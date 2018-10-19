Artist Challenges Limits Of 'This System' In Kazakhstan

Accessibility links

Kazakh artist Askhat Akhmedyarov is a provocative voice of dissent in a country where free expression is limited. The work of Kazakh artist Askhat Akhmedyarov is unique and sometimes shocking. He creates in different genres: video, photo, performance, installation, painting. Through his creations, Askhat Akhmedyarov tries to push Kazakhstan society to think and to act. (Harutyun Mansuryan, Sanat Urnaliyev, Roman Kupka, Raymond Furlong, Almas Maksut)

