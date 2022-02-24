Another Former Deputy Chief Of Kazakh Security Committee Arrested Over January Unrest

Moscow’s long-feared attack on Ukraine began early on February 24, with missiles being fired at airports and military infrastructure in at least 25 cities after Russia President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special” operation to “demilitarize” its neighbor and rival.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the nation that Ukraine had suffered “serious losses” in the Russian attack and called for blood donations. Amid conflicting reports, an adviser to Zelenskiy said about 40 Ukrainians had been killed in the initial hours of the attack, with at least 10 more injured.

He announced that he has broken diplomatic ties with Moscow and called on Ukrainian citizens to help defend the country against the Russian assault, saying they would be issued weapons to join the fight.

In a televised address on February 24, Zelenskiy also called on Russians “who have not lost their honor” to come out and protest their government’s military assault on Ukraine.

Explosions and sirens were heard in the capital and its Boryspil airport, with witnesses in Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Dnipro, Mariupol, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya, and some 20 other cities also reporting blasts in the early morning hours.

CNN reported that Russian troops had entered Ukraine through the port city of Odesa, but it was not clear if they were involved in fighting. CNN also showed video purporting to show Russian troops entering Ukraine from Belarus, where they had been involved in military drills.

There were numerous conflicting claims on injuries, deaths, and plane shoot-downs, many of which could not be independently confirmed.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had struck military infrastructure at Ukraine's air bases and "suppressed" its air defenses but that it had not hit populated areas.

"The air defense assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been suppressed. The military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' air bases has been taken out of action," Interfax quoted the ministry as saying.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes."

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy -- who spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- said he was declaring martial law but urged citizens to remain calm.

Zelenskiy said that Moscow had launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, with missiles attacks targeting “our military infrastructure” and border guards in several cities.

The Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement that Russia had "started intensive shelling of our units in the east and also launched rocket-bomb strikes" at six airports.

There was immediate and widespread condemnation from the West, with vows of new, tougher sanctions to be slapped on Moscow.

Biden called the action an “unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine and said the world would “hold Russia accountable.”

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Biden said in a statement.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” he added.

WATCH: Ukrainian authorities have released video showing Russian tanks and military vehicles crossing a checkpoint from the occupied Crimean Peninsula on February 24:

The White House said later that Biden had spoken with Zelenskiy and had offered his support and briefed the Ukrainian leader on the planned next steps against Russia by Washington and its allies.

Biden said he would address the nation on February 24.

British Prime Minister Johnson condemned the "horrific events in Ukraine" and said Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack."

"The U.K. and our allies will respond decisively," he wrote on Twtiter, adding that he -- like Biden -- had spoken by phone with Zelenskiy.

The EU echoed those remarks, with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying that "by its unprovoked and unjustified military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned what he called Russia's "reckless" attack on Ukraine.

He said NATO allies will meet to address "Russia’s renewed aggression." Ukraine is not a member of NATO but is aligned with the West.

"I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. This is a grave breach of international law and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

European Union leaders will discuss new, tougher sanctions on Russia at an emergency meeting later on February 24 in reaction to its "barbaric attack" on Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We will hold President [Vladimir] Putin accountable for that," von der Leyen said.

"With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies and markets," she said in a statement to the media. "We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernize."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc will slap the harshest package of sanctions ever implemented on Russia.

"The European Union will respond in the strongest possible ways...(EU leaders) will adopt a stronger package, the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented," he told reporters in Brussels.

In a nationally televised speech early on February 24, Putin sought to justify the offensive operation by claiming that he has to stop Ukraine from acquiring nuclear weapons. Ukraine has not indicated it is seeking nuclear weapons.

“Circumstances require us to take decisive and immediate action,” Putin told the nation, saying that Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine’s Donbas region had asked for assistance.

Putin also said the action was intended to protect civilians and that it comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine -- claims Kyiv and the West have long dismissed.

Putin called on the Ukrainian military to lay down its arms. He claimed that Russia did not intend to occupy Ukrainian territory.

Russia had massed more than 150,000 combat-ready armed forces with heavy equipment on Ukraine's border, something NATO has described as the largest military buildup on the European continent since the end of the Cold War.

Tensions rose even higher when Putin this week said he was recognizing the independence bids by two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and sending troops to the territories -- moves condemned by most Western nations and the UN chief.

Putin had for weeks denied any plans to invade Ukraine.

The Russian leader is seeking to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO -- something he has called an existential threat -- and bring the Western alliance’s eastward expansion to a halt.

Ukraine has been aiming to join NATO ever since Russia seized its Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and instigated a rebellion in its eastern provinces.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reminded Western leaders over the weekend that his country agreed to give up its nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for guarantees of its security and territorial integrity.

He said that Russia -- a signatory to that agreement along with the United States and Britain -- had violated it and questioned whether it still held.

Putin has seized on that remark to peddle a conspiracy theory that Ukraine is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons to attack Russia.

Zelenskiy made a last-ditch effort to avoid a war by trying to call Putin late on February 23. Putin did not take the call, Zelenskiy said.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, CNN, and the BBC