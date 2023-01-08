Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
The Year Since 'Bloody January' In Kazakhstan
This week, Kazakhstan marked the first anniversary of what some call, in Kazakh, “Qandy Qantar,” or “Bloody January.” At least 238 people were killed in a crackdown on nationwide protests. One year later, there are still many questions about what happened and who was responsible. There are also questions about whether Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev’s government has made the necessary adjustments to prevent a repeat of the January 2022 violence. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss these topics are William Courtney, former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan; Vyacheslav Arbamov, founder of the Vlast.kz news outlet in Kazakhstan; and Aigerim Toleukhanova, a freelance journalist from Kazakhstan and co-host of Eurasianet’s EurasiaChat podcast.
