities and for his participation in unsanctioned protest rallies organized by the banned Koshe (Street) political party.
Many activists across the Central Asian country have been handed prison terms or parole-like restricted-freedom sentences in recent years for their involvement in the activities of the Koshe party and its affiliated Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement.
The DVK is led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive former head of Kazakhstan's BTA Bank and outspoken critic of the government.
Human Rights Watch earlier this year criticized the Kazakh government for using anti-extremism laws as a tool to persecute critics and civic activists.
The authorities have insisted there are no political prisoners in the country.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
HRW Demands Immediate Release Of Two Tajik Bloggers
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded Tajik officials immediately release two independent bloggers arrested last week and drop "bogus charges" against them.
In a statement on June 22, HRW said that Abdullo Ghurbati and Daleri Imomali, who were detained on June 15 and sent to pretrial detention for two months three days later, "are being targeted for their professional activities, despite being protected by Tajikistan’s laws and international obligations on freedom of expression and media freedom.”
“Criticizing state institutions is not a crime, and the bloggers should be released immediately and all charges against them dropped,” HRW's Central Asia researcher, Syinat Sultanalieva, said in the statement.
Authorities accuse Ghurbati of beating a police officer at the Shohmansur district police station in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, a charge that could carry a fine or a two-year prison sentence.
Imomali was charged with illegal entrepreneurship and premeditated false denunciation.
The two have denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty.
“Critical voices and opinions are important for a democratic society and stifling them is a violation of international human rights norms on freedom of expression,” Sultanalieva said.
“Journalists and bloggers currently in detention for their work should be released and their cases independently reviewed,” she added.
The two bloggers' arrests came after an outcry by human rights advocates and media groups over an attack on journalists from RFE/RL's Tajik Service and Current Time last month. Tajik authorities have launched a probe into the incident.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Noted Ukrainian Photographer Levin Was Executed By Russian Troops, Says RSF
An investigation conducted by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) concludes that noted Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin, along with a soldier who was accompanying him for security, was executed by Russian troops near Kyiv in March as they searched for a piece of photographic equipment they had lost.
The Paris-based RSF said in a report that investigations it conducted from May 24 to June 3 as well as information and evidence obtained indicate that Levin and Oleksiy Chernyshov were executed by Russian soldiers in a forest around the village of Moshchun near Kyiv on March 13, "possibly after being interrogated and even tortured."
The investigation, conducted by Arnaud Froger, the head of RSF’s investigation desk, and Patrick Chauvel, a French war photo reporter who had worked with Levin in Ukraine, concluded that Levin and Chernyshov were captured by Russian soldiers while trying to locate a drone Levin used for his coverage of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24.
RSF said the compiled evidence, including bullets, identity documents, items with DNA traces attesting to the presence of Russian soldiers at the scene, Levin's charred Ford Maverick car, and other items, allowed it to conclude that Levin and his bodyguard were executed.
“Analysis of the photos of the crime scene, the observations made on the spot, and the material evidence recovered clearly point to an execution that may have been preceded by interrogation or even acts of torture," Christophe Deloire, RSF secretary-general, said in a statement.
"In the context of a war heavily marked by propaganda and Kremlin censorship, Maks Levin and his friend paid with their lives for their fight for reliable information. We owe them the truth. And we will fight to identify and find those who executed them," Deloire added.
The 40-year-old Levin is one of eight journalists killed in the course of their work since the start of the war in Ukraine. His body was found in the forest on April 2.
A father of four, he had been working with many Ukrainian and international media outlets, including Reuters, the BBC, and Associated Press.
Bulgarian Cabinet Faces Collapse In No-Confidence Vote
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's six-month-old government is on the brink of being toppled in a no-confidence vote over disagreements on the economy and whether Sofia should drop opposition to North Macedonia's European Union accession.
If the four-party coalition government led by Petkov collapses in the vote on June 22, Bulgaria could face its fourth parliamentary election since April last year.
The motion was proposed by the opposition GERB party of conservative former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.
Petkov, a 42-year-old Harvard graduate, has pledged to tackle corruption and took an unusually strong stance against Russia despite Sofia's traditionally friendly relations with Moscow.
Petkov fired his defense minister in February for refusing to call the Russian invasion of Ukraine "war" and backed EU sanctions against Moscow.
The ruling coalition can rely on the support of just 109 of 240 lawmakers. The motion needs 121 votes to pass.
Six lawmakers from the ITN grouping, which left the government earlier this month, are also expected to back the government.
The ITN left after accusing Petkov of disregarding Bulgaria's interests by pushing to lift its veto on North Macedonia's EU accession talks under pressure from its EU and NATO allies.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited Bulgaria earlier this month, urged Sofia to drop its opposition to North Macedonia’s EU aspirations over a series of language and historical disagreements.
Bulgaria is also grappling with high inflation, which has surged to a 24-year high last month when it reached 15.6 percent.
Fresh polls are likely to benefit Borisov's GERB party as well as pro-Russian parties like nationalist Revival as the economic woes and the war in Ukraine polarize society.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
EU Summit Draft Confirms Call For Ukraine, Moldova Candidate Status
A draft of the final declaration for this week's European Union summit proposes candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova, a copy of the document seen by RFE/RL shows.
"The European Council has decided to grant the status of candidate country to Ukraine and to the Republic of Moldova," the document, dated June 21, says, adding Georgia will be granted the same status once Tbilisi meets a number of conditions.
"The future of these countries and their citizens lies within the European Union," it adds.
All 27 bloc members must approve such a move, which seems unlikely to encounter any resistance.
Within the European Union "there is not a single country that has problems" with the move, Luxembourg's Jean Asselborn said before a meeting EU foreign ministers on June 21. Several of his colleagues expressed similar sentiments at the gathering.
The unprecedented move by the European body comes as Kyiv fights a devastating war against Russia, which launched an unprovoked invasion of its neighbor on February 24 that has killed tens of thousands of people and caused huge material destruction.
EU leaders will meet on June 23-24 in Brussels, where they also will aim to maintain pressure on Russia by committing to further work on sanctions, including a possible move to make gold among the assets that may be targeted by any future measures.
"Work will continue on sanctions, including to strengthen implementation and prevent circumvention," the document says, adding that the bloc remains "strongly committed" to providing further military support for Ukraine and to "swiftly work" on increasing such support.
The document also reiterates previous EU calls for the rights of Belarusians to have "new, free and fair elections" and calls on the country's authorities "to uphold human rights, democracy and the rule of law, to end repressions and to release political prisoners."
Belarusian authorities have brutally suppressed dissent in any form since a disputed presidential election in August 2020 handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged to extend Lukashenka's rule. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, while Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition.
Russian Forces Shell Lysychansk As Moscow Seeks To Isolate Ukrainian Pocket In Donbas
Russian forces continue to pound the Donbas as they seek to encircle the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the embattled cities of Lysychansk and Syevyerodonetsk in the Luhansk region, while casualties keep mounting on both sides.
Serhiy Hayday, head of the military administration in Luhansk region, where the twin cities are located, said Ukrainian forces were facing massive and relentless artillery attacks in Lysychansk.
"The Russian Army is massively shelling Lysychansk," Hayday wrote on Telegram. "They are just destroying everything there.... They destroyed buildings and unfortunately there are casualties."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians and refugees, and Western aid and reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin early on June 22 that the outcome of the war will likely depend increasingly on the ability of the warring sides to generate and deploy reserve units to the front.
The British bulletin highlighted what it called the "extraordinary" attrition rate among the Moscow-backed separatist forces in the Donetsk region, which, based on figures published by the separatist authorities -- more than 2,100 killed and almost 8,900 wounded -- is equivalent to around 55 percent of its original force.
The report said the separatists appeared to be equipped with outdated Russian weapons and equipment.
It noted that Russian regular forces, which haven't published official casualty figures since March 25, are likely to have suffered similarly high losses.
Ukraine has not published official casualty figures, which it keeps secret, but various officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have suggested as many as 100 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed every day.
On the battlefield, Russian forces captured two towns near the embattled cities of Lysychansk and Syevyerodonetsk in the Luhansk region, Ukraine's military said on June 21.
The captured towns -- Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna -- are in the direction of Toshkivka-Pidlisne, Ukraine's General Staff said in its evening report.
The Ukrainian command also said Russian forces had had partial success in the area of Horske and in the direction of Bila Hor, while Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed an assault in the direction of Vysokiy.
Ukraine confirmed earlier that Russia had taken the frontline village of Toshkivka.
British intelligence said Russia's offensive, backed by intensive heavy artillery fire, had the primary objective of enveloping the Syevyerodonetsk area from Izyum in the north and Popasna in the south.
Despite mounting casualties, the intelligence bulletin said Russia was "highly likely preparing to attempt to deploy a large number of reserve units to the Donbas."
Zelenskiy said the military situation was very difficult. "That is really the toughest spot. The occupiers are pressing strongly," Zelenskiy said in an evening video address.
In Syevyerodonetsk, Ukrainian defenders held on to the Azot chemical plant in the city. About 500 civilians are sheltering at the plant, and Hayday said in an interview with AP that Russian forces were turning the area "into ruins."
The Ukrainian command also said its forces repulsed a reconnaissance attempt in and around Metyolkine, which Ukraine has confirmed was captured by the Russians.
The head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleh Synegubov, said at least 15 civilians were killed in the region by Russian shelling on June 21.
Six died in and around Kharkiv and another six in Chuhuyiv, some 40 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv, Synegubov said. Three died in Zolochiv, 40 kilometers northwest of the city.
The command reported Russian shelling of settlements in Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhya.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, BBC, CNN, and TASS
U.S. Says Russia Has Not Provided Information On The Whereabouts Of Two Captured Americans
The U.S. State Department said on June 21 that Russian authorities have not provided the United States with any additional details on the whereabouts of two Americans captured in Ukraine.
Spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the U.S. was pursuing every channel and every opportunity to learn more and support the families of the two Americans, who were captured earlier this month while fighting with the Ukrainian military.
The Kremlin claimed on June 21 that the two men were not protected by the Geneva Conventions on prisoners of war and suggested that they could face execution.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that Moscow could not rule out that the two captured men would be sentenced to death if put on trial by Russia-backed separatists.
"We are talking about mercenaries who threatened the lives of our service personnel. And not only ours, but also the service personnel of the DPR and LPR," he said referring to the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, the names used by the separatists for the two regions of Ukraine.
"We cannot exclude anything because these are decisions for the court," Peskov said when asked whether the Americans would be put on trial like two Britons and a Moroccan captured while fighting for Ukraine. "We never comment on them and have no right to interfere in court decisions."
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby said it was “appalling that a public official in Russia would even suggest the death penalty” for the Americans. He said the Kremlin was being at the very least reckless with its comments.
"Either way, it's equally alarming. Whether they actually mean what they're saying here, and that this could be an outcome, that they could levy a death penalty against two Americans that were fighting in Ukraine, or that they just feel that it's a responsible thing for a major power to do, to talk about doing this," he said.
Kirby declined to say what steps the U.S. would take if Russia does not treat Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, both from Alabama, as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.
The men, veterans of the U.S. military, went missing while fighting near Kharkiv. Russian state media later showed video interviews with them and said they had been captured by Russia-backed separatists.
They are among hundreds of foreigners from the West who have volunteered to fight for Ukraine since Russia launched the invasion.
The two Britons, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and the Moroccan, Saaudun Brahim, were sentenced to death after a closed trial on June 9 by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk for "mercenary activities." All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by pro-Russian forces.
With reporting by Reuters
Kosovo, Serbia Agree On Road Map For Implementing Energy Agreements
Kosovo and Serbia have agreed to adopt a road map for the implementation of energy agreements within an EU-led dialogue that aims to reach a comprehensive agreement between Belgrade and Pristina on the normalization of relations.
The road map is the first agreement the parties have reached since EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak began holding talks within the dialogue.
Lajcak said on Twitter on June 21 that he was pleased to announce that Kosovo and Serbia had “adopted the Energy Agreements’ Implementation Roadmap in the framework of the EU-facilitated Dialogue,” calling the move “a major step forward.”
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also hailed the agreement.
“This is a big & important step forward in the EU-facilitated Dialogue and will deliver concrete results for all citizens,” Borrell said on Twitter.
He congratulated Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on agreeing on the road map, which encourages both sides to make further progress in all other unresolved issues.
The European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement that the road map sets concrete steps for implementing energy agreements from 2013 and 2015.
"With today's agreement, Elektrosever, a Serbian-owned company established in Kosovo and under Kosovo law, will start supplying electricity to consumers in four Serb-majority municipalities in the north," the EEAS said.
Serbia's chief negotiator Petar Petkovic said the road map represents a set of steps, deadlines, and responsibilities for both parties, and all deadlines run from the moment when Elektrosever receives a supply license.
"Elektrosever will also have important distribution services, which we asked for and insisted on,” Petkovic said. In addition, it will handle billing and network maintenance.
“This is very important because it means we have independence in electricity supply in the north of Kosovo and Metohija," Petkovic said.
The statement also says the road map opens the way to ending “nontransparent and unregulated” practices, a veiled reference to four northern municipalities whose residents have not paid their electricity bills for more than two decades.
Kosovo's chief negotiator, Besnik Bislimi, said the agreement allows for the invoicing of electricity in the four northern municipalities in line with Kosovo's laws and regulatory system.
Kosovo and Serbia have engaged in the EU-led dialogue since 2011, aiming to reach a comprehensive and legally binding agreement on the normalization of relations.
Vucic last month pledged to keep the Balkan country on its EU membership path as he was sworn in for a second term. He said Serbia’s priority will be joining the 27-member bloc and he urged the incoming government that will take over in July to step up efforts toward this goal.
Against the background of the war in Ukraine, Kurti has said that for his country there is no alternative to membership in not only the EU but NATO as well.
Kosovo declared its independent from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia doesn’t recognize it as independent, while most EU countries do.
U.S. Attorney General Announces Team To Assist Ukraine In Tracking Down Russian War Criminals
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has pledged to help prosecute war crimes committed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, saying on June 21 during a visit to the country that those responsible for such crimes will have “no place to hide.”
Garland met with Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova near Lviv and announced the creation of a team focused on tracking down war criminals, the Justice Department said.
“We and our partners will pursue every avenue available to make sure that those who are responsible for these atrocities are held accountable," Garland told reporters as he entered the meeting with Venediktova.
The newly created team will assist Ukraine with criminal prosecution, evidence collection, forensics, and legal analysis of human rights abuse, war crimes, and other atrocities, the department said, adding that the team's lead counselor once led the effort to track down Nazi war criminals.
The team will also focus on potential war crimes over which the United States has jurisdiction, including the killing and wounding of U.S. journalists covering the war, the department said.
“America -- and the world -- has seen the many horrific images and read the heart-wrenching accounts of brutality and death that have resulted from Russia’s unjust invasion of Ukraine,” Garland said in the department's statement.
Venediktova thanked Garland for his support, calling it "very important."
"We all understand that we have huge enemies," she said.
Nearly four months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Kyiv says it has identified thousands of suspected war crimes cases.
Most notorious have been allegations of indiscriminate killings of civilians in Bucha. U.S. President Joe Biden has denounced those killings as war crimes.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
A Year After Raisi Election Win, Iranian Protests Grow Over Living Conditions
Protests continue across Iran as discontent grows over the government's failure to address deteriorating living conditions one year after President Ebrahim Raisi's election victory.
Workers in the industrial town of Mahmoudabad in Isfahan continued their strike for a fourth consecutive day on June 21. Workers in the industrial towns of Dolatabad, Bakhtiar Dasht, Meimeh, Rezvanshahr, Najafabad and Doshakh have also joined the action.
At the same time, in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, taxi drivers launched a wildcat strike, stopping their vehicles in a long line to clog one of the city's main streets.
WATCH: Protests have continued in several Iranian cities over skyrocketing inflation, especially over the soaring cost of fuel and rising food prices. Videos posted on social media on June 21 showed retirees in the cities of Ahvaz and Kermanshah demanding higher pensions, and taxi drivers in Mashad went on strike.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right to form independent unions.
At the same time, pensioners and other groups have been protesting since early May against worsening economic conditions, blaming the government for spiraling inflation and failing to deliver on promises to increase wages and improve living conditions.
Raisi marked the one-year anniversary of his election victory on June 18.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
U.S. National Killed In Ukraine While Fighting Against Russian Invasion
A second U.S. national has been killed in Ukraine while fighting with Ukrainian armed forces against Russia’s ongoing unprovoked invasion launched on February 24.
The U.S. State Department confirmed to The Washington Post on June 20 that Stephen Zabielski, 52, was killed near the village of Dorozhnyanka in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region on May 15.
No other details on Zabielski's death were provided.
In late April, another U.S. national, 22-year-old former U.S. Marine Will Cancel was killed in Ukraine, his relatives told journalists.
Last week, Russian news agencies reported that two former members of the U.S. military, Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, both from Alabama, had been captured during a fight near Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast.
They are among hundreds of foreigners from the West who have volunteered to fight for Ukraine since Russia launched the invasion.
On June 9, two Britons, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and a Moroccan national, Saaudun Brahim, were sentenced to death by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk for "mercenary activities." All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by pro-Russian separatists.
Britain, the United Nations, Ukraine, and Germany have condemned the death sentences.
Aslin's family said he and Pinner were living in Ukraine when the war broke out and "as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war."
The father of Saaudun Brahim said on June 13 that his son has Ukrainian citizenship and should be treated accordingly.
With reporting by The Washington Post
Navalny Reprimanded For Dress Code Violation After Transfer To Prison Known For Harsh Conditions
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he has been reprimanded by penitentiary authorities less than a week after he had been transferred from a penal colony to a correctional facility with harsher conditions.
Navalny said on June 21 on Twitter that he was formally reprimanded on behalf of the warden for a "violation of the inmates' dress code" for wearing a T-shirt at his previous penal colony before the transfer.
According to Navalny, all inmates usually go to the bathroom in the morning wearing T-shirts but no jackets to brush their teeth, shave, and wash. Navalny added that he was the only one reprimanded.
Navalny said that 30 reprimands he received last year were supposed to be annulled in August, but the new reprimand will allow the penitentiary’s administration to preserve all the previous ones, meaning that he might be deprived of parcels from relatives and visits by his family or placed in solitary confinement, where he may be humiliated and even killed.
While Navalny is still able to use Twitter and other social media through his representatives, his daughter said on June 20 that he had been placed in a separate area to create “a prison within the prison.” She said people are not allowed to communicate with him, and the isolation is "purely psychological torture for anyone.”
Navalny was transferred on June 14 to Correctional Colony No. 6 in the town of Melekhovo in the Vladimir region east of Moscow after the Moscow City Court rejected his appeal in May against a new 9-year jail term he was handed on embezzlement and contempt charges.
He was already serving a prison term from an earlier case in a penal colony in Pokrov, also in the Vladimir region.
The outspoken foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his supporters have rejected all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Navalny, 46, was arrested in January last year upon return from Germany, where he had been treated for a poison attack with what European laboratories defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
International organizations consider Navalny a political prisoner. The European Union, U.S. President Joe Biden, and other international officials have demanded that Russian authorities release him.
FIFA Prolongs Rule Protecting Soccer Contracts In Ukraine And Russia Over War
FIFA, world soccer's governing body, says it has extended its employment rules to help players, coaches, and teams impacted by the war in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians and refugees, and Western aid and reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The association said in a statement on June 21 that the move, which extends the right of foreign players and coaches to suspend contracts with clubs in Russia and Ukraine until June next year, will help bring players and clubs stability given the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine as it fights to repel Russia's unprovoked invasion.
"These provisions give players and coaches the opportunity to train, play and receive a salary, while protecting Ukrainian clubs and facilitating the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia," the statement said.
The rule was first introduced on March 7, less than two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. FIFA has also banned Russian teams from all international competitions.
FIFA said it will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine "closely to ensure that the regulatory framework is adapted according to any new developments."
"FIFA also continues to condemn the ongoing use of force by Russia in Ukraine and calls for a rapid cessation of the war and a return to peace," the statement said.
Rights Group Says Iran Executed Kurdish Activist Without Telling Family
A human rights group says Iran has "secretly" executed Kurdish political prisoner Firuz Musalu without even informing his immediate family that the punishment was being meted out.
According to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, which monitors Kurdish areas in western Iran, Musalu was executed inside the Urmia Central Prison on June 20. Not even his lawyer was informed, the group added.
The 31-year-old had been sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court of Urmia on charges of “waging war against God through membership of an opposition group."
Without mentioning Musalu's name, the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, quoted the chief justice of West Azerbaijan as saying that a person had been executed as punishment for "killing two border guards" in the northwestern Iranian province.
"The Public Relations Department of the Judiciary of West Azerbaijan Province has confirmed the execution of this political prisoner," Hengaw said in a statement noting that "some of the criteria for a fair trial were not observed even according to internal standards and that the security services prevented his case from being sent to the Supreme Court."
The Statistics and Publication Center of the Human Rights Activists in Iran NGO says that, from the beginning of January to December 20, 2021, at least 299 people were executed in Iran, while another 85 were sentenced to death. Four children were among those executed.
Some human rights sources, including the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), have stated that more than 85 percent of executions in Iran are carried out "in secret and without official and public information."
According to Amnesty International, Iran has had the highest number of executions in the world since 2017. More than half of the world's recorded executions take place in the country.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Turkmenistan Issuing Passports To Dual Nationals After Berdymukhammedov Visit To Moscow
ASHGABAT -- Turkmen officials have resumed issuing travel passports to residents with dual Turkmen-Russian citizenship following President Serdar Berdymukhammedov's visit to Russia earlier this month.
RFE/RL correspondents in Ashgabat reported on June 21 that Turkmenistan’s Migration Service announced that Turkmen citizens who obtained Russian citizenship after 2003 will now be eligible to apply for a Turkmen passport after almost two decades of waiting.
A Turkmen-Russian agreement on dual citizenship was signed in 1993. But in April 2003, the agreement was cancelled by Turkmenistan even though the Russian Embassy in Ashgabat continued to issue Russian passports for dual nationals in Turkmenistan.
Turkmenistan then forced dual nationals to choose between Turkmen and Russian citizenship and refused to issue Turkmen passports to those who wanted to preserve both nationalities. That move prompted many dual nationals to choose Russian citizenship and leave the country they were born in.
In mid-2019, Turkmenistan allowed some dual nationals, mostly children and the elderly, to have Turkmen passports.
The Migration Service has also announced in recent days that dual nationals who had officially filed papers to reject their Turkmen citizenship but haven't had their cases heard yet can withdraw their requests and preserve both citizenships.
The changes come after Berdymukhammedov paid an official visit to Russia in June 10, where he met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
This was the 40-year-old leader's first trip abroad since he was inaugurated as head of the extremely isolated Central Asian country in March after his father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, stepped down.
The tightly-controlled former Soviet Republic tolerates no political opposition or free press.
Under Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, living standards plummeted even though the country sits on the world's fourth-largest reserve of natural gas and prices for the commodity are surging.
Luxembourg PM Tours Ukraine's Bucha, Pledges Support To Investigate 'Atrocities'
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel says his country will support local and international investigations of "war crimes" committed in Ukraine to ensure that those responsible are "identified, prosecuted, and punished."
After touring the towns of Bucha and Borodyanka, Bettel said in a series of tweets on June 21 that the destruction wrought by Russian forces during their invasion of Ukraine stands as a "symbol of senseless cruelty and violence."
"Nothing can convey the horror of what has happened here," he said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians and refugees, and Western aid and reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"I admire the courage of the women and men who are in the process of bringing these cities back to life after the barbarism that took place," he added.
The retreat of Russian forces from Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin, and other towns near Kyiv in April has revealed harrowing evidence of brutal killings, torture, mass graves, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in the fighting.
Ukraine says it has identified thousands of war crimes committed by Russian troops during the war.
Investigators from several countries, as well as the International Criminal Court, have been gathering and examining evidence to determine whether war crimes have been committed.
Russia says it has not purposely targeted civilians in its military operations despite mounting video and concrete evidence that shows the destruction of apartment buildings, hospitals, cultural venues, and other nonmilitary sites.
On May 23, a court in Kyiv sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the northeastern region of Sumy.
Case Filed Against Former Kazakh President's Brother Over Corporate Takeover
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Financial Monitoring Agency says a lawsuit filed by the owners of the financial services company Karuan accuses former President Nursultan Nazarbaev's younger brother of illegally taking over the firm.
According to a June 21 statement from the agency, Almaty City Prosecutor's Office accepted the lawsuit and are currently processing it. They will then decide on whether to launch a probe against Bolat Nazarbaev,.
The agency did not say who filed the suit, but local media reports said that businessman Nursha Kakenov was the initiator of the case against Bolat Nazarbaev and his former wife, Maira Qurmanghalieva.
Bolat Nazarbaev, 69, fled Kazakhstan in the wake of anti-government protests in early January and is believed to be in Dubai.
Nursultan Nazarbaev, 81, and his clan lost power and influence after the January protests that left at least 230 people dead and thousands injured.
Nazarbaev resigned as president in 2019, picking long-time ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying authority as elbasy -- the leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Since then, several other relatives and those close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or they have resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
Earlier in June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum amended the constitution, removing all mentions of Nazarbaev in it.
Another Belarusian Activist Gets Lengthy Prison Term Over Anti-Lukashenka Protests
A Belarusian activist has been handed a lengthy prison term for his participation in a wave of protests against the results of a presidential election in August 2020 that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a landslide victory, despite claims by opposition leaders that the vote was rigged.
The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on June 21 that the Mahilyou regional court in the country's east had sentenced Yauhen Lyulkovich to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of inciting hatred and disrupting public order.
The 38-year-old activist was arrested in September 2021. The charges against him stemmed from his participation in unsanctioned mass rallies against the official results of the election.
Investigators also accused Lyulkovich of using the media and the Telegram social media network to "incite social hatred."
Belarusian human rights organizations have recognized Lyulkovich as a political prisoner.
Lyulkovich is one of dozens in Belarus who have faced trials after authorities brutally suppressed dissent in any form after the disputed presidential election.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged to extend Lukashenka's rule. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests, and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, while Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
Kyrgyz Journalist Temirov's Trial Starts In Bishkek
BISHKEK -- The trial of noted Kyrgyz investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, who is charged with several offenses he and his supporters call politically motivated, has started in Bishkek.
Temirov repeated his innocence in his opening statement as the Sverdlov district court opened the trial on June 21.
Temirov and traditional bard singer Bolot Nazarov, who performed his anti-corruption songs on the YouTube channel Temirov LIVE, were arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which the two men say were planted by police.
In April, Bishkek city police filed additional charges against Temirov, accusing him of forgery and illegally crossing the border with Russia.
They said Temirov, who was born and raised in Russia and holds a Russian passport, used forged documents to obtain a Kyrgyz passport in 2008, which he then used to illegally exit and enter Kyrgyzstan.
Temirov has rejected all of the charges, saying they were brought against him after he published the results of his investigation revealing corruption among top officials of the Central Asian country.
Kyrgyz authorities have denied that probes against Temirov are politically motivated.
Temirov was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department last year as anti-corruption champions.
Russia Protests Transit Block To Kaliningrad, Threatens Retaliation Against Lithuania
Russia has summoned the European Union's envoy to Moscow to strongly protest new restrictions on goods shipments to its Kaliningrad exclave through EU member Lithuania while threatening the Baltic state with retaliation.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on June 21 that EU Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer was informed of the "inadmissibility of such actions" and warned "retaliation will follow" if the restrictions aren't removed immediately. It did not elaborate.
Kaliningrad is wedged between Lithuania and Poland, where the Pregolya River feeds into the Baltic Sea. It has about 500,000 inhabitants and is connected to the rest of Russia by a rail link through Lithuania.
Vilnius shut the route for transport of steel and other ferrous metals, which it says it is required to do under EU sanctions that took effect on June 18. The EU imposed the punitive measures on Russia after it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"Lithuania is not taking unilateral measures. It is implementing EU sanctions," Ederer said after the meeting in Moscow.
He added that there was no blockade of Kaliningrad as the transit of non-sanctioned goods to the enclave continues.
EU spokesman Peter Stano said Ederer asked the Russians at the meeting "to refrain from escalatory steps and rhetoric."
The Kremlin, meanwhile, dispatched one of President Vladimir Putin's top allies to Kaliningrad, where he warned that "appropriate measures" will be taken by Moscow "in the near future."
"Russia will certainly respond to such hostile actions," Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev said at a regional security meeting in Kaliningrad.
"Their consequences will have a serious negative impact on the population of Lithuania," he warned. He also said the actions show that Russia cannot trust the West, which he said had broken written agreements over Kaliningrad.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said it was "ironic to hear rhetoric about alleged violations of international treaties" from Russia, which she accused of violating "possibly every single international treaty."
She repeated Vilnius's position that it is only implementing sanctions imposed by the EU and denied Lithuania's actions amounted to a blockade.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Russian Pussy Riot Member Borisova Refused Reentry To Georgia
A member of the Pussy Riot protest group, Olga Borisova, has been refused entry to Georgia, where she has been living since fleeing Russia, after she tried to return to the country from Turkey.
Borisova, a Russian national, tweeted late on June 20 that Georgian police gave no explanation for the decision to bar her from entering the country even though she now lives in the country and has an apartment in the capital, Tbilisi.
She added that she had instead been sent back to Istanbul, where she had traveled from.
Borisova and other members of Pussy Riot have openly protested Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, and Moscow's unprovoked war against Ukraine, launched on February 24.
Georgia has been a destination for some of the estimated 300,000 Russians to flee their country since they can travel to the former Soviet republic without a visa.
Despite the visa-free regime, Georgia has recently refused entry to some Russian citizens.
Georgian officials have not commented on Borisova's case.
A blogger from Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria, Insa Lander, has been caught in a neutral zone between the Russian-Georgian border since June 12 after the Georgian authorities refused to allow her to enter the country.
Lander fled Russia seeking political asylum in Georgia after she was charged with participation in terrorist activities over a 2014 online chat she had with an acquaintance.
Lander rejects the charge as politically motivated and calls it retaliation by Kabardino-Balkaria's officials for her investigation of possible corruption in a local charity foundation.
Russian Media Regulator Blocks Website Of Britain's Telegraph
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has blocked the website of Britain's The Telegraph daily as Moscow attempts to control the flow of information related to its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
According to Roskomsvoboda, a group that promotes uncensored online media in Russia, the decision was made in April at the request by the Prosecutor-General's Office, which considered one of the periodical's articles "fake." The decision only took force on June 20, it said.
Roskomsvoboda added that online materials from The Telegraph are now available only via subscription.
According to web-monitoring group GlobalCheck, The Telegraph is accessible in Russia only through a virtual private network (VPN).
Roskomnadzor has not explained the move.
Roskomsvoboda says that since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Moscow has blocked more than 2,300 websites, including those of RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Voice of America, Deustche Welle, Bild, and Meduza.
Also, on June 20, Russia's Justice Ministry added the organization First Scientific to the registry of "foreign agents."
The ministry explained the move by saying the organization was established by noted blogger, showman, and historian Yevgeny Ponasenkov, who was already labeled a "foreign agent."
Ponasenkov has harshly criticized the Russian government over its war against Ukraine.
First passed in 2012, Russia's "foreign agent" legislation initially targeted nongovernmental organizations accused of having received foreign funding. But it has undergone numerous modifications to include foreign media organizations as well as individuals.
Human Rights Watch has criticized the legislation -- which subjects those blacklisted to restrictions, fines, and bans -- as "restrictive" and intended "to demonize independent groups."
Russia Says It's Now Broadcasting Throughout Ukraine's Kherson Region
Russia says it has reconfigured communications infrastructure in Ukraine's Kherson region and is now broadcasting Russian television channels to the region as Moscow continues to impose control on the southern area near Crimea.
"Specialists of the communication units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation connected and reconfigured the last of the seven television towers in the Kherson region to broadcast Russian television channels," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on VKontakte.
"Connecting the seventh tower has extended the broadcasting network across the entire region and made it possible to transmit 24 Russian television channels across its entire territory," the ministry added.
Russia gained control of Kherson, located just north of annexed Crimea, shortly after it launched its invasion of Ukraine in February and later installed a Moscow-friendly administration.
Since April it has been broadcasting to some parts of Kherson region.
The war prompted thousands of local residents to flee Kherson for Ukrainian-controlled territory and Russia has since placed Federal Security Service officers brought in to help maintain control of the region in apartments belonging to those who left, according to Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council in exile.
