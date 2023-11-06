News
Kazakh Tycoon Related To Former President Released From Prison
ASTANA -- Kazakh tycoon Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter is the widow of a grandson of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has been released from custody after his prison term was replaced with a parole-like sentence.
Kazakhstan's state penitentiary committee confirmed media reports to RFE/RL, saying that Boranbaev was released from prison on November 6.
In September, a court in Astana sentenced Boranbaev to six years in prison after a retrial procedure.
Six months earlier, Boranbaev and his two co-defendants had been sentenced to eight years in prison each on embezzlement charges, which the trio rejected at the time.
In June, a court in Astana canceled the sentences, citing the absence of key documents that the charges against the three men were based on.
On August 22, Boranbaev's lawyer, Daniyar Qanafin, stated at a new hearing of the case in Astana that his client had changed his plea and accepted that he embezzled 14.6 billion tenges (more than $32 million), which he had returned to the State Treasury.
Qanafin also announced that his client was ready to make a deal with investigators and prosecutors.
Boranbaev's daughter, Alima Boranbaeva, and Nazarbaev's grandson, Aisultan Nazarbaev, married in 2013. In September 2020, Aisultan Nazarbaev, who reportedly suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, died in London at the age of 29.
Boranbaev, 56, was arrested following unprecedented anti-government protests in early January last year, after which the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
Kazakh media reports said over the weekend, that Nazarbaev's once-powerful younger brother Bolat Nazarbaev, 70, was rushed to hospital with symptoms consistent with having a heart attack.
More News
Third Russian Activist Released From Prison After Serving Term In 'Network' Case
A third Russian activist has been released from prison after serving six years in the high-profile Set (Network) case, which rights defenders and opposition activities have called "fabricated."
Arman Sagynbaev, who was arrested in 2017 along with several other activists, was released from a penal colony on November 5.
Russian investigators said the Network group planned to organize a series of explosions in Russia during the presidential election and the World Cup soccer tournament in 2018 "to destabilize the situation" in the country and to organize an armed mutiny.
Rights activists have said the charges are false. Some of those arrested have claimed they were tortured while in custody. The Investigative Committee has rejected the claims.
In June 2020, a court in St. Petersburg sentenced two suspects in the case, Yuly Boyarshinov and Viktor Filinkov, to 5 1/2 years and 7 years in prison respectively. Boyarshinov’s sentence was later cut by three months.
In February 2020, a court in another Russian city, Penza, sentenced Sagynbaev and six other activists of the group to prison terms of between six years and 18 years after convicting them of terrorism.
The group members were arrested in 2017-2018 for allegedly creating a terrorist group with cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Penza, and Omsk, as well as in neighboring Belarus.
Belarusian authorities told RFE/RL at the time that they weren’t aware of a Network cell existing in Belarus.
Amnesty International has called the terror charges "a figment of the Russian security services' imagination...fabricated in an attempt to silence these activists."
Two men sentenced in the case, Boyarshinov and Igor Shishkin were released in April 2023 and August 2021, respectively, after serving their terms. Shishkin fled Russia after his release.
Putin To Stay In Power Past 2024, Sources Say
Vladimir Putin has decided to run in the March presidential election, a move that will keep him in power until least 2030, as the Kremlin chief feels he must steer Russia through the most perilous period in decades, six sources told Reuters. Putin, who was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, has already served as president for longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin, beating even Leonid Brezhnev's 18-year tenure. Putin turned 71 on October 7. The Kremlin did not immediately comment
In Rare Foreign Trip, Russian President Putin To Visit Kazakhstan This Week
The Kazakh presidential press service said on November 6 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Astana on November 9. According to the press service, Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, will discuss bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership issues. The two leaders will also participate via a video-link in the 19th Kazakh-Russian forum on interregional cooperation, which will be held in the northern Kazakh city of Qostanai. Putin's visit will come less than a week after leaders of the Organization of the Turkic States convened in Astana.
Pro-Western Candidate Wins Sofia Mayoral Race
SOFIA -- Vassil Terziev, the candidate of the reformist pro-Western coalition We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria has won a crucial runoff mayoral race in the capital, Sofia, almost-complete results showed early on November 6.
After 99.78 percent of the vote was counted, Terziev received 48.17 percent of the vote while Vanya Grigorova, the candidate of a pro-Russia coalition led by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and the left-wing Levitsa party, obtained 46.92 percent of the vote.
Neither Terziev nor Grigorova managed to get past the 50 percent threshold in last week's first round.
The candidate of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's center-right GERB party failed to reach the second round, thus ending the center-right party’s 18-year hold on Sofia’s mayoral office.
Borisov had called on GERB supporters to vote for Terziev.
Terziev is due to hold a news conference on November 6 after final results will be announced.
GERB and We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria -- also known as PP-DB -- are both participating in a coalition backing the government of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov.
PP-DB is a new anti-corruption coalition that failed to win the latest national elections on April 2.
GERB, which had been ruling Bulgaria since 2009, won the national elections, but it failed to pick up enough support to form a government alone, leading to the coalition with the opposition PP-DB.
Terziev is an IT entrepreneur, while Grigorova is a trade-union activist nominated by leftist and pro-Russia parties.
On November 6, PP-DB candidate Blagomir Kotsev defeated his GERB opponent Ivan Portnih to secure the mayorship of the Black Sea Port of Varna, Bulgaria's third-largest city.
On June 6, Bulgaria's parliament approved a coalition government led by Denkov, giving the EU and NATO member a new government after five elections within two years.
The government received the backing of the parliament's two biggest political groups -- the center-right GERB and PP-DB.
According to the agreement, Denkov, from the PP-DB, will be premier for the first nine months and then the position will be taken over by Maria Gabriel from GERB, who until then will be deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
Bulgaria had been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
Incumbent Reelected Mayor Of Moldovan Capital In Blow To President's Pro-Western Party
CHISINAU -- Incumbent Ion Ceban has been reelected as mayor of Moldova's capital, Chisinau, preliminary results showed early on November 6, in a potential setback for pro-Western President Maia Sandu's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) as the government is pressing ahead with reforms to advance the country's candidacy to join the European Union and leave Moscow's orbit.
Ceban, a former member of the Moscow-friendly Socialist Party of ex-President Igor Dodon, won 50.62 percent of the vote, while his PAS opponent, Lilian Carp, garnered 28.23 percent, election authorities announced after all votes from the capital's 302 polling stations were counted.
Ceban earlier this year registered a new party, the National Alternative Movement (MAN), which he said is pursuing a Western-style social-democratic ideology.
More than 1.14 million people -- or about 41 percent of registered voters -- cast ballots in Moldova’s municipal elections, surpassing the required 25 percent in most areas, in a vote marked by accusations of Russian meddling in the former Soviet republic.
More than 41 percent of voters had cast ballots in the capital, Chisinau, the Central Electoral Commission said.
Moldova is a landlocked country of 3.4 million sandwiched between EU and NATO member Romania and Ukraine and is one of Europe's poorest countries. It was awarded EU candidate status together with Ukraine in June last year.
Dozens of parties, including Sandu's PAS and the pro-Russian Revival party linked to fugitive businessman Ilan Shor, who has been accused by Chisinau and the West of attempting to destabilize Moldova, are taking part in the race to elect some 12,000 officials.
In Moldova's second-largest city, Balti, a runoff vote is to be held between first-placed Aleksandr Petkov, and independent Arina Corsicova, who are separated by 1 percent after the November 5 vote.
Petkov is a member of Our Party, a political grouping established by controversial businessman Renato Usatii, who is being investigated for corruption. He denies the charges, which he says are politically motivated.
Sandu on November 1 accused Moscow of funneling money to pro-Russian parties, including the Revival party, to “buy” voters. Sandu claimed that Russia has channeled nearly $5 million in two months in financing for -- what she called -- "criminal groups."
Just two days before the elections, Moldova's Commission for Exceptional Situations (CSE) barred the pro-Russian Chance party's candidates from taking part in the vote for allegedly using illegal money from Russia in the campaign.
The decision was made "for reasons of state security" and a "hybrid war" being waged by Russia against Moldova, Prime Minister Dorin Recean told reporters on November 3.
Moldova also suspended the broadcast license of several Russian television stations and blocked access to the websites of major Russian news media last month, claiming that Moscow is using them to try to influence the elections. They include the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda and website Lenta.ru, as well TASS and Interfax.
Sandu said authorities made the decision to protect the “state and democracy from the Russian Federation's attempts to interfere in the electoral process."
According to Recean, the decision by CSE was proposed by the county’s intelligence services.
Alexandru Musteata, director of the Intelligence and Security Service, said that in recent months Russia has been trying to influence the elections through illegal party financing, vote buying, candidate corruption, and a "well-placed" disinformation campaign through certain TV stations, websites, and social networks.
Moldova has accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its pro-Western government since Russia invaded Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Strikes Odesa With Missiles, Drones, Causing Injuries And Damage
Russia has struck Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa with missiles and drones, wounding at least eight people and causing extensive damage to a renowned art museum and residential buildings in the city's historic center, while drone debris set grain warehouses on fire, Ukrainian officials said on November 6.
Regional Governor Oleh Kiper updated the number of wounded people to eight after initially saying five residents had been injured in the attack.
Kiper wrote on Telegram that missiles targeted the city center and a disused industrial building.
High-rise apartment buildings and the Odesa National Art Museum in the city's UNESCO world heritage area were damaged, Kiper said.
Natalya Humenyuk, a spokesperson for the southern military command, said Russia attacked the southern regions with various types of missiles and attack drones early on November 6.
Humenyuk said the city of Odesa was attacked with Iskander-M and Onyx missiles as well as Iranian-made Shahed drones. Both Humenyuk and Kiper said 15 drones were shot down by the air defense forces. Debris from the drones damaged grain warehouses in the port area, Kiper said.
The Odesa National Art Museum, located in the city's UNESCO world heritage area close to the port, was also damaged by a Russian missile on the day it was celebrating 124 years of existence.
"On November 6, the Odesa National Art Museum turned 124 years old. The Russians "congratulated" our architectural monument with a missile that hit nearby. The walls of the building are damaged, some windows and glass are broken," Kiper wrote on Telegram.
Separately, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that 20 apartment buildings were damaged in Odesa.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 53 close-quarter battles over the past 24 hours along the front line, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report early on November 6.
Fierce fighting was under way around the industrial city of Avdiyivka, in the eastern region of Donetsk, which Russian troops have been attempting to capture for the past several weeks in one of the most intense battles of the war.
Ukrainian troops repelled 10 assaults in the Avdiyivka area, the military said, despite the Russians using air support.
Fighting also picked up in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, where Russian forces have been attempting to recapture Robotyne, a village liberated by Ukrainian troops in August.
In a U.S. TV interview on November 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Washington to provide further aid to help his country battle against the Russian invasion.
"If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries and you will send your sons and daughters [to fight]," Zelenskiy told NBC.
Zelenskiy also invited former President Donald Trump to travel to Ukraine to see the nature of the conflict for himself and that “I will need 24 minutes, no more” to explain to him that he can’t manage this war because of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump, the leading Republican candidate to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, has said he could end the war in “24 hours” and has expressed doubts about the need to continue aid to Ukraine.
Kurdish Man Executed In Iran After Serving Nearly 14 Years In Prison, Rights Group Says
Human rights media reported on November 5 that Sunni prisoner Qasem Abatebeh has been executed after serving nearly 14 years in a prison in the Iranian city of Karaj, west of Tehran. The Human Rights Activists News Agency said the Kurdish man was sentenced to death in June 2019, along with six other defendants, for "corruption in the Islamic Republic of Iran." Abatebeh had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer during his imprisonment and repeatedly went on hunger strikes as a sign of protest. The UN this month said Iran has been carrying out executions “at an alarming rate,” with at least 419 people executed in the first seven months of 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iran's Khamenei Meets With Hamas Political Leader In Tehran
Iranian authorities on November 5 confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had met in recent days with the political chief of the Iran-backed Palestinian group Hamas in Tehran, confirming remarks made a day earlier by Hamas. The Iranian leader’s meeting with Ismail Haniya came as violence raged in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip amid retaliatory strikes by Israeli forces following Hamas extremists' attacks inside Israel. Khamenei’s office said Haniya provided reports of the latest developments in Gaza. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Russia To Continue Voluntary Cut Of Oil Exports Until Year's End
Russia will continue the additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 barrels per day from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December 2023 as previously announced, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said on November 5. "The additional voluntary cut is intended to strengthen the measures taken by OPEC+ countries to maintain the stability and balance of oil markets," Novak said. He said Russia will consider next month whether to deepen its voluntary export cuts or increase production. Saudi Arabia will continue with its voluntary output cut of 1 million bpd until the end of December, an official at the Energy Ministry said on November 5.
Ukrainian Man Who Joined Military After Family Killed In Russian Attack Dies At The Front
KYIV -- A top Ukrainian official reported on November 5 that Yuriy Hlodan, the Odesa man who joined the country’s military after his family was killed by a Russian missile in April 2022, has died at the front lines in the war against Russia.
Interior Minister adviser Anton Gerashchenko did not provide details in his social media posting, but he expressed his “deepest condolences” for the “unbelievable tragedy” as he reported Hlodan’s death.
Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper described Hlodan's death as a "terrible loss" and said that "he died protecting you and me."
Hlodan worked as a pastry chef in an Odesa bakery before the tragedy led to his move to join the military.
On April 23, 2022, a Russian missile fired from the Caspian Sea hit the 16-story building in Odesa where Valeria Hlodan and her family lived.
The fourth and fifth floors of the building collapsed, and the house caught fire, killing eight people and injuring 20 others.
The rocket claimed the lives of three generations of the family living on the fourth floor: Valeria; her 3-month-old daughter, Kira; and Valeria's mother, Lyudmyla Yavkina.
Yuriy and Valeria Hlodan had been married for nine years.
Shortly before the attack, Yuriy Hlodan had gone to the store to buy groceries. He rushed home and demanded that rescuers let him into the burning apartment. He found the bodies of his wife and her mother. Later, rescuers carried out the body of his daughter.
After the deaths of his family, Hlodan joined Ukraine’s military in the battle against the Russian invasion.
"Time is short. The enemy does not wait,” he said at the time.
"I am motivated by the fact that there is no other way. I, together with my brothers-in-arms, stand in defense of the motherland, its freedom, and independence. For every child and family."
With reporting by Current Time
Pro-West Grouping Looks Set To Win Sofia Mayoral Race, While GERB Strong Elsewhere
SOFIA -- Initial exit polls in Bulgaria show that reformist pro-Western coalition We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria is leading in the crucial mayoral race in the capital, Sofia, although former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's center-right GERB party appears to be performing solidly elsewhere in local runoff elections.
In the capital, Vassil Terziev -- We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria‘s candidate -- leads Socialist Vanya Grigorova after neither achieved 50 percent in last week’s first round.
Official results are expected later in the night.
The GERB candidate failed to reach the second round, thus ending the center-right party’s 18-year hold on Sofia’s mayoral office.
GERB leader Borisov had called on voters to elect Terziev over Grigorova.
GERB and We Continue the Change/ Democratic Bulgaria -- also known as PP-DB -- are both participating in a coalition backing the government of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov.
PP-DB is a new anti-corruption coalition that failed to win the latest national elections on April 2.
GERB, which had been ruling Bulgaria since 2009, won the national election, but it failed to pick up enough support to form a government alone, leading to the coalition with the opposition PP-DB.
Alpha Research’s exit poll at 8 p.m. showed that PP-DB’s Terziev had 49.7 percent, while Grigorova had 43.8 percent. Gallup International showed 50.8 percent for Terziev and 45.2 percent for Grigorova.
Terziev is an IT entrepreneur, while Grigorova is a trade-union activist nominated by leftist and pro-Russia parties.
Terziev had a 10-percentage point lead over Grigorova in the October 31 first round.
On June 6, Bulgaria's parliament approved a coalition government led by Denkov, giving the Balkan member of EU and NATO a new government after five elections within two years.
The government received the backing of the parliament's two biggest political groups -- center-right GERB and PP-DB.
According to the agreement, Denkov, from the PP-DB, will be prime minister for the first nine months and then the position will be taken over by Maria Gabriel from GERB, who until then will be deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
Bulgaria had been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
Russian Anti-War Activist Detained At Belgrade Airport, Denied Entry To Serbia
Russian anti-war activist Ilya Zernov has left Serbia after the border police at Belgrade's international airport denied him entry to the country, his lawyer told RFE/RL.
Zernov, 19, had arrived in the Serbian capital from Germany on November 4 to attend a trial over an attack on the activist by three Serbian men, including a Kremlin supporter earlier this year. The trial is set to begin on November 6.
Zernov said that a passport control officer at the Nikola Tesla airport sent him to the waiting area, where he was subsequently told he was barred from entering Serbia.
"They didn't explain why. They just told me: 'You know,'" Zernov told RFE/RL.
Speaking to RFE/RL on November 5, Zernov’s lawyer Cedomir Stojkovic accused Serbian authorities of “preventing the judiciary from prosecuting [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's hooligans in Serbia” and “thus…protecting Moscow's interests in Serbia.”
Serbia’s Interior Ministry has not yet responded to RFE/RL’s request for comment.
Zernov was attacked in Belgrade on January 29 when he was trying to paint over a large mural that said "Death to Ukraine." Describing the attack at the time, Zernov said the men ordered him to stop and punched him in the ear. The attack reportedly left the teenager with a perforated eardrum.
Zernov claimed that the leader of the pro-Russian ultra-right organization Serbian Right, Misa Vacic, was among the attackers. Vacic denies the allegation.
Zernov, a native of the southwestern Russian city of Kazan, had publicly opposed Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine while still in Russia. He left the country and arrived in Serbia in March 2022.
Serbia, which has long been an ally of Russia, grants Russian citizens visa-free entry. Serbia's Interior Ministry told RFE/RL in May that nearly 30,000 Russian citizens had been granted temporary residence permits in the Balkan country.
Putin critics are said to be under the scrutiny of Serbia’s security services. In July, Pyotr Nikitin, a Russian pro-democracy activist who resided in Serbia, was banned from entering the country upon returning from a trip abroad.
Nikitin, the founder of the nongovernmental Russian Democratic Society, called the decision “arbitrary and illegal.”
In September, two Russian anti-war activists left Serbia after their temporary residence permits had been revoked by Belgrade authorities.
Ukrainian Defense Chief Orders Probe Of Deadly Russian Attack On Military Awards Ceremony
KYIV -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov offered his condolences and ordered a “full investigation” after Russian missiles reportedly killed some 20 soldiers attending an awards ceremony held in a frontline position in the south of the country.
“My condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade," Umerov said in a Facebook statement on November 5.
“All the circumstances of what happened will be clarified. I instruct the Chief Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense to conduct a full investigation into the facts of this tragedy,” he added.
Officials said the soldiers of the brigade came from the Zakarpattia region of western Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials have not yet released full details of the incident, but the Ukrainska Pravda news portal said the soldiers were taking part in a ceremony in the Zaporizhzhya region on November 3 as part of Artillery Day activities when Russian shells hit the area. The report said more than 20 soldiers were killed.
The report quoted Viktor Mykyta, head of the Zakarpattia administration, as saying that November 6 would be a day of mourning throughout the soldiers' home region.
“Our brothers-in-arms, the soldiers of the 128th Brigade, who defended Ukraine's independence from the occupiers with their own lives, were tragically killed in the area of combat operations,” he was quoted as saying.
Many postings on social media have criticized the decision to hold such a ceremony so close to the front lines.
The Ukrainian military said that on November 3, Russian forces had launched "insidious strikes" on 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhya, Polohiy, and Vasylivka districts.
"In particular, the Iskander-M missile hit the personnel of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, as a result of which servicemen were killed, and local residents were also injured of varying degrees of severity," the military said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a U.S. TV interview called on Washington to provide further aid to help his country battle against the Russian invasion.
"If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries and you will send your sons and daughters [to fight]," Zelenskiy told NBC.
Zelenskiy also invited former President Donald Trump to travel to Ukraine to see the nature of the conflict for himself and that “I will need 24 minutes, no more” to explain to him that he can’t manage this war because of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump, the leading Republican candidate to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, has said he could end the war in “24 hours” and has expressed doubts about the need to continue aid to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said he has had no contact with the former U.S. leader since Trump left office in January 2021.
Zelenskiy also rejected remarks by some critics -- and even some within his government -- who say the war has reached a "stalemate," and he expressed confidence of his country's eventual victory should allies continue to support Kyiv.
He said the situation was "difficult, but I don't think it's a stalemate."
Zelenskiy said he would not engage in talks with the Kremlin before Russia pulls its troops out of Ukrainian territory, following reported remarks that Western officials had suggested holding peace negotiations.
The United States knows “I am not ready to speak with the terrorists, because their word is nothing," Zelenskiy said.
The Russians must “go out from our territory. Only after that, the world can switch on diplomacy," he said.
Life Of German Jailed In Iran 'At Grave Risk' Over Failing Health, Daughter Says
A German citizen abducted in Dubai and sentenced to death by Iran is almost unable to walk and talk due to health conditions that prison authorities have failed to properly treat, his daughter told AFP. Jamshid Sharmahd, who is also a U.S. resident, suffers from Parkinson's disease and could die due to his deteriorating health, Gazelle Sharmahd said after her father last week made a rare phone call from prison to the family. Sharmahd, 68, was kidnapped in the United Arab Emirates and forcibly transferred to Iran in 2020, according to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.
- By dpa
Another 15,000 Afghan Refugees Leave Pakistan In Last 24 Hours
Pakistan repatriated around 15,000 Afghan refugees during the last 24 hours amid the country's crackdown against illegal immigrants, Pakistani officials said on November 5. According to government figures, around 4.4 million Afghan refugees live in Pakistan, 1.7 million of them without valid documents. Pakistan announced the mass deportations of undocumented or illegal Afghan refugees last month, a move criticized by Western governments and global human rights groups. The Interior Ministry said on November 4 that over 200,000 Afghan refugees have been expelled from Pakistan so far amid the campaign.
Chechen Leader's Son, Who Beat A Prisoner, Made Top Bodyguard
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's 15-year-old son, who was shown beating a prisoner in custody this year, has been appointed to a senior role in his father's bodyguard, top Chechen security officials said on November 5. Allies of the Chechen leader heaped praise on Adam Kadyrov, who turns 16 this month, for his courage and congratulated him on his appointment. In September, the younger Kadyrov drew broad condemnation, including from some pro-Kremlin hard-liners, after his father posted a social media video in which Adam is seen punching and kicking a prisoner accused of burning the Koran.
Russia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile
Russia said on November 5 that it had successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads from one of its submarines. The launch of the Bulava missile comes as Russia ramps up nuclear rhetoric since revoking its ratification of a key nuclear test ban treaty. "The new nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine cruiser Emperor Aleksandr III has successfully launched the Bulava sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile," the Defense Ministry said. It said it fired the missile from the White Sea on its northwest coast to a target thousands of kilometers away on the Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.
- By AP
Afghan Farmers Have Lost $1 Billion Since Taliban Banned Poppy Cultivation
Afghan farmers have lost income of more than $1 billion from opium sales after the Taliban outlawed poppy cultivation, according to a report from the UN drugs agency on November 5. Afghanistan was the world’s biggest opium producer when the Taliban seized power in August 2021. They pledged to wipe out the country’s drug cultivation industry and imposed a formal ban in April 2022, dealing a heavy blow to hundreds of thousands of farmers and day laborers who relied on proceeds from the crop to survive. Opium cultivation crashed by 95 percent after the ban, the report said.
Moldovan Turnout Hits Required Level In Election Marred By Accusations Of Russian Meddling
CHISINAU -- More than 1.14 million people -- or about 41 percent of registered voters -- cast ballots in Moldova’s municipal elections, surpassing the required 25 percent in most areas, in a vote marked by accusations of Russian meddling in the former Soviet republic.
The Central Electoral Commission on November 5 said that as polls closed at 9 p.m. local time, only eight of the 898 villages, towns, and cities voting to elect local leaders had failed to reach the 25 percent threshold to make the elections valid.
As the polls closed, 41 percent of voters had cast ballots in the capital, Chisinau, the commission said.
The elections come as the landlocked country of 3.4 million -- Europe’s poorest, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine -- tries to advance its bid to join the European Union and leave Moscow's orbit.
Dozens of parties, including President Maia Sandu's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity and the pro-Russian Revival party linked to fugitive businessman Ilan Shor, are taking part in the race to elect some 12,000 officials.
Sandu on November 1 accused Moscow of funneling money to pro-Russian parties, including the Revival party, to “buy” voters. Sandu claimed that Russia has channeled nearly $5 million in two months in financing for what she called "criminal groups."
Just two days before the elections, Moldova's Commission for Exceptional Situations (CSE) barred the pro-Russian Chance party's candidates from taking part in the vote for allegedly using illegal money from Russia in the campaign.
The decision was made "for reasons of state security" and a "hybrid war" being waged by Russia against Moldova, Prime Minister Dorin Recean told reporters on November 3.
Moldova also suspended the broadcast license of several Russian television stations and blocked access to the websites of major Russian news media last month, claiming that Moscow is using them to try to influence the elections. They include the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda and website Lenta.ru, as well as TASS and Interfax.
Sandu said authorities made the decision to protect the “state and democracy from the Russian Federation's attempts to interfere in the electoral process."
According to Recean, the decision by the CSE was proposed by the county’s intelligence services.
He said the banned media outlets, including several TV channels, were subordinate to organized criminal groups that had "joined forces to destabilize the country” and had pursued interests outside of Moldova.
Alexandru Musteata, director of the Intelligence and Security Service, said that in recent months Russia has been trying to influence the elections through illegal party financing, vote buying, candidate corruption, and a "well-placed" disinformation campaign through certain TV stations, websites, and social networks.
"These are part of the arsenal of the hybrid war waged by Russia against our country," Musteata said in late October, proposing the suspension of the broadcasting licenses of six Russian broadcasters, including ITV, Channel 2, and Channel 3.
In a joint statement, ITV and other stations rejected the accusations, calling them "gross falsehoods without any proof or legal justification," and accused the Moldovan government of an "unprecedented attack" on the freedom of the press.
Moldova has accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its pro-Western government since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Russian troops occupy Moldova's mainly Russian-speaking breakaway region of Transdniester, and Moldova's main opposition parties have long had close ties to Moscow.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine Files Criminal Charges Against Head Of Russian Orthodox Church
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced on November 4 that it had filed criminal charges against Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, in absentia for "justifying" Russia's invasion. It said he was "a member of the inner circle of Russia's top military and political leadership and...one of the first to publicly support the full-scale war against Ukraine." In October, Ukrainian lawmakers voted to ban the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), accusing its clergymen of collaborating with Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S., EU Reported To Have Discussed With Ukraine Possible Peace Talks With Russia
U.S. and European officials have begun talks with Ukraine about what possible peace negotiations with Russia might entail to end the conflict, according to one current and one former high-ranking U.S. official, the U.S. network NBC reports. The talks are reported to have included very broad outlines of what Ukraine might need to give up to reach a deal, the officials said. Some of the talks, which officials described as delicate, took place last month during a meeting of representatives from more than 50 nations supporting Ukraine, including NATO members, known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the officials told NBC News. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Nine Attackers Killed In Raid On Pakistani Air Base
Pakistani security forces say nine militants have been killed in a clearance operation after an attack on the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Mianwali Training Air Base was thwarted. "No damage has been done to any of the PAF’s functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased-out nonoperational aircraft during the attack," the Pakistani military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on November 4. The air base was targeted by militants earlier on November 4. A lesser-known militant organization, the Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
German Foreign Minister Again Appeals For Armenia, Azerbaijan To Return To Peace Talks
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has again appealed for a rapid continuation of peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia under the mediation of EU Council President Charles Michel.
"People throughout the region are hoping for peace. This requires a willingness for the benefit of all Azerbaijanis and Armenians to find a new way of living together," Baerbock said on November 4 after talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.
This is the only way to achieve lasting peace, she said, adding that this would also be in Azerbaijan's interests.
Baerbock's trip to the Caucasus comes six weeks after a lightning offensive by Azerbaijani forces retook the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh following decades in which Yerevan-backed ethnic Armenians controlled the Azerbaijani territory. More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia after the Azerbaijani offensive, virtually emptying out the territory.
Bayramov is open to continuing the peace talks with Armenia, but he accused Yerevan of unlawful territorial claims. He said Iran and Turkey also were potential mediators, but added that the format and location of the negotiations were secondary matters.
However, Baerbock expressed her concern over whether "some actors would act as honest brokers."
Baerbock traveled earlier on November 4 to Armenia's border with the autonomous Azerbaijani exclave of Naxcivan and participated in a patrol by the civilian EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA). The mission is tasked with monitoring the security situation along the Armenian side of the border.
On November 3, Baerbock urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to the negotiating table and seek a political solution to their decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
"There is no other way for long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan than the negotiation table," Baerbock said during a visit to Yerevan.
Mediation efforts led by European Council President Charles Michel "are a bridge that can show the fastest way to peace," Baerbock said after talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
Yerevan and Baku have made progress on the various problems, including demarcation, she said, and that has "raised hope that you can come to a peaceful solution."
Mirzoyan acknowledged Germany's efforts to achieve peace in the region but also said Azerbaijan had broken its promise to not engage in hostilities.
"Armenia has the will to take the path of peace in the region," he said, but he also noted humanitarian problems, Armenian prisoners of war, and the need to recognize the territorial sovereignty of both countries.
WATCH: Ethnic Armenian Rafik Sarkisian rode his beloved horse from Nagorno-Karabakh to safety in Armenia after Azerbaijani forces attacked Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. He traveled for over 24 hours before a local Armenian family took in the exhausted 60-year-old.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisian earlier on November 3 touted Baerbock's visit to discuss possible peace efforts and to honor victims of Ottoman-era mass killings as "important [and] perhaps historic."
Hovhannisian told the Armenian parliament that the stop "shows Germany's commitment to invest in the [peace] process as a weighty member of the European Union."
Hours after her arrival, Baerbock laid a wreath at a memorial to the victims in 1915-16 of mass killings of more than 1 million ethnic Armenians by Ottoman Empire authorities in a tragedy over which Turkey has expressed regret but resisted acknowledging as genocide.
German lawmakers joined many other countries in 2016 by passing a resolution describing it as genocide.
The Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict that remained open since the 1990s has for years threatened to escalate into war that could drag in Russian, Turkish, or Iranian forces in an area where Europe and the West also remain heavily engaged.
Nagorno-Karabakh initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, as the Soviet Union crumbled in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
Last month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised his country's flag in the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Xankendi to Azerbaijanis and Stepanakert to the territory's ethnic Armenians.
With reporting by dpa
Bulgarian Family Arrives In Sofia After Fleeing Gaza
The first Bulgarian citizens to escape Gaza -- a family of three -- have arrived in Sofia.
The family arrived around 8 p.m. local time on November 3 at Sofia Airport from Cairo after a connecting flight in Athens.
Alaa el-Sharafi, Sali el-Sharafi, and their 4-year-old daughter, Siyka el-Sharafi, had tried to leave Gaza since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, but it had been impossible until now.
Just after their arrival, Alaa el-Sharafi and his wife, who is pregnant, said that they were happy to be in a safe and peaceful country. They were greeted by friends and family, including Alaa’s mother, who is also named Siyka.
“As you see, we are alive,” said Sali el-Sharafi. “After all that, we couldn't imagine that we could get out alive.”
She said that while they escaped, they left behind relatives, their home, and land, and they know nothing about their status because there is no Internet or communication.
She added that she had nightmares that she would give birth at home without any medical help because of the bombing of hospitals.
Siyka el-Sharafi, mother of Alaa, was born in Bulgaria. Her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter have Bulgarian and Palestinian citizenship.
The family arrived in Cairo on November 1 after some civilians were allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for the first time. Their departure was possible through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, the only way out of Gaza.
Earlier that day, Hamas published a list of people who could leave the Gaza Strip, including 37 Bulgarians.
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on November 1 that 36 of these people had successfully crossed into Egypt. One of them, a doctor, had requested to stay in Gaza to help people in need.
All the other Bulgarian citizens are still waiting for a flight. They were scheduled to leave on November 3 with a connecting flight from Rome, but that was not possible because their relatives say the Italian authorities did not allow them to board the flight. Their arrival is expected in the following days, but it's still not clear when exactly when.
