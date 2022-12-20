News
Convicted Murderer In 2012 Slaying Of 14 Kazakh Border Guards, Ranger Asks For Retrial
A Kazakh border guard sentenced to life in prison a decade ago for killing 14 fellow border guards and a forest ranger has asked President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to allow his case to be retried. Vladislav Chelakh's relatives told RFE/RL on December 20 that the presidential office is expected to look into Chelakh’s request next month. In May 2012, Chelakh admitted to killing the 15 people at an outpost near the Kazakh-Chinese frontier. He later recanted, saying his confession was obtained under pressure, and claimed that the post was attacked. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
More News
- By Current Time
Blast, Fire At Major Gas Pipeline In Russia Kills Three People
An explosion and fire at a major pipeline transporting Russia's natural gas from Siberia to Europe via Ukraine killed three workers on December 20. Authorities in Russia's Chuvashia region say a gas leak might have caused the blast. A day earlier, a fire hit a natural gas field in the Siberian region of Irkutsk, injuring seven people, two of whom remain in serious condition. Last week, another fire caused by an explosion at an oil refinery in the Siberian city of Angarsk killed two people and injured five others. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Russia To Give Iran Advanced Military Components In Exchange For Drones, Says U.K.
Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on December 20. "Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers," Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Leaders Of Defunct Belarusian Congress Of Democratic Trade Unions Go On Trial
MINSK -- Leaders of the defunct Belarusian Congress of Democratic Trade Unions (BKDP) have gone on trial as a crackdown against dissent continues in the country led by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Minsk City Court began the trial of BDKP's chairman Alyaksandr Yarashuk, his deputy Syarhey Antusevich, and associate Iryna But-Husaim, on December 20.
The trio was arrested in April and charged with the "organization, preparation of, or active participation in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
The charge was related to the group's activities related to protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that announced Lukashenka as the winner. Many in Belarus have said the election was rigged.
Yarashuk was additionally charged with calling for international sanctions against Belarus. His supporters insist he, on the contrary, had made the case against imposing international sanctions on the country.
Some reports say the additional charge was based on data found by investigators in Yarashuk's computer.
The state BelTA news agency says all three pleaded guilty. The defendants' lawyers refused to provide journalists with any information related to the case, saying they signed a nondisclosure agreement with investigators.
In July, the Supreme Court of Belarus shut down BKDP, saying its activities violated the country's constitution and other laws.
Lukashenka, 68, has tightened his grip on the country since the disputed election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
With reporting by BelTA and Narodnaya Volya
Pakistan Raid Kills All Taliban Hostage-Takers, Releases Hostages Government says
Pakistani special forces raided a counterterrorism police center in the northwestern city of Bannu on December 20, killing all Pakistani Taliban militants who had taken hostages inside the compound, officials said.
Bannu is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the restive northwestern Pakistani province that shares a border with Afghanistan.
Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told the Pakistani parliament on December 20 that 33 Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who had been detained at the center in Bannu took over the compound, taking several hostages, after one militant managed to snatch a guard's gun.
Asif said a unit of the army’s Special Service Group (SSG) stormed the compound following more than 40 hours of eventually failed negotiations with the hostage takers.
All militants were killed in the operation, while two commandos also lost their lives and 15 others were wounded, he said.
It was not immediately clear how many hostages had been released. RFE/RL sources said all hostages were police officers and three of them had been wounded during the operation.
The militants had reportedly demanded safe passage to Afghanistan in exchange for releasing the hostages.
All local schools, public and private, were ordered closed in Bannu for the duration of the siege, authorities reported.
The TTP last month announced an end to a shaky cease-fire with the government declared over the summer and ordered nationwide attacks to resume.
The truce between the Pakistani government and the TTP was agreed in June after Afghanistan's Taliban-led government took a prominent role in brokering peace talks.
The TTP follows the same hard-line interpretation of Sunni Islam as its Afghan counterpart, but it has a different organizational setup.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa
Rights Watchdog Says Failure To Investigate January Protest Abuses Leaves 'Damaging Legacy' For Kazakhstan
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called out Kazakh authorities' for their "failure" to effectively investigate "the serious loss of life and other grave human rights violations” that occurred during and after protests in January that resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people.
HRW said in a statement on December 20 that Astana has been reluctant to identify the law enforcement officers responsible and hold them to account, leaving "a damaging legacy" for 2022.
It added that the investigation into the developments had been "one-sided," leading to over 1,000 convictions of protesters and others, while only one military officer had been prosecuted for shooting to death an unarmed man.
"Nearly a year after the January events, families of those who were killed and the hundreds of people wounded or tortured are still waiting for justice," HRW's senior Central Asia researcher Mihra Rittmann said.
"Kazakhstan’s partners should urgently renew their calls for an independent and effective investigation into the January events," Rittmann added.
The anti-government protests were sparked by a fuel price hike, but quickly grew into a show of anger over corruption and nepotism that has plagued the country for years.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has publicly blamed what he said were "extremists" trained abroad for attacking Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, during the unrest. He has not produced any evidence to back up the claim.
Kazakh officials said earlier this year that six people were tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the protests, while 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, died during or after law enforcement and the armed forces violently broke up the protests.
The Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office has said 25 people were officially considered victims of torture as investigators used hot irons during their interrogations.
Human rights groups insist that the number of people killed during the unrest is higher, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's issuance of a "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
"Kazakh authorities are responsible for bringing to justice those responsible for the deaths and serious injuries of protesters, and crimes of torture in connection with the January events, but a year on, it’s clear that has not been their focus," Rittmann said.
"Kazakhstan should not try to whitewash the actions of law enforcement but ensure that justice is served."
Russia's Lower House Approves Bill Criminalizing Desecration Of St. George Ribbon
Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has approved the final reading of a bill criminalizing the desecration of the St. George ribbon, which was banned in Ukraine as a symbol of Russian aggression in 2017.
According to the bill that was approved on December 20, the desecration of the St. George ribbon may be punished by a 5 million ruble ($74,500) fine or up to five years in prison.
The move comes as the Kremlin looks to quell dissent and control the narrative during its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Parliament’s upper chamber, the Federation Council, must still approve the bill before President Vladimir Putin signs it into law.
The ribbon dates back to 1769, when Russian empress Catherine the Great established the Order of St. George. The medal was attached to a ribbon of black and yellow -- later orange.
In 1945, the Soviet Union resurrected the orange-and-black for a medal to celebrate victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
The colors then became part of annual May 9 Victory Day celebrations in the Soviet Union and then in Russia, and they were handed out en masse in Russia starting in 2005.
Nearly a decade later, activists supporting Russia's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea and involvement in a war in eastern Ukraine began using the ribbon as a symbol, and it is now widely associated with the Russian aggression.
Since 2015, Ukrainians have used a red poppy to remember the victory over Nazi Germany.
Zelenskiy Calls On Georgia To Transfer Jailed Saakashvili To Clinic Abroad
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Georgian authorities "to be merciful" and transfer jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is a Ukrainian citizen, to a medical facility abroad given the deteriorating state of his health.
In a video statement late on December 19, Zelenskiy said that with Christmas nearing, "it is the exact time to take this kind of step."
"All most likely could see Mikheil Saakashvili's current state and what his health state is. Therefore, I urge the Georgian people, Georgian authorities -- it is necessary to be merciful.... What is happening with Mikheil now is a humiliation. It is not good for Georgia. It must be stopped," Zelenskiy said.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
His medical team says his health has worsened significantly since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest his incarceration. He currently is being treated at a Tbilisi clinic, but lawyers have sought to have his sentence suspended so he can be transferred abroad for more intensive care.
In early December, Saakashvili's legal team distributed a medical report that said he had been "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody and risked dying without proper treatment.
But Georgian officials have raised doubts about how critical the situation is.
On December 14, Georgia's Penitentiary Service released video it said was taken on August 9, October 4, and December 12 showing Saakashvili in a medical facility in Tbilisi. It said this was "proof that his life is not in danger."
Saakashvili's supporters, however, questioned the editing of the videos.
Saakashvili's lawyer, Shalva Khachapuridze, also accused Penitentiary Service officials of committing a criminal offense by releasing the footage without his client's consent.
Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped up.
Relatives Demand Release Of Kyrgyz Politicians, Activists Jailed For Border Deal Protest
BISHKEK -- The relatives of 26 Kyrgyz politicians and activists arrested in late October for protesting against a border deal with Uzbekistan have demanded their immediate release, saying they want to meet with President Sadyr Japarov.
Dozens of men and women rallied in Bishkek's Panfilov Park on December 20, holding portraits of their loved ones and demanding their transfer to house arrest.
Jailed human rights defender Rita Karasartova's daughter, Kasiet Mamyrbai, told RFE/RL that representatives of the presidential administration met with the demonstrators and accepted their written demands.
"They stressed, though, that they cannot interfere into court proceedings, saying that everything must go in accordance with the law," Mamyrbai said.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested 26 members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in late October after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal, according to which, in November, Kyrgyzstan handed over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the border agreement, which was more than three decades in the making.
Seventeen of those arrested have been on a hunger strike for a week. Human rights defenders have said that the health of some of the hunger strikers has dramatically deteriorated.
Last month, the presidents of the two Central Asian nations signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water but that the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the reservoir.
IMF Approves Ukraine Program To Help Attract Further Funding
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it has approved a monitoring program for Ukraine that is "designed to help Ukraine maintain stability and catalyze donor financing" as it struggles to meet its financial needs amid Russia's invasion.
The Washington-based agency said in a statement late on December 19 that Moscow's war, which is now in its 300th day, has had "a devastating social and economic impact on Ukraine," resulting in a severe economic contraction, while inflation remains high, and public finances are under "extreme" pressure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
“Notwithstanding all these strains, the authorities have largely managed to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability, and they are committed to continue adapting policies to fast changing circumstances, including in the case of a severe downside scenario," the IMF said.
“Against this background, management has approved the authorities’ request for Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB). The PMB is tailored to Ukraine’s exceptional circumstances, to help the authorities implement prudent macroeconomic policies during this particularly difficult period and catalyze donor financing," it added.
Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, but its troops have been bogged down recently, with soldiers having been forced to make three major retreats. The fiercest fighting is currently in Donetsk, on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka line in eastern Ukraine.
Russia has been using cruise missiles and Iranian-built drones to hammer Ukraine’s energy infrastructure nationwide as part of an apparent strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians and demoralize the population during the winter months.
Ukrainian officials have raced to repair damaged infrastructure and called for donations from the West, both for generators and power-grid equipment, but also for more advanced air-defense systems and funding to keep the country running.
The IMF said the program will focus on a targeted set of policy actions to support macroeconomic and financial stability, which will require enhancing revenue mobilization, containing monetary financing and therefore reviving domestic debt markets.
At the same time, the four-month PMB will try to promote transparency and preserve "hard-won" gains from past IMF-supported programs, including in the areas of independence of the National Bank of Ukraine, the IMF said.
Iranian, EU Nuclear Negotiators Reportedly Meet In Jordan
Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani are said to have met EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan. IRNA gave no further details about the meeting. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Launches Operation To Release Hostages Held By Militants
Pakistani security forces on December 20 launched an operation to rescue hostages held by local Taliban militants at the Counter-Terrorism Police Center in the northwestern city of Bannu, sources told RFE/RL. Militants held in the center took control of the building late on December 19 after snatching weapons from their investigators and taking some of them hostage. Residents said they heard blasts coming from the area of the center. The militants reportedly demanded safe passage to neighboring Afghanistan. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Russians Pillaged Kherson Cultural Institutions, Human Rights Watch Says
Russian forces pillaged thousands of valuable artifacts and artworks from two museums, a cathedral, and a national archive in the Ukrainian city of Kherson before withdrawing in early November, Human Rights Watch said on December 20. “In the final days of occupying Kherson, Russian forces loaded paintings, gold, silver, ancient Greek artifacts, religious icons, and historical documents onto trucks bound for Russian-controlled territories,” said HRW's Belkis Wille. Since February 24, Russian forces have reportedly looted at least five other cultural institutions in southern Ukraine -- cases that amount to war crimes, HRW said.
U.S. And Iran Clash Over Russia Using Iranian-Made Drones In Ukraine
The United States and its allies clashed at the UN with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine -- and the United States accused the UN's secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation. At a contentious Security Council meeting on December 19, the United States and Iran also accused each other of responsibility for stalled negotiations on the Biden administration rejoining a nuclear agreement that former President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018. To read the original story from AP, click here.
As Fighting Rages In The East, Zelenskiy Marks 300 Days Of War With Visit To Fiercely Disputed Frontline City
Heavy fighting continued in Donetsk as Russian forces pressed their relentless attacks on eastern Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a daring visit to Bakhmut, one of the two frontline cities that together with Avdiyivka have been the focus of Moscow's months-long offensive.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
As Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine entered its 300th day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on December 20 that Russian troops continued to meet stiff resistance in the two cities, while failing to reestablish their positions in Lyman, another flashpoint city in Donetsk.
Meanwhile, deadly Russian bombardment again hit the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson, a regional official said.
Almost 10 months into the war, Russia’s invasion has been bogged down, with troops having been forced to make three major retreats.
The Ukrainian military said its air force carried out 22 strikes on Russian positions, while its air-defense systems downed two enemy helicopters. The claims could not be independently verified.
In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian shelling overnight caused destruction in Nikopol, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznychenko, said on Telegram.
"Two villages, Myryivska and Pokrovska, were targeted three times with heavy artillery fire. At least 20 shells were fired at peaceful villages. People survived," Reznichenko said.
He added that a dozen private houses and commercial buildings, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.
In the southern city of Kherson, two people were killed and three were wounded as a result of Russian shelling, the head of the regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said on December 20.
"Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Kherson 42 times. They were fired from artillery, antiaircraft guns, mortars, tanks, and a rocket attack was also carried out in the region," Yanushevych said.
Kherson came back under Ukrainian control on November 11, but Russian forces that had fled the city have kept pounding it from across the Dnieper River.
The latest shelling came a day after Ukrainian authorities said Russia targeted power infrastructure and other civilian objectives with yet another swarm of kamikaze drones in Kyiv and its surrounding districts as part of an apparent strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians and demoralize the population.
Oleskiy Kuleba, the governor of the wider Kyiv region surrounding the capital, said on December 20 that 80 percent of the region remains without electricity.
"After the recent drone attacks and rocket attacks, the restoration of the power supply is under way. The complexity and duration of repair work increases with each enemy shelling. As a result of large-scale damage to the energy infrastructure, [state power grid operator] Ukrenerho resorts to emergency shutdowns of electricity," Kuleba said.
Ukrenerho has said the situation with the grid nationwide was "difficult" and that the Dnipropetrovsk area and eastern and central regions were the worst affected.
Zelenskiy on December made a surprise visit to Bakhmut -- once famous for its vineyards and cavernous salt mines -- now the epicenter of the trench warfare and heavy artillery exchanges in the east, meeting with members of the military and handing out awards to Ukrainian troops.
"He visited the frontline positions, awarded fighters with medals and valuable gifts," Zelenskiy's spokesman, Serhiy Nykyforov, told state media.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Minsk with Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka on December 19 amid speculation that Moscow could try to push Belarusian forces into attacking Ukraine from the north.
The two countries will continue holding joint military exercises and will maintain military cooperation in other areas, Putin and Lukashenka said afterward.
WATCH: Ukrainian artillery crews have been using up their Soviet-era ammunition supplies and now need to find more sources for reloading their vintage howitzers.
But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed the meeting as a political "dance."
"The Putin-Lukashenka meeting is another dance they have performed. According to the available information, no critical decisions were made at this meeting. Whatever happens, we are ready for any scenario," Kuleba said during an online briefing.
Separately, in a rare admission that the war in Ukraine was not going according to plan, Putin said on December 19 that the situation was "extremely difficult" in four partially occupied areas of Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have annexed last month following illegal referendums rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies as a sham.
"The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, is extremely difficult," Putin said late on December 19.
Putin also ordered the Federal Security Services (FSB) to increase surveillance of Russian civilians to stifle the "emergence of new threats."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AP
Four Jehovah's Witnesses Sentenced To Prison In Russia
A court in the Russian city of Birobidzhan on December 19 sentenced four Jehovah’s Witnesses to between 3 1/2 and seven years in prison for reading and discussing the Bible, the Jehovah’s Witnesses said. They were convicted after a 2018 mass operation in which Russian authorities raided 22 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in a statement that it was “unthinkable” that peaceful Christian men would be accused of extremist activity and given harsh prison sentences. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Thanks Bulgaria For Military Aid
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on December 19 thanked his Bulgarian counterpart, Dimitar Stoyanov, for Bulgaria's decision to provide security assistance to Ukraine. Reznikov said it was an honor to welcome Stoyanov to Ukraine, adding that he is looking forward to further defense cooperation between Kyiv and Sofia. The Bulgarian National Assembly on December 9 approved the country’s first military assistance package to Ukraine. The vote followed months of political squabbling on the issue in the Balkan NATO member state. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Canada Begins Process Aimed At Seizing Assets Of Russian Oligarch Abramovich
Canada's government on December 19 announced the start of a process to seize $26 million in assets from a company owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Ottawa said it would seek a court application for the forfeiture of Abramovich's Granite Capital Holdings and use the proceeds for the reconstruction of Ukraine. While several of its Western allies have seized yachts, oil and gas ventures, and other assets of people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the first time Canada is moving to do so. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Polish Leader At Hanukkah Thanks Jews For Aiding Ukrainians
Poland's president led a Hanukkah ceremony on December 19 at which he paid tribute to Jewish communities in Poland and worldwide for helping Ukrainian refugees this year. Poland's Jewish community has been active in organizing housing, food, education, and other kinds of help for millions of refugees. President Andrzej Duda said he was grateful to the Jewish community for what it has done. “Thank you so much for welcoming our guests, newcomers from Ukraine, into your community, into your homes, into your prayers,” Duda told those gathered in the presidential palace in Warsaw. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Some Iranians Move Their Protests To Rooftops, Windows As Demonstrations Enter Fourth Month
Iranian protesters have opened a new front as their demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini enter a fourth month, taking to windows and rooftops to show their anger at the government as they push for more freedoms.
Instead of taking to the streets, people have been chanting anti-government slogans from their apartment buildings in several neighborhoods of Tehran, according to posts on social media. At the same time, street protests and slogans continued in some neighborhoods of the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad and the western city of Kermanshah.
News of the fresh protests came as the head of justice of the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran confirmed reports of a conflict at the Qaem Shahr prison on December 18.
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) quoted Mohammad Sadegh Akbari as saying that the violence lasted for about an hour before the intervention of prison security forces.
Akbari did not say whether there were any fatalities or injuries in the incident.
However, some social media posts described the prison conflict as severe and reported the presence of firefighters, ambulances, and plainclothes forces.
Earlier, there were reports of a riot at the Karaj Central Prison where many protesters arrested in the recent unrest are being held.
The Iran Human Rights organization reported on December 18 that following the transfer of "a prisoner sentenced to death" to solitary confinement for the execution of the sentence, the prisoners of Ward 4 of this prison rioted and by closing the entrances chanted the slogans "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the Islamic Republic".
The semiofficial ISNA news agency also confirmed the death of a prisoner in these clashes.
Since Amini's death on September 16 while she was in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf rules, many reports of riots in various prisons have surfaced. Judicial authorities have yet to publish accurate information on the number of people injured and killed in the riots.
There have been calls for a new round of protests that began on December 19 to last until December 21 in a push to broaden what has become the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on the demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Countries Agree Gas Price Cap To Contain Energy Crisis
European Union energy ministers have agreed on a natural gas price cap after weeks of talks on the emergency measure as the EU seeks to tame an energy crisis. The cap is the EU's latest attempt to lower gas prices that have pushed citizens' energy bills higher and driven record-high inflation this year after Russia cut off most of its gas deliveries to Europe. Ministers agreed to trigger a cap if prices exceed 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub's front-month contract, which serves as the European benchmark. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Teenager Charged With Discrediting Armed Forces After Text Scrawled On St. Petersburg Public Artwork
A teenage girl in St. Petersburg has been charged with discrediting the Russian armed forces over a comment she allegedly wrote on an art installation symbolizing "friendship" between Russia’s second-largest city and the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was destroyed by Russian bombs during Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. On December 18, less than a week after the installation was unveiled in St. Petersburg's Palace Square, the words “Murderers, you bombed it to ruins yourselves!" appeared on the installation. Police told RFE/RL that the girl, who was not identified, was briefly detained on December 19 and released after she was charged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
In Year-End News Conference, UN Chief Hopes For Peace In Ukraine In 2023 But Is Not Optimistic
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is "not optimistic" about the possibility of effective Ukraine peace talks in the immediate future and believes the military confrontation will go on.
But the UN chief said he will not relent in pursuit of peace in Ukraine in line with international law and the UN Charter, a key principle of which is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Speaking at his year-end news conference on December 19, he added that he "strongly hopes" peace can be reached in Ukraine in 2023.
Guterres also addressed protests in Iran and negotiations to restore the Iran nuclear deal as well as the climate when he spoke with reporters to wrap up the year.
He said Iran’s response to the anti-government protests has been “totally unacceptable” and that there is a serious risk of losing the Iran nuclear deal, which would be a blow to peace and stability in the region.
On climate, he said he will convene a "no-nonsense" summit in September 2023 and urged leaders from government, business, civil society, and finance to step up with new ideas.
"The invitation is open. But the price of entry is nonnegotiable -- credible, serious, and new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis. It will be a no-nonsense summit," Guterres said.
He also said he will keep pushing for a climate solidarity pact that would require big emitters to make an extra effort to reduce emissions this decade and ensure support for those who need it.
Guterres also said the world needs to increase global access to fertilizers to avoid a lack of food in 2023.
Russia was the world's top exporter of fertilizer before it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February.
Many in the West have accused Moscow of using the shipment of fertilizer and other crucial food-related supplies as a weapon in the war. Moscow denies the accusations.
With reporting by Reuters
'Russian Diplomat's Son' With Greek Passport Suspected Of Espionage By Austrian Authorities
A 39-year-old Greek citizen, who Austrian media say is the son of a Russian diplomat, is currently under investigation in Vienna on a charge of spying for Russia. In its statement on December 19, The Austrian Interior Ministry did not say the suspect was related to a Russian diplomat but emphasized that he gathered information in Austria related to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The ministry added that the suspect was apprehended in late March but released until trial. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
British PM Wants To Degrade Russian 'Capacity To Regroup'
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on December 19 that the West should work to degrade "Russia’s capability to regroup" as it continues its war of aggression in Ukraine, citing the drones that Iran has been providing to Moscow. Sunak spoke at a summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force in the Latvian capital, Riga. The U.K.-led force is a group of 10 northern European nations designed to react more quickly in the event of threats like those now posed by Russia. Sunak also said the economic consequences for Russia ”must continue to be severe.” To read the original story by AP, click here.
